|Account: 1383346
|Name: QuikPips
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 28, 05:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|25163991
|2007.02.27 19:02
|sell
|5.00
|audusdm
|0.7916
|0.7897
|0.7216
|2007.02.28 05:00
|0.7881
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|175.00
|300004
|WaveRider
|24970855
|2007.02.27 01:31
|sell
|5.00
|audjpym
|95.59
|93.58
|88.59
|2007.02.28 04:00
|93.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.55
|953.91
|300002
|WaveRider
|24975150
|2007.02.27 02:00
|sell
|5.00
|eurjpym
|158.67
|156.85
|151.67
|2007.02.28 01:10
|156.85
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.60
|767.22
|300010
|WaveRider[sl]
|24966110
|2007.02.27 01:00
|sell
|5.00
|gbpjpym
|236.51
|232.65
|229.51
|2007.02.28 01:05
|232.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.25
|1 628.28
|300013
|WaveRider[sl]
|24966052
|2007.02.27 01:00
|sell
|5.00
|usdjpym
|120.50
|118.69
|113.51
|2007.02.28 00:30
|118.42
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.15
|878.23
|300018
|WaveRider
|24975170
|2007.02.27 02:00
|sell
|5.00
|chfjpym
|97.87
|97.23
|90.87
|2007.02.28 00:26
|97.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|274.56
|300005
|WaveRider
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.43
|4 677.20
|Closed P/L:
|4 641.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 641.77
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|13 240.39
|Equity:
|13 240.39
|Free Margin:
|13 240.39
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 641.77
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|4 641.77
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|773.63
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 615.03
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|773.63
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (4 641.77)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 641.77 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|0