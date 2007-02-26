FXDD

Account: 443586 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 February 26, 21:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
69672522007.02.26 10:51sell0.20gbpusd1.96250.00001.96012007.02.26 18:421.96160.000.000.0018.00
 123987RF1
69803152007.02.26 17:50sell0.20gbpusd1.96400.00001.96162007.02.26 18:411.96160.000.000.0048.00
 123987RF1[tp]
69586402007.02.26 04:08sell0.20gbpusd1.96370.00001.96132007.02.26 10:501.96280.000.000.0018.00
 123987RF1
69643612007.02.26 09:44sell0.20gbpusd1.96520.00001.96282007.02.26 10:501.96280.000.000.0048.00
 123987RF1[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 132.00
Closed P/L: 132.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
69814862007.02.26 18:42sell0.20gbpusd1.96140.00001.9590 1.96350.000.000.00-42.00
 123987RF1
69819092007.02.26 18:59sell0.20gbpusd1.96290.00001.9605 1.96350.000.000.00-12.00
 123987RF1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -54.00
 Floating P/L: -54.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 132.00 Floating P/L: -54.00 Margin: 392.43
Balance: 30 205.99 Equity: 30 151.99 Free Margin: 29 759.56
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 132.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 132.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 33.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 48.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 33.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (132.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 132.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0