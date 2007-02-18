|Account: 1380715
|Name: wujun1982
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 23, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24021011
|2007.02.18 21:19
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|24056657
|2007.02.19 06:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.43
|118.59
|119.77
|2007.02.20 01:00
|119.77
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|28.39
|24056659
|2007.02.19 06:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.43
|119.43
|119.85
|2007.02.20 06:44
|119.85
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|35.04
|24056660
|2007.02.19 06:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.43
|119.43
|119.93
|2007.02.20 06:47
|119.93
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|41.69
|24062639
|2007.02.19 07:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|233.20
|232.40
|233.92
|2007.02.19 10:24
|232.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.94
|24062644
|2007.02.19 07:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|233.20
|232.40
|234.10
|2007.02.19 10:19
|232.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.97
|24062648
|2007.02.19 07:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|233.20
|232.40
|234.28
|2007.02.19 10:19
|232.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.80
|24064957
|2007.02.19 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3153
|1.3237
|1.3119
|2007.02.21 13:39
|1.3119
|0.00
|0.00
|1.18
|34.00
|24064960
|2007.02.19 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3153
|1.3153
|1.3111
|2007.02.22 07:34
|1.3111
|0.00
|0.00
|2.95
|42.00
|24064963
|2007.02.19 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3153
|1.3153
|1.3103
|2007.02.22 07:39
|1.3103
|0.00
|0.00
|2.95
|50.00
|24073568
|2007.02.19 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.30
|158.10
|156.74
|2007.02.20 10:49
|158.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|-66.56
|24073602
|2007.02.19 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.30
|158.10
|156.60
|2007.02.20 04:03
|157.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|-48.43
|24073611
|2007.02.19 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.30
|158.10
|156.46
|2007.02.20 04:03
|157.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|-48.43
|24111374
|2007.02.19 21:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2324
|1.2404
|1.2220
|2007.02.21 11:37
|1.2404
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|-64.44
|24111378
|2007.02.19 21:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2324
|1.2404
|1.2194
|2007.02.21 11:37
|1.2404
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|-64.44
|24111379
|2007.02.19 21:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2324
|1.2404
|1.2168
|2007.02.21 11:37
|1.2404
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|-64.44
|24116290
|2007.02.20 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|233.44
|234.24
|232.72
|2007.02.20 06:46
|234.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.69
|24116292
|2007.02.20 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|233.44
|234.24
|232.54
|2007.02.20 01:28
|233.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.06
|24116298
|2007.02.20 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|233.44
|234.24
|232.36
|2007.02.20 01:28
|233.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.39
|24117714
|2007.02.20 00:33
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9507
|1.9427
|1.9595
|2007.02.22 17:18
|1.9595
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|88.00
|24117719
|2007.02.20 00:33
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9507
|1.9507
|1.9617
|2007.02.23 13:06
|1.9617
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.59
|110.00
|24117722
|2007.02.20 00:33
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9507
|1.9507
|1.9639
|2007.02.23 14:22
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.59
|132.00
|24207307
|2007.02.20 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.09
|119.25
|120.43
|2007.02.21 02:48
|120.43
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|28.23
|24207310
|2007.02.20 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.09
|119.25
|120.51
|2007.02.21 02:48
|120.51
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|34.85
|24207311
|2007.02.20 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.09
|120.29
|120.59
|2007.02.21 03:00
|120.29
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|16.63
|24228851
|2007.02.20 23:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|234.67
|235.47
|233.95
|2007.02.21 01:01
|235.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.48
|24228855
|2007.02.20 23:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|234.67
|235.47
|233.77
|2007.02.21 00:37
|235.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.13
|24228857
|2007.02.20 23:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|234.67
|235.47
|233.59
|2007.02.21 00:37
|235.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.96
|24421061
|2007.02.21 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.79
|159.59
|158.23
|2007.02.22 19:45
|159.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|-65.83
|24421086
|2007.02.21 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.79
|159.59
|158.09
|2007.02.22 16:24
|159.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|-46.98
|24421115
|2007.02.21 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.79
|159.59
|157.95
|2007.02.22 16:22
|159.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|-46.15
|24434556
|2007.02.21 19:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.92
|120.08
|121.26
|2007.02.22 10:26
|121.26
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|28.04
|24434578
|2007.02.21 19:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.92
|120.08
|121.34
|2007.02.22 10:51
|121.34
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|34.61
|24434589
|2007.02.21 19:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.92
|121.12
|121.42
|2007.02.22 14:55
|121.42
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|41.18
|24446714
|2007.02.21 22:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.31
|235.51
|237.03
|2007.02.22 15:31
|237.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.34
|24446715
|2007.02.21 22:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.31
|236.31
|237.21
|2007.02.22 16:18
|237.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.17
|24446717
|2007.02.21 22:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.31
|236.80
|237.39
|2007.02.22 16:21
|237.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.02
|24549108
|2007.02.22 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.41
|122.25
|121.07
|2007.02.23 14:23
|121.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|28.08
|24549129
|2007.02.22 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.41
|122.25
|120.99
|2007.02.23 14:49
|120.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|34.71
|0.00
|0.00
|3.74
|103.86
|Closed P/L:
|107.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24596790
|2007.02.23 01:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.43
|158.63
|159.99
|159.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|-9.09
|24596793
|2007.02.23 01:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.43
|158.63
|160.13
|159.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|-9.09
|24596803
|2007.02.23 01:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.43
|158.63
|160.27
|159.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|-9.09
|24593239
|2007.02.23 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|237.60
|236.80
|238.32
|237.58
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|-1.65
|24593252
|2007.02.23 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|237.60
|236.80
|238.50
|237.58
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|-1.65
|24593258
|2007.02.23 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|237.62
|236.80
|238.68
|237.58
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|-3.31
|24581497
|2007.02.22 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2382
|1.2462
|1.2278
|1.2332
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|40.54
|24581501
|2007.02.22 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2382
|1.2462
|1.2252
|1.2332
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|40.54
|24581507
|2007.02.22 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2382
|1.2462
|1.2226
|1.2332
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|40.54
|24549140
|2007.02.22 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.41
|121.21
|120.91
|121.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.86
|31.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|119.14
|Floating P/L:
|119.37
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|107.60
|Floating P/L:
|119.37
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|50 107.60
|Equity:
|50 226.97
|Free Margin:
|49 226.97
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 052.80
|Gross Loss:
|945.20
|Total Net Profit:
|107.60
|Profit Factor:
|1.11
|Expected Payoff:
|2.83
|Absolute Drawdown:
|583.23
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|583.23 (1.17%)
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (25.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (52.63%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (47.37%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|131.41
|loss trade:
|-69.19
|Average
|profit trade:
|52.64
|loss trade:
|-52.51
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (471.59)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-203.25)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|471.59 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-203.25 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3