North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 363455 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 February 15, 01:13
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
75425562007.02.14 18:00buy1.00eurusd1.31281.30780.00002007.02.14 19:301.31260.000.000.00-20.00
  PipeTrader_SafeMode
75303582007.02.14 10:31buy1.00gbpusd1.95191.94690.00002007.02.14 15:001.95430.000.000.00240.00
  PipeTrader_SafeMode
75291692007.02.14 10:00buy1.00eurusd1.30761.30260.00002007.02.14 11:001.30950.000.000.00190.00
  PipeTrader_SafeMode
75076562007.02.13 12:30buy1.00eurusd1.30001.29500.00002007.02.13 17:001.30190.000.000.00190.00
  PipeTrader_SafeMode
75023042007.02.13 10:00buy1.00gbpusd1.95191.94690.00002007.02.13 11:301.94690.000.000.00-500.00
  PipeTrader_SafeMode[sl]
75016482007.02.13 09:30buy1.00eurusd1.29911.29410.00002007.02.13 10:301.29830.000.000.00-80.00
  PipeTrader_SafeMode
74816452007.02.12 10:30sell1.00gbpusd1.95001.95500.00002007.02.12 13:301.94560.000.000.00440.00
  PipeTrader_SafeMode
  0.00 0.00 0.00 460.00
Closed P/L: 460.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 460.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 18 955.79 Equity: 18 955.79 Free Margin: 18 955.79
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 060.00 Gross Loss: 600.00 Total Net Profit: 460.00
Profit Factor: 1.77 Expected Payoff: 65.71  
Absolute Drawdown: 140.00 Maximal Drawdown: 580.00 (3.06%) Relative Drawdown: 3.06% (580.00)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (57.14%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (42.86%)
Largest profit trade: 440.00 loss trade: -500.00
Average profit trade: 265.00 loss trade: -200.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (620.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-580.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 620.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): -580.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2