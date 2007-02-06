|Account: 891217
|Name: wujun1982
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 12, 11:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|262819
|2007.02.06 22:55
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|262821
|2007.02.06 22:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9703
|1.9783
|1.9647
|2007.02.08 07:05
|1.9647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|56.00
|262822
|2007.02.06 22:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9703
|1.9783
|1.9633
|2007.02.08 07:13
|1.9633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|70.00
|262823
|2007.02.06 22:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9703
|1.9783
|1.9619
|2007.02.08 07:18
|1.9619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|84.00
|263722
|2007.02.07 10:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3007
|1.3117
|1.2975
|2007.02.12 05:16
|1.2975
|0.00
|0.00
|3.44
|32.00
|263723
|2007.02.07 10:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3007
|1.3007
|1.2967
|2007.02.12 05:17
|1.2967
|0.00
|0.00
|3.44
|40.00
|263724
|2007.02.07 10:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3007
|1.2990
|1.2959
|2007.02.12 05:20
|1.2959
|0.00
|0.00
|3.44
|48.00
|263745
|2007.02.07 11:15
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|237.69
|236.89
|238.41
|2007.02.08 01:43
|238.41
|0.00
|0.00
|20.34
|178.66
|263746
|2007.02.07 11:15
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|237.70
|237.70
|238.59
|2007.02.08 01:50
|238.59
|0.00
|0.00
|20.34
|220.60
|263747
|2007.02.07 11:15
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|237.70
|237.70
|238.77
|2007.02.08 06:46
|238.77
|0.00
|0.00
|20.34
|264.74
|265379
|2007.02.08 11:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3038
|1.3122
|1.3004
|2007.02.09 02:59
|1.3004
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|102.00
|265382
|2007.02.08 11:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3038
|1.3122
|1.2996
|2007.02.09 05:03
|1.2996
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|126.00
|265384
|2007.02.08 11:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3038
|1.3020
|1.2988
|2007.02.09 09:32
|1.2988
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|150.00
|265484
|2007.02.08 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9578
|1.9498
|1.9634
|2007.02.09 02:52
|1.9498
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|-80.00
|265485
|2007.02.08 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9578
|1.9498
|1.9648
|2007.02.09 02:52
|1.9498
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|-80.00
|265486
|2007.02.08 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9578
|1.9498
|1.9662
|2007.02.09 02:52
|1.9498
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|-80.00
|265504
|2007.02.08 15:30
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9580
|1.9660
|1.9492
|2007.02.09 03:42
|1.9492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|264.00
|265505
|2007.02.08 15:30
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9580
|1.9660
|1.9470
|2007.02.09 04:49
|1.9470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|330.00
|265506
|2007.02.08 15:30
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9580
|1.9521
|1.9448
|2007.02.11 17:24
|1.9521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.74
|177.00
|265575
|2007.02.08 18:00
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|237.25
|238.05
|236.53
|2007.02.09 02:45
|236.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|178.13
|266638
|2007.02.09 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9474
|1.9394
|1.9530
|2007.02.11 17:31
|1.9530
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|56.00
|266639
|2007.02.09 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9474
|1.9474
|1.9544
|2007.02.12 01:02
|1.9544
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|70.00
|266640
|2007.02.09 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9475
|1.9509
|1.9558
|2007.02.12 01:14
|1.9558
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|83.00
|267334
|2007.02.12 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|238.46
|239.36
|237.34
|2007.02.12 05:16
|237.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.83
|267335
|2007.02.12 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|238.46
|238.46
|237.06
|2007.02.12 08:34
|237.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.85
|267336
|2007.02.12 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|238.46
|237.69
|236.78
|2007.02.12 08:48
|236.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|138.10
|267479
|2007.02.12 03:30
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|237.63
|236.83
|238.35
|2007.02.12 08:44
|236.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-197.22
|267480
|2007.02.12 03:30
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|237.63
|236.83
|238.53
|2007.02.12 05:16
|237.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.87
|267481
|2007.02.12 03:30
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|237.63
|236.83
|238.71
|2007.02.12 05:16
|237.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-98.41
|0.00
|0.00
|76.75
|2 238.41
|Closed P/L:
|2 315.16
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|267642
|2007.02.12 05:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2959
|1.2849
|1.2991
|1.2960
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|267643
|2007.02.12 05:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2959
|1.2849
|1.2999
|1.2960
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|267644
|2007.02.12 05:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2959
|1.2849
|1.3007
|1.2960
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|267689
|2007.02.12 05:45
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2963
|1.2878
|1.2996
|1.2960
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|267690
|2007.02.12 05:45
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2963
|1.2878
|1.3004
|1.2960
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|267691
|2007.02.12 05:45
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2963
|1.2878
|1.3012
|1.2960
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|Floating P/L:
|-24.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 315.16
|Floating P/L:
|-24.00
|Margin:
|1 555.44
|Balance:
|52 315.16
|Equity:
|52 291.16
|Free Margin:
|50 735.72
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 953.34
|Gross Loss:
|638.18
|Total Net Profit:
|2 315.16
|Profit Factor:
|4.63
|Expected Payoff:
|82.68
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|241.68 (0.47%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.47% (241.68)
|Total Trades:
|28
|Short Positions (won %):
|16 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (78.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (21.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|330.37
|loss trade:
|-197.22
|Average
|profit trade:
|134.24
|loss trade:
|-106.36
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (1 455.81)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-241.68)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 455.81 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-241.68 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2