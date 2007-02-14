|Account: 363455
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 15, 01:13
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7542556
|2007.02.14 18:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3128
|1.3078
|0.0000
|2007.02.14 19:30
|1.3126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|PipeTrader_SafeMode
|7530358
|2007.02.14 10:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9519
|1.9469
|0.0000
|2007.02.14 15:00
|1.9543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|PipeTrader_SafeMode
|7529169
|2007.02.14 10:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3076
|1.3026
|0.0000
|2007.02.14 11:00
|1.3095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|PipeTrader_SafeMode
|7507656
|2007.02.13 12:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3000
|1.2950
|0.0000
|2007.02.13 17:00
|1.3019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|PipeTrader_SafeMode
|7502304
|2007.02.13 10:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9519
|1.9469
|0.0000
|2007.02.13 11:30
|1.9469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|PipeTrader_SafeMode[sl]
|7501648
|2007.02.13 09:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2991
|1.2941
|0.0000
|2007.02.13 10:30
|1.2983
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|PipeTrader_SafeMode
|7481645
|2007.02.12 10:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9500
|1.9550
|0.0000
|2007.02.12 13:30
|1.9456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|440.00
|PipeTrader_SafeMode
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|460.00
|Closed P/L:
|460.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|460.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|18 955.79
|Equity:
|18 955.79
|Free Margin:
|18 955.79
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 060.00
|Gross Loss:
|600.00
|Total Net Profit:
|460.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.77
|Expected Payoff:
|65.71
|Absolute Drawdown:
|140.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|580.00 (3.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.06% (580.00)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (57.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (42.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|440.00
|loss trade:
|-500.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|265.00
|loss trade:
|-200.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (620.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-580.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|620.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-580.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2