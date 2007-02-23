FXLite LLC
|Account: 523079
|Name: Lancione
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 27, 21:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6948538
|2007.02.23 16:36
|balance
|Deposit
|978.00
|6955373
|2007.02.26 00:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2325
|0.0000
|1.2296
|2007.02.26 21:50
|1.2296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.58
|6955404
|2007.02.26 00:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3173
|0.0000
|1.3203
|2007.02.26 21:50
|1.3183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|6975449
|2007.02.26 14:21
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3153
|0.0000
|1.3183
|2007.02.26 21:50
|1.3183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|6986020
|2007.02.26 21:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2293
|0.0000
|1.2264
|2007.02.27 10:10
|1.2264
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.02
|23.65
|6986035
|2007.02.26 21:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3186
|0.0000
|1.3216
|2007.02.26 21:50
|1.3185
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|6986090
|2007.02.26 21:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3187
|0.0000
|1.3217
|2007.02.27 10:16
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|10.00
|6997859
|2007.02.27 09:05
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3166
|0.0000
|1.3196
|2007.02.27 10:16
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7001540
|2007.02.27 10:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2261
|0.0000
|1.2232
|2007.02.27 10:33
|1.2232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.71
|7002277
|2007.02.27 10:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3197
|0.0000
|1.3227
|2007.02.27 10:33
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|7004134
|2007.02.27 10:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2229
|0.0000
|1.2200
|2007.02.27 15:30
|1.2219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.18
|7004168
|2007.02.27 10:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3229
|0.0000
|1.3259
|2007.02.27 15:30
|1.3241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|7006116
|2007.02.27 11:22
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3209
|0.0000
|1.3239
|2007.02.27 15:30
|1.3239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7006151
|2007.02.27 11:23
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2249
|0.0000
|1.2220
|2007.02.27 15:30
|1.2220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.46
|7014675
|2007.02.27 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3242
|0.0000
|1.3272
|2007.02.27 19:11
|1.3252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|7014715
|2007.02.27 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2211
|0.0000
|1.2182
|2007.02.27 19:01
|1.2203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.56
|7018652
|2007.02.27 17:02
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2233
|0.0000
|1.2204
|2007.02.27 19:00
|1.2204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.53
|7019207
|2007.02.27 17:10
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3222
|0.0000
|1.3252
|2007.02.27 19:11
|1.3252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7022422
|2007.02.27 19:01
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2199
|0.0000
|1.2169
|2007.02.27 21:44
|1.2169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.31
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|540.98
|Closed P/L:
|539.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7022755
|2007.02.27 19:12
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3255
|0.0000
|1.3285
|
|1.3255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7025563
|2007.02.27 21:44
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2166
|0.0000
|1.2136
|
|1.2168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.29
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.29
|
|Floating P/L:
|-3.29
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|978.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|539.24
|Floating P/L:
|-3.29
|Margin:
|232.55
|Balance:
|1 517.24
|Equity:
|1 513.95
|Free Margin:
|1 281.40