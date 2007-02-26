Windsor Brokers Ltd

Account: 101469 Name: kim Currency: USD 2007 February 27, 14:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9390262007.02.26 13:22buy1.00gbpusd1.96340.00001.96442007.02.26 17:501.96440.000.000.00100.00
  [tp]
9128262007.02.15 19:51buy0.10gbpusd1.95301.95210.00002007.02.15 20:011.95210.000.000.00-9.00
  [sl]
9115002007.02.15 15:51buy0.10gbpusd1.95760.00001.95862007.02.15 16:001.95860.000.000.0010.00
  [tp]
9088632007.02.14 20:37sell4.00gbpusd1.96180.00001.96082007.02.15 11:301.96080.000.000.00400.00
  [tp]
9080272007.02.14 17:52balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 501.00
Closed P/L: 501.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9145652007.02.16 08:01buy1.00gbpusd1.95341.94001.9700 1.96460.000.000.001 120.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 120.00
 Floating P/L: 1 120.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 501.00 Floating P/L: 1 120.00 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 5 501.00 Equity: 6 621.00 Free Margin: 5 621.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 510.00 Gross Loss: 9.00 Total Net Profit: 501.00
Profit Factor: 56.67 Expected Payoff: 125.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 9.00 (0.17%) Relative Drawdown: 0.17% (9.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 400.00 loss trade: -9.00
Average profit trade: 170.00 loss trade: -9.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (410.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-9.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 410.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -9.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1