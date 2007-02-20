Interbank FX, LLC

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 February 22, 15:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
242153802007.02.20 19:45buy0.10gbpusd1.95481.94681.96362007.02.22 08:371.94680.000.00-0.47-80.00
242153812007.02.20 19:45buy0.10gbpusd1.95481.94681.96582007.02.22 08:371.94680.000.00-0.47-80.00
242153822007.02.20 19:45buy0.10gbpusd1.95481.94681.96802007.02.22 08:371.94680.000.00-0.47-80.00
242812712007.02.21 06:01sell0.10usdjpy120.28121.08119.562007.02.21 13:37121.080.000.000.00-66.07
244163262007.02.21 16:15sell0.10gbpjpy236.22237.02235.502007.02.22 15:09237.020.000.00-7.95-65.86
244163302007.02.21 16:15sell0.10gbpjpy236.22237.02235.322007.02.22 09:29236.620.000.00-7.95-32.99
244163342007.02.21 16:15sell0.10gbpjpy236.22237.02235.142007.02.22 09:29236.630.000.00-7.95-33.82
244345462007.02.21 19:15buy0.10usdjpy120.92120.08121.262007.02.22 10:26121.260.000.004.0528.04
244345832007.02.21 19:16buy0.10usdjpy120.92121.12121.422007.02.22 14:55121.420.000.004.0541.18
244345692007.02.21 19:16buy0.10usdjpy120.92120.92121.342007.02.22 10:51121.340.000.004.0534.61
  0.00 0.00 -13.11 -334.91
Closed P/L: -348.02
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
243861852007.02.21 13:45sell0.10eurjpy158.91159.71158.35 159.200.000.00-3.36-23.90
243862012007.02.21 13:45sell0.10eurjpy158.91159.71158.21 159.200.000.00-3.36-23.90
243862072007.02.21 13:45sell0.10eurjpy158.91159.71158.07 159.200.000.00-3.36-23.90
237808382007.02.14 16:02sell0.01eurusd1.31271.31951.2919 1.31160.000.000.601.10
237823432007.02.14 16:20sell0.01eurusd1.31261.31941.2918 1.31160.000.000.601.00
243614462007.02.21 12:15sell0.10usdchf1.23841.24641.2280 1.24150.000.00-2.82-24.97
243614492007.02.21 12:15sell0.10usdchf1.23841.24641.2254 1.24150.000.00-2.82-24.97
243614532007.02.21 12:15sell0.10usdchf1.23841.24641.2228 1.24150.000.00-2.82-24.97
245172842007.02.22 10:23buy0.10eurusd1.30891.30051.3123 1.31140.000.000.0025.00
245172892007.02.22 10:23buy0.10eurusd1.30891.30051.3131 1.31140.000.000.0025.00
245172912007.02.22 10:23buy0.10eurusd1.30891.30051.3139 1.31140.000.000.0025.00
245341902007.02.22 13:45sell0.10gbpusd1.95001.95801.9412 1.95310.000.000.00-31.00
245341922007.02.22 13:45sell0.10gbpusd1.95001.95801.9390 1.95310.000.000.00-31.00
245341942007.02.22 13:45sell0.10gbpusd1.95001.95801.9368 1.95310.000.000.00-31.00
  0.00 0.00 -17.34 -162.51
 Floating P/L: -179.85
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -348.02 Floating P/L: -179.85 Margin: 1 200.00
Balance: 2 952.10 Equity: 2 772.25 Free Margin: 1 572.25
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 115.98 Gross Loss: 464.00 Total Net Profit: -348.02
Profit Factor: 0.25 Expected Payoff: -34.80  
Absolute Drawdown: 390.19 Maximal Drawdown: 390.19 (11.82%) Relative Drawdown: 11.82% (390.19)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 4 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (30.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (70.00%)
Largest profit trade: 45.23 loss trade: -80.47
Average profit trade: 38.66 loss trade: -66.29
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (115.98) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-390.19)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 115.98 (3) consecutive loss (count): -390.19 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 4