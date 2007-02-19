|Account: 363455
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 22, 22:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7599683
|2007.02.19 09:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3151
|1.3191
|1.3126
|2007.02.19 10:12
|1.3145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|30070822
|PipCrackerBS5
|7599686
|2007.02.19 09:43
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3166
|1.3206
|1.3141
|2007.02.19 10:12
|1.3143
|cancelled
|30070828
|cancelled
|7613532
|2007.02.20 03:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3158
|1.3198
|1.3133
|2007.02.20 07:51
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.00
|30070822
|PipCrackerBS5
|7613533
|2007.02.20 04:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3173
|1.3213
|1.3148
|2007.02.20 04:12
|1.3168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|30070828
|PipCrackerBS5N
|7614264
|2007.02.20 04:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3167
|1.3127
|1.3192
|2007.02.20 04:15
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|30070816
|PipCrackerBS5
|7614265
|2007.02.20 04:12
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3152
|1.3112
|1.3177
|2007.02.20 04:15
|1.3176
|cancelled
|30070829
|cancelled
|7617003
|2007.02.20 08:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3179
|1.3139
|1.3204
|2007.02.20 10:10
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.00
|30070816
|PipCrackerBS5
|7617004
|2007.02.20 09:49
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3164
|1.3124
|1.3189
|2007.02.20 10:10
|1.3143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|30070829
|PipCrackerBS5N
|7620549
|2007.02.20 10:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3141
|1.3181
|1.3116
|2007.02.20 13:51
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|30070822
|PipCrackerBS5
|7620550
|2007.02.20 12:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.3196
|1.3131
|2007.02.20 13:51
|1.3135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|30070828
|PipCrackerBS5N
|7624884
|2007.02.20 14:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3142
|1.3182
|1.3117
|2007.02.20 17:00
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|30070822
|PipCrackerBS5
|7624886
|2007.02.20 14:05
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3157
|1.3197
|1.3132
|2007.02.20 17:00
|1.3135
|cancelled
|30070828
|cancelled
|7638189
|2007.02.21 05:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3142
|1.3102
|1.3167
|2007.02.21 07:31
|1.3146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|30070816
|PipCrackerBS5
|7638190
|2007.02.21 05:48
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3127
|1.3087
|1.3152
|2007.02.21 07:31
|1.3148
|cancelled
|30070829
|cancelled
|7639686
|2007.02.21 07:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3142
|1.3182
|1.3117
|2007.02.21 08:13
|1.3137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|30070822
|PipCrackerBS5
|7639687
|2007.02.21 07:28
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3157
|1.3197
|1.3132
|2007.02.21 07:31
|1.3146
|cancelled
|30070828
|cancelled
|7643031
|2007.02.21 09:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3150
|1.3110
|1.3175
|2007.02.21 09:56
|1.3154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|30070816
|PipCrackerBS5
|7643032
|2007.02.21 09:53
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3135
|1.3095
|1.3160
|2007.02.21 09:56
|1.3155
|cancelled
|30070829
|cancelled
|7644098
|2007.02.21 10:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3145
|1.3105
|1.3170
|2007.02.21 10:31
|1.3149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|30070816
|PipCrackerBS5
|7644103
|2007.02.21 10:23
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3130
|1.3090
|1.3155
|2007.02.21 10:31
|1.3151
|cancelled
|30070829
|cancelled
|7645755
|2007.02.21 11:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3141
|1.3101
|1.3166
|2007.02.21 11:39
|1.3146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|30070816
|PipCrackerBS5
|7645759
|2007.02.21 11:34
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3126
|1.3086
|1.3151
|2007.02.21 11:39
|1.3149
|cancelled
|30070829
|cancelled
|7648033
|2007.02.21 13:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3146
|1.3106
|1.3171
|2007.02.21 14:59
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|30070816
|PipCrackerBS5
|7648036
|2007.02.21 13:17
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3131
|1.3091
|1.3156
|2007.02.21 14:59
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|30070829
|PipCrackerBS5N
|7653803
|2007.02.21 15:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3123
|1.3163
|1.3098
|2007.02.21 15:52
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|30070822
|PipCrackerBS5
|7653804
|2007.02.21 15:43
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3138
|1.3178
|1.3113
|2007.02.21 15:52
|1.3115
|cancelled
|30070828
|cancelled
|7654944
|2007.02.21 16:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3127
|1.3167
|1.3102
|2007.02.21 16:16
|1.3120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|30070822
|PipCrackerBS5
|7654950
|2007.02.21 16:12
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3142
|1.3182
|1.3117
|2007.02.21 16:16
|1.3119
|cancelled
|30070828
|cancelled
|7656674
|2007.02.21 17:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3138
|1.3178
|1.3113
|2007.02.21 17:13
|1.3133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|30070822
|PipCrackerBS5
|7656676
|2007.02.21 17:11
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3153
|1.3193
|1.3128
|2007.02.21 17:13
|1.3131
|cancelled
|30070828
|cancelled
|7658498
|2007.02.21 18:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3128
|1.3088
|1.3153
|2007.02.21 20:18
|1.3134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|30070816
|PipCrackerBS5
|7658501
|2007.02.21 18:24
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3113
|1.3073
|1.3138
|2007.02.21 20:18
|1.3136
|cancelled
|30070829
|cancelled
|7668202
|2007.02.22 09:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3099
|1.3139
|1.3074
|2007.02.22 09:57
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|30070822
|PipCrackerBS5
|7668204
|2007.02.22 09:46
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3114
|1.3154
|1.3089
|2007.02.22 09:58
|1.3087
|cancelled
|30070828
|cancelled
|7670387
|2007.02.22 11:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3101
|1.3141
|1.3076
|2007.02.22 11:12
|1.3095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|30070822
|PipCrackerBS5
|7670390
|2007.02.22 11:05
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.3156
|1.3091
|2007.02.22 11:12
|1.3093
|cancelled
|30070828
|cancelled
|7673081
|2007.02.22 13:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3093
|1.3133
|1.3068
|2007.02.22 13:25
|1.3088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|30070822
|PipCrackerBS5
|7673083
|2007.02.22 13:04
|sell limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3108
|1.3148
|1.3083
|2007.02.22 13:25
|1.3086
|cancelled
|30070828
|cancelled
|7678142
|2007.02.22 17:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3108
|1.3068
|1.3133
|2007.02.22 18:12
|1.3112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|30070816
|PipCrackerBS5
|7678144
|2007.02.22 17:43
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3093
|1.3053
|1.3118
|2007.02.22 18:12
|1.3114
|cancelled
|30070829
|cancelled
|7681483
|2007.02.22 19:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3119
|1.3079
|1.3144
|2007.02.22 19:40
|1.3123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|30070816
|PipCrackerBS5
|7681485
|2007.02.22 19:36
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3104
|1.3064
|1.3129
|2007.02.22 19:40
|1.3125
|cancelled
|30070829
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|Closed P/L:
|63.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|63.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|18 198.79
|Equity:
|18 198.79
|Free Margin:
|18 198.79
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|171.00
|Gross Loss:
|108.00
|Total Net Profit:
|63.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.58
|Expected Payoff:
|2.52
|Absolute Drawdown:
|82.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|104.00 (0.57%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.57% (104.00)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (92.31%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (84.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (16.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|42.00
|loss trade:
|-42.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.14
|loss trade:
|-27.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (97.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-104.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|97.00 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-104.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|2