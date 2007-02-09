TFI Public Company Ltd.
|Account: 10716
|Name: demo1234
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 14, 00:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|25293
|2007.02.09 13:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|236.86
|238.06
|236.36
|2007.02.09 15:20
|236.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|139.95
|25302
|2007.02.09 13:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|236.80
|238.00
|236.30
|2007.02.09 15:21
|236.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.79
|25536
|2007.02.09 20:12
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7771
|0.7891
|0.7721
|2007.02.12 06:09
|0.7743
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|280.00
|25541
|2007.02.09 20:24
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7769
|0.7889
|0.7719
|2007.02.12 06:09
|0.7744
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|250.00
|25670
|2007.02.12 07:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3014
|1.3038
|1.3004
|2007.02.12 10:36
|1.3004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|25671
|2007.02.12 07:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3015
|1.3039
|1.3005
|2007.02.12 10:32
|1.3005
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|26078
|2007.02.12 18:02
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|237.22
|238.42
|236.72
|2007.02.12 20:02
|237.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.69
|26079
|2007.02.12 18:02
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|237.21
|238.41
|236.71
|2007.02.12 20:02
|237.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.48
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|1 091.91
|Closed P/L:
|1 084.91
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26835
|2007.02.13 23:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3038
|1.2918
|1.3088
|
|1.3035
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.10
|-30.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.10
|-30.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-38.10
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 084.91
|Floating P/L:
|-38.10
|Margin:
|5 000.00
|Balance:
|51 124.89
|Equity:
|51 086.79
|Free Margin:
|46 086.79