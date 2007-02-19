|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 22, 17:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6849838
|2007.02.19 23:28
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2324
|1.2408
|1.2282
|2007.02.21 13:33
|1.2408
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.08
|-135.40
|6888220
|2007.02.21 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2342
|1.2358
|1.2384
|2007.02.21 13:05
|1.2384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.91
|6890170
|2007.02.21 10:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.52
|121.36
|120.10
|2007.02.22 12:51
|121.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.12
|-69.22
|6898471
|2007.02.21 15:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2381
|1.2388
|1.2423
|2007.02.21 17:06
|1.2388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.30
|6901834
|2007.02.21 17:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9511
|1.9497
|1.9469
|2007.02.22 10:37
|1.9469
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|84.00
|6902434
|2007.02.21 17:17
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9510
|1.9494
|1.9468
|2007.02.22 10:37
|1.9468
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|84.00
|6908314
|2007.02.21 21:19
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.96
|121.12
|121.38
|2007.02.22 16:41
|121.38
|0.00
|0.00
|7.58
|69.20
|6909270
|2007.02.22 00:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.31
|236.41
|236.73
|2007.02.22 13:02
|236.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.61
|6909287
|2007.02.22 00:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.89
|121.05
|121.31
|2007.02.22 12:43
|121.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.62
|6909374
|2007.02.22 00:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.29
|236.31
|236.71
|2007.02.22 11:56
|236.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.65
|6909411
|2007.02.22 00:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.88
|121.03
|121.30
|2007.02.22 12:43
|121.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.62
|6910476
|2007.02.22 03:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.97
|158.84
|158.55
|2007.02.22 11:16
|158.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.72
|6910493
|2007.02.22 03:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.30
|236.14
|235.88
|2007.02.22 10:31
|235.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.68
|6910948
|2007.02.22 04:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.39
|236.25
|235.97
|2007.02.22 10:30
|235.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.67
|6911636
|2007.02.22 05:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.93
|158.84
|158.51
|2007.02.22 11:16
|158.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.42
|6913254
|2007.02.22 09:02
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|236.35
|236.51
|236.77
|2007.02.22 13:04
|236.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.22
|340.01
|Closed P/L:
|338.79
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6908962
|2007.02.21 23:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|158.83
|159.67
|158.41
|159.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.07
|-65.89
|6912204
|2007.02.22 07:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.90
|158.94
|159.32
|159.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.07
|6912347
|2007.02.22 07:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.92
|158.94
|159.34
|159.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.42
|6910397
|2007.02.22 02:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9532
|1.9448
|1.9574
|1.9525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|6881389
|2007.02.21 05:05
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2365
|1.2449
|1.2323
|1.2417
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.88
|-83.76
|6910499
|2007.02.22 03:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.03
|121.87
|120.61
|121.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.12
|6919584
|2007.02.22 12:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|236.41
|237.25
|235.99
|237.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-116.95
|6919972
|2007.02.22 13:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|236.63
|237.47
|236.21
|237.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.72
|6920311
|2007.02.22 13:17
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|236.68
|237.52
|236.26
|237.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.48
|6921230
|2007.02.22 14:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|158.84
|159.68
|158.42
|159.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-64.24
|6921894
|2007.02.22 15:02
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2430
|1.2346
|1.2472
|1.2414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.78
|6922914
|2007.02.22 15:47
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9494
|1.9578
|1.9452
|1.9529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.95
|-574.45
|Floating P/L:
|-587.40
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|338.79
|Floating P/L:
|-587.40
|Margin:
|863.85
|Balance:
|4 302.12
|Equity:
|3 714.72
|Free Margin:
|2 850.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|551.61
|Gross Loss:
|212.82
|Total Net Profit:
|338.79
|Profit Factor:
|2.59
|Expected Payoff:
|21.17
|Absolute Drawdown:
|105.57
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|139.48 (3.49%)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|83.70
|loss trade:
|-139.48
|Average
|profit trade:
|39.40
|loss trade:
|-106.41
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (337.08)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-139.48)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|337.08 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-139.48 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1