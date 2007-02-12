MoneyTec LLC

Account: 77141 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 February 12, 23:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
27467032007.02.12 17:10sell0.28gbpusd1.94731.94901.88782007.02.12 18:051.94900.000.000.00-47.60
 200014Pipe Bomb[sl]
27456352007.02.12 15:38sell0.28gbpusd1.94631.94781.88682007.02.12 17:101.94780.000.000.00-42.00
 200014Pipe Bomb[sl]
27451352007.02.12 14:31sell0.28gbpusd1.94681.94681.88732007.02.12 15:381.94680.000.000.000.00
 200014Pipe Bomb[sl]
27437482007.02.12 12:00sell0.28eurusd1.29811.29631.23842007.02.12 15:081.29630.000.000.0050.40
 200011Pipe Bomb[sl]
27447342007.02.12 13:43sell0.28gbpusd1.94651.94731.88702007.02.12 14:311.94730.000.000.00-22.40
 200014Pipe Bomb[sl]
27442352007.02.12 12:35sell0.29gbpusd1.94561.94701.88612007.02.12 13:431.94700.000.000.00-40.60
 200014Pipe Bomb[sl]
27438292007.02.12 12:07sell0.28gbpusd1.94721.94611.88772007.02.12 12:351.94610.000.000.0030.80
 200014Pipe Bomb[sl]
27437322007.02.12 12:00sell0.28gbpusd1.94611.94771.88662007.02.12 12:071.94770.000.000.00-44.80
 200014Pipe Bomb[sl]
27436522007.02.12 11:47buy0.29eurusd1.29901.29671.35872007.02.12 12:001.29800.000.000.00-29.00
 200011Pipe Bomb
27434922007.02.12 11:31buy0.29gbpusd1.94751.94582.00702007.02.12 12:001.94620.000.000.00-37.70
 200014Pipe Bomb
27430112007.02.12 10:36buy0.30eurusd1.30031.29871.36002007.02.12 11:471.29870.000.000.00-48.00
 200011Pipe Bomb[sl]
27433822007.02.12 11:21buy0.30gbpusd1.94931.94702.00882007.02.12 11:311.94700.000.000.00-69.00
 200014Pipe Bomb[sl]
27429442007.02.12 10:32buy0.30gbpusd1.94971.94882.00922007.02.12 11:211.94880.000.000.00-27.00
 200014Pipe Bomb[sl]
27427012007.02.12 10:10buy0.31eurusd1.30191.30001.36162007.02.12 10:361.30000.000.000.00-58.90
 200011Pipe Bomb[sl]
27426942007.02.12 10:10buy0.31gbpusd1.95131.94922.01082007.02.12 10:321.94920.000.000.00-65.10
 200014Pipe Bomb[sl]
27421592007.02.12 09:00buy0.33eurusd1.30291.30161.36262007.02.12 10:101.30160.000.000.00-42.90
 200011Pipe Bomb[sl]
27424252007.02.12 09:52buy0.32gbpusd1.95331.95102.01282007.02.12 10:101.95100.000.000.00-73.60
 200014Pipe Bomb[sl]
27422852007.02.12 09:28buy0.32gbpusd1.95411.95282.01362007.02.12 09:521.95280.000.000.00-41.60
 200014Pipe Bomb[sl]
27418172007.02.12 08:32buy0.33gbpusd1.95501.95362.01452007.02.12 09:281.95360.000.000.00-46.20
 200014Pipe Bomb[sl]
27402272007.02.12 03:31buy0.32gbpusd1.95211.95452.01162007.02.12 08:321.95450.000.000.0076.80
 200014Pipe Bomb[sl]
27394642007.02.12 02:00buy0.33gbpusd1.95381.95152.01332007.02.12 03:311.95150.000.000.00-75.90
 200014Pipe Bomb[sl]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -654.30
Closed P/L: -654.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
27453522007.02.12 15:08sell0.28eurusd1.29591.29761.2362 1.29700.000.000.00-30.80
 200011Pipe Bomb
27470492007.02.12 18:05sell0.27gbpusd1.94841.94871.8889 1.94850.000.000.00-2.70
 200014Pipe Bomb
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -33.50
 Floating P/L: -33.50
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -654.30 Floating P/L: -33.50 Margin: 222.23
Balance: 3 441.84 Equity: 3 408.34 Free Margin: 3 219.61
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 158.00 Gross Loss: 812.30 Total Net Profit: -654.30
Profit Factor: 0.19 Expected Payoff: -31.16  
Absolute Drawdown: 654.30 Maximal Drawdown: 655.20 (15.99%) Relative Drawdown: 15.99% (655.20)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 8 (37.50%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (7.69%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (19.05%) Loss trades (% of total): 17 (80.95%)
Largest profit trade: 76.80 loss trade: -75.90
Average profit trade: 39.50 loss trade: -47.78
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (50.40) consecutive losses ($): 12 (-583.80)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 76.80 (1) consecutive loss (count): -583.80 (12)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 4