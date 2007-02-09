TFI Public Company Ltd.

Account: 10716 Name: demo1234 Currency: USD 2007 February 14, 00:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
252932007.02.09 13:00sell1.00gbpjpy236.86238.06236.362007.02.09 15:20236.690.000.000.00139.95
253022007.02.09 13:07sell1.00gbpjpy236.80238.00236.302007.02.09 15:21236.680.000.000.0098.79
255362007.02.09 20:12sell1.00audusd0.77710.78910.77212007.02.12 06:090.77430.000.00-3.50280.00
255412007.02.09 20:24sell1.00audusd0.77690.78890.77192007.02.12 06:090.77440.000.00-3.50250.00
256702007.02.12 07:02sell1.00eurusd1.30141.30381.30042007.02.12 10:361.30040.000.000.00100.00
256712007.02.12 07:03sell1.00eurusd1.30151.30391.30052007.02.12 10:321.30050.000.000.00100.00
260782007.02.12 18:02sell1.00gbpjpy237.22238.42236.722007.02.12 20:02237.140.000.000.0065.69
260792007.02.12 18:02sell1.00gbpjpy237.21238.41236.712007.02.12 20:02237.140.000.000.0057.48
  0.00 0.00 -7.00 1 091.91
Closed P/L: 1 084.91
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
268352007.02.13 23:58buy1.00eurusd1.30381.29181.3088 1.30350.000.00-8.10-30.00
  0.00 0.00 -8.10 -30.00
 Floating P/L: -38.10
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 084.91 Floating P/L: -38.10 Margin: 5 000.00
Balance: 51 124.89 Equity: 51 086.79 Free Margin: 46 086.79