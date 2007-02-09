|Account: 22429
|Name: Burckardt Karl Heinz
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 9, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2653415
|2007.02.09 17:38
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2488
|1.2513
|1.2478
|2007.02.09 18:05
|1.2490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|2653414
|2007.02.09 17:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3004
|1.2980
|1.3014
|2007.02.09 18:04
|1.3003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|2653413
|2007.02.09 17:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3003
|1.2965
|1.3013
|2007.02.09 17:41
|1.3005
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|2637875
|2007.02.07 10:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9674
|1.9704
|1.9669
|2007.02.07 11:21
|1.9704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|2630915
|2007.02.06 09:13
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2929
|1.2891
|1.2939
|2007.02.06 10:28
|1.2939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2630914
|2007.02.06 09:13
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2930
|1.2892
|1.2940
|2007.02.06 10:48
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2613089
|2007.02.01 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3043
|1.3005
|1.3047
|2007.02.01 20:41
|1.3023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|2612315
|2007.02.01 14:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2409
|1.2447
|1.2397
|2007.02.01 16:01
|1.2397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.97
|2612205
|2007.02.01 14:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2412
|1.2450
|1.2400
|2007.02.01 16:00
|1.2400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.97
|2612017
|2007.02.01 13:54
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2422
|1.2462
|1.2412
|2007.02.01 14:30
|1.2412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|2611245
|2007.02.01 11:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3001
|1.3039
|1.2989
|2007.02.01 16:00
|1.3039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|2611244
|2007.02.01 11:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3002
|1.3040
|1.2990
|2007.02.01 16:00
|1.3040
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|2610506
|2007.02.01 09:53
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2430
|1.2468
|1.2418
|2007.02.01 14:21
|1.2418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.97
|2609325
|2007.02.01 08:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3017
|1.3055
|1.3005
|2007.02.01 11:26
|1.3005
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|2609323
|2007.02.01 08:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3016
|1.3054
|1.3004
|2007.02.01 11:26
|1.3004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|2609253
|2007.02.01 08:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2461
|1.2423
|1.2473
|2007.02.01 09:45
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.59
|2609246
|2007.02.01 08:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2460
|1.2422
|1.2472
|2007.02.01 13:54
|1.2422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.59
|2608896
|2007.02.01 06:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2442
|1.2404
|1.2454
|2007.02.01 08:15
|1.2454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.64
|2608894
|2007.02.01 06:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2444
|1.2406
|1.2456
|2007.02.01 08:15
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.63
|2608893
|2007.02.01 06:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3029
|1.3067
|1.3017
|2007.02.01 08:25
|1.3020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|2608891
|2007.02.01 06:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3028
|1.3066
|1.3016
|2007.02.01 08:25
|1.3019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|2601045
|2007.01.31 08:52
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2536
|1.2498
|1.2548
|2007.01.31 09:00
|1.2548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.13
|2601044
|2007.01.31 08:52
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2538
|1.2500
|1.2550
|2007.01.31 09:01
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.75
|2600625
|2007.01.31 08:08
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2955
|1.2917
|1.2956
|2007.01.31 13:39
|1.2952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|2600593
|2007.01.31 08:07
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2956
|1.2918
|1.2957
|2007.01.31 13:40
|1.2954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|2600539
|2007.01.31 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2547
|1.2501
|1.2559
|2007.01.31 09:01
|1.2545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.59
|2600538
|2007.01.31 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2547
|1.2499
|1.2557
|2007.01.31 09:01
|1.2548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|2599938
|2007.01.31 04:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2965
|1.2919
|1.2965
|2007.01.31 13:40
|1.2952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|2599937
|2007.01.31 04:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2528
|1.2482
|1.2540
|2007.01.31 08:00
|1.2540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.57
|2599936
|2007.01.31 04:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2529
|1.2483
|1.2541
|2007.01.31 08:00
|1.2541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.57
|2599935
|2007.01.31 04:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2964
|1.2918
|1.2964
|2007.01.31 13:39
|1.2953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|2597920
|2007.01.30 16:08
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2959
|1.2913
|1.2971
|2007.01.30 16:10
|1.2956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|2597825
|2007.01.30 15:56
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2951
|1.2997
|1.2939
|2007.01.30 16:25
|1.2959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|2597542
|2007.01.30 14:56
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2522
|1.2476
|1.2534
|2007.01.30 16:08
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|2597428
|2007.01.30 14:36
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2505
|1.2467
|1.2517
|2007.01.30 14:56
|1.2517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.92
|2597414
|2007.01.30 14:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2513
|1.2467
|1.2525
|2007.01.30 14:56
|1.2517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|2597362
|2007.01.30 14:27
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2523
|1.2561
|1.2511
|2007.01.30 14:35
|1.2511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.92
|2597016
|2007.01.30 13:43
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2513
|1.2559
|1.2501
|2007.01.30 14:35
|1.2512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|2596152
|2007.01.30 10:38
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2957
|1.2997
|1.2947
|2007.01.30 16:08
|1.2958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|2595960
|2007.01.30 10:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2951
|1.2997
|1.2939
|2007.01.30 16:08
|1.2957
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|2595876
|2007.01.30 09:59
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2531
|1.2569
|1.2519
|2007.01.30 13:43
|1.2519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.92
|2595649
|2007.01.30 09:28
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2523
|1.2569
|1.2511
|2007.01.30 13:43
|1.2519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|2594888
|2007.01.30 08:09
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2536
|1.2490
|1.2536
|2007.01.30 16:33
|1.2523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.08
|2594847
|2007.01.30 08:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2545
|1.2491
|1.2545
|2007.01.30 16:33
|1.2523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.76
|2594830
|2007.01.30 08:05
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2539
|1.2577
|1.2527
|2007.01.30 09:27
|1.2527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.83
|2594717
|2007.01.30 07:31
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2528
|1.2482
|1.2540
|2007.01.30 08:05
|1.2540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.91
|2594638
|2007.01.30 06:57
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2536
|1.2482
|1.2548
|2007.01.30 08:05
|1.2541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|2594258
|2007.01.30 03:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2520
|1.2466
|1.2532
|2007.01.30 06:57
|1.2532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|2593974
|2007.01.30 01:37
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2530
|1.2576
|1.2518
|2007.01.30 03:07
|1.2518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.92
|2593961
|2007.01.30 01:36
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2529
|1.2575
|1.2517
|2007.01.30 09:27
|1.2528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|2593771
|2007.01.30 00:23
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2520
|1.2574
|1.2508
|2007.01.30 09:28
|1.2530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|2593770
|2007.01.30 00:22
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2521
|1.2575
|1.2509
|2007.01.30 03:08
|1.2519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|2592588
|2007.01.29 19:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2538
|1.2576
|1.2526
|2007.01.30 00:22
|1.2526
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|3.83
|2592585
|2007.01.29 19:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2538
|1.2576
|1.2526
|2007.01.30 00:22
|1.2526
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|3.83
|2592462
|2007.01.29 18:16
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2530
|1.2577
|1.2519
|2007.01.30 00:22
|1.2527
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|0.48
|2592457
|2007.01.29 18:16
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2530
|1.2576
|1.2518
|2007.01.30 00:22
|1.2526
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|0.64
|2592208
|2007.01.29 18:01
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.2992
|1.2952
|2007.01.30 10:08
|1.2952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|0.80
|2592202
|2007.01.29 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2521
|1.2575
|1.2509
|2007.01.30 00:22
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.24
|2592189
|2007.01.29 18:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2522
|1.2576
|1.2510
|2007.01.30 00:22
|1.2526
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.32
|2592184
|2007.01.29 18:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.2950
|1.2988
|1.2950
|2007.01.30 15:56
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|0.00
|2592125
|2007.01.29 17:57
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2944
|1.2990
|1.2944
|2007.01.30 10:08
|1.2954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-2.00
|2592118
|2007.01.29 17:57
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2940
|1.2989
|1.2940
|2007.01.30 15:56
|1.2953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-2.60
|2592067
|2007.01.29 17:29
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2538
|1.2592
|1.2526
|2007.01.29 18:00
|1.2526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|2592066
|2007.01.29 17:29
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2539
|1.2593
|1.2527
|2007.01.29 18:00
|1.2527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|2592065
|2007.01.29 17:29
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2935
|1.2989
|1.2935
|2007.01.30 10:08
|1.2955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-2.00
|2592064
|2007.01.29 17:29
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2934
|1.2988
|1.2934
|2007.01.30 15:56
|1.2954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-2.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.62
|2.92
|Closed P/L:
|2.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2.30
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 724.94
|Equity:
|1 724.94
|Free Margin:
|1 724.94
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|145.71
|Gross Loss:
|143.41
|Total Net Profit:
|2.30
|Profit Factor:
|1.02
|Expected Payoff:
|0.03
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|62.12 (3.48%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.48% (62.12)
|
|Total Trades:
|66
|Short Positions (won %):
|38 (63.16%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|28 (53.57%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|39 (59.09%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|27 (40.91%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|19.13
|loss trade:
|-30.59
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.74
|loss trade:
|-5.31
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (9.34)
|consecutive losses ($):
|9 (-10.36)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|51.82 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-35.59 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2