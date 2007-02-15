|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 20, 18:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6802412
|2007.02.15 23:06
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|6803177
|2007.02.16 00:16
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2345
|1.2340
|1.2303
|2007.02.20 09:03
|1.2340
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.11
|12.16
|6807969
|2007.02.16 07:37
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.42
|119.47
|119.84
|2007.02.19 12:27
|119.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|8.37
|6808526
|2007.02.16 08:20
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.37
|119.47
|119.79
|2007.02.19 12:27
|119.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|16.74
|6808768
|2007.02.16 08:49
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.35
|119.47
|119.77
|2007.02.19 12:27
|119.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|20.09
|6810439
|2007.02.16 10:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|232.98
|232.14
|233.40
|2007.02.16 15:15
|232.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-141.04
|6811136
|2007.02.16 10:16
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|232.71
|232.72
|233.13
|2007.02.16 11:30
|232.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|6812011
|2007.02.16 10:32
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|232.66
|232.72
|233.08
|2007.02.16 11:30
|232.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.06
|6813452
|2007.02.16 11:31
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.38
|119.47
|119.80
|2007.02.19 12:27
|119.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|15.07
|6813648
|2007.02.16 11:53
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.44
|119.47
|119.86
|2007.02.19 12:27
|119.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|5.02
|6814034
|2007.02.16 12:18
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|156.71
|156.66
|156.29
|2007.02.16 14:06
|156.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.38
|6814944
|2007.02.16 13:18
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|156.54
|155.70
|156.96
|2007.02.19 00:01
|156.96
|0.00
|0.00
|2.08
|70.36
|6815174
|2007.02.16 13:36
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|156.53
|156.54
|156.95
|2007.02.19 00:01
|156.95
|0.00
|0.00
|2.08
|70.35
|6816733
|2007.02.16 15:04
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2364
|1.2367
|1.2406
|2007.02.20 15:10
|1.2367
|0.00
|0.00
|3.11
|4.85
|6824431
|2007.02.16 19:31
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|232.65
|233.49
|232.23
|2007.02.19 00:07
|233.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.57
|-140.76
|6825887
|2007.02.16 21:49
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2345
|1.2340
|1.2303
|2007.02.20 09:03
|1.2340
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.08
|8.10
|6825999
|2007.02.16 22:12
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2344
|1.2340
|1.2302
|2007.02.20 09:03
|1.2340
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.08
|6.48
|6826119
|2007.02.16 22:49
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|156.72
|157.56
|156.30
|2007.02.20 03:00
|157.56
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.97
|-140.26
|6832013
|2007.02.19 05:22
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.20
|157.16
|156.78
|2007.02.19 09:54
|157.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.70
|6832304
|2007.02.19 06:04
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.13
|157.97
|156.71
|2007.02.20 07:45
|157.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.44
|-140.19
|6832455
|2007.02.19 06:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.14
|157.13
|156.72
|2007.02.19 13:24
|157.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|6835422
|2007.02.19 09:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|233.23
|233.25
|233.65
|2007.02.19 10:50
|233.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.35
|6838846
|2007.02.19 12:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|233.52
|233.39
|233.10
|2007.02.19 12:18
|233.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.25
|6838861
|2007.02.19 12:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.28
|157.13
|156.86
|2007.02.19 13:24
|157.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.08
|6842095
|2007.02.19 13:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.09
|157.93
|156.67
|2007.02.20 06:04
|157.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.44
|-140.29
|6842857
|2007.02.19 14:34
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.02
|157.18
|157.44
|2007.02.19 19:40
|157.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.17
|6845055
|2007.02.19 17:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.15
|157.99
|156.73
|2007.02.20 07:45
|157.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.44
|-140.18
|6849937
|2007.02.19 23:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.56
|119.72
|119.98
|2007.02.20 09:05
|119.98
|0.00
|0.00
|2.44
|70.01
|6849962
|2007.02.19 23:48
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.28
|157.43
|157.70
|2007.02.20 04:16
|157.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2.03
|70.18
|6851504
|2007.02.20 02:39
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9506
|1.9522
|1.9548
|2007.02.20 08:26
|1.9522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|6851565
|2007.02.20 02:48
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|233.45
|234.29
|233.03
|2007.02.20 08:48
|234.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.06
|6864900
|2007.02.20 12:15
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|233.89
|234.05
|234.31
|2007.02.20 12:54
|234.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.65
|6866158
|2007.02.20 13:19
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|234.12
|234.28
|234.54
|2007.02.20 15:10
|234.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.84
|-279.10
|Closed P/L:
|-286.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6870928
|2007.02.20 17:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9537
|1.9621
|1.9495
|1.9541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|6871307
|2007.02.20 17:18
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9542
|1.9626
|1.9500
|1.9541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|6849838
|2007.02.19 23:28
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2324
|1.2408
|1.2282
|1.2371
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.04
|-75.98
|6847144
|2007.02.19 19:18
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.67
|120.51
|119.25
|120.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.83
|-81.56
|6851582
|2007.02.20 02:50
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.69
|120.53
|119.27
|120.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.23
|6857961
|2007.02.20 08:40
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.81
|120.65
|119.39
|120.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.26
|6858569
|2007.02.20 08:57
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.88
|120.72
|119.46
|120.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.60
|6859079
|2007.02.20 09:13
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.89
|120.73
|119.47
|120.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.94
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.87
|-391.57
|Floating P/L:
|-396.44
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-286.94
|Floating P/L:
|-396.44
|Margin:
|990.79
|Balance:
|4 713.06
|Equity:
|4 316.62
|Free Margin:
|3 325.83
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|713.70
|Gross Loss:
|1 000.64
|Total Net Profit:
|-286.94
|Profit Factor:
|0.71
|Expected Payoff:
|-8.97
|Absolute Drawdown:
|476.38
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|609.06 (11.87%)
|Total Trades:
|32
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (57.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (94.44%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (78.13%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (21.88%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|72.45
|loss trade:
|-146.33
|Average
|profit trade:
|28.55
|loss trade:
|-142.95
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (255.06)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-427.98)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|255.06 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-427.98 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1