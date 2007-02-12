|Account: 77141
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 12, 23:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2746703
|2007.02.12 17:10
|sell
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.9473
|1.9490
|1.8878
|2007.02.12 18:05
|1.9490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.60
|200014
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2745635
|2007.02.12 15:38
|sell
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.9463
|1.9478
|1.8868
|2007.02.12 17:10
|1.9478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|200014
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2745135
|2007.02.12 14:31
|sell
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.9468
|1.9468
|1.8873
|2007.02.12 15:38
|1.9468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200014
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2743748
|2007.02.12 12:00
|sell
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.2981
|1.2963
|1.2384
|2007.02.12 15:08
|1.2963
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.40
|200011
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2744734
|2007.02.12 13:43
|sell
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.9465
|1.9473
|1.8870
|2007.02.12 14:31
|1.9473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.40
|200014
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2744235
|2007.02.12 12:35
|sell
|0.29
|gbpusd
|1.9456
|1.9470
|1.8861
|2007.02.12 13:43
|1.9470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.60
|200014
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2743829
|2007.02.12 12:07
|sell
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.9472
|1.9461
|1.8877
|2007.02.12 12:35
|1.9461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.80
|200014
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2743732
|2007.02.12 12:00
|sell
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.9461
|1.9477
|1.8866
|2007.02.12 12:07
|1.9477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.80
|200014
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2743652
|2007.02.12 11:47
|buy
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.2990
|1.2967
|1.3587
|2007.02.12 12:00
|1.2980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.00
|200011
|Pipe Bomb
|2743492
|2007.02.12 11:31
|buy
|0.29
|gbpusd
|1.9475
|1.9458
|2.0070
|2007.02.12 12:00
|1.9462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.70
|200014
|Pipe Bomb
|2743011
|2007.02.12 10:36
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3003
|1.2987
|1.3600
|2007.02.12 11:47
|1.2987
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|200011
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2743382
|2007.02.12 11:21
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9493
|1.9470
|2.0088
|2007.02.12 11:31
|1.9470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.00
|200014
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2742944
|2007.02.12 10:32
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9497
|1.9488
|2.0092
|2007.02.12 11:21
|1.9488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|200014
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2742701
|2007.02.12 10:10
|buy
|0.31
|eurusd
|1.3019
|1.3000
|1.3616
|2007.02.12 10:36
|1.3000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.90
|200011
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2742694
|2007.02.12 10:10
|buy
|0.31
|gbpusd
|1.9513
|1.9492
|2.0108
|2007.02.12 10:32
|1.9492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.10
|200014
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2742159
|2007.02.12 09:00
|buy
|0.33
|eurusd
|1.3029
|1.3016
|1.3626
|2007.02.12 10:10
|1.3016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.90
|200011
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2742425
|2007.02.12 09:52
|buy
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9533
|1.9510
|2.0128
|2007.02.12 10:10
|1.9510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.60
|200014
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2742285
|2007.02.12 09:28
|buy
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9541
|1.9528
|2.0136
|2007.02.12 09:52
|1.9528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.60
|200014
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2741817
|2007.02.12 08:32
|buy
|0.33
|gbpusd
|1.9550
|1.9536
|2.0145
|2007.02.12 09:28
|1.9536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.20
|200014
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2740227
|2007.02.12 03:31
|buy
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9521
|1.9545
|2.0116
|2007.02.12 08:32
|1.9545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.80
|200014
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|2739464
|2007.02.12 02:00
|buy
|0.33
|gbpusd
|1.9538
|1.9515
|2.0133
|2007.02.12 03:31
|1.9515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.90
|200014
|Pipe Bomb[sl]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-654.30
|Closed P/L:
|-654.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2745352
|2007.02.12 15:08
|sell
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.2959
|1.2976
|1.2362
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.80
|200011
|Pipe Bomb
|2747049
|2007.02.12 18:05
|sell
|0.27
|gbpusd
|1.9484
|1.9487
|1.8889
|1.9485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|200014
|Pipe Bomb
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.50
|Floating P/L:
|-33.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-654.30
|Floating P/L:
|-33.50
|Margin:
|222.23
|Balance:
|3 441.84
|Equity:
|3 408.34
|Free Margin:
|3 219.61
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|158.00
|Gross Loss:
|812.30
|Total Net Profit:
|-654.30
|Profit Factor:
|0.19
|Expected Payoff:
|-31.16
|Absolute Drawdown:
|654.30
|Maximal Drawdown:
|655.20 (15.99%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|15.99% (655.20)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (37.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (7.69%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (19.05%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|17 (80.95%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|76.80
|loss trade:
|-75.90
|Average
|profit trade:
|39.50
|loss trade:
|-47.78
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (50.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|12 (-583.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|76.80 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-583.80 (12)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|4