|Account: 160293
|Name: FC - DIN KusKus EA 2.2
|Currency: EUR
|2007 February 13, 08:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4626128
|2007.02.10 22:06
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4632568
|2007.02.12 08:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9556
|1.9526
|0.0000
|2007.02.12 08:52
|1.9526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-230.34
|4632581
|2007.02.12 08:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3026
|1.2996
|0.0000
|2007.02.12 10:21
|1.2996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-230.88
|4641655
|2007.02.12 14:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2954
|1.2984
|0.0000
|2007.02.13 08:13
|1.2984
|0.00
|0.00
|3.08
|-231.02
|
|0.00
|0.00
|3.08
|-692.24
|Closed P/L:
|-689.16
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4652992
|2007.02.13 08:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2517
|1.2547
|0.0000
|
|1.2512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.78
|4653007
|2007.02.13 08:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9494
|1.9464
|0.0000
|
|1.9495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.70
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.48
|
|Floating P/L:
|38.48
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-689.16
|Floating P/L:
|38.48
|Margin:
|1 136.91
|Balance:
|4 310.84
|Equity:
|4 349.32
|Free Margin:
|3 212.41
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|689.16
|Total Net Profit:
|-689.16
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-229.72
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|689.16
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|689.16 (13.78%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-230.88
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-229.72
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-689.16)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-689.16 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|3