|Account: 376658
|Name: gddd
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 19, 23:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7075767
|2007.01.21 17:56
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|7161948
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7161954
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|7186600
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|7186617
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|7186631
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7186660
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|7186682
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7186712
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7186719
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:05
|1.2949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|7186730
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7186732
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:05
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7186823
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:05
|1.2949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|7186832
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:18
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|7186840
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:05
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7186843
|2007.01.25 03:02
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.3074
|1.2904
|2007.01.25 21:18
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|390.00
|7242862
|2007.01.30 04:00
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2967
|1.2847
|1.3017
|2007.01.30 14:50
|1.2972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|7242905
|2007.01.30 04:03
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2968
|1.2848
|1.3018
|2007.01.30 14:51
|1.2974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|7358255
|2007.02.05 05:56
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2936
|1.3000
|1.2928
|2007.02.05 12:55
|1.2933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|7358275
|2007.02.05 05:56
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.2936
|1.3000
|1.2928
|2007.02.05 12:55
|1.2933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|7358279
|2007.02.05 05:56
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.2936
|1.3000
|1.2928
|2007.02.05 12:55
|1.2933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|7405436
|2007.02.07 05:02
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2984
|1.2864
|1.3034
|2007.02.07 05:24
|1.2987
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|7405444
|2007.02.07 05:02
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2984
|1.2864
|1.3034
|2007.02.07 09:43
|1.2990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|7405463
|2007.02.07 05:04
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2986
|1.2866
|1.3036
|2007.02.07 05:24
|1.2987
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|7405621
|2007.02.07 05:26
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2988
|1.2868
|1.3038
|2007.02.07 12:21
|1.2994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|7405760
|2007.02.07 05:48
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2988
|1.2868
|1.3038
|2007.02.07 09:43
|1.2990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|7481151
|2007.02.12 10:14
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.3017
|1.2897
|1.3067
|2007.02.12 10:19
|1.3019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|7481157
|2007.02.12 10:14
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.3016
|1.2896
|1.3066
|2007.02.13 14:18
|1.3018
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.00
|200.00
|7481259
|2007.02.12 10:16
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.3017
|1.2897
|1.3067
|2007.02.12 10:19
|1.3019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|7481564
|2007.02.12 10:27
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.3012
|1.2892
|1.3062
|2007.02.13 14:18
|1.3018
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.00
|600.00
|7520185
|2007.02.13 23:12
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.3037
|1.2917
|1.3087
|2007.02.14 06:17
|1.3041
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.00
|400.00
|7520198
|2007.02.13 23:13
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.3038
|1.2918
|1.3088
|2007.02.14 06:38
|1.3045
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.00
|700.00
|7520388
|2007.02.13 23:37
|buy
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.3039
|1.2919
|1.3089
|2007.02.14 06:18
|1.3041
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.00
|200.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-185.00
|7 640.00
|Closed P/L:
|7 455.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|7 455.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|57 455.00
|Equity:
|57 455.00
|Free Margin:
|57 455.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|7 455.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|7 455.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|232.97
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|32
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|32 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|663.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|232.97
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|32 (7 455.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|7 455.00 (32)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|32
|consecutive losses:
|0