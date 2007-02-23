|Account: 322046
|Name: Phoenix 5
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 26, 00:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10905211
|2007.02.23 05:46
|sell
|0.90
|usdjpy
|121.49
|121.29
|120.79
|2007.02.26 00:39
|120.98
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.94
|379.40
|10875079
|2007.02.21 20:16
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|120.93
|120.09
|121.43
|2007.02.22 15:55
|121.43
|0.00
|0.00
|27.19
|329.41
|10849433
|2007.02.21 03:19
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|120.25
|119.41
|120.60
|2007.02.21 09:05
|120.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|232.17
|10827429
|2007.02.20 06:48
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|119.77
|120.61
|119.35
|2007.02.21 00:01
|120.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.53
|-166.64
|10781228
|2007.02.16 09:39
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|119.36
|118.52
|119.78
|2007.02.20 06:36
|119.78
|0.00
|0.00
|19.01
|280.51
|10710460
|2007.02.14 03:23
|sell
|0.70
|usdjpy
|121.16
|122.00
|120.74
|2007.02.14 16:08
|120.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|243.50
|10651044
|2007.02.12 07:01
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|121.94
|121.10
|122.36
|2007.02.13 14:37
|121.10
|0.00
|0.00
|9.65
|-554.96
|10609290
|2007.02.08 17:12
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|121.20
|120.36
|121.62
|2007.02.09 12:42
|121.62
|0.00
|0.00
|9.64
|276.27
|10574516
|2007.02.07 21:48
|buy
|0.70
|usdjpy
|120.70
|119.86
|121.12
|2007.02.08 07:57
|121.12
|0.00
|0.00
|25.24
|242.73
|10498961
|2007.02.06 00:03
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|120.28
|119.44
|120.70
|2007.02.07 11:11
|120.70
|0.00
|0.00
|7.25
|208.78
|10495445
|2007.02.05 20:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2481
|1.2565
|1.2439
|2007.02.06 13:08
|1.2439
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|33.76
|10473844
|2007.02.05 08:22
|sell
|0.60
|usdjpy
|120.75
|121.59
|120.33
|2007.02.05 16:22
|120.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|209.42
|10467789
|2007.02.05 03:39
|sell
|0.60
|usdjpy
|120.84
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.02.05 04:57
|120.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10459771
|2007.02.02 20:01
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.07
|120.23
|121.49
|2007.02.05 03:39
|120.84
|0.00
|0.00
|5.98
|-95.17
|10399743
|2007.02.01 08:00
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.58
|119.74
|121.00
|2007.02.02 12:01
|121.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|173.55
|10340485
|2007.01.30 12:55
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.86
|122.70
|121.44
|2007.01.31 06:55
|121.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.48
|172.92
|10319021
|2007.01.29 17:31
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|121.89
|121.05
|121.89
|2007.01.30 04:16
|121.61
|0.00
|0.00
|5.99
|-115.12
|10315545
|2007.01.29 15:22
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|121.96
|122.80
|121.54
|2007.01.30 03:38
|121.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.98
|95.34
|10272388
|2007.01.26 07:01
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|121.41
|120.57
|121.83
|2007.01.29 07:42
|121.83
|0.00
|0.00
|4.61
|137.89
|0.00
|0.00
|81.59
|2 083.76
|Closed P/L:
|2 165.35
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 165.35
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 530.70
|Equity:
|3 530.70
|Free Margin:
|3 530.70
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 087.15
|Gross Loss:
|921.80
|Total Net Profit:
|2 165.35
|Profit Factor:
|3.35
|Expected Payoff:
|113.97
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|545.31 (19.79%)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (72.73%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (78.95%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (21.05%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|366.46
|loss trade:
|-545.31
|Average
|profit trade:
|205.81
|loss trade:
|-230.45
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (1 012.05)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-545.31)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 012.05 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-545.31 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1