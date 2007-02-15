|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 19, 17:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6802412
|2007.02.15 23:06
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|6807969
|2007.02.16 07:37
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.42
|119.47
|119.84
|2007.02.19 12:27
|119.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|8.37
|6808526
|2007.02.16 08:20
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.37
|119.47
|119.79
|2007.02.19 12:27
|119.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|16.74
|6808768
|2007.02.16 08:49
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.35
|119.47
|119.77
|2007.02.19 12:27
|119.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|20.09
|6810439
|2007.02.16 10:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|232.98
|232.14
|233.40
|2007.02.16 15:15
|232.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-141.04
|6811136
|2007.02.16 10:16
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|232.71
|232.72
|233.13
|2007.02.16 11:30
|232.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|6812011
|2007.02.16 10:32
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|232.66
|232.72
|233.08
|2007.02.16 11:30
|232.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.06
|6813452
|2007.02.16 11:31
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.38
|119.47
|119.80
|2007.02.19 12:27
|119.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|15.07
|6813648
|2007.02.16 11:53
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.44
|119.47
|119.86
|2007.02.19 12:27
|119.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|5.02
|6814034
|2007.02.16 12:18
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|156.71
|156.66
|156.29
|2007.02.16 14:06
|156.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.38
|6814944
|2007.02.16 13:18
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|156.54
|155.70
|156.96
|2007.02.19 00:01
|156.96
|0.00
|0.00
|2.08
|70.36
|6815174
|2007.02.16 13:36
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|156.53
|156.54
|156.95
|2007.02.19 00:01
|156.95
|0.00
|0.00
|2.08
|70.35
|6824431
|2007.02.16 19:31
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|232.65
|233.49
|232.23
|2007.02.19 00:07
|233.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.57
|-140.76
|6832013
|2007.02.19 05:22
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.20
|157.16
|156.78
|2007.02.19 09:54
|157.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.70
|6832455
|2007.02.19 06:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.14
|157.13
|156.72
|2007.02.19 13:24
|157.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|6835422
|2007.02.19 09:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|233.23
|233.25
|233.65
|2007.02.19 10:50
|233.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.35
|6838846
|2007.02.19 12:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|233.52
|233.39
|233.10
|2007.02.19 12:18
|233.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.25
|6838861
|2007.02.19 12:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.28
|157.13
|156.86
|2007.02.19 13:24
|157.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.08
|0.00
|0.00
|11.14
|51.37
|Closed P/L:
|62.51
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6826119
|2007.02.16 22:49
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|156.72
|157.56
|156.30
|157.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.53
|-90.26
|6832304
|2007.02.19 06:04
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.13
|157.97
|156.71
|157.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.73
|6842095
|2007.02.19 13:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.09
|157.93
|156.67
|157.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.42
|6842857
|2007.02.19 14:34
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.02
|156.18
|157.44
|157.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.77
|6803177
|2007.02.16 00:16
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2345
|1.2429
|1.2303
|1.2331
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.05
|34.06
|6816733
|2007.02.16 15:04
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2364
|1.2280
|1.2406
|1.2328
|0.00
|0.00
|1.55
|-58.40
|6825887
|2007.02.16 21:49
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2345
|1.2429
|1.2303
|1.2331
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.04
|22.71
|6825999
|2007.02.16 22:12
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2344
|1.2428
|1.2302
|1.2331
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.04
|21.09
|6845055
|2007.02.19 17:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.15
|157.99
|156.73
|157.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.39
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.11
|-107.57
|Floating P/L:
|-115.68
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|62.51
|Floating P/L:
|-115.68
|Margin:
|644.26
|Balance:
|5 062.51
|Equity:
|4 946.83
|Free Margin:
|4 302.57
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|349.88
|Gross Loss:
|287.37
|Total Net Profit:
|62.51
|Profit Factor:
|1.22
|Expected Payoff:
|3.68
|Absolute Drawdown:
|122.38
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|146.33 (2.91%)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (90.91%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (88.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (11.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|72.44
|loss trade:
|-146.33
|Average
|profit trade:
|23.33
|loss trade:
|-143.69
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (184.89)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-146.33)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|184.89 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-146.33 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1