|Account: 26558
|Name: Max Hu
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 5, 19:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1201236
|2007.03.05 07:39
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1201255
|2007.03.05 07:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9278
|0.0000
|1.9258
|2007.03.05 08:10
|1.9258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1201256
|2007.03.05 07:46
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7757
|0.0000
|0.7737
|2007.03.05 11:27
|0.7737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1201297
|2007.03.05 07:53
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1783
|0.0000
|1.1803
|2007.03.05 11:06
|1.1803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.94
|1201357
|2007.03.05 07:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3143
|0.0000
|1.3123
|2007.03.05 11:05
|1.3123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1201375
|2007.03.05 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.91
|0.00
|151.71
|2007.03.05 08:10
|151.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.32
|1201449
|2007.03.05 08:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.47
|0.00
|115.29
|2007.03.05 08:16
|115.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.61
|1201484
|2007.03.05 08:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9254
|0.0000
|1.9229
|2007.03.05 08:17
|1.9229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|1201496
|2007.03.05 08:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.67
|0.00
|151.47
|2007.03.05 08:13
|151.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.74
|1201504
|2007.03.05 08:11
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|151.85
|0.00
|151.65
|2007.03.05 08:13
|151.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.66
|1201530
|2007.03.05 08:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.56
|0.00
|151.36
|2007.03.05 08:16
|151.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.36
|1201553
|2007.03.05 08:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.25
|0.00
|115.05
|2007.03.05 09:07
|115.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|1201566
|2007.03.05 08:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.32
|0.00
|151.12
|2007.03.05 10:30
|151.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.13
|1201570
|2007.03.05 08:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9227
|0.0000
|1.9202
|2007.03.05 09:39
|1.9225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|1201614
|2007.03.05 08:19
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|151.48
|0.00
|151.30
|2007.03.05 10:30
|151.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.47
|1201631
|2007.03.05 08:22
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|151.66
|0.00
|151.46
|2007.03.05 10:30
|151.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.01
|1201635
|2007.03.05 08:23
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.43
|0.00
|115.23
|2007.03.05 09:07
|115.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.71
|1201872
|2007.03.05 08:54
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9247
|0.0000
|1.9222
|2007.03.05 09:39
|1.9222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|1201946
|2007.03.05 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2123
|0.0000
|1.2103
|2007.03.05 16:00
|1.2214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.50
|1202007
|2007.03.05 09:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.21
|0.00
|115.01
|2007.03.05 09:48
|115.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.60
|1202072
|2007.03.05 09:22
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.39
|0.00
|115.19
|2007.03.05 09:48
|115.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1202127
|2007.03.05 09:26
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2141
|0.0000
|1.2121
|2007.03.05 16:00
|1.2215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-121.16
|1202249
|2007.03.05 09:38
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|115.58
|0.00
|115.38
|2007.03.05 09:48
|115.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|1202254
|2007.03.05 09:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9224
|0.0000
|1.9199
|2007.03.05 11:05
|1.9220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|1202255
|2007.03.05 09:39
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2159
|0.0000
|1.2139
|2007.03.05 16:00
|1.2217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-142.42
|1202450
|2007.03.05 10:08
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9244
|0.0000
|1.9219
|2007.03.05 11:05
|1.9219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|1202525
|2007.03.05 10:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.42
|0.00
|151.22
|2007.03.05 12:06
|151.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.34
|1202546
|2007.03.05 10:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.23
|0.00
|115.03
|2007.03.05 14:15
|115.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.27
|1202807
|2007.03.05 11:04
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2177
|0.0000
|1.2157
|2007.03.05 16:00
|1.2220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-175.94
|1202817
|2007.03.05 11:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3120
|0.0000
|1.3100
|2007.03.05 12:39
|1.3100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1202832
|2007.03.05 11:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9213
|0.0000
|1.9190
|2007.03.05 12:24
|1.9210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1202846
|2007.03.05 11:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1807
|0.0000
|1.1827
|2007.03.05 17:49
|1.1809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.69
|1203197
|2007.03.05 11:28
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7733
|0.0000
|0.7713
|2007.03.05 15:01
|0.7733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1203215
|2007.03.05 11:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9233
|0.0000
|1.9208
|2007.03.05 12:24
|1.9208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|1203392
|2007.03.05 12:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.16
|0.00
|150.98
|2007.03.05 13:48
|151.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|1203442
|2007.03.05 12:11
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|151.34
|0.00
|151.14
|2007.03.05 13:48
|151.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.63
|1203461
|2007.03.05 12:17
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.42
|0.00
|115.22
|2007.03.05 14:15
|115.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.47
|1203509
|2007.03.05 12:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9208
|0.0000
|1.9183
|2007.03.05 17:14
|1.9246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|1203551
|2007.03.05 12:33
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2195
|0.0000
|1.2175
|2007.03.05 16:00
|1.2218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.60
|1203595
|2007.03.05 12:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3099
|0.0000
|1.3079
|2007.03.05 14:11
|1.3079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1203611
|2007.03.05 12:40
|sell
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2213
|0.0000
|1.2193
|2007.03.05 16:00
|1.2216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.47
|1203775
|2007.03.05 13:08
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|115.61
|0.00
|115.41
|2007.03.05 14:14
|115.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.99
|1203826
|2007.03.05 13:28
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7752
|0.0000
|0.7732
|2007.03.05 15:01
|0.7732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1204012
|2007.03.05 14:10
|sell
|1.80
|usdchf
|1.2231
|0.0000
|1.2211
|2007.03.05 16:00
|1.2211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|294.86
|1204065
|2007.03.05 14:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|151.08
|0.00
|150.88
|2007.03.05 17:53
|152.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.25
|1204211
|2007.03.05 14:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.39
|0.00
|115.19
|2007.03.05 16:02
|115.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.10
|1204256
|2007.03.05 14:42
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.56
|0.00
|115.38
|2007.03.05 16:02
|115.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.10
|1204357
|2007.03.05 15:01
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7729
|0.0000
|0.7709
|2007.03.05 18:28
|0.7728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|1204501
|2007.03.05 15:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|151.27
|0.00
|151.07
|2007.03.05 17:53
|152.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-125.77
|1204533
|2007.03.05 15:37
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|115.75
|0.00
|115.55
|2007.03.05 16:02
|115.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.59
|1204552
|2007.03.05 15:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9228
|0.0000
|1.9203
|2007.03.05 17:14
|1.9249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|1204583
|2007.03.05 15:44
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|151.46
|0.00
|151.26
|2007.03.05 17:53
|152.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-142.13
|1204596
|2007.03.05 15:45
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|151.67
|0.00
|151.47
|2007.03.05 17:53
|152.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-142.13
|1204599
|2007.03.05 15:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|115.93
|0.00
|115.73
|2007.03.05 16:02
|115.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.41
|1204676
|2007.03.05 15:52
|sell
|0.80
|eurjpy
|151.85
|0.00
|151.65
|2007.03.05 17:53
|152.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.26
|1204784
|2007.03.05 16:00
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9255
|0.0000
|1.9230
|2007.03.05 17:14
|1.9250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1204807
|2007.03.05 16:01
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1789
|0.0000
|1.1809
|2007.03.05 17:49
|1.1809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.87
|1204842
|2007.03.05 16:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.74
|0.00
|115.94
|2007.03.05 16:11
|115.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.25
|1204912
|2007.03.05 16:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.98
|0.00
|116.18
|2007.03.05 17:20
|116.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.21
|1204923
|2007.03.05 16:12
|sell
|1.20
|eurjpy
|152.03
|0.00
|151.83
|2007.03.05 17:53
|152.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.34
|1204965
|2007.03.05 16:14
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9271
|0.0000
|1.9251
|2007.03.05 17:14
|1.9251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|1204986
|2007.03.05 16:15
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7747
|0.0000
|0.7727
|2007.03.05 18:28
|0.7727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1205387
|2007.03.05 17:20
|sell
|1.80
|eurjpy
|152.21
|0.00
|152.01
|2007.03.05 17:53
|152.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|310.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|135.32
|Closed P/L:
|135.32
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1205255
|2007.03.05 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3097
|0.0000
|1.3077
|1.3092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|1205396
|2007.03.05 17:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.20
|0.00
|116.40
|115.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.35
|1205483
|2007.03.05 17:49
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1812
|0.0000
|1.1832
|1.1805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.93
|1205522
|2007.03.05 17:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.00
|0.00
|152.20
|151.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.34
|1205535
|2007.03.05 17:55
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.02
|0.00
|116.22
|115.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.62
|1205584
|2007.03.05 18:05
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|151.82
|0.00
|152.02
|151.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.62
|1205701
|2007.03.05 18:28
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7725
|0.0000
|0.7705
|0.7719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|1205715
|2007.03.05 18:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9221
|0.0000
|1.9196
|1.9219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|1205961
|2007.03.05 19:24
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy
|151.64
|0.00
|151.84
|151.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-101.68
|Floating P/L:
|-101.68
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|135.32
|Floating P/L:
|-101.68
|Margin:
|1 586.01
|Balance:
|10 135.32
|Equity:
|10 033.64
|Free Margin:
|8 447.63
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 610.15
|Gross Loss:
|1 474.83
|Total Net Profit:
|135.32
|Profit Factor:
|1.09
|Expected Payoff:
|2.18
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|841.39 (7.69%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.69% (841.39)
|Total Trades:
|62
|Short Positions (won %):
|57 (68.42%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|44 (70.97%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (29.03%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|310.08
|loss trade:
|-175.94
|Average
|profit trade:
|36.59
|loss trade:
|-81.94
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (313.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-694.09)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|373.19 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-694.09 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|3