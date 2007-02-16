Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|
Account: 1000113072
|
Name:
|
Currency: USD
|
2007 February 23, 21:53
|
Closed Transactions:
|
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
Close Time
|
Price
|
Commission
|
Taxes
|
Swap
|
Profit
|
2508377
|
2007.02.16 14:07
|
balance
|
Deposit
|
30 000.00
|
2508382
|
2007.02.16 14:08
|
buy
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3123
|
0.0000
|
1.3141
|
2007.02.16 16:53
|
1.3119
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-40.00
|
2509729
|
2007.02.16 15:45
|
sell
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3100
|
0.0000
|
1.3086
|
2007.02.19 09:21
|
1.3146
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
4.70
|
-460.00
|
2509877
|
2007.02.16 15:50
|
buy
|
2.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3105
|
0.0000
|
1.3121
|
2007.02.16 16:53
|
1.3121
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
320.00
|
2510845
|
2007.02.16 16:53
|
sell
|
2.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3120
|
0.0000
|
1.3102
|
2007.02.19 09:20
|
1.3144
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
9.40
|
-480.00
|
2510962
|
2007.02.16 17:00
|
buy
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3123
|
0.0000
|
1.3141
|
2007.02.16 21:22
|
1.3141
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
180.00
|
2513084
|
2007.02.16 21:22
|
sell
|
3.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3140
|
0.0000
|
1.3122
|
2007.02.19 09:20
|
1.3143
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
14.10
|
-90.00
|
2513089
|
2007.02.16 21:22
|
buy
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3144
|
0.0000
|
1.3162
|
2007.02.20 03:27
|
1.3162
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-15.80
|
180.00
|
2515490
|
2007.02.19 07:19
|
sell
|
5.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3157
|
0.0000
|
1.3142
|
2007.02.19 09:20
|
1.3142
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
750.00
|
2525737
|
2007.02.20 03:27
|
buy
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3165
|
0.0000
|
1.3183
|
2007.02.20 04:29
|
1.3183
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
180.00
|
2526025
|
2007.02.20 04:29
|
buy
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3186
|
0.0000
|
1.3204
|
2007.02.21 09:30
|
1.3164
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-7.90
|
-220.00
|
2528171
|
2007.02.20 09:55
|
buy
|
2.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3166
|
0.0000
|
1.3184
|
2007.02.21 09:29
|
1.3163
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-15.80
|
-60.00
|
2528496
|
2007.02.20 10:10
|
buy
|
3.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3148
|
0.0000
|
1.3164
|
2007.02.21 09:29
|
1.3164
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-23.70
|
480.00
|
2538639
|
2007.02.21 09:30
|
buy
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3166
|
0.0000
|
1.3184
|
2007.02.21 15:04
|
1.3142
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-240.00
|
2539344
|
2007.02.21 10:22
|
buy
|
2.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3146
|
0.0000
|
1.3164
|
2007.02.21 15:03
|
1.3143
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-60.00
|
2541613
|
2007.02.21 13:17
|
sell
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3127
|
0.0000
|
1.3109
|
2007.02.21 15:31
|
1.3131
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-40.00
|
2541847
|
2007.02.21 13:33
|
buy
|
3.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3126
|
0.0000
|
1.3144
|
2007.02.21 15:03
|
1.3144
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
540.00
|
2542682
|
2007.02.21 15:04
|
buy
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3146
|
0.0000
|
1.3162
|
2007.02.22 15:05
|
1.3105
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-23.70
|
-410.00
|
2542838
|
2007.02.21 15:17
|
sell
|
2.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3147
|
0.0000
|
1.3129
|
2007.02.21 15:31
|
1.3129
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
360.00
|
2543138
|
2007.02.21 15:32
|
buy
|
2.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3126
|
0.0000
|
1.3144
|
2007.02.22 15:04
|
1.3107
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-47.40
|
-380.00
|
2543163
|
2007.02.21 15:32
|
sell
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3123
|
0.0000
|
1.3105
|
2007.02.22 09:15
|
1.3125
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
14.10
|
-20.00
|
2546435
|
2007.02.21 21:17
|
sell
|
2.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3143
|
0.0000
|
1.3125
|
2007.02.22 09:15
|
1.3125
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
28.20
|
360.00
|
2549170
|
2007.02.22 09:34
|
sell
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3112
|
0.0000
|
1.3094
|
2007.02.22 09:57
|
1.3094
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
180.00
|
2549317
|
2007.02.22 09:38
|
buy
|
3.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3109
|
0.0000
|
1.3124
|
2007.02.22 15:04
|
1.3106
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-90.00
|
2549759
|
2007.02.22 09:57
|
sell
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3088
|
0.0000
|
1.3073
|
2007.02.23 11:05
|
1.3108
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
4.70
|
-200.00
|
2549782
|
2007.02.22 09:58
|
buy
|
5.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3091
|
0.0000
|
1.3107
|
2007.02.22 15:03
|
1.3107
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
800.00
|
2552658
|
2007.02.22 15:31
|
sell
|
2.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3107
|
0.0000
|
1.3090
|
2007.02.23 11:05
|
1.3108
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
9.40
|
-20.00
|
2552810
|
2007.02.22 15:50
|
buy
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3105
|
0.0000
|
1.3123
|
2007.02.22 18:21
|
1.3123
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
180.00
|
2554556
|
2007.02.22 18:25
|
buy
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3133
|
0.0000
|
1.3151
|
2007.02.23 15:00
|
1.3131
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-7.90
|
-20.00
|
2554566
|
2007.02.22 18:25
|
sell
|
3.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3129
|
0.0000
|
1.3111
|
2007.02.23 11:05
|
1.3111
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
14.10
|
540.00
|
2558631
|
2007.02.23 08:57
|
buy
|
2.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3114
|
0.0000
|
1.3131
|
2007.02.23 15:00
|
1.3131
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
340.00
|
2561663
|
2007.02.23 15:01
|
buy
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3133
|
0.0000
|
1.3151
|
2007.02.23 16:22
|
1.3151
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
180.00
|
2562819
|
2007.02.23 16:27
|
buy
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3154
|
0.0000
|
1.3172
|
2007.02.23 17:14
|
1.3172
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
180.00
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-43.50
|
2 920.00
|
Closed P/L:
|
2 876.50
|
Open Trades:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
|
Price
|
Commission
|
Taxes
|
Swap
|
Profit
|
2563418
|
2007.02.23 17:14
|
buy
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.3175
|
0.0000
|
1.3193
|
|
1.3161
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-140.00
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-140.00
|
|
Floating P/L:
|
-140.00
|
Working Orders:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
Market Price
|
|
No transactions
|
|
|
Summary:
|
Deposit/Withdrawal:
|
30 000.00
|
Credit Facility:
|
0.00
|
|
|
Closed Trade P/L:
|
2 876.50
|
Floating P/L:
|
-140.00
|
Margin:
|
658.75
|
Balance:
|
32 876.50
|
Equity:
|
32 736.50
|
Free Margin:
|
32 077.75
|
|
|
|
Details:
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit:
|
5 752.80
|
Gross Loss:
|
2 876.30
|
Total Net Profit:
|
2 876.50
|
Profit Factor:
|
2.00
|
Expected Payoff:
|
89.89
|
|
|
|
Absolute Drawdown:
|
0.00
|
Maximal Drawdown:
|
1 001.80 (3.21%)
|
Relative Drawdown:
|
3.21% (1 001.80)
|
|
|
|
Total Trades:
|
32
|
Short Positions
(won %):
|
12 (41.67%)
|
Long Positions
(won %):
|
20 (55.00%)
|
Profit Trades (%
of total):
|
16 (50.00%)
|
Loss trades (% of
total):
|
16 (50.00%)
|
Largest
|
profit trade:
|
800.00
|
loss trade:
|
-470.60
|
Average
|
profit trade:
|
359.55
|
loss trade:
|
-179.77
|
Maximum
|
consecutive wins
($):
|
3 (800.50)
|
consecutive losses
($):
|
3 (-1 001.80)
|
Maximal
|
consecutive profit
(count):
|
980.00 (2)
|
consecutive loss
(count):
|
-1 001.80 (3)
|
Average
|
consecutive wins:
|
2
|
consecutive
losses:
|
2