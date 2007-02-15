FXDD

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 February 20, 18:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
68024122007.02.15 23:06balanceDeposit5 000.00
68031772007.02.16 00:16sell0.30usdchf1.23451.23401.23032007.02.20 09:031.23400.000.00-6.1112.16
68079692007.02.16 07:37buy0.20usdjpy119.42119.47119.842007.02.19 12:27119.470.000.002.518.37
68085262007.02.16 08:20buy0.20usdjpy119.37119.47119.792007.02.19 12:27119.470.000.002.5116.74
68087682007.02.16 08:49buy0.20usdjpy119.35119.47119.772007.02.19 12:27119.470.000.002.5120.09
68104392007.02.16 10:00buy0.20gbpjpy232.98232.14233.402007.02.16 15:15232.140.000.000.00-141.04
68111362007.02.16 10:16buy0.20gbpjpy232.71232.72233.132007.02.16 11:30232.720.000.000.001.68
68120112007.02.16 10:32buy0.20gbpjpy232.66232.72233.082007.02.16 11:30232.720.000.000.0010.06
68134522007.02.16 11:31buy0.20usdjpy119.38119.47119.802007.02.19 12:27119.470.000.002.5115.07
68136482007.02.16 11:53buy0.20usdjpy119.44119.47119.862007.02.19 12:27119.470.000.002.515.02
68140342007.02.16 12:18sell0.20eurjpy156.71156.66156.292007.02.16 14:06156.660.000.000.008.38
68149442007.02.16 13:18buy0.20eurjpy156.54155.70156.962007.02.19 00:01156.960.000.002.0870.36
68151742007.02.16 13:36buy0.20eurjpy156.53156.54156.952007.02.19 00:01156.950.000.002.0870.35
68167332007.02.16 15:04buy0.20usdchf1.23641.23671.24062007.02.20 15:101.23670.000.003.114.85
68244312007.02.16 19:31sell0.20gbpjpy232.65233.49232.232007.02.19 00:07233.490.000.00-5.57-140.76
68258872007.02.16 21:49sell0.20usdchf1.23451.23401.23032007.02.20 09:031.23400.000.00-4.088.10
68259992007.02.16 22:12sell0.20usdchf1.23441.23401.23022007.02.20 09:031.23400.000.00-4.086.48
68261192007.02.16 22:49sell0.20eurjpy156.72157.56156.302007.02.20 03:00157.560.000.00-4.97-140.26
68320132007.02.19 05:22sell0.20eurjpy157.20157.16156.782007.02.19 09:54157.160.000.000.006.70
68323042007.02.19 06:04sell0.20eurjpy157.13157.97156.712007.02.20 07:45157.970.000.00-2.44-140.19
68324552007.02.19 06:32sell0.20eurjpy157.14157.13156.722007.02.19 13:24157.130.000.000.001.67
68354222007.02.19 09:30buy0.20gbpjpy233.23233.25233.652007.02.19 10:50233.250.000.000.003.35
68388462007.02.19 12:01sell0.20gbpjpy233.52233.39233.102007.02.19 12:18233.100.000.000.0070.25
68388612007.02.19 12:01sell0.20eurjpy157.28157.13156.862007.02.19 13:24157.130.000.000.0025.08
68420952007.02.19 13:32sell0.20eurjpy157.09157.93156.672007.02.20 06:04157.930.000.00-2.44-140.29
68428572007.02.19 14:34buy0.20eurjpy157.02157.18157.442007.02.19 19:40157.440.000.000.0070.17
68450552007.02.19 17:32sell0.20eurjpy157.15157.99156.732007.02.20 07:45157.990.000.00-2.44-140.18
68499372007.02.19 23:45buy0.20usdjpy119.56119.72119.982007.02.20 09:05119.980.000.002.4470.01
68499622007.02.19 23:48buy0.20eurjpy157.28157.43157.702007.02.20 04:16157.700.000.002.0370.18
68515042007.02.20 02:39buy0.20gbpusd1.95061.95221.95482007.02.20 08:261.95220.000.000.0032.00
68515652007.02.20 02:48sell0.20gbpjpy233.45234.29233.032007.02.20 08:48234.290.000.000.00-140.06
68649002007.02.20 12:15buy0.20gbpjpy233.89234.05234.312007.02.20 12:54234.050.000.000.0026.65
68661582007.02.20 13:19buy0.20gbpjpy234.12234.28234.542007.02.20 15:10234.540.000.000.0069.91
  0.00 0.00 -7.84 -279.10
Closed P/L: -286.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
68709282007.02.20 17:01sell0.20gbpusd1.95371.96211.9495 1.95410.000.000.00-8.00
68713072007.02.20 17:18sell0.20gbpusd1.95421.96261.9500 1.95410.000.000.002.00
68498382007.02.19 23:28sell0.20usdchf1.23241.24081.2282 1.23710.000.00-2.04-75.98
68471442007.02.19 19:18sell0.20usdjpy119.67120.51119.25 120.160.000.00-2.83-81.56
68515822007.02.20 02:50sell0.20usdjpy119.69120.53119.27 120.160.000.000.00-78.23
68579612007.02.20 08:40sell0.20usdjpy119.81120.65119.39 120.160.000.000.00-58.26
68585692007.02.20 08:57sell0.20usdjpy119.88120.72119.46 120.160.000.000.00-46.60
68590792007.02.20 09:13sell0.20usdjpy119.89120.73119.47 120.160.000.000.00-44.94
  0.00 0.00 -4.87 -391.57
 Floating P/L: -396.44
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -286.94 Floating P/L: -396.44 Margin: 990.79
Balance: 4 713.06 Equity: 4 316.62 Free Margin: 3 325.83
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 713.70 Gross Loss: 1 000.64 Total Net Profit: -286.94
Profit Factor: 0.71 Expected Payoff: -8.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 476.38 Maximal Drawdown (%): 609.06 (11.87%)  
 
Total Trades: 32 Short Positions (won %): 14 (57.14%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (94.44%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (78.13%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (21.88%)
Largest profit trade: 72.45 loss trade: -146.33
Average profit trade: 28.55 loss trade: -142.95
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (255.06) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-427.98)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 255.06 (11) consecutive loss (count): -427.98 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1