|Account: 1273915
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 27, 09:52
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24996134
|2007.02.27 06:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9632
|1.9581
|1.9707
|2007.02.27 07:33
|1.9593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-390.00
|71317130
|TVPP
|24985580
|2007.02.27 04:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9643
|1.9592
|1.9718
|2007.02.27 07:33
|1.9592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|71317130
|TVPP[sl]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-441.00
|Closed P/L:
|-441.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-441.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 075.04
|Equity:
|3 075.04
|Free Margin:
|3 075.04
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|441.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-441.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-220.50
|Absolute Drawdown:
|441.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|441.00 (12.54%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|12.54% (441.00)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-390.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-220.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-441.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-441.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|2