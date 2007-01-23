FXDD

Account: 506917 Name: Demo - 1 Currency: USD 2007 February 28, 20:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
61698622007.01.23 17:17balanceDeposit25 000.00
61733442007.01.23 18:45sell0.50usdchf1.24051.24891.23632007.01.24 16:251.24890.000.00-5.03-336.30
61744402007.01.23 19:30buy0.50gbpusd1.98471.97631.98892007.01.24 08:471.97630.000.00-0.60-420.00
61807022007.01.24 01:46sell0.50usdjpy121.64122.48121.222007.01.24 08:41121.220.000.000.00173.24
61808692007.01.24 02:01sell0.50eurjpy158.45159.29158.032007.01.24 08:38158.030.000.000.00173.02
62087012007.01.24 13:33buy0.50eurusd1.30051.29951.30152007.01.24 15:351.29950.000.000.00-50.00
62293402007.01.24 22:47sell0.50gbpusd1.96691.97531.96272007.01.26 10:151.96270.000.00-1.24210.00
62296352007.01.24 23:00sell0.50eurjpy156.94157.78156.522007.01.25 03:58156.520.000.00-17.94173.94
62301702007.01.24 23:30sell0.50usdjpy121.12121.96120.702007.01.25 03:58120.700.000.00-20.94173.99
62349372007.01.25 03:58buy0.50usdjpy120.68119.84121.102007.01.25 21:33121.100.000.000.00173.41
62372432007.01.25 05:02buy0.50eurusd1.29601.29501.29702007.01.25 09:041.29700.000.000.0050.00
62535972007.01.25 12:45sell0.50eurusd1.29801.29901.29702007.01.25 12:561.29900.000.000.00-50.00
62545142007.01.25 13:01sell0.50eurusd1.29901.30001.29802007.01.25 14:511.29800.000.000.0050.00
62581122007.01.25 14:45sell0.50eurjpy156.93157.77156.512007.01.29 19:01157.770.000.00-12.35-344.72
62665762007.01.25 17:30sell0.50eurusd1.29811.29911.29712007.01.25 18:321.29710.000.000.0050.00
62812502007.01.26 03:46buy0.50eurusd1.29271.29171.29372007.01.26 08:251.29170.000.000.00-50.00
62845322007.01.26 07:16buy0.50usdjpy121.37120.53121.792007.01.29 03:34121.790.000.006.28172.43
62897392007.01.26 10:15buy0.50eurusd1.29131.29031.29232007.01.26 10:471.29230.000.000.0050.00
63041072007.01.26 16:15buy0.50usdchf1.25341.24501.25762007.01.31 17:451.24500.000.0011.94-337.35
63051722007.01.26 16:45buy0.50eurusd1.29001.28901.29102007.01.26 16:541.28900.000.000.00-50.00
63061772007.01.26 17:01buy0.50eurusd1.28881.28781.28982007.01.26 17:031.28980.000.000.0050.00
63184802007.01.29 02:15buy0.50eurusd1.29131.29031.29232007.01.29 02:521.29030.000.000.00-50.00
63210582007.01.29 04:32sell0.50usdjpy121.75122.59121.332007.01.31 08:06121.330.000.00-14.56173.08
63237092007.01.29 08:31sell0.50gbpusd1.95861.96701.95442007.01.29 11:521.95440.000.000.00210.00
63514982007.01.29 19:01sell0.50eurjpy157.79158.63157.372007.01.31 08:00157.370.000.00-12.45172.98
63589722007.01.30 03:45sell0.50eurusd1.29571.29671.29472007.01.30 03:551.29670.000.000.00-50.00
63594922007.01.30 04:01sell0.50eurusd1.29661.29761.29562007.01.30 10:021.29560.000.000.0050.00
63842842007.01.30 22:34sell0.50gbpusd1.96171.97011.95752007.01.31 09:541.95750.000.00-0.50210.00
63901142007.01.31 08:01buy0.50eurjpy157.31156.47157.732007.01.31 17:18157.730.000.000.00172.92
64033892007.01.31 14:06sell0.50usdjpy121.53122.37121.112007.01.31 17:58121.110.000.000.00173.40
64079152007.01.31 15:45buy0.50eurusd1.29401.29301.29502007.01.31 15:481.29300.000.000.00-50.00
64090512007.01.31 16:00buy0.50eurusd1.29401.29301.29502007.01.31 16:321.29500.000.000.0050.00
64288072007.02.01 00:15sell0.50eurjpy157.36158.20156.942007.02.01 11:11156.940.000.000.00174.22
64291082007.02.01 00:46sell0.50usdchf1.24461.25301.24042007.02.01 17:001.24040.000.000.00169.30
64295362007.02.01 01:20sell0.50eurusd1.30291.30391.30192007.02.01 03:071.30390.000.000.00-50.00
64312092007.02.01 03:07sell0.50eurusd1.30381.30481.30282007.02.01 07:471.30280.000.000.0050.00
64316132007.02.01 03:30sell0.50usdjpy120.72121.56120.302007.02.01 16:07120.300.000.000.00174.56
64397392007.02.01 10:45sell0.50eurusd1.30271.30371.30172007.02.01 11:141.30170.000.000.0050.00
64514102007.02.01 16:01buy0.50eurjpy156.67155.83157.092007.02.01 18:16157.090.000.000.00174.13
64588852007.02.01 18:30buy0.50eurusd1.30241.30141.30342007.02.01 18:491.30140.000.000.00-50.00
64589262007.02.01 18:30sell0.50usdchf1.24251.25091.23832007.02.02 15:371.23830.000.00-4.95169.59
64601862007.02.01 19:45sell0.50usdjpy120.65121.49120.232007.02.06 01:16120.230.000.00-21.79174.67
64618312007.02.01 21:47buy0.50gbpusd1.96811.95971.97232007.02.02 15:291.97230.000.00-0.60210.00
64618602007.02.01 21:47buy0.50eurusd1.30221.30121.30322007.02.02 09:231.30120.000.00-3.59-50.00
64628922007.02.02 00:01sell0.50eurjpy157.28158.12156.862007.02.02 19:00156.860.000.000.00173.51
64861302007.02.02 16:15sell0.50usdchf1.24631.25471.24212007.02.06 18:561.24210.000.00-9.92169.07
64975502007.02.05 00:16buy0.50eurusd1.29581.29481.29682007.02.05 04:041.29480.000.000.00-50.00
64980912007.02.05 00:50sell0.50eurjpy156.98157.82156.562007.02.05 03:05156.560.000.000.00173.79
65121282007.02.05 10:15sell0.50eurjpy156.37157.21155.952007.02.05 14:55155.950.000.000.00174.06
65156402007.02.05 11:45buy0.50eurusd1.29441.29341.29542007.02.05 12:411.29340.000.000.00-50.00
65315282007.02.05 18:16buy0.50eurusd1.29261.29161.29362007.02.05 19:161.29360.000.000.0050.00
65324842007.02.05 19:02sell0.50gbpusd1.95981.96821.95562007.02.06 13:371.96820.000.00-0.50-420.00
65351722007.02.05 23:18buy0.50eurjpy155.63154.79156.052007.02.06 18:00156.050.000.005.28174.29
65383202007.02.06 02:30buy0.50usdjpy120.08119.24120.502007.02.06 10:31120.500.000.000.00174.27
65666962007.02.06 22:04buy0.50usdjpy120.11119.27120.532007.02.07 10:50120.530.000.006.37174.23
65671082007.02.06 23:06sell0.50usdchf1.24001.24841.23582007.02.08 10:421.24840.000.00-19.28-336.43
65678732007.02.07 00:31buy0.50eurjpy155.91155.07156.332007.02.07 08:13156.330.000.000.00174.42
65757282007.02.07 09:31sell0.50eurusd1.29871.29971.29772007.02.07 10:541.29770.000.000.0050.00
65885212007.02.07 17:16sell0.50usdjpy120.72121.56120.302007.02.09 11:13121.560.000.00-28.31-345.51
65997462007.02.08 03:00sell0.50eurjpy157.08157.92156.662007.02.08 16:03157.920.000.000.00-346.07
66255092007.02.08 16:15buy0.50usdchf1.24821.23981.25242007.02.12 12:171.25240.000.007.94167.68
66348292007.02.08 21:15buy0.50eurjpy157.84157.00158.262007.02.09 03:36158.260.000.005.30173.04
66356132007.02.08 22:21sell0.50gbpusd1.95761.96601.95342007.02.09 09:341.95340.000.00-0.50210.00
66397732007.02.09 04:18sell0.50eurusd1.30371.30471.30272007.02.09 09:281.30270.000.000.0050.00
66423982007.02.09 08:01sell0.50eurjpy158.29159.13157.872007.02.09 09:44157.870.000.000.00173.12
66554272007.02.09 13:33sell0.50usdjpy121.52122.36121.102007.02.14 03:25121.100.000.00-21.75173.41
66586062007.02.09 15:45buy0.50eurusd1.30061.29961.30162007.02.09 16:011.29960.000.000.00-50.00
66589822007.02.09 16:03buy0.50eurusd1.29971.29871.30072007.02.09 16:261.29870.000.000.00-50.00
66772582007.02.12 08:45sell0.50eurjpy158.74159.58158.322007.02.12 12:14158.320.000.000.00172.17
66962562007.02.12 16:31buy0.50usdchf1.25211.24371.25632007.02.14 09:441.24370.000.007.78-337.70
66965412007.02.12 16:46buy0.50eurusd1.29591.29491.29692007.02.12 18:061.29690.000.000.0050.00
66995732007.02.12 19:15sell0.50gbpusd1.94741.95581.94322007.02.13 11:351.94320.000.00-0.65210.00
67011972007.02.12 22:35sell0.50eurjpy157.98158.82157.562007.02.13 03:38157.560.000.00-6.32172.71
67089362007.02.13 09:15sell0.50eurjpy157.63158.47157.212007.02.14 09:43158.470.000.00-6.36-346.57
67264702007.02.13 18:15sell0.50eurusd1.30201.30301.30102007.02.13 19:171.30300.000.000.00-50.00
67266922007.02.13 18:32sell0.50gbpusd1.94361.95201.93942007.02.14 09:511.95200.000.00-0.65-420.00
67325802007.02.14 04:30sell0.50usdjpy121.16122.00120.742007.02.14 17:17120.740.000.000.00173.97
67506922007.02.14 13:15sell0.50usdchf1.24291.25131.23872007.02.14 17:031.23870.000.000.00169.53
67653422007.02.14 19:30sell0.50eurjpy158.59159.43158.172007.02.15 01:50158.170.000.00-18.45174.46
67656442007.02.14 20:18sell0.50usdchf1.24001.24841.23582007.02.15 08:481.23580.000.00-14.67169.93
67661042007.02.14 21:30sell0.50eurusd1.31241.31341.31142007.02.15 00:091.31340.000.008.31-50.00
67671422007.02.15 00:16buy0.50usdjpy120.77119.93121.192007.02.15 03:23119.930.000.000.00-350.20
67745852007.02.15 08:15sell0.50usdjpy120.07120.91119.652007.02.15 17:34119.650.000.000.00175.51
67797632007.02.15 10:45sell0.50eurusd1.31391.31491.31292007.02.15 11:311.31290.000.000.0050.00
67828322007.02.15 11:46sell0.50usdchf1.23901.24741.23482007.02.15 16:151.23480.000.000.00170.07
67869142007.02.15 14:46sell0.50eurjpy157.77158.61157.352007.02.15 17:37157.350.000.000.00175.60
67965422007.02.15 18:01buy0.50eurjpy156.99156.15157.412007.02.19 19:37157.410.000.0010.41175.45
68031752007.02.16 00:16sell0.50usdchf1.23451.24291.23032007.02.22 09:391.24290.000.00-30.01-337.92
68067432007.02.16 05:46buy0.50eurusd1.31371.31271.31472007.02.16 10:161.31270.000.000.00-50.00
68079392007.02.16 07:33buy0.50usdjpy119.43118.59119.852007.02.20 08:44119.850.000.0012.38175.22
68499422007.02.19 23:46buy0.50eurjpy157.27156.43157.692007.02.20 04:16157.690.000.005.07175.45
68514012007.02.20 02:30buy0.50gbpusd1.95141.94301.95562007.02.20 17:281.95560.000.000.00210.00
68580562007.02.20 08:44sell0.50usdjpy119.85120.69119.432007.02.21 11:14120.690.000.00-7.08-348.00
68698462007.02.20 16:18buy0.50eurusd1.31451.31351.31552007.02.20 17:001.31350.000.000.00-50.00
68777572007.02.21 01:16buy0.50eurjpy157.71156.87158.132007.02.21 03:00158.130.000.000.00174.61
68943352007.02.21 13:00sell0.50eurusd1.31501.31601.31402007.02.21 13:061.31400.000.000.0050.00
69001152007.02.21 15:45buy0.50eurusd1.31211.31111.31312007.02.21 17:071.31310.000.000.0050.00
69018202007.02.21 17:00sell0.50gbpusd1.95101.95941.94682007.02.22 10:371.94680.000.00-0.76210.00
69082262007.02.21 21:16buy0.50usdjpy120.94120.10121.362007.02.22 13:09121.360.000.0018.96173.04
69089502007.02.21 23:45sell0.50eurjpy158.83159.67158.412007.02.23 00:21159.670.000.00-23.80-345.22
69218022007.02.22 15:01buy0.50usdchf1.24301.23461.24722007.02.23 16:371.23460.000.003.89-340.19
69228632007.02.22 15:45sell0.50gbpusd1.95021.95861.94602007.02.22 18:301.95860.000.000.00-420.00
69284642007.02.22 19:15sell0.50usdjpy121.38122.22120.962007.02.23 16:50120.960.000.00-7.08173.61
69338012007.02.23 05:45buy0.50eurjpy159.50158.66159.922007.02.26 14:05158.660.000.005.08-348.17
69340132007.02.23 06:03sell0.50eurusd1.31211.31311.31112007.02.23 09:411.31310.000.000.00-50.00
69557582007.02.26 00:47buy0.50usdjpy121.07120.23121.492007.02.27 08:20120.230.000.006.00-349.33
69602352007.02.26 06:16sell0.50usdchf1.23071.23911.22652007.02.27 10:101.22650.000.00-5.08171.22
69872622007.02.26 23:32sell0.50eurjpy159.01159.85158.592007.02.27 08:14158.590.000.00-5.93174.51
70293062007.02.27 23:45sell0.50eurusd1.32441.32541.32342007.02.28 01:341.32340.000.002.5950.00
70321292007.02.28 02:33sell0.50eurjpy156.68157.52156.262007.02.28 07:45156.260.000.000.00177.65
70345992007.02.28 03:46sell0.50gbpusd1.96291.97131.95872007.02.28 09:071.95870.000.000.00210.00
70481992007.02.28 11:00buy0.50eurjpy156.35155.51156.772007.02.28 17:48156.770.000.000.00176.82
70507462007.02.28 12:01sell0.50usdjpy118.52119.36118.102007.02.28 16:47118.100.000.000.00177.82
70582832007.02.28 16:00sell0.50gbpusd1.96211.97051.95792007.02.28 17:311.95790.000.000.00210.00
70610682007.02.28 17:30buy0.50eurusd1.32021.31921.32122007.02.28 17:311.31920.000.000.00-50.00
  0.00 0.00 -200.06 3 443.44
Closed P/L: 3 243.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
70298872007.02.28 00:18sell0.50usdchf1.21791.22631.2137 1.21890.000.000.00-41.02
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -41.02
 Floating P/L: -41.02
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 243.38 Floating P/L: -41.02 Margin: 500.00
Balance: 28 243.38 Equity: 28 202.36 Free Margin: 27 702.36
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 11 167.62 Gross Loss: 7 924.24 Total Net Profit: 3 243.38
Profit Factor: 1.41 Expected Payoff: 28.45  
Absolute Drawdown: 465.67 Maximal Drawdown: 1 748.40 (6.06%) Relative Drawdown: 6.06% (1 748.40)
 
Total Trades: 114 Short Positions (won %): 68 (73.53%) Long Positions (won %): 46 (54.35%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 75 (65.79%) Loss trades (% of total): 39 (34.21%)
Largest profit trade: 210.00 loss trade: -420.65
Average profit trade: 148.90 loss trade: -203.19
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (792.21) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 175.32)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 792.21 (6) consecutive loss (count): -1 175.32 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2