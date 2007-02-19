North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 363455 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 February 23, 21:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
75996832007.02.19 09:43sell0.10eurusd1.31511.31911.31262007.02.19 10:121.31450.000.000.006.00
 30070822PipCrackerBS5
75996862007.02.19 09:43sell limit0.20eurusd1.31661.32061.31412007.02.19 10:121.3143cancelled
 30070828cancelled
76135322007.02.20 03:18sell0.10eurusd1.31581.31981.31332007.02.20 07:511.31890.000.000.00-31.00
 30070822PipCrackerBS5
76135332007.02.20 04:00sell0.20eurusd1.31731.32131.31482007.02.20 04:121.31680.000.000.0010.00
 30070828PipCrackerBS5N
76142642007.02.20 04:12buy0.10eurusd1.31671.31271.31922007.02.20 04:151.31730.000.000.006.00
 30070816PipCrackerBS5
76142652007.02.20 04:12buy limit0.20eurusd1.31521.31121.31772007.02.20 04:151.3176cancelled
 30070829cancelled
76170032007.02.20 08:08buy0.10eurusd1.31791.31391.32042007.02.20 10:101.31480.000.000.00-31.00
 30070816PipCrackerBS5
76170042007.02.20 09:49buy0.20eurusd1.31641.31241.31892007.02.20 10:101.31430.000.000.00-42.00
 30070829PipCrackerBS5N
76205492007.02.20 10:41sell0.10eurusd1.31411.31811.31162007.02.20 13:511.31360.000.000.005.00
 30070822PipCrackerBS5
76205502007.02.20 12:35sell0.20eurusd1.31561.31961.31312007.02.20 13:511.31350.000.000.0042.00
 30070828PipCrackerBS5N
76248842007.02.20 14:05sell0.10eurusd1.31421.31821.31172007.02.20 17:001.31360.000.000.006.00
 30070822PipCrackerBS5
76248862007.02.20 14:05sell limit0.20eurusd1.31571.31971.31322007.02.20 17:001.3135cancelled
 30070828cancelled
76381892007.02.21 05:48buy0.10eurusd1.31421.31021.31672007.02.21 07:311.31460.000.000.004.00
 30070816PipCrackerBS5
76381902007.02.21 05:48buy limit0.20eurusd1.31271.30871.31522007.02.21 07:311.3148cancelled
 30070829cancelled
76396862007.02.21 07:28sell0.10eurusd1.31421.31821.31172007.02.21 08:131.31370.000.000.005.00
 30070822PipCrackerBS5
76396872007.02.21 07:28sell limit0.20eurusd1.31571.31971.31322007.02.21 07:311.3146cancelled
 30070828cancelled
76430312007.02.21 09:53buy0.10eurusd1.31501.31101.31752007.02.21 09:561.31540.000.000.004.00
 30070816PipCrackerBS5
76430322007.02.21 09:53buy limit0.20eurusd1.31351.30951.31602007.02.21 09:561.3155cancelled
 30070829cancelled
76440982007.02.21 10:23buy0.10eurusd1.31451.31051.31702007.02.21 10:311.31490.000.000.004.00
 30070816PipCrackerBS5
76441032007.02.21 10:23buy limit0.20eurusd1.31301.30901.31552007.02.21 10:311.3151cancelled
 30070829cancelled
76457552007.02.21 11:34buy0.10eurusd1.31411.31011.31662007.02.21 11:391.31460.000.000.005.00
 30070816PipCrackerBS5
76457592007.02.21 11:34buy limit0.20eurusd1.31261.30861.31512007.02.21 11:391.3149cancelled
 30070829cancelled
76480332007.02.21 13:01buy0.10eurusd1.31461.31061.31712007.02.21 14:591.31420.000.000.00-4.00
 30070816PipCrackerBS5
76480362007.02.21 13:17buy0.20eurusd1.31311.30911.31562007.02.21 14:591.31420.000.000.0022.00
 30070829PipCrackerBS5N
76538032007.02.21 15:43sell0.10eurusd1.31231.31631.30982007.02.21 15:521.31170.000.000.006.00
 30070822PipCrackerBS5
76538042007.02.21 15:43sell limit0.20eurusd1.31381.31781.31132007.02.21 15:521.3115cancelled
 30070828cancelled
76549442007.02.21 16:12sell0.10eurusd1.31271.31671.31022007.02.21 16:161.31200.000.000.007.00
 30070822PipCrackerBS5
76549502007.02.21 16:12sell limit0.20eurusd1.31421.31821.31172007.02.21 16:161.3119cancelled
 30070828cancelled
76566742007.02.21 17:11sell0.10eurusd1.31381.31781.31132007.02.21 17:131.31330.000.000.005.00
 30070822PipCrackerBS5
76566762007.02.21 17:11sell limit0.20eurusd1.31531.31931.31282007.02.21 17:131.3131cancelled
 30070828cancelled
76584982007.02.21 18:24buy0.10eurusd1.31281.30881.31532007.02.21 20:181.31340.000.000.006.00
 30070816PipCrackerBS5
76585012007.02.21 18:24buy limit0.20eurusd1.31131.30731.31382007.02.21 20:181.3136cancelled
 30070829cancelled
76682022007.02.22 09:46sell0.10eurusd1.30991.31391.30742007.02.22 09:571.30900.000.000.009.00
 30070822PipCrackerBS5
76682042007.02.22 09:46sell limit0.20eurusd1.31141.31541.30892007.02.22 09:581.3087cancelled
 30070828cancelled
76703872007.02.22 11:05sell0.10eurusd1.31011.31411.30762007.02.22 11:121.30950.000.000.006.00
 30070822PipCrackerBS5
76703902007.02.22 11:05sell limit0.20eurusd1.31161.31561.30912007.02.22 11:121.3093cancelled
 30070828cancelled
76730812007.02.22 13:04sell0.10eurusd1.30931.31331.30682007.02.22 13:251.30880.000.000.005.00
 30070822PipCrackerBS5
76730832007.02.22 13:04sell limit0.20eurusd1.31081.31481.30832007.02.22 13:251.3086cancelled
 30070828cancelled
76781422007.02.22 17:43buy0.10eurusd1.31081.30681.31332007.02.22 18:121.31120.000.000.004.00
 30070816PipCrackerBS5
76781442007.02.22 17:43buy limit0.20eurusd1.30931.30531.31182007.02.22 18:121.3114cancelled
 30070829cancelled
76814832007.02.22 19:36buy0.10eurusd1.31191.30791.31442007.02.22 19:401.31230.000.000.004.00
 30070816PipCrackerBS5
76814852007.02.22 19:36buy limit0.20eurusd1.31041.30641.31292007.02.22 19:401.3125cancelled
 30070829cancelled
76894822007.02.23 10:14buy0.10eurusd1.31191.30791.31442007.02.23 10:191.31230.000.000.004.00
 30070816PipCrackerBS5
76894852007.02.23 10:14buy limit0.20eurusd1.31041.30641.31292007.02.23 10:191.3125cancelled
 30070829cancelled
76903292007.02.23 11:02buy0.10eurusd1.31191.30791.31442007.02.23 12:181.31160.000.000.00-3.00
 30070816PipCrackerBS5
76903302007.02.23 11:37buy0.20eurusd1.31041.30641.31292007.02.23 12:181.31150.000.000.0022.00
 30070829PipCrackerBS5N
76946962007.02.23 14:54sell0.10eurusd1.31201.31601.30952007.02.23 16:201.31510.000.000.00-31.00
 30070822PipCrackerBS5
76946972007.02.23 15:14sell0.20eurusd1.31351.31751.31102007.02.23 15:341.31270.000.000.0016.00
 30070828PipCrackerBS5N
76963002007.02.23 15:34buy0.10eurusd1.31261.30861.31512007.02.23 15:491.31310.000.000.005.00
 30070816PipCrackerBS5
76963022007.02.23 15:34buy limit0.20eurusd1.31111.30711.31362007.02.23 15:491.3133cancelled
 30070829cancelled
76994132007.02.23 16:58buy0.10eurusd1.31641.31241.31892007.02.23 17:021.31690.000.000.005.00
 30070816PipCrackerBS5
76994172007.02.23 16:58buy limit0.20eurusd1.31491.31091.31742007.02.23 17:021.3171cancelled
 30070829cancelled
77012982007.02.23 17:27buy0.10eurusd1.31811.31411.32062007.02.23 20:511.31770.000.000.00-4.00
 30070816PipCrackerBS5
77013002007.02.23 18:00buy0.20eurusd1.31661.31261.31912007.02.23 20:511.31770.000.000.0022.00
 30070829PipCrackerBS5N
  0.00 0.00 0.00 99.00
Closed P/L: 99.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 99.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 18 234.79 Equity: 18 234.79 Free Margin: 18 234.79
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 245.00 Gross Loss: 146.00 Total Net Profit: 99.00
Profit Factor: 1.68 Expected Payoff: 2.91  
Absolute Drawdown: 82.00 Maximal Drawdown: 104.00 (0.57%) Relative Drawdown: 0.57% (104.00)
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 15 (86.67%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (73.68%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (79.41%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (20.59%)
Largest profit trade: 42.00 loss trade: -42.00
Average profit trade: 9.07 loss trade: -20.86
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (78.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-104.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 97.00 (9) consecutive loss (count): -104.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1