Alpari Ltd

Account: 369377 Name: fozzy_EA Currency: USD 2007 February 12, 13:40
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
95668332006.12.30 10:10balanceDeposit50 000.00
95677822007.01.02 08:00buy1.00eurusd1.32351.31801.34352007.01.03 16:081.31800.000.00-7.90-550.00
95678272007.01.02 08:00buy1.00usdcad1.16461.15911.18462007.01.12 12:501.17340.000.0016.35749.96
95678742007.01.02 08:01sell1.00usdchf1.21461.22011.19462007.01.03 11:171.22010.000.00-10.38-450.67
96435622007.01.05 01:01sell1.00audusd0.78300.00000.76302007.01.12 12:500.77960.000.00-43.20680.00
99093552007.01.15 01:00buy1.00gbpusd1.96041.94251.98042007.01.23 08:341.98040.000.00-14.561 400.00
99093832007.01.15 01:00buy1.00gbpjpy235.76233.87237.762007.01.17 18:00237.760.000.0031.931 161.35
99892122007.01.17 01:00buy1.00audusd0.78260.77710.80262007.01.25 17:340.77710.000.002.60-1 100.00
100714322007.01.19 01:01buy1.00eurusd1.29601.29051.31602007.01.26 09:111.29050.000.00-58.20-550.00
102334342007.01.25 01:00sell1.00gbpusd1.96750.00001.94752007.02.09 10:371.94750.000.00-35.701 400.00
102984802007.01.29 01:00sell1.00eurusd1.29201.29751.27202007.01.30 13:501.29750.000.003.90-550.00
102985042007.01.29 01:01sell1.00gbpjpy238.24239.17236.242007.01.29 08:08239.170.000.000.00-532.91
104997262007.02.06 01:02sell1.00eurusd1.29291.29841.27292007.02.06 19:211.29840.000.000.00-550.00
  0.00 0.00 -115.16 1 107.73
Closed P/L: 992.57
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
102578902007.01.25 17:34sell1.00audusd0.77710.00000.7571 0.77370.000.00-99.40680.00
98831152007.01.12 12:50sell1.00usdcad1.17350.00001.1535 1.17390.000.00-127.69-34.07
98637062007.01.12 01:00buy1.00usdjpy120.33119.78122.33 121.870.000.00342.391 263.64
  0.00 0.00 115.30 1 909.57
 Floating P/L: 2 024.87
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 992.57 Floating P/L: 2 024.87 Margin: 3 554.20
Balance: 50 992.57 Equity: 53 017.44 Free Margin: 49 463.24
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 346.13 Gross Loss: 4 353.56 Total Net Profit: 992.57
Profit Factor: 1.23 Expected Payoff: 82.71  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 018.95 Maximal Drawdown: 3 334.61 (6.30%) Relative Drawdown: 6.30% (3 334.61)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 6 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (41.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (58.33%)
Largest profit trade: 1 385.44 loss trade: -1 097.40
Average profit trade: 1 069.23 loss trade: -621.94
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (3 981.83) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-3 334.61)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 981.83 (4) consecutive loss (count): -3 334.61 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 4