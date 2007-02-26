|Account: 101469
|Name: kim
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 27, 14:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|939026
|2007.02.26 13:22
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|0.0000
|1.9644
|2007.02.26 17:50
|1.9644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|[tp]
|912826
|2007.02.15 19:51
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9530
|1.9521
|0.0000
|2007.02.15 20:01
|1.9521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|[sl]
|911500
|2007.02.15 15:51
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9576
|0.0000
|1.9586
|2007.02.15 16:00
|1.9586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|[tp]
|908863
|2007.02.14 20:37
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9618
|0.0000
|1.9608
|2007.02.15 11:30
|1.9608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|[tp]
|908027
|2007.02.14 17:52
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|501.00
|Closed P/L:
|501.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|914565
|2007.02.16 08:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9534
|1.9400
|1.9700
|1.9646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 120.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 120.00
|Floating P/L:
|1 120.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|501.00
|Floating P/L:
|1 120.00
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|5 501.00
|Equity:
|6 621.00
|Free Margin:
|5 621.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|510.00
|Gross Loss:
|9.00
|Total Net Profit:
|501.00
|Profit Factor:
|56.67
|Expected Payoff:
|125.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|9.00 (0.17%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.17% (9.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|400.00
|loss trade:
|-9.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|170.00
|loss trade:
|-9.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (410.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-9.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|410.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-9.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1