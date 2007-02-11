|Account: 402915
|Name: newstrader123
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 12, 13:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10646497
|2007.02.11 11:53
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|10657172
|2007.02.12 10:25
|buy stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9488
|1.9458
|1.9588
|2007.02.12 10:40
|1.9479
|cancelled
|10657175
|2007.02.12 10:30
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9479
|1.9478
|1.9379
|2007.02.12 10:36
|1.9478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|10657176
|2007.02.12 10:25
|buy stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9498
|1.9468
|1.9598
|2007.02.12 10:40
|1.9479
|cancelled
|10657177
|2007.02.12 10:32
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9468
|1.9466
|1.9368
|2007.02.12 11:03
|1.9466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|10657179
|2007.02.12 10:25
|buy stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9508
|1.9478
|1.9608
|2007.02.12 10:40
|1.9479
|cancelled
|10657181
|2007.02.12 10:25
|sell stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9458
|1.9488
|1.9358
|2007.02.12 10:40
|1.9475
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|Closed P/L:
|6.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|6.30
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 006.30
|Equity:
|5 006.30
|Free Margin:
|5 006.30
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6.30
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|6.30
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|3.15
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|4.20
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.15
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (6.30)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|6.30 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0