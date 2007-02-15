FXDD

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 February 19, 17:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
68024122007.02.15 23:06balanceDeposit5 000.00
68079692007.02.16 07:37buy0.20usdjpy119.42119.47119.842007.02.19 12:27119.470.000.002.518.37
68085262007.02.16 08:20buy0.20usdjpy119.37119.47119.792007.02.19 12:27119.470.000.002.5116.74
68087682007.02.16 08:49buy0.20usdjpy119.35119.47119.772007.02.19 12:27119.470.000.002.5120.09
68104392007.02.16 10:00buy0.20gbpjpy232.98232.14233.402007.02.16 15:15232.140.000.000.00-141.04
68111362007.02.16 10:16buy0.20gbpjpy232.71232.72233.132007.02.16 11:30232.720.000.000.001.68
68120112007.02.16 10:32buy0.20gbpjpy232.66232.72233.082007.02.16 11:30232.720.000.000.0010.06
68134522007.02.16 11:31buy0.20usdjpy119.38119.47119.802007.02.19 12:27119.470.000.002.5115.07
68136482007.02.16 11:53buy0.20usdjpy119.44119.47119.862007.02.19 12:27119.470.000.002.515.02
68140342007.02.16 12:18sell0.20eurjpy156.71156.66156.292007.02.16 14:06156.660.000.000.008.38
68149442007.02.16 13:18buy0.20eurjpy156.54155.70156.962007.02.19 00:01156.960.000.002.0870.36
68151742007.02.16 13:36buy0.20eurjpy156.53156.54156.952007.02.19 00:01156.950.000.002.0870.35
68244312007.02.16 19:31sell0.20gbpjpy232.65233.49232.232007.02.19 00:07233.490.000.00-5.57-140.76
68320132007.02.19 05:22sell0.20eurjpy157.20157.16156.782007.02.19 09:54157.160.000.000.006.70
68324552007.02.19 06:32sell0.20eurjpy157.14157.13156.722007.02.19 13:24157.130.000.000.001.67
68354222007.02.19 09:30buy0.20gbpjpy233.23233.25233.652007.02.19 10:50233.250.000.000.003.35
68388462007.02.19 12:01sell0.20gbpjpy233.52233.39233.102007.02.19 12:18233.100.000.000.0070.25
68388612007.02.19 12:01sell0.20eurjpy157.28157.13156.862007.02.19 13:24157.130.000.000.0025.08
  0.00 0.00 11.14 51.37
Closed P/L: 62.51
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
68261192007.02.16 22:49sell0.20eurjpy156.72157.56156.30 157.260.000.00-2.53-90.26
68323042007.02.19 06:04sell0.20eurjpy157.13157.97156.71 157.260.000.000.00-21.73
68420952007.02.19 13:32sell0.20eurjpy157.09157.93156.67 157.260.000.000.00-28.42
68428572007.02.19 14:34buy0.20eurjpy157.02156.18157.44 157.210.000.000.0031.77
68031772007.02.16 00:16sell0.30usdchf1.23451.24291.2303 1.23310.000.00-3.0534.06
68167332007.02.16 15:04buy0.20usdchf1.23641.22801.2406 1.23280.000.001.55-58.40
68258872007.02.16 21:49sell0.20usdchf1.23451.24291.2303 1.23310.000.00-2.0422.71
68259992007.02.16 22:12sell0.20usdchf1.23441.24281.2302 1.23310.000.00-2.0421.09
68450552007.02.19 17:32sell0.20eurjpy157.15157.99156.73 157.260.000.000.00-18.39
  0.00 0.00 -8.11 -107.57
 Floating P/L: -115.68
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 62.51 Floating P/L: -115.68 Margin: 644.26
Balance: 5 062.51 Equity: 4 946.83 Free Margin: 4 302.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 349.88 Gross Loss: 287.37 Total Net Profit: 62.51
Profit Factor: 1.22 Expected Payoff: 3.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 122.38 Maximal Drawdown (%): 146.33 (2.91%)  
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (90.91%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (88.24%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (11.76%)
Largest profit trade: 72.44 loss trade: -146.33
Average profit trade: 23.33 loss trade: -143.69
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (184.89) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-146.33)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 184.89 (10) consecutive loss (count): -146.33 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1