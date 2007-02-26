|Account: 443586
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 26, 21:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6967252
|2007.02.26 10:51
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9625
|0.0000
|1.9601
|2007.02.26 18:42
|1.9616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|123987
|RF1
|6980315
|2007.02.26 17:50
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9640
|0.0000
|1.9616
|2007.02.26 18:41
|1.9616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|6958640
|2007.02.26 04:08
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9637
|0.0000
|1.9613
|2007.02.26 10:50
|1.9628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|123987
|RF1
|6964361
|2007.02.26 09:44
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9652
|0.0000
|1.9628
|2007.02.26 10:50
|1.9628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|132.00
|Closed P/L:
|132.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6981486
|2007.02.26 18:42
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9614
|0.0000
|1.9590
|1.9635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|123987
|RF1
|6981909
|2007.02.26 18:59
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9629
|0.0000
|1.9605
|1.9635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|123987
|RF1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|Floating P/L:
|-54.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|132.00
|Floating P/L:
|-54.00
|Margin:
|392.43
|Balance:
|30 205.99
|Equity:
|30 151.99
|Free Margin:
|29 759.56
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|132.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|132.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|33.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|48.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|33.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (132.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|132.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0