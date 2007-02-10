MIG Investments SA

Account: 160293 Name: FC - DIN KusKus EA 2.2 Currency: EUR 2007 February 13, 08:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
46261282007.02.10 22:06balanceDeposit5 000.00
46325682007.02.12 08:00buy1.00gbpusd1.95561.95260.00002007.02.12 08:521.95260.000.000.00-230.34
46325812007.02.12 08:00buy1.00eurusd1.30261.29960.00002007.02.12 10:211.29960.000.000.00-230.88
46416552007.02.12 14:29sell1.00eurusd1.29541.29840.00002007.02.13 08:131.29840.000.003.08-231.02
  0.00 0.00 3.08 -692.24
Closed P/L: -689.16
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
46529922007.02.13 08:00sell1.00usdchf1.25171.25470.0000 1.25120.000.000.0030.78
46530072007.02.13 08:00buy1.00gbpusd1.94941.94640.0000 1.94950.000.000.007.70
  0.00 0.00 0.00 38.48
 Floating P/L: 38.48
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -689.16 Floating P/L: 38.48 Margin: 1 136.91
Balance: 4 310.84 Equity: 4 349.32 Free Margin: 3 212.41
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 689.16 Total Net Profit: -689.16
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -229.72  
Absolute Drawdown: 689.16 Maximal Drawdown (%): 689.16 (13.78%)  
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -230.88
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -229.72
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-689.16)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -689.16 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 3