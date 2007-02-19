FXDD

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 February 22, 17:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
68498382007.02.19 23:28sell0.20usdchf1.23241.24081.22822007.02.21 13:331.24080.000.00-4.08-135.40
68882202007.02.21 09:30buy0.10usdchf1.23421.23581.23842007.02.21 13:051.23840.000.000.0033.91
68901702007.02.21 10:16sell0.10usdjpy120.52121.36120.102007.02.22 12:51121.360.000.00-4.12-69.22
68984712007.02.21 15:30buy0.20usdchf1.23811.23881.24232007.02.21 17:061.23880.000.000.0011.30
69018342007.02.21 17:01sell0.20gbpusd1.95111.94971.94692007.02.22 10:371.94690.000.00-0.3084.00
69024342007.02.21 17:17sell0.20gbpusd1.95101.94941.94682007.02.22 10:371.94680.000.00-0.3084.00
69083142007.02.21 21:19buy0.20usdjpy120.96121.12121.382007.02.22 16:41121.380.000.007.5869.20
69092702007.02.22 00:20buy0.10gbpjpy236.31236.41236.732007.02.22 13:02236.730.000.000.0034.61
69092872007.02.22 00:25buy0.10usdjpy120.89121.05121.312007.02.22 12:43121.310.000.000.0034.62
69093742007.02.22 00:37buy0.10gbpjpy236.29236.31236.712007.02.22 11:56236.310.000.000.001.65
69094112007.02.22 00:43buy0.10usdjpy120.88121.03121.302007.02.22 12:43121.300.000.000.0034.62
69104762007.02.22 03:01sell0.10eurjpy158.97158.84158.552007.02.22 11:16158.840.000.000.0010.72
69104932007.02.22 03:03sell0.10gbpjpy236.30236.14235.882007.02.22 10:31235.880.000.000.0034.68
69109482007.02.22 04:01sell0.10gbpjpy236.39236.25235.972007.02.22 10:30235.970.000.000.0034.67
69116362007.02.22 05:32sell0.10eurjpy158.93158.84158.512007.02.22 11:16158.840.000.000.007.42
69132542007.02.22 09:02buy0.20gbpjpy236.35236.51236.772007.02.22 13:04236.770.000.000.0069.23
  0.00 0.00 -1.22 340.01
Closed P/L: 338.79
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
69089622007.02.21 23:46sell0.20eurjpy158.83159.67158.41 159.230.000.00-7.07-65.89
69122042007.02.22 07:01buy0.10eurjpy158.90158.94159.32 159.180.000.000.0023.07
69123472007.02.22 07:20buy0.10eurjpy158.92158.94159.34 159.180.000.000.0021.42
69103972007.02.22 02:50buy0.10gbpusd1.95321.94481.9574 1.95250.000.000.00-7.00
68813892007.02.21 05:05sell0.20usdchf1.23651.24491.2323 1.24170.000.00-5.88-83.76
69104992007.02.22 03:05sell0.10usdjpy121.03121.87120.61 121.420.000.000.00-32.12
69195842007.02.22 12:45sell0.20gbpjpy236.41237.25235.99 237.120.000.000.00-116.95
69199722007.02.22 13:01sell0.20gbpjpy236.63237.47236.21 237.120.000.000.00-80.72
69203112007.02.22 13:17sell0.20gbpjpy236.68237.52236.26 237.120.000.000.00-72.48
69212302007.02.22 14:31sell0.20eurjpy158.84159.68158.42 159.230.000.000.00-64.24
69218942007.02.22 15:02buy0.20usdchf1.24301.23461.2472 1.24140.000.000.00-25.78
69229142007.02.22 15:47sell0.20gbpusd1.94941.95781.9452 1.95290.000.000.00-70.00
  0.00 0.00 -12.95 -574.45
 Floating P/L: -587.40
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 338.79 Floating P/L: -587.40 Margin: 863.85
Balance: 4 302.12 Equity: 3 714.72 Free Margin: 2 850.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 551.61 Gross Loss: 212.82 Total Net Profit: 338.79
Profit Factor: 2.59 Expected Payoff: 21.17  
Absolute Drawdown: 105.57 Maximal Drawdown (%): 139.48 (3.49%)  
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (87.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (12.50%)
Largest profit trade: 83.70 loss trade: -139.48
Average profit trade: 39.40 loss trade: -106.41
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (337.08) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-139.48)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 337.08 (10) consecutive loss (count): -139.48 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1