Alpari Ltd

Account: 322046 Name: Phoenix 5 Currency: USD 2007 February 26, 00:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
109052112007.02.23 05:46sell0.90usdjpy121.49121.29120.792007.02.26 00:39120.980.000.00-12.94379.40
108750792007.02.21 20:16buy0.80usdjpy120.93120.09121.432007.02.22 15:55121.430.000.0027.19329.41
108494332007.02.21 03:19buy0.80usdjpy120.25119.41120.602007.02.21 09:05120.600.000.000.00232.17
108274292007.02.20 06:48sell0.80usdjpy119.77120.61119.352007.02.21 00:01120.020.000.00-11.53-166.64
107812282007.02.16 09:39buy0.80usdjpy119.36118.52119.782007.02.20 06:36119.780.000.0019.01280.51
107104602007.02.14 03:23sell0.70usdjpy121.16122.00120.742007.02.14 16:08120.740.000.000.00243.50
106510442007.02.12 07:01buy0.80usdjpy121.94121.10122.362007.02.13 14:37121.100.000.009.65-554.96
106092902007.02.08 17:12buy0.80usdjpy121.20120.36121.622007.02.09 12:42121.620.000.009.64276.27
105745162007.02.07 21:48buy0.70usdjpy120.70119.86121.122007.02.08 07:57121.120.000.0025.24242.73
104989612007.02.06 00:03buy0.60usdjpy120.28119.44120.702007.02.07 11:11120.700.000.007.25208.78
104954452007.02.05 20:01sell0.10usdchf1.24811.25651.24392007.02.06 13:081.24390.000.00-1.0433.76
104738442007.02.05 08:22sell0.60usdjpy120.75121.59120.332007.02.05 16:22120.330.000.000.00209.42
104677892007.02.05 03:39sell0.60usdjpy120.840.000.002007.02.05 04:57120.840.000.000.000.00
104597712007.02.02 20:01buy0.50usdjpy121.07120.23121.492007.02.05 03:39120.840.000.005.98-95.17
103997432007.02.01 08:00buy0.50usdjpy120.58119.74121.002007.02.02 12:01121.000.000.006.00173.55
103404852007.01.30 12:55sell0.50usdjpy121.86122.70121.442007.01.31 06:55121.440.000.00-7.48172.92
103190212007.01.29 17:31buy0.50usdjpy121.89121.05121.892007.01.30 04:16121.610.000.005.99-115.12
103155452007.01.29 15:22sell0.40usdjpy121.96122.80121.542007.01.30 03:38121.670.000.00-5.9895.34
102723882007.01.26 07:01buy0.40usdjpy121.41120.57121.832007.01.29 07:42121.830.000.004.61137.89
  0.00 0.00 81.59 2 083.76
Closed P/L: 2 165.35
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 165.35 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 530.70 Equity: 3 530.70 Free Margin: 3 530.70
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 087.15 Gross Loss: 921.80 Total Net Profit: 2 165.35
Profit Factor: 3.35 Expected Payoff: 113.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 545.31 (19.79%)  
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (72.73%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (78.95%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (21.05%)
Largest profit trade: 366.46 loss trade: -545.31
Average profit trade: 205.81 loss trade: -230.45
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (1 012.05) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-545.31)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 012.05 (6) consecutive loss (count): -545.31 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1