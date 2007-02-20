|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 22, 15:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24215380
|2007.02.20 19:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9548
|1.9468
|1.9636
|2007.02.22 08:37
|1.9468
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|-80.00
|24215381
|2007.02.20 19:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9548
|1.9468
|1.9658
|2007.02.22 08:37
|1.9468
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|-80.00
|24215382
|2007.02.20 19:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9548
|1.9468
|1.9680
|2007.02.22 08:37
|1.9468
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|-80.00
|24281271
|2007.02.21 06:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.28
|121.08
|119.56
|2007.02.21 13:37
|121.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.07
|24416326
|2007.02.21 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.22
|237.02
|235.50
|2007.02.22 15:09
|237.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.95
|-65.86
|24416330
|2007.02.21 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.22
|237.02
|235.32
|2007.02.22 09:29
|236.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.95
|-32.99
|24416334
|2007.02.21 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.22
|237.02
|235.14
|2007.02.22 09:29
|236.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.95
|-33.82
|24434546
|2007.02.21 19:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.92
|120.08
|121.26
|2007.02.22 10:26
|121.26
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|28.04
|24434583
|2007.02.21 19:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.92
|121.12
|121.42
|2007.02.22 14:55
|121.42
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|41.18
|24434569
|2007.02.21 19:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.92
|120.92
|121.34
|2007.02.22 10:51
|121.34
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|34.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.11
|-334.91
|Closed P/L:
|-348.02
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24386185
|2007.02.21 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.91
|159.71
|158.35
|159.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|-23.90
|24386201
|2007.02.21 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.91
|159.71
|158.21
|159.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|-23.90
|24386207
|2007.02.21 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.91
|159.71
|158.07
|159.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|-23.90
|23780838
|2007.02.14 16:02
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3127
|1.3195
|1.2919
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|1.10
|23782343
|2007.02.14 16:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3126
|1.3194
|1.2918
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|1.00
|24361446
|2007.02.21 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2384
|1.2464
|1.2280
|1.2415
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.82
|-24.97
|24361449
|2007.02.21 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2384
|1.2464
|1.2254
|1.2415
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.82
|-24.97
|24361453
|2007.02.21 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2384
|1.2464
|1.2228
|1.2415
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.82
|-24.97
|24517284
|2007.02.22 10:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3089
|1.3005
|1.3123
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|24517289
|2007.02.22 10:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3089
|1.3005
|1.3131
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|24517291
|2007.02.22 10:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3089
|1.3005
|1.3139
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|24534190
|2007.02.22 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9500
|1.9580
|1.9412
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.00
|24534192
|2007.02.22 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9500
|1.9580
|1.9390
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.00
|24534194
|2007.02.22 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9500
|1.9580
|1.9368
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.34
|-162.51
|Floating P/L:
|-179.85
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-348.02
|Floating P/L:
|-179.85
|Margin:
|1 200.00
|Balance:
|2 952.10
|Equity:
|2 772.25
|Free Margin:
|1 572.25
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|115.98
|Gross Loss:
|464.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-348.02
|Profit Factor:
|0.25
|Expected Payoff:
|-34.80
|Absolute Drawdown:
|390.19
|Maximal Drawdown:
|390.19 (11.82%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|11.82% (390.19)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (30.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (70.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|45.23
|loss trade:
|-80.47
|Average
|profit trade:
|38.66
|loss trade:
|-66.29
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (115.98)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-390.19)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|115.98 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-390.19 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|4