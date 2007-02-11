Alpari Ltd

Account: 402915 Name: newstrader123 Currency: USD 2007 February 12, 13:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
106464972007.02.11 11:53balanceDeposit5 000.00
106571722007.02.12 10:25buy stop0.30gbpusd1.94881.94581.95882007.02.12 10:401.9479cancelled
106571752007.02.12 10:30sell0.30gbpusd1.94791.94781.93792007.02.12 10:361.94780.000.000.002.10
106571762007.02.12 10:25buy stop0.30gbpusd1.94981.94681.95982007.02.12 10:401.9479cancelled
106571772007.02.12 10:32sell0.30gbpusd1.94681.94661.93682007.02.12 11:031.94660.000.000.004.20
106571792007.02.12 10:25buy stop0.30gbpusd1.95081.94781.96082007.02.12 10:401.9479cancelled
106571812007.02.12 10:25sell stop0.30gbpusd1.94581.94881.93582007.02.12 10:401.9475cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 6.30
Closed P/L: 6.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 6.30 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 006.30 Equity: 5 006.30 Free Margin: 5 006.30
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6.30 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 6.30
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 3.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 4.20 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 3.15 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (6.30) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 6.30 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0