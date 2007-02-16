Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

 

Account: 1000113072

Name:

Currency: USD

2007 February 23, 21:53

Closed Transactions:

 

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Close Time

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

2508377

2007.02.16 14:07

balance

Deposit

30 000.00

2508382

2007.02.16 14:08

buy

1.00

eurusd

1.3123

0.0000

1.3141

2007.02.16 16:53

1.3119

0.00

0.00

0.00

-40.00

2509729

2007.02.16 15:45

sell

1.00

eurusd

1.3100

0.0000

1.3086

2007.02.19 09:21

1.3146

0.00

0.00

4.70

-460.00

2509877

2007.02.16 15:50

buy

2.00

eurusd

1.3105

0.0000

1.3121

2007.02.16 16:53

1.3121

0.00

0.00

0.00

320.00

2510845

2007.02.16 16:53

sell

2.00

eurusd

1.3120

0.0000

1.3102

2007.02.19 09:20

1.3144

0.00

0.00

9.40

-480.00

2510962

2007.02.16 17:00

buy

1.00

eurusd

1.3123

0.0000

1.3141

2007.02.16 21:22

1.3141

0.00

0.00

0.00

180.00

2513084

2007.02.16 21:22

sell

3.00

eurusd

1.3140

0.0000

1.3122

2007.02.19 09:20

1.3143

0.00

0.00

14.10

-90.00

2513089

2007.02.16 21:22

buy

1.00

eurusd

1.3144

0.0000

1.3162

2007.02.20 03:27

1.3162

0.00

0.00

-15.80

180.00

2515490

2007.02.19 07:19

sell

5.00

eurusd

1.3157

0.0000

1.3142

2007.02.19 09:20

1.3142

0.00

0.00

0.00

750.00

2525737

2007.02.20 03:27

buy

1.00

eurusd

1.3165

0.0000

1.3183

2007.02.20 04:29

1.3183

0.00

0.00

0.00

180.00

2526025

2007.02.20 04:29

buy

1.00

eurusd

1.3186

0.0000

1.3204

2007.02.21 09:30

1.3164

0.00

0.00

-7.90

-220.00

2528171

2007.02.20 09:55

buy

2.00

eurusd

1.3166

0.0000

1.3184

2007.02.21 09:29

1.3163

0.00

0.00

-15.80

-60.00

2528496

2007.02.20 10:10

buy

3.00

eurusd

1.3148

0.0000

1.3164

2007.02.21 09:29

1.3164

0.00

0.00

-23.70

480.00

2538639

2007.02.21 09:30

buy

1.00

eurusd

1.3166

0.0000

1.3184

2007.02.21 15:04

1.3142

0.00

0.00

0.00

-240.00

2539344

2007.02.21 10:22

buy

2.00

eurusd

1.3146

0.0000

1.3164

2007.02.21 15:03

1.3143

0.00

0.00

0.00

-60.00

2541613

2007.02.21 13:17

sell

1.00

eurusd

1.3127

0.0000

1.3109

2007.02.21 15:31

1.3131

0.00

0.00

0.00

-40.00

2541847

2007.02.21 13:33

buy

3.00

eurusd

1.3126

0.0000

1.3144

2007.02.21 15:03

1.3144

0.00

0.00

0.00

540.00

2542682

2007.02.21 15:04

buy

1.00

eurusd

1.3146

0.0000

1.3162

2007.02.22 15:05

1.3105

0.00

0.00

-23.70

-410.00

2542838

2007.02.21 15:17

sell

2.00

eurusd

1.3147

0.0000

1.3129

2007.02.21 15:31

1.3129

0.00

0.00

0.00

360.00

2543138

2007.02.21 15:32

buy

2.00

eurusd

1.3126

0.0000

1.3144

2007.02.22 15:04

1.3107

0.00

0.00

-47.40

-380.00

2543163

2007.02.21 15:32

sell

1.00

eurusd

1.3123

0.0000

1.3105

2007.02.22 09:15

1.3125

0.00

0.00

14.10

-20.00

2546435

2007.02.21 21:17

sell

2.00

eurusd

1.3143

0.0000

1.3125

2007.02.22 09:15

1.3125

0.00

0.00

28.20

360.00

2549170

2007.02.22 09:34

sell

1.00

eurusd

1.3112

0.0000

1.3094

2007.02.22 09:57

1.3094

0.00

0.00

0.00

180.00

2549317

2007.02.22 09:38

buy

3.00

eurusd

1.3109

0.0000

1.3124

2007.02.22 15:04

1.3106

0.00

0.00

0.00

-90.00

2549759

2007.02.22 09:57

sell

1.00

eurusd

1.3088

0.0000

1.3073

2007.02.23 11:05

1.3108

0.00

0.00

4.70

-200.00

2549782

2007.02.22 09:58

buy

5.00

eurusd

1.3091

0.0000

1.3107

2007.02.22 15:03

1.3107

0.00

0.00

0.00

800.00

2552658

2007.02.22 15:31

sell

2.00

eurusd

1.3107

0.0000

1.3090

2007.02.23 11:05

1.3108

0.00

0.00

9.40

-20.00

2552810

2007.02.22 15:50

buy

1.00

eurusd

1.3105

0.0000

1.3123

2007.02.22 18:21

1.3123

0.00

0.00

0.00

180.00

2554556

2007.02.22 18:25

buy

1.00

eurusd

1.3133

0.0000

1.3151

2007.02.23 15:00

1.3131

0.00

0.00

-7.90

-20.00

2554566

2007.02.22 18:25

sell

3.00

eurusd

1.3129

0.0000

1.3111

2007.02.23 11:05

1.3111

0.00

0.00

14.10

540.00

2558631

2007.02.23 08:57

buy

2.00

eurusd

1.3114

0.0000

1.3131

2007.02.23 15:00

1.3131

0.00

0.00

0.00

340.00

2561663

2007.02.23 15:01

buy

1.00

eurusd

1.3133

0.0000

1.3151

2007.02.23 16:22

1.3151

0.00

0.00

0.00

180.00

2562819

2007.02.23 16:27

buy

1.00

eurusd

1.3154

0.0000

1.3172

2007.02.23 17:14

1.3172

0.00

0.00

0.00

180.00

 

0.00

0.00

-43.50

2 920.00

Closed P/L:

2 876.50

Open Trades:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

 

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

2563418

2007.02.23 17:14

buy

1.00

eurusd

1.3175

0.0000

1.3193

 

1.3161

0.00

0.00

0.00

-140.00

 

0.00

0.00

0.00

-140.00

 

Floating P/L:

-140.00

Working Orders:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Market Price

 

No transactions

 

 

Summary:

Deposit/Withdrawal:

30 000.00

Credit Facility:

0.00

 

 

Closed Trade P/L:

2 876.50

Floating P/L:

-140.00

Margin:

658.75

Balance:

32 876.50

Equity:

32 736.50

Free Margin:

32 077.75

 

 

 

Details:

 

 

Graph

 

Gross Profit:

5 752.80

Gross Loss:

2 876.30

Total Net Profit:

2 876.50

Profit Factor:

2.00

Expected Payoff:

89.89

 

 

 

Absolute Drawdown:

0.00

Maximal Drawdown:

1 001.80 (3.21%)

Relative Drawdown:

3.21% (1 001.80)

 

 

 

Total Trades:

32

Short Positions (won %):

12 (41.67%)

Long Positions (won %):

20 (55.00%)

Profit Trades (% of total):

16 (50.00%)

Loss trades (% of total):

16 (50.00%)

Largest

profit trade:

800.00

loss trade:

-470.60

Average

profit trade:

359.55

loss trade:

-179.77

Maximum

consecutive wins ($):

3 (800.50)

consecutive losses ($):

3 (-1 001.80)

Maximal

consecutive profit (count):

980.00 (2)

consecutive loss (count):

-1 001.80 (3)

Average

consecutive wins:

2

consecutive losses:

2

 