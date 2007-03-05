Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 26558 Name: Max Hu Currency: USD 2007 March 5, 19:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12012362007.03.05 07:39balanceDeposit10 000.00
12012552007.03.05 07:46sell0.10gbpusd1.92780.00001.92582007.03.05 08:101.92580.000.000.0020.00
12012562007.03.05 07:46sell0.10audusd0.77570.00000.77372007.03.05 11:270.77370.000.000.0020.00
12012972007.03.05 07:53buy0.10usdcad1.17830.00001.18032007.03.05 11:061.18030.000.000.0016.94
12013572007.03.05 07:59sell0.10eurusd1.31430.00001.31232007.03.05 11:051.31230.000.000.0020.00
12013752007.03.05 08:00sell0.10eurjpy151.910.00151.712007.03.05 08:10151.710.000.000.0017.32
12014492007.03.05 08:05sell0.10usdjpy115.470.00115.292007.03.05 08:16115.290.000.000.0015.61
12014842007.03.05 08:10sell0.10gbpusd1.92540.00001.92292007.03.05 08:171.92290.000.000.0025.00
12014962007.03.05 08:10sell0.10eurjpy151.670.00151.472007.03.05 08:13151.650.000.000.001.74
12015042007.03.05 08:11sell0.20eurjpy151.850.00151.652007.03.05 08:13151.650.000.000.0034.66
12015302007.03.05 08:13sell0.10eurjpy151.560.00151.362007.03.05 08:16151.360.000.000.0017.36
12015532007.03.05 08:16sell0.10usdjpy115.250.00115.052007.03.05 09:07115.240.000.000.000.87
12015662007.03.05 08:16sell0.10eurjpy151.320.00151.122007.03.05 10:30151.460.000.000.00-12.13
12015702007.03.05 08:17sell0.10gbpusd1.92270.00001.92022007.03.05 09:391.92250.000.000.002.00
12016142007.03.05 08:19sell0.20eurjpy151.480.00151.302007.03.05 10:30151.460.000.000.003.47
12016312007.03.05 08:22sell0.30eurjpy151.660.00151.462007.03.05 10:30151.460.000.000.0052.01
12016352007.03.05 08:23sell0.20usdjpy115.430.00115.232007.03.05 09:07115.230.000.000.0034.71
12018722007.03.05 08:54sell0.20gbpusd1.92470.00001.92222007.03.05 09:391.92220.000.000.0050.00
12019462007.03.05 09:00sell0.10usdchf1.21230.00001.21032007.03.05 16:001.22140.000.000.00-74.50
12020072007.03.05 09:07sell0.10usdjpy115.210.00115.012007.03.05 09:48115.390.000.000.00-15.60
12020722007.03.05 09:22sell0.20usdjpy115.390.00115.192007.03.05 09:48115.390.000.000.000.00
12021272007.03.05 09:26sell0.20usdchf1.21410.00001.21212007.03.05 16:001.22150.000.000.00-121.16
12022492007.03.05 09:38sell0.30usdjpy115.580.00115.382007.03.05 09:48115.380.000.000.0052.00
12022542007.03.05 09:39sell0.10gbpusd1.92240.00001.91992007.03.05 11:051.92200.000.000.004.00
12022552007.03.05 09:39sell0.30usdchf1.21590.00001.21392007.03.05 16:001.22170.000.000.00-142.42
12024502007.03.05 10:08sell0.20gbpusd1.92440.00001.92192007.03.05 11:051.92190.000.000.0050.00
12025252007.03.05 10:31sell0.10eurjpy151.420.00151.222007.03.05 12:06151.220.000.000.0017.34
12025462007.03.05 10:33sell0.10usdjpy115.230.00115.032007.03.05 14:15115.360.000.000.00-11.27
12028072007.03.05 11:04sell0.50usdchf1.21770.00001.21572007.03.05 16:001.22200.000.000.00-175.94
12028172007.03.05 11:05sell0.10eurusd1.31200.00001.31002007.03.05 12:391.31000.000.000.0020.00
12028322007.03.05 11:05sell0.10gbpusd1.92130.00001.91902007.03.05 12:241.92100.000.000.003.00
12028462007.03.05 11:06buy0.10usdcad1.18070.00001.18272007.03.05 17:491.18090.000.000.001.69
12031972007.03.05 11:28sell0.10audusd0.77330.00000.77132007.03.05 15:010.77330.000.000.000.00
12032152007.03.05 11:32sell0.20gbpusd1.92330.00001.92082007.03.05 12:241.92080.000.000.0050.00
12033922007.03.05 12:07sell0.10eurjpy151.160.00150.982007.03.05 13:48151.140.000.000.001.73
12034422007.03.05 12:11sell0.20eurjpy151.340.00151.142007.03.05 13:48151.140.000.000.0034.63
12034612007.03.05 12:17sell0.20usdjpy115.420.00115.222007.03.05 14:15115.400.000.000.003.47
12035092007.03.05 12:25sell0.10gbpusd1.92080.00001.91832007.03.05 17:141.92460.000.000.00-38.00
12035512007.03.05 12:33sell0.80usdchf1.21950.00001.21752007.03.05 16:001.22180.000.000.00-150.60
12035952007.03.05 12:39sell0.10eurusd1.30990.00001.30792007.03.05 14:111.30790.000.000.0020.00
12036112007.03.05 12:40sell1.20usdchf1.22130.00001.21932007.03.05 16:001.22160.000.000.00-29.47
12037752007.03.05 13:08sell0.30usdjpy115.610.00115.412007.03.05 14:14115.410.000.000.0051.99
12038262007.03.05 13:28sell0.20audusd0.77520.00000.77322007.03.05 15:010.77320.000.000.0040.00
12040122007.03.05 14:10sell1.80usdchf1.22310.00001.22112007.03.05 16:001.22110.000.000.00294.86
12040652007.03.05 14:14sell0.10eurjpy151.080.00150.882007.03.05 17:53152.000.000.000.00-79.25
12042112007.03.05 14:31sell0.10usdjpy115.390.00115.192007.03.05 16:02115.750.000.000.00-31.10
12042562007.03.05 14:42sell0.20usdjpy115.560.00115.382007.03.05 16:02115.740.000.000.00-31.10
12043572007.03.05 15:01sell0.10audusd0.77290.00000.77092007.03.05 18:280.77280.000.000.001.00
12045012007.03.05 15:32sell0.20eurjpy151.270.00151.072007.03.05 17:53152.000.000.000.00-125.77
12045332007.03.05 15:37sell0.30usdjpy115.750.00115.552007.03.05 16:02115.740.000.000.002.59
12045522007.03.05 15:38sell0.20gbpusd1.92280.00001.92032007.03.05 17:141.92490.000.000.00-42.00
12045832007.03.05 15:44sell0.30eurjpy151.460.00151.262007.03.05 17:53152.010.000.000.00-142.13
12045962007.03.05 15:45sell0.50eurjpy151.670.00151.472007.03.05 17:53152.000.000.000.00-142.13
12045992007.03.05 15:45sell0.50usdjpy115.930.00115.732007.03.05 16:02115.730.000.000.0086.41
12046762007.03.05 15:52sell0.80eurjpy151.850.00151.652007.03.05 17:53152.010.000.000.00-110.26
12047842007.03.05 16:00sell0.30gbpusd1.92550.00001.92302007.03.05 17:141.92500.000.000.0015.00
12048072007.03.05 16:01buy0.20usdcad1.17890.00001.18092007.03.05 17:491.18090.000.000.0033.87
12048422007.03.05 16:02buy0.10usdjpy115.740.00115.942007.03.05 16:11115.940.000.000.0017.25
12049122007.03.05 16:11buy0.10usdjpy115.980.00116.182007.03.05 17:20116.180.000.000.0017.21
12049232007.03.05 16:12sell1.20eurjpy152.030.00151.832007.03.05 17:53152.020.000.000.0010.34
12049652007.03.05 16:14sell0.50gbpusd1.92710.00001.92512007.03.05 17:141.92510.000.000.00100.00
12049862007.03.05 16:15sell0.20audusd0.77470.00000.77272007.03.05 18:280.77270.000.000.0040.00
12053872007.03.05 17:20sell1.80eurjpy152.210.00152.012007.03.05 17:53152.010.000.000.00310.08
  0.00 0.00 0.00 135.32
Closed P/L: 135.32
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12052552007.03.05 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.30970.00001.3077 1.30920.000.000.005.00
12053962007.03.05 17:20buy0.10usdjpy116.200.00116.40 115.860.000.000.00-29.35
12054832007.03.05 17:49buy0.10usdcad1.18120.00001.1832 1.18050.000.000.00-5.93
12055222007.03.05 17:53buy0.10eurjpy152.000.00152.20 151.660.000.000.00-29.34
12055352007.03.05 17:55buy0.20usdjpy116.020.00116.22 115.860.000.000.00-27.62
12055842007.03.05 18:05buy0.20eurjpy151.820.00152.02 151.660.000.000.00-27.62
12057012007.03.05 18:28sell0.10audusd0.77250.00000.7705 0.77190.000.000.006.00
12057152007.03.05 18:32sell0.10gbpusd1.92210.00001.9196 1.92190.000.000.002.00
12059612007.03.05 19:24buy0.30eurjpy151.640.00151.84 151.660.000.000.005.18
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -101.68
 Floating P/L: -101.68
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 135.32 Floating P/L: -101.68 Margin: 1 586.01
Balance: 10 135.32 Equity: 10 033.64 Free Margin: 8 447.63
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 610.15 Gross Loss: 1 474.83 Total Net Profit: 135.32
Profit Factor: 1.09 Expected Payoff: 2.18  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 841.39 (7.69%) Relative Drawdown: 7.69% (841.39)
 
Total Trades: 62 Short Positions (won %): 57 (68.42%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 44 (70.97%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (29.03%)
Largest profit trade: 310.08 loss trade: -175.94
Average profit trade: 36.59 loss trade: -81.94
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (313.10) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-694.09)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 373.19 (5) consecutive loss (count): -694.09 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 3