Gimex Group

Account: 22429 Name: Burckardt Karl Heinz Currency: USD 2007 February 9, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
2653415 2007.02.09 17:38 sell 0.01 usdchf 1.2488 1.2513 1.2478 2007.02.09 18:05 1.2490 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.16
2653414 2007.02.09 17:38 buy 0.01 eurusd 1.3004 1.2980 1.3014 2007.02.09 18:04 1.3003 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.10
2653413 2007.02.09 17:38 buy 0.01 eurusd 1.3003 1.2965 1.3013 2007.02.09 17:41 1.3005 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.20
2637875 2007.02.07 10:35 sell 0.10 gbpusd 1.9674 1.9704 1.9669 2007.02.07 11:21 1.9704 0.00 0.00 0.00 -21.00
2630915 2007.02.06 09:13 buy 0.01 eurusd 1.2929 1.2891 1.2939 2007.02.06 10:28 1.2939 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.00
2630914 2007.02.06 09:13 buy 0.01 eurusd 1.2930 1.2892 1.2940 2007.02.06 10:48 1.2940 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.00
2613089 2007.02.01 16:00 buy 0.01 eurusd 1.3043 1.3005 1.3047 2007.02.01 20:41 1.3023 0.00 0.00 0.00 -2.00
2612315 2007.02.01 14:30 sell 0.01 usdchf 1.2409 1.2447 1.2397 2007.02.01 16:01 1.2397 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.97
2612205 2007.02.01 14:21 sell 0.01 usdchf 1.2412 1.2450 1.2400 2007.02.01 16:00 1.2400 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.97
2612017 2007.02.01 13:54 sell 0.01 usdchf 1.2422 1.2462 1.2412 2007.02.01 14:30 1.2412 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.81
2611245 2007.02.01 11:26 sell 0.01 eurusd 1.3001 1.3039 1.2989 2007.02.01 16:00 1.3039 0.00 0.00 0.00 -3.80
2611244 2007.02.01 11:26 sell 0.01 eurusd 1.3002 1.3040 1.2990 2007.02.01 16:00 1.3040 0.00 0.00 0.00 -3.80
2610506 2007.02.01 09:53 sell 0.01 usdchf 1.2430 1.2468 1.2418 2007.02.01 14:21 1.2418 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.97
2609325 2007.02.01 08:26 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.3017 1.3055 1.3005 2007.02.01 11:26 1.3005 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.00
2609323 2007.02.01 08:25 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.3016 1.3054 1.3004 2007.02.01 11:26 1.3004 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.00
2609253 2007.02.01 08:15 buy 0.10 usdchf 1.2461 1.2423 1.2473 2007.02.01 09:45 1.2423 0.00 0.00 0.00 -30.59
2609246 2007.02.01 08:15 buy 0.10 usdchf 1.2460 1.2422 1.2472 2007.02.01 13:54 1.2422 0.00 0.00 0.00 -30.59
2608896 2007.02.01 06:43 buy 0.10 usdchf 1.2442 1.2404 1.2454 2007.02.01 08:15 1.2454 0.00 0.00 0.00 9.64
2608894 2007.02.01 06:43 buy 0.10 usdchf 1.2444 1.2406 1.2456 2007.02.01 08:15 1.2456 0.00 0.00 0.00 9.63
2608893 2007.02.01 06:41 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.3029 1.3067 1.3017 2007.02.01 08:25 1.3020 0.00 0.00 0.00 9.00
2608891 2007.02.01 06:40 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.3028 1.3066 1.3016 2007.02.01 08:25 1.3019 0.00 0.00 0.00 9.00
2601045 2007.01.31 08:52 buy 0.20 usdchf 1.2536 1.2498 1.2548 2007.01.31 09:00 1.2548 0.00 0.00 0.00 19.13
2601044 2007.01.31 08:52 buy 0.20 usdchf 1.2538 1.2500 1.2550 2007.01.31 09:01 1.2546 0.00 0.00 0.00 12.75
2600625 2007.01.31 08:08 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.2955 1.2917 1.2956 2007.01.31 13:39 1.2952 0.00 0.00 0.00 -6.00
2600593 2007.01.31 08:07 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.2956 1.2918 1.2957 2007.01.31 13:40 1.2954 0.00 0.00 0.00 -4.00
2600539 2007.01.31 08:00 buy 0.10 usdchf 1.2547 1.2501 1.2559 2007.01.31 09:01 1.2545 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.59
2600538 2007.01.31 08:00 buy 0.10 usdchf 1.2547 1.2499 1.2557 2007.01.31 09:01 1.2548 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.80
2599938 2007.01.31 04:46 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.2965 1.2919 1.2965 2007.01.31 13:40 1.2952 0.00 0.00 0.00 -13.00
2599937 2007.01.31 04:46 buy 0.10 usdchf 1.2528 1.2482 1.2540 2007.01.31 08:00 1.2540 0.00 0.00 0.00 9.57
2599936 2007.01.31 04:46 buy 0.10 usdchf 1.2529 1.2483 1.2541 2007.01.31 08:00 1.2541 0.00 0.00 0.00 9.57
2599935 2007.01.31 04:46 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.2964 1.2918 1.2964 2007.01.31 13:39 1.2953 0.00 0.00 0.00 -11.00
2597920 2007.01.30 16:08 buy 0.01 eurusd 1.2959 1.2913 1.2971 2007.01.30 16:10 1.2956 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.30
2597825 2007.01.30 15:56 sell 0.01 eurusd 1.2951 1.2997 1.2939 2007.01.30 16:25 1.2959 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.80
2597542 2007.01.30 14:56 buy 0.01 usdchf 1.2522 1.2476 1.2534 2007.01.30 16:08 1.2521 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.08
2597428 2007.01.30 14:36 buy 0.02 usdchf 1.2505 1.2467 1.2517 2007.01.30 14:56 1.2517 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.92
2597414 2007.01.30 14:35 buy 0.01 usdchf 1.2513 1.2467 1.2525 2007.01.30 14:56 1.2517 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.32
2597362 2007.01.30 14:27 sell 0.02 usdchf 1.2523 1.2561 1.2511 2007.01.30 14:35 1.2511 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.92
2597016 2007.01.30 13:43 sell 0.01 usdchf 1.2513 1.2559 1.2501 2007.01.30 14:35 1.2512 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.08
2596152 2007.01.30 10:38 sell 0.02 eurusd 1.2957 1.2997 1.2947 2007.01.30 16:08 1.2958 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.20
2595960 2007.01.30 10:08 sell 0.01 eurusd 1.2951 1.2997 1.2939 2007.01.30 16:08 1.2957 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.60
2595876 2007.01.30 09:59 sell 0.02 usdchf 1.2531 1.2569 1.2519 2007.01.30 13:43 1.2519 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.92
2595649 2007.01.30 09:28 sell 0.01 usdchf 1.2523 1.2569 1.2511 2007.01.30 13:43 1.2519 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.32
2594888 2007.01.30 08:09 buy 0.02 usdchf 1.2536 1.2490 1.2536 2007.01.30 16:33 1.2523 0.00 0.00 0.00 -2.08
2594847 2007.01.30 08:05 buy 0.01 usdchf 1.2545 1.2491 1.2545 2007.01.30 16:33 1.2523 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.76
2594830 2007.01.30 08:05 sell 0.04 usdchf 1.2539 1.2577 1.2527 2007.01.30 09:27 1.2527 0.00 0.00 0.00 3.83
2594717 2007.01.30 07:31 buy 0.02 usdchf 1.2528 1.2482 1.2540 2007.01.30 08:05 1.2540 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.91
2594638 2007.01.30 06:57 buy 0.01 usdchf 1.2536 1.2482 1.2548 2007.01.30 08:05 1.2541 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.40
2594258 2007.01.30 03:10 buy 0.01 usdchf 1.2520 1.2466 1.2532 2007.01.30 06:57 1.2532 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.96
2593974 2007.01.30 01:37 sell 0.02 usdchf 1.2530 1.2576 1.2518 2007.01.30 03:07 1.2518 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.92
2593961 2007.01.30 01:36 sell 0.02 usdchf 1.2529 1.2575 1.2517 2007.01.30 09:27 1.2528 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.16
2593771 2007.01.30 00:23 sell 0.01 usdchf 1.2520 1.2574 1.2508 2007.01.30 09:28 1.2530 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.80
2593770 2007.01.30 00:22 sell 0.01 usdchf 1.2521 1.2575 1.2509 2007.01.30 03:08 1.2519 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.16
2592588 2007.01.29 19:15 sell 0.04 usdchf 1.2538 1.2576 1.2526 2007.01.30 00:22 1.2526 0.00 0.00 -0.26 3.83
2592585 2007.01.29 19:15 sell 0.04 usdchf 1.2538 1.2576 1.2526 2007.01.30 00:22 1.2526 0.00 0.00 -0.26 3.83
2592462 2007.01.29 18:16 sell 0.02 usdchf 1.2530 1.2577 1.2519 2007.01.30 00:22 1.2527 0.00 0.00 -0.13 0.48
2592457 2007.01.29 18:16 sell 0.02 usdchf 1.2530 1.2576 1.2518 2007.01.30 00:22 1.2526 0.00 0.00 -0.13 0.64
2592208 2007.01.29 18:01 sell 0.04 eurusd 1.2954 1.2992 1.2952 2007.01.30 10:08 1.2952 0.00 0.00 0.08 0.80
2592202 2007.01.29 18:00 sell 0.01 usdchf 1.2521 1.2575 1.2509 2007.01.30 00:22 1.2524 0.00 0.00 -0.06 -0.24
2592189 2007.01.29 18:00 sell 0.01 usdchf 1.2522 1.2576 1.2510 2007.01.30 00:22 1.2526 0.00 0.00 -0.06 -0.32
2592184 2007.01.29 18:00 sell 0.04 eurusd 1.2950 1.2988 1.2950 2007.01.30 15:56 1.2950 0.00 0.00 0.08 0.00
2592125 2007.01.29 17:57 sell 0.02 eurusd 1.2944 1.2990 1.2944 2007.01.30 10:08 1.2954 0.00 0.00 0.04 -2.00
2592118 2007.01.29 17:57 sell 0.02 eurusd 1.2940 1.2989 1.2940 2007.01.30 15:56 1.2953 0.00 0.00 0.04 -2.60
2592067 2007.01.29 17:29 sell 0.01 usdchf 1.2538 1.2592 1.2526 2007.01.29 18:00 1.2526 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.96
2592066 2007.01.29 17:29 sell 0.01 usdchf 1.2539 1.2593 1.2527 2007.01.29 18:00 1.2527 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.96
2592065 2007.01.29 17:29 sell 0.01 eurusd 1.2935 1.2989 1.2935 2007.01.30 10:08 1.2955 0.00 0.00 0.02 -2.00
2592064 2007.01.29 17:29 sell 0.01 eurusd 1.2934 1.2988 1.2934 2007.01.30 15:56 1.2954 0.00 0.00 0.02 -2.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.62 2.92
Closed P/L: 2.30
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
  Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2.30 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 724.94 Equity: 1 724.94 Free Margin: 1 724.94
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 145.71 Gross Loss: 143.41 Total Net Profit: 2.30
Profit Factor: 1.02 Expected Payoff: 0.03  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 62.12 (3.48%) Relative Drawdown: 3.48% (62.12)
 
Total Trades: 66 Short Positions (won %): 38 (63.16%) Long Positions (won %): 28 (53.57%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 39 (59.09%) Loss trades (% of total): 27 (40.91%)
Largest profit trade: 19.13 loss trade: -30.59
Average profit trade: 3.74 loss trade: -5.31
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (9.34) consecutive losses ($): 9 (-10.36)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 51.82 (5) consecutive loss (count): -35.59 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2