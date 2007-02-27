Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1273915 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2007 February 27, 09:52
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
249961342007.02.27 06:01buy1.00gbpusd1.96321.95811.97072007.02.27 07:331.95930.000.000.00-390.00
 71317130TVPP
249855802007.02.27 04:01buy0.10gbpusd1.96431.95921.97182007.02.27 07:331.95920.000.000.00-51.00
 71317130TVPP[sl]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -441.00
Closed P/L: -441.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -441.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 075.04 Equity: 3 075.04 Free Margin: 3 075.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 441.00 Total Net Profit: -441.00
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -220.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 441.00 Maximal Drawdown: 441.00 (12.54%) Relative Drawdown: 12.54% (441.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -390.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -220.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-441.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -441.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 2