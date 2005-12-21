|Symbole
|GBPUSDm (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Periode
|Intervalle Jour (D1) 2005.07.04 00:00 - 2007.02.22 00:00 (2005.07.04 - 2007.02.22)
|Modele
|Chaque tick (basé sur tous les moindres relevés disponibles apres interpolation fractale de chaque tick)
|Parametres
|EA="Solo 1.5"; MoneyManagement=true; RiskFactor=2; Slippage=3; Lots=0.1; Profit=45; Stop=0; TrailingStop=0; F_ma=11; S_ma=28; Signal=9; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26; MAMode="0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma"; MA_Mode=1; MAPrice="0=close, 1=open, 2=high, 3=low, 4=median, 5=typical, 6=weightedclose"; MA_Price=0;
|Bars en test
|2048
|Ticks modelés
|2398950
|Qualité du modelage
|90.00%
|Dépot initial
|3000.00
|Profit total net
|1436.82
|Profit brut
|1518.27
|Perte brute
|-81.45
|Facteur de profit
|18.64
|Rémunération espérée
|59.87
|Chute absolue
|0.00
|Chute maximal (%)
|81.45 (1.80%)
|Relative drawdown
|1.80% (81.45)
|Total des Trades
|24
|Positions SHORT (vente) gagnées %
|10 (100.00%)
|Positions LONG (achat) gagnées %
|14 (92.86%)
|Profits des Trades (% du total)
|23 (95.83%)
|Pertes des Trades (% du total)
|1 (4.17%)
|Le plus large
|gains par Trade
|80.31
|pertes par Trade
|-81.45
|Average (moyenne)
|gains par Trade
|66.01
|pertes par Trade
|-81.45
|Maximum
|gains consecutifs (profit en $)
|23 (1518.27)
|pertes consecutives (perte en $)
|1 (-81.45)
|Maximal
|Gains consecutifs (coups gagnants)
|1518.27 (23)
|Pertes consecutives (coups perdants)
|-81.45 (1)
|Average (moyenne)
|gains consecutifs
|23
|Pertes consecutives
|1
|#
|Date exécution
|Transaction
|Ordre
|Lots
|Prix
|S/L (Stop/Perte)
|T/P (Prendre/profit)
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2005.12.21 10:56
|sell
|1
|1.20
|1.7514
|0.0000
|1.7469
|2
|2005.12.21 15:12
|t/p
|1
|1.20
|1.7469
|0.0000
|1.7469
|54.00
|3054.00
|3
|2005.12.21 15:12
|sell
|2
|1.22
|1.7465
|0.0000
|1.7420
|4
|2005.12.21 15:58
|t/p
|2
|1.22
|1.7420
|0.0000
|1.7420
|54.90
|3108.90
|5
|2005.12.21 15:58
|sell
|3
|1.24
|1.7415
|0.0000
|1.7370
|6
|2005.12.22 10:58
|t/p
|3
|1.24
|1.7370
|0.0000
|1.7370
|55.95
|3164.85
|7
|2006.01.04 03:26
|buy
|4
|1.27
|1.7525
|0.0000
|1.7570
|8
|2006.01.04 13:16
|t/p
|4
|1.27
|1.7570
|0.0000
|1.7570
|57.15
|3222.00
|9
|2006.01.04 13:16
|buy
|5
|1.29
|1.7574
|0.0000
|1.7619
|10
|2006.01.06 14:49
|t/p
|5
|1.29
|1.7619
|0.0000
|1.7619
|57.46
|3279.46
|11
|2006.01.19 08:34
|sell
|6
|1.31
|1.7567
|0.0000
|1.7522
|12
|2006.02.06 12:42
|t/p
|6
|1.31
|1.7522
|0.0000
|1.7522
|59.79
|3339.24
|13
|2006.03.15 00:00
|buy
|7
|1.34
|1.7470
|0.0000
|1.7515
|14
|2006.03.16 14:39
|t/p
|7
|1.34
|1.7515
|0.0000
|1.7515
|59.84
|3399.08
|15
|2006.04.04 14:04
|buy
|8
|1.36
|1.7493
|0.0000
|1.7538
|16
|2006.04.04 14:28
|t/p
|8
|1.36
|1.7538
|0.0000
|1.7538
|61.20
|3460.28
|17
|2006.04.04 14:28
|buy
|9
|1.38
|1.7542
|0.0000
|1.7587
|18
|2006.04.05 06:51
|t/p
|9
|1.38
|1.7587
|0.0000
|1.7587
|61.94
|3522.22
|19
|2006.06.30 14:42
|buy
|10
|1.41
|1.8432
|0.0000
|1.8477
|20
|2006.06.30 16:52
|t/p
|10
|1.41
|1.8477
|0.0000
|1.8477
|63.45
|3585.67
|21
|2006.06.30 16:52
|buy
|11
|1.43
|1.8481
|0.0000
|1.8526
|22
|2006.07.07 14:41
|t/p
|11
|1.43
|1.8526
|0.0000
|1.8526
|63.20
|3648.87
|23
|2006.07.20 03:19
|buy
|12
|1.46
|1.8463
|0.0000
|1.8508
|24
|2006.07.20 13:41
|t/p
|12
|1.46
|1.8508
|0.0000
|1.8508
|65.70
|3714.57
|25
|2006.07.20 13:41
|buy
|13
|1.49
|1.8512
|0.0000
|1.8557
|26
|2006.07.21 12:22
|t/p
|13
|1.49
|1.8557
|0.0000
|1.8557
|66.88
|3781.45
|27
|2006.09.05 16:55
|sell
|14
|1.51
|1.8913
|0.0000
|1.8868
|28
|2006.09.06 12:48
|t/p
|14
|1.51
|1.8868
|0.0000
|1.8868
|68.01
|3849.46
|29
|2006.09.06 12:48
|sell
|15
|1.54
|1.8864
|0.0000
|1.8819
|30
|2006.09.06 14:31
|t/p
|15
|1.54
|1.8819
|0.0000
|1.8819
|69.30
|3918.76
|31
|2006.09.06 14:31
|sell
|16
|1.57
|1.8815
|0.0000
|1.8770
|32
|2006.09.07 13:06
|t/p
|16
|1.57
|1.8770
|0.0000
|1.8770
|70.84
|3989.60
|33
|2006.09.18 08:35
|buy
|17
|1.60
|1.8836
|0.0000
|1.8881
|34
|2006.09.19 15:12
|t/p
|17
|1.60
|1.8881
|0.0000
|1.8881
|71.82
|4061.42
|35
|2006.09.19 15:12
|buy
|18
|1.62
|1.8885
|0.0000
|1.8930
|36
|2006.09.21 07:43
|t/p
|18
|1.62
|1.8930
|0.0000
|1.8930
|72.15
|4133.57
|37
|2006.09.28 14:21
|sell
|19
|1.65
|1.8759
|0.0000
|1.8714
|38
|2006.09.29 08:54
|t/p
|19
|1.65
|1.8714
|0.0000
|1.8714
|74.32
|4207.89
|39
|2006.10.18 00:19
|buy
|20
|1.68
|1.8727
|0.0000
|1.8772
|40
|2006.10.19 18:01
|t/p
|20
|1.68
|1.8772
|0.0000
|1.8772
|75.02
|4282.91
|41
|2007.01.14 00:00
|buy
|21
|1.71
|1.9598
|0.0000
|1.9643
|42
|2007.01.15 10:03
|t/p
|21
|1.71
|1.9643
|0.0000
|1.9643
|76.75
|4359.66
|43
|2007.01.26 11:45
|sell
|22
|1.74
|1.9610
|0.0000
|1.9565
|44
|2007.01.26 15:59
|t/p
|22
|1.74
|1.9565
|0.0000
|1.9565
|78.30
|4437.96
|45
|2007.01.26 15:59
|sell
|23
|1.78
|1.9559
|0.0000
|1.9514
|46
|2007.01.31 10:35
|t/p
|23
|1.78
|1.9514
|0.0000
|1.9514
|80.31
|4518.27
|47
|2007.02.21 08:01
|buy
|24
|1.81
|1.9576
|0.0000
|1.9621
|48
|2007.02.21 23:59
|close at stop
|24
|1.81
|1.9531
|0.0000
|1.9621
|-81.45
|4436.82