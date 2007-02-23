FXLite LLC

Account: 523079 Name: Lancione Currency: USD 2007 February 27, 21:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
69485382007.02.23 16:36balanceDeposit978.00
69553732007.02.26 00:09sell0.10usdchf1.23250.00001.22962007.02.26 21:501.22960.000.000.0023.58
69554042007.02.26 00:12buy0.10eurusd1.31730.00001.32032007.02.26 21:501.31830.000.000.0010.00
69754492007.02.26 14:21buy0.20eurusd1.31530.00001.31832007.02.26 21:501.31830.000.000.0060.00
69860202007.02.26 21:50sell0.10usdchf1.22930.00001.22642007.02.27 10:101.22640.000.00-1.0223.65
69860352007.02.26 21:50buy0.10eurusd1.31860.00001.32162007.02.26 21:501.31850.000.000.00-1.00
69860902007.02.26 21:50buy0.10eurusd1.31870.00001.32172007.02.27 10:161.31970.000.00-0.7210.00
69978592007.02.27 09:05buy0.20eurusd1.31660.00001.31962007.02.27 10:161.31960.000.000.0060.00
70015402007.02.27 10:10sell0.10usdchf1.22610.00001.22322007.02.27 10:331.22320.000.000.0023.71
70022772007.02.27 10:16buy0.10eurusd1.31970.00001.32272007.02.27 10:331.32270.000.000.0030.00
70041342007.02.27 10:33sell0.10usdchf1.22290.00001.22002007.02.27 15:301.22190.000.000.008.18
70041682007.02.27 10:33buy0.10eurusd1.32290.00001.32592007.02.27 15:301.32410.000.000.0012.00
70061162007.02.27 11:22buy0.20eurusd1.32090.00001.32392007.02.27 15:301.32390.000.000.0060.00
70061512007.02.27 11:23sell0.20usdchf1.22490.00001.22202007.02.27 15:301.22200.000.000.0047.46
70146752007.02.27 15:30buy0.10eurusd1.32420.00001.32722007.02.27 19:111.32520.000.000.0010.00
70147152007.02.27 15:30sell0.10usdchf1.22110.00001.21822007.02.27 19:011.22030.000.000.006.56
70186522007.02.27 17:02sell0.20usdchf1.22330.00001.22042007.02.27 19:001.22040.000.000.0047.53
70192072007.02.27 17:10buy0.20eurusd1.32220.00001.32522007.02.27 19:111.32520.000.000.0060.00
70224222007.02.27 19:01sell0.20usdchf1.21990.00001.21692007.02.27 21:441.21690.000.000.0049.31
  0.00 0.00 -1.74 540.98
Closed P/L: 539.24
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
70227552007.02.27 19:12buy0.20eurusd1.32550.00001.3285 1.32550.000.000.000.00
70255632007.02.27 21:44sell0.20usdchf1.21660.00001.2136 1.21680.000.000.00-3.29
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -3.29
 Floating P/L: -3.29
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 978.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 539.24 Floating P/L: -3.29 Margin: 232.55
Balance: 1 517.24 Equity: 1 513.95 Free Margin: 1 281.40