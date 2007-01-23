|Account: 506917
|Name: Demo - 1
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 28, 20:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6169862
|2007.01.23 17:17
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|6173344
|2007.01.23 18:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2405
|1.2489
|1.2363
|2007.01.24 16:25
|1.2489
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.03
|-336.30
|6174440
|2007.01.23 19:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9847
|1.9763
|1.9889
|2007.01.24 08:47
|1.9763
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-420.00
|6180702
|2007.01.24 01:46
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.64
|122.48
|121.22
|2007.01.24 08:41
|121.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|173.24
|6180869
|2007.01.24 02:01
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|158.45
|159.29
|158.03
|2007.01.24 08:38
|158.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|173.02
|6208701
|2007.01.24 13:33
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3005
|1.2995
|1.3015
|2007.01.24 15:35
|1.2995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6229340
|2007.01.24 22:47
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9669
|1.9753
|1.9627
|2007.01.26 10:15
|1.9627
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|210.00
|6229635
|2007.01.24 23:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|156.94
|157.78
|156.52
|2007.01.25 03:58
|156.52
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.94
|173.94
|6230170
|2007.01.24 23:30
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.12
|121.96
|120.70
|2007.01.25 03:58
|120.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.94
|173.99
|6234937
|2007.01.25 03:58
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.68
|119.84
|121.10
|2007.01.25 21:33
|121.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|173.41
|6237243
|2007.01.25 05:02
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2960
|1.2950
|1.2970
|2007.01.25 09:04
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6253597
|2007.01.25 12:45
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2980
|1.2990
|1.2970
|2007.01.25 12:56
|1.2990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6254514
|2007.01.25 13:01
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2990
|1.3000
|1.2980
|2007.01.25 14:51
|1.2980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6258112
|2007.01.25 14:45
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|156.93
|157.77
|156.51
|2007.01.29 19:01
|157.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.35
|-344.72
|6266576
|2007.01.25 17:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2981
|1.2991
|1.2971
|2007.01.25 18:32
|1.2971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6281250
|2007.01.26 03:46
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2927
|1.2917
|1.2937
|2007.01.26 08:25
|1.2917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6284532
|2007.01.26 07:16
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.37
|120.53
|121.79
|2007.01.29 03:34
|121.79
|0.00
|0.00
|6.28
|172.43
|6289739
|2007.01.26 10:15
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2913
|1.2903
|1.2923
|2007.01.26 10:47
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6304107
|2007.01.26 16:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2534
|1.2450
|1.2576
|2007.01.31 17:45
|1.2450
|0.00
|0.00
|11.94
|-337.35
|6305172
|2007.01.26 16:45
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2900
|1.2890
|1.2910
|2007.01.26 16:54
|1.2890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6306177
|2007.01.26 17:01
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2888
|1.2878
|1.2898
|2007.01.26 17:03
|1.2898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6318480
|2007.01.29 02:15
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2913
|1.2903
|1.2923
|2007.01.29 02:52
|1.2903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6321058
|2007.01.29 04:32
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.75
|122.59
|121.33
|2007.01.31 08:06
|121.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.56
|173.08
|6323709
|2007.01.29 08:31
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9586
|1.9670
|1.9544
|2007.01.29 11:52
|1.9544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|6351498
|2007.01.29 19:01
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|157.79
|158.63
|157.37
|2007.01.31 08:00
|157.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.45
|172.98
|6358972
|2007.01.30 03:45
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2957
|1.2967
|1.2947
|2007.01.30 03:55
|1.2967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6359492
|2007.01.30 04:01
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2966
|1.2976
|1.2956
|2007.01.30 10:02
|1.2956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6384284
|2007.01.30 22:34
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9617
|1.9701
|1.9575
|2007.01.31 09:54
|1.9575
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|210.00
|6390114
|2007.01.31 08:01
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|157.31
|156.47
|157.73
|2007.01.31 17:18
|157.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|172.92
|6403389
|2007.01.31 14:06
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.53
|122.37
|121.11
|2007.01.31 17:58
|121.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|173.40
|6407915
|2007.01.31 15:45
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2940
|1.2930
|1.2950
|2007.01.31 15:48
|1.2930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6409051
|2007.01.31 16:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2940
|1.2930
|1.2950
|2007.01.31 16:32
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6428807
|2007.02.01 00:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|157.36
|158.20
|156.94
|2007.02.01 11:11
|156.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|174.22
|6429108
|2007.02.01 00:46
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2446
|1.2530
|1.2404
|2007.02.01 17:00
|1.2404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|169.30
|6429536
|2007.02.01 01:20
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3029
|1.3039
|1.3019
|2007.02.01 03:07
|1.3039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6431209
|2007.02.01 03:07
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3038
|1.3048
|1.3028
|2007.02.01 07:47
|1.3028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6431613
|2007.02.01 03:30
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.72
|121.56
|120.30
|2007.02.01 16:07
|120.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|174.56
|6439739
|2007.02.01 10:45
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3027
|1.3037
|1.3017
|2007.02.01 11:14
|1.3017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6451410
|2007.02.01 16:01
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|156.67
|155.83
|157.09
|2007.02.01 18:16
|157.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|174.13
|6458885
|2007.02.01 18:30
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3024
|1.3014
|1.3034
|2007.02.01 18:49
|1.3014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6458926
|2007.02.01 18:30
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2425
|1.2509
|1.2383
|2007.02.02 15:37
|1.2383
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.95
|169.59
|6460186
|2007.02.01 19:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.65
|121.49
|120.23
|2007.02.06 01:16
|120.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.79
|174.67
|6461831
|2007.02.01 21:47
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9681
|1.9597
|1.9723
|2007.02.02 15:29
|1.9723
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|210.00
|6461860
|2007.02.01 21:47
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3022
|1.3012
|1.3032
|2007.02.02 09:23
|1.3012
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.59
|-50.00
|6462892
|2007.02.02 00:01
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|157.28
|158.12
|156.86
|2007.02.02 19:00
|156.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|173.51
|6486130
|2007.02.02 16:15
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2463
|1.2547
|1.2421
|2007.02.06 18:56
|1.2421
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.92
|169.07
|6497550
|2007.02.05 00:16
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2958
|1.2948
|1.2968
|2007.02.05 04:04
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6498091
|2007.02.05 00:50
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|156.98
|157.82
|156.56
|2007.02.05 03:05
|156.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|173.79
|6512128
|2007.02.05 10:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|156.37
|157.21
|155.95
|2007.02.05 14:55
|155.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|174.06
|6515640
|2007.02.05 11:45
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2944
|1.2934
|1.2954
|2007.02.05 12:41
|1.2934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6531528
|2007.02.05 18:16
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2926
|1.2916
|1.2936
|2007.02.05 19:16
|1.2936
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6532484
|2007.02.05 19:02
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9598
|1.9682
|1.9556
|2007.02.06 13:37
|1.9682
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|-420.00
|6535172
|2007.02.05 23:18
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|155.63
|154.79
|156.05
|2007.02.06 18:00
|156.05
|0.00
|0.00
|5.28
|174.29
|6538320
|2007.02.06 02:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.08
|119.24
|120.50
|2007.02.06 10:31
|120.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|174.27
|6566696
|2007.02.06 22:04
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.11
|119.27
|120.53
|2007.02.07 10:50
|120.53
|0.00
|0.00
|6.37
|174.23
|6567108
|2007.02.06 23:06
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2400
|1.2484
|1.2358
|2007.02.08 10:42
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.28
|-336.43
|6567873
|2007.02.07 00:31
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|155.91
|155.07
|156.33
|2007.02.07 08:13
|156.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|174.42
|6575728
|2007.02.07 09:31
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2987
|1.2997
|1.2977
|2007.02.07 10:54
|1.2977
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6588521
|2007.02.07 17:16
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.72
|121.56
|120.30
|2007.02.09 11:13
|121.56
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.31
|-345.51
|6599746
|2007.02.08 03:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|157.08
|157.92
|156.66
|2007.02.08 16:03
|157.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-346.07
|6625509
|2007.02.08 16:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2482
|1.2398
|1.2524
|2007.02.12 12:17
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|7.94
|167.68
|6634829
|2007.02.08 21:15
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|157.84
|157.00
|158.26
|2007.02.09 03:36
|158.26
|0.00
|0.00
|5.30
|173.04
|6635613
|2007.02.08 22:21
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9576
|1.9660
|1.9534
|2007.02.09 09:34
|1.9534
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|210.00
|6639773
|2007.02.09 04:18
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3037
|1.3047
|1.3027
|2007.02.09 09:28
|1.3027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6642398
|2007.02.09 08:01
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|158.29
|159.13
|157.87
|2007.02.09 09:44
|157.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|173.12
|6655427
|2007.02.09 13:33
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.52
|122.36
|121.10
|2007.02.14 03:25
|121.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.75
|173.41
|6658606
|2007.02.09 15:45
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3006
|1.2996
|1.3016
|2007.02.09 16:01
|1.2996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6658982
|2007.02.09 16:03
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2997
|1.2987
|1.3007
|2007.02.09 16:26
|1.2987
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6677258
|2007.02.12 08:45
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|158.74
|159.58
|158.32
|2007.02.12 12:14
|158.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|172.17
|6696256
|2007.02.12 16:31
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2521
|1.2437
|1.2563
|2007.02.14 09:44
|1.2437
|0.00
|0.00
|7.78
|-337.70
|6696541
|2007.02.12 16:46
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2959
|1.2949
|1.2969
|2007.02.12 18:06
|1.2969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6699573
|2007.02.12 19:15
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9474
|1.9558
|1.9432
|2007.02.13 11:35
|1.9432
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|210.00
|6701197
|2007.02.12 22:35
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|157.98
|158.82
|157.56
|2007.02.13 03:38
|157.56
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.32
|172.71
|6708936
|2007.02.13 09:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|157.63
|158.47
|157.21
|2007.02.14 09:43
|158.47
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.36
|-346.57
|6726470
|2007.02.13 18:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3020
|1.3030
|1.3010
|2007.02.13 19:17
|1.3030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6726692
|2007.02.13 18:32
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9436
|1.9520
|1.9394
|2007.02.14 09:51
|1.9520
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|-420.00
|6732580
|2007.02.14 04:30
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.16
|122.00
|120.74
|2007.02.14 17:17
|120.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|173.97
|6750692
|2007.02.14 13:15
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2429
|1.2513
|1.2387
|2007.02.14 17:03
|1.2387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|169.53
|6765342
|2007.02.14 19:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|158.59
|159.43
|158.17
|2007.02.15 01:50
|158.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.45
|174.46
|6765644
|2007.02.14 20:18
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2400
|1.2484
|1.2358
|2007.02.15 08:48
|1.2358
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.67
|169.93
|6766104
|2007.02.14 21:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3124
|1.3134
|1.3114
|2007.02.15 00:09
|1.3134
|0.00
|0.00
|8.31
|-50.00
|6767142
|2007.02.15 00:16
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.77
|119.93
|121.19
|2007.02.15 03:23
|119.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-350.20
|6774585
|2007.02.15 08:15
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.07
|120.91
|119.65
|2007.02.15 17:34
|119.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|175.51
|6779763
|2007.02.15 10:45
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3139
|1.3149
|1.3129
|2007.02.15 11:31
|1.3129
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6782832
|2007.02.15 11:46
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2390
|1.2474
|1.2348
|2007.02.15 16:15
|1.2348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.07
|6786914
|2007.02.15 14:46
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|157.77
|158.61
|157.35
|2007.02.15 17:37
|157.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|175.60
|6796542
|2007.02.15 18:01
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|156.99
|156.15
|157.41
|2007.02.19 19:37
|157.41
|0.00
|0.00
|10.41
|175.45
|6803175
|2007.02.16 00:16
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2345
|1.2429
|1.2303
|2007.02.22 09:39
|1.2429
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.01
|-337.92
|6806743
|2007.02.16 05:46
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3137
|1.3127
|1.3147
|2007.02.16 10:16
|1.3127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6807939
|2007.02.16 07:33
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.43
|118.59
|119.85
|2007.02.20 08:44
|119.85
|0.00
|0.00
|12.38
|175.22
|6849942
|2007.02.19 23:46
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|157.27
|156.43
|157.69
|2007.02.20 04:16
|157.69
|0.00
|0.00
|5.07
|175.45
|6851401
|2007.02.20 02:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9514
|1.9430
|1.9556
|2007.02.20 17:28
|1.9556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|6858056
|2007.02.20 08:44
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.85
|120.69
|119.43
|2007.02.21 11:14
|120.69
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.08
|-348.00
|6869846
|2007.02.20 16:18
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3145
|1.3135
|1.3155
|2007.02.20 17:00
|1.3135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6877757
|2007.02.21 01:16
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|157.71
|156.87
|158.13
|2007.02.21 03:00
|158.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|174.61
|6894335
|2007.02.21 13:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3150
|1.3160
|1.3140
|2007.02.21 13:06
|1.3140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6900115
|2007.02.21 15:45
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3121
|1.3111
|1.3131
|2007.02.21 17:07
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|6901820
|2007.02.21 17:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9510
|1.9594
|1.9468
|2007.02.22 10:37
|1.9468
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|210.00
|6908226
|2007.02.21 21:16
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.94
|120.10
|121.36
|2007.02.22 13:09
|121.36
|0.00
|0.00
|18.96
|173.04
|6908950
|2007.02.21 23:45
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|158.83
|159.67
|158.41
|2007.02.23 00:21
|159.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.80
|-345.22
|6921802
|2007.02.22 15:01
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2430
|1.2346
|1.2472
|2007.02.23 16:37
|1.2346
|0.00
|0.00
|3.89
|-340.19
|6922863
|2007.02.22 15:45
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9502
|1.9586
|1.9460
|2007.02.22 18:30
|1.9586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-420.00
|6928464
|2007.02.22 19:15
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.38
|122.22
|120.96
|2007.02.23 16:50
|120.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.08
|173.61
|6933801
|2007.02.23 05:45
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|159.50
|158.66
|159.92
|2007.02.26 14:05
|158.66
|0.00
|0.00
|5.08
|-348.17
|6934013
|2007.02.23 06:03
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3121
|1.3131
|1.3111
|2007.02.23 09:41
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6955758
|2007.02.26 00:47
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.07
|120.23
|121.49
|2007.02.27 08:20
|120.23
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|-349.33
|6960235
|2007.02.26 06:16
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2307
|1.2391
|1.2265
|2007.02.27 10:10
|1.2265
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.08
|171.22
|6987262
|2007.02.26 23:32
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|159.01
|159.85
|158.59
|2007.02.27 08:14
|158.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.93
|174.51
|7029306
|2007.02.27 23:45
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3244
|1.3254
|1.3234
|2007.02.28 01:34
|1.3234
|0.00
|0.00
|2.59
|50.00
|7032129
|2007.02.28 02:33
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|156.68
|157.52
|156.26
|2007.02.28 07:45
|156.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|177.65
|7034599
|2007.02.28 03:46
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9629
|1.9713
|1.9587
|2007.02.28 09:07
|1.9587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|7048199
|2007.02.28 11:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|156.35
|155.51
|156.77
|2007.02.28 17:48
|156.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.82
|7050746
|2007.02.28 12:01
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.52
|119.36
|118.10
|2007.02.28 16:47
|118.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|177.82
|7058283
|2007.02.28 16:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9621
|1.9705
|1.9579
|2007.02.28 17:31
|1.9579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|7061068
|2007.02.28 17:30
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3202
|1.3192
|1.3212
|2007.02.28 17:31
|1.3192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-200.06
|3 443.44
|Closed P/L:
|3 243.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7029887
|2007.02.28 00:18
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2179
|1.2263
|1.2137
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.02
|Floating P/L:
|-41.02
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 243.38
|Floating P/L:
|-41.02
|Margin:
|500.00
|Balance:
|28 243.38
|Equity:
|28 202.36
|Free Margin:
|27 702.36
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|11 167.62
|Gross Loss:
|7 924.24
|Total Net Profit:
|3 243.38
|Profit Factor:
|1.41
|Expected Payoff:
|28.45
|Absolute Drawdown:
|465.67
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 748.40 (6.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.06% (1 748.40)
|Total Trades:
|114
|Short Positions (won %):
|68 (73.53%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|46 (54.35%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|75 (65.79%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|39 (34.21%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|210.00
|loss trade:
|-420.65
|Average
|profit trade:
|148.90
|loss trade:
|-203.19
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (792.21)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-1 175.32)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|792.21 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 175.32 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2