Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1380715 Name: wujun1982 Currency: USD 2007 February 23, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
240210112007.02.18 21:19balanceDeposit50 000.00
240566572007.02.19 06:15buy0.10usdjpy119.43118.59119.772007.02.20 01:00119.770.000.001.3528.39
240566592007.02.19 06:15buy0.10usdjpy119.43119.43119.852007.02.20 06:44119.850.000.001.3535.04
240566602007.02.19 06:15buy0.10usdjpy119.43119.43119.932007.02.20 06:47119.930.000.001.3541.69
240626392007.02.19 07:30buy0.10gbpjpy233.20232.40233.922007.02.19 10:24232.400.000.000.00-66.94
240626442007.02.19 07:30buy0.10gbpjpy233.20232.40234.102007.02.19 10:19232.770.000.000.00-35.97
240626482007.02.19 07:30buy0.10gbpjpy233.20232.40234.282007.02.19 10:19232.760.000.000.00-36.80
240649572007.02.19 08:00sell0.10eurusd1.31531.32371.31192007.02.21 13:391.31190.000.001.1834.00
240649602007.02.19 08:00sell0.10eurusd1.31531.31531.31112007.02.22 07:341.31110.000.002.9542.00
240649632007.02.19 08:00sell0.10eurusd1.31531.31531.31032007.02.22 07:391.31030.000.002.9550.00
240735682007.02.19 10:00sell0.10eurjpy157.30158.10156.742007.02.20 10:49158.100.000.00-1.12-66.56
240736022007.02.19 10:00sell0.10eurjpy157.30158.10156.602007.02.20 04:03157.880.000.00-1.12-48.43
240736112007.02.19 10:00sell0.10eurjpy157.30158.10156.462007.02.20 04:03157.880.000.00-1.12-48.43
241113742007.02.19 21:15sell0.10usdchf1.23241.24041.22202007.02.21 11:371.24040.000.00-1.88-64.44
241113782007.02.19 21:15sell0.10usdchf1.23241.24041.21942007.02.21 11:371.24040.000.00-1.88-64.44
241113792007.02.19 21:15sell0.10usdchf1.23241.24041.21682007.02.21 11:371.24040.000.00-1.88-64.44
241162902007.02.20 00:00sell0.10gbpjpy233.44234.24232.722007.02.20 06:46234.240.000.000.00-66.69
241162922007.02.20 00:00sell0.10gbpjpy233.44234.24232.542007.02.20 01:28233.860.000.000.00-35.06
241162982007.02.20 00:00sell0.10gbpjpy233.44234.24232.362007.02.20 01:28233.840.000.000.00-33.39
241177142007.02.20 00:33buy0.10gbpusd1.95071.94271.95952007.02.22 17:181.95950.000.00-0.4788.00
241177192007.02.20 00:33buy0.10gbpusd1.95071.95071.96172007.02.23 13:061.96170.000.00-0.59110.00
241177222007.02.20 00:33buy0.10gbpusd1.95071.95071.96392007.02.23 14:221.96390.000.00-0.59132.00
242073072007.02.20 17:01buy0.10usdjpy120.09119.25120.432007.02.21 02:48120.430.000.001.3528.23
242073102007.02.20 17:01buy0.10usdjpy120.09119.25120.512007.02.21 02:48120.510.000.001.3534.85
242073112007.02.20 17:01buy0.10usdjpy120.09120.29120.592007.02.21 03:00120.290.000.001.3516.63
242288512007.02.20 23:30sell0.10gbpjpy234.67235.47233.952007.02.21 01:01235.470.000.000.00-66.48
242288552007.02.20 23:30sell0.10gbpjpy234.67235.47233.772007.02.21 00:37235.080.000.000.00-34.13
242288572007.02.20 23:30sell0.10gbpjpy234.67235.47233.592007.02.21 00:37235.090.000.000.00-34.96
244210612007.02.21 17:00sell0.10eurjpy158.79159.59158.232007.02.22 19:45159.590.000.00-3.36-65.83
244210862007.02.21 17:00sell0.10eurjpy158.79159.59158.092007.02.22 16:24159.360.000.00-3.36-46.98
244211152007.02.21 17:00sell0.10eurjpy158.79159.59157.952007.02.22 16:22159.350.000.00-3.36-46.15
244345562007.02.21 19:16buy0.10usdjpy120.92120.08121.262007.02.22 10:26121.260.000.004.0528.04
244345782007.02.21 19:16buy0.10usdjpy120.92120.08121.342007.02.22 10:51121.340.000.004.0534.61
244345892007.02.21 19:16buy0.10usdjpy120.92121.12121.422007.02.22 14:55121.420.000.004.0541.18
244467142007.02.21 22:15buy0.10gbpjpy236.31235.51237.032007.02.22 15:31237.030.000.000.0059.34
244467152007.02.21 22:15buy0.10gbpjpy236.31236.31237.212007.02.22 16:18237.210.000.000.0074.17
244467172007.02.21 22:15buy0.10gbpjpy236.31236.80237.392007.02.22 16:21237.390.000.000.0089.02
245491082007.02.22 16:00sell0.10usdjpy121.41122.25121.072007.02.23 14:23121.070.000.00-1.4328.08
245491292007.02.22 16:00sell0.10usdjpy121.41122.25120.992007.02.23 14:49120.990.000.00-1.4334.71
  0.00 0.00 3.74 103.86
Closed P/L: 107.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
245967902007.02.23 01:00buy0.10eurjpy159.43158.63159.99 159.320.000.000.85-9.09
245967932007.02.23 01:00buy0.10eurjpy159.43158.63160.13 159.320.000.000.85-9.09
245968032007.02.23 01:00buy0.10eurjpy159.43158.63160.27 159.320.000.000.85-9.09
245932392007.02.23 00:15buy0.10gbpjpy237.60236.80238.32 237.580.000.002.06-1.65
245932522007.02.23 00:15buy0.10gbpjpy237.60236.80238.50 237.580.000.002.06-1.65
245932582007.02.23 00:15buy0.10gbpjpy237.62236.80238.68 237.580.000.002.06-3.31
245814972007.02.22 20:30sell0.10usdchf1.23821.24621.2278 1.23320.000.00-1.8840.54
245815012007.02.22 20:30sell0.10usdchf1.23821.24621.2252 1.23320.000.00-1.8840.54
245815072007.02.22 20:30sell0.10usdchf1.23821.24621.2226 1.23320.000.00-1.8840.54
245491402007.02.22 16:00sell0.10usdjpy121.41121.21120.91 121.030.000.00-2.8631.40
  0.00 0.00 0.23 119.14
 Floating P/L: 119.37
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 107.60 Floating P/L: 119.37 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 50 107.60 Equity: 50 226.97 Free Margin: 49 226.97
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 052.80 Gross Loss: 945.20 Total Net Profit: 107.60
Profit Factor: 1.11 Expected Payoff: 2.83  
Absolute Drawdown: 583.23 Maximal Drawdown (%): 583.23 (1.17%)  
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 20 (25.00%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (52.63%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (47.37%)
Largest profit trade: 131.41 loss trade: -69.19
Average profit trade: 52.64 loss trade: -52.51
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (471.59) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-203.25)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 471.59 (9) consecutive loss (count): -203.25 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3