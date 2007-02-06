Direct Forex, LLC

Account: 891217 Name: wujun1982 Currency: USD 2007 February 12, 11:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2628192007.02.06 22:55balanceDeposit50 000.00
2628212007.02.06 22:55sell0.10gbpusd1.97031.97831.96472007.02.08 07:051.96470.000.000.3756.00
2628222007.02.06 22:55sell0.10gbpusd1.97031.97831.96332007.02.08 07:131.96330.000.000.3770.00
2628232007.02.06 22:55sell0.10gbpusd1.97031.97831.96192007.02.08 07:181.96190.000.000.3784.00
2637222007.02.07 10:48sell0.10eurusd1.30071.31171.29752007.02.12 05:161.29750.000.003.4432.00
2637232007.02.07 10:48sell0.10eurusd1.30071.30071.29672007.02.12 05:171.29670.000.003.4440.00
2637242007.02.07 10:48sell0.10eurusd1.30071.29901.29592007.02.12 05:201.29590.000.003.4448.00
2637452007.02.07 11:15buy0.30gbpjpy237.69236.89238.412007.02.08 01:43238.410.000.0020.34178.66
2637462007.02.07 11:15buy0.30gbpjpy237.70237.70238.592007.02.08 01:50238.590.000.0020.34220.60
2637472007.02.07 11:15buy0.30gbpjpy237.70237.70238.772007.02.08 06:46238.770.000.0020.34264.74
2653792007.02.08 11:00sell0.30eurusd1.30381.31221.30042007.02.09 02:591.30040.000.002.06102.00
2653822007.02.08 11:00sell0.30eurusd1.30381.31221.29962007.02.09 05:031.29960.000.002.06126.00
2653842007.02.08 11:00sell0.30eurusd1.30381.30201.29882007.02.09 09:321.29880.000.002.06150.00
2654842007.02.08 14:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95781.94981.96342007.02.09 02:521.94980.000.00-0.56-80.00
2654852007.02.08 14:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95781.94981.96482007.02.09 02:521.94980.000.00-0.56-80.00
2654862007.02.08 14:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95781.94981.96622007.02.09 02:521.94980.000.00-0.56-80.00
2655042007.02.08 15:30sell0.30gbpusd1.95801.96601.94922007.02.09 03:421.94920.000.000.37264.00
2655052007.02.08 15:30sell0.30gbpusd1.95801.96601.94702007.02.09 04:491.94700.000.000.37330.00
2655062007.02.08 15:30sell0.30gbpusd1.95801.95211.94482007.02.11 17:241.95210.000.000.74177.00
2655752007.02.08 18:00sell0.30gbpjpy237.25238.05236.532007.02.09 02:45236.530.000.000.00178.13
2666382007.02.09 10:00buy0.10gbpusd1.94741.93941.95302007.02.11 17:311.95300.000.00-0.5656.00
2666392007.02.09 10:00buy0.10gbpusd1.94741.94741.95442007.02.12 01:021.95440.000.00-0.5670.00
2666402007.02.09 10:00buy0.10gbpusd1.94751.95091.95582007.02.12 01:141.95580.000.00-0.5683.00
2673342007.02.12 02:00sell0.10gbpjpy238.46239.36237.342007.02.12 05:16237.340.000.000.0091.83
2673352007.02.12 02:00sell0.10gbpjpy238.46238.46237.062007.02.12 08:34237.060.000.000.00114.85
2673362007.02.12 02:00sell0.10gbpjpy238.46237.69236.782007.02.12 08:48236.780.000.000.00138.10
2674792007.02.12 03:30buy0.30gbpjpy237.63236.83238.352007.02.12 08:44236.830.000.000.00-197.22
2674802007.02.12 03:30buy0.30gbpjpy237.63236.83238.532007.02.12 05:16237.220.000.000.00-100.87
2674812007.02.12 03:30buy0.30gbpjpy237.63236.83238.712007.02.12 05:16237.230.000.000.00-98.41
  0.00 0.00 76.75 2 238.41
Closed P/L: 2 315.16
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2676422007.02.12 05:20buy0.10eurusd1.29591.28491.2991 1.29600.000.000.001.00
2676432007.02.12 05:20buy0.10eurusd1.29591.28491.2999 1.29600.000.000.001.00
2676442007.02.12 05:20buy0.10eurusd1.29591.28491.3007 1.29600.000.000.001.00
2676892007.02.12 05:45buy0.30eurusd1.29631.28781.2996 1.29600.000.000.00-9.00
2676902007.02.12 05:45buy0.30eurusd1.29631.28781.3004 1.29600.000.000.00-9.00
2676912007.02.12 05:45buy0.30eurusd1.29631.28781.3012 1.29600.000.000.00-9.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -24.00
 Floating P/L: -24.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 315.16 Floating P/L: -24.00 Margin: 1 555.44
Balance: 52 315.16 Equity: 52 291.16 Free Margin: 50 735.72
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 953.34 Gross Loss: 638.18 Total Net Profit: 2 315.16
Profit Factor: 4.63 Expected Payoff: 82.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 241.68 (0.47%) Relative Drawdown: 0.47% (241.68)
 
Total Trades: 28 Short Positions (won %): 16 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 22 (78.57%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (21.43%)
Largest profit trade: 330.37 loss trade: -197.22
Average profit trade: 134.24 loss trade: -106.36
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (1 455.81) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-241.68)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 455.81 (10) consecutive loss (count): -241.68 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2