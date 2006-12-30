|Account: 369377
|Name: fozzy_EA
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 12, 13:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9566833
|2006.12.30 10:10
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|9567782
|2007.01.02 08:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3235
|1.3180
|1.3435
|2007.01.03 16:08
|1.3180
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.90
|-550.00
|9567827
|2007.01.02 08:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1646
|1.1591
|1.1846
|2007.01.12 12:50
|1.1734
|0.00
|0.00
|16.35
|749.96
|9567874
|2007.01.02 08:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2146
|1.2201
|1.1946
|2007.01.03 11:17
|1.2201
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.38
|-450.67
|9643562
|2007.01.05 01:01
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7830
|0.0000
|0.7630
|2007.01.12 12:50
|0.7796
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.20
|680.00
|9909355
|2007.01.15 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9604
|1.9425
|1.9804
|2007.01.23 08:34
|1.9804
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.56
|1 400.00
|9909383
|2007.01.15 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|235.76
|233.87
|237.76
|2007.01.17 18:00
|237.76
|0.00
|0.00
|31.93
|1 161.35
|9989212
|2007.01.17 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7826
|0.7771
|0.8026
|2007.01.25 17:34
|0.7771
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|-1 100.00
|10071432
|2007.01.19 01:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2960
|1.2905
|1.3160
|2007.01.26 09:11
|1.2905
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.20
|-550.00
|10233434
|2007.01.25 01:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9675
|0.0000
|1.9475
|2007.02.09 10:37
|1.9475
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.70
|1 400.00
|10298480
|2007.01.29 01:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2920
|1.2975
|1.2720
|2007.01.30 13:50
|1.2975
|0.00
|0.00
|3.90
|-550.00
|10298504
|2007.01.29 01:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|238.24
|239.17
|236.24
|2007.01.29 08:08
|239.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-532.91
|10499726
|2007.02.06 01:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2929
|1.2984
|1.2729
|2007.02.06 19:21
|1.2984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-550.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-115.16
|1 107.73
|Closed P/L:
|992.57
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10257890
|2007.01.25 17:34
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7771
|0.0000
|0.7571
|0.7737
|0.00
|0.00
|-99.40
|680.00
|9883115
|2007.01.12 12:50
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1735
|0.0000
|1.1535
|1.1739
|0.00
|0.00
|-127.69
|-34.07
|9863706
|2007.01.12 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.33
|119.78
|122.33
|121.87
|0.00
|0.00
|342.39
|1 263.64
|0.00
|0.00
|115.30
|1 909.57
|Floating P/L:
|2 024.87
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|992.57
|Floating P/L:
|2 024.87
|Margin:
|3 554.20
|Balance:
|50 992.57
|Equity:
|53 017.44
|Free Margin:
|49 463.24
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 346.13
|Gross Loss:
|4 353.56
|Total Net Profit:
|992.57
|Profit Factor:
|1.23
|Expected Payoff:
|82.71
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 018.95
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3 334.61 (6.30%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.30% (3 334.61)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (41.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (58.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 385.44
|loss trade:
|-1 097.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 069.23
|loss trade:
|-621.94
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (3 981.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-3 334.61)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 981.83 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3 334.61 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|4