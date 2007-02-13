|Account: 518661
|Name: panitan
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 14, 12:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6705210
|2007.02.13 05:02
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|6707443
|2007.02.13 08:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9491
|1.9494
|1.9611
|2007.02.13 10:03
|1.9521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|53548
|EASTOC
|6711283
|2007.02.13 10:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9521
|1.9546
|1.9401
|2007.02.13 10:11
|1.9520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|53548
|EASTOC
|6717531
|2007.02.13 13:33
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9423
|1.9434
|1.9546
|2007.02.13 19:22
|1.9452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.00
|53548
|EASTOC
|6727386
|2007.02.13 19:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9453
|1.9493
|1.9437
|2007.02.13 21:25
|1.9448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|53548
|EASTOC
|6733059
|2007.02.14 05:49
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9475
|1.9453
|1.9518
|2007.02.14 06:41
|1.9478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|53548
|EASTOC
|6734492
|2007.02.14 06:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9483
|1.9443
|1.9518
|2007.02.14 09:52
|1.9518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|53548
|EASTOC[tp]
|6748420
|2007.02.14 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9503
|1.9443
|1.9527
|2007.02.14 12:35
|1.9527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|53548
|EASTOC[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|127.00
|Closed P/L:
|127.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|127.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 127.00
|Equity:
|5 127.00
|Free Margin:
|5 127.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|127.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|127.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|18.14
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|35.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.14
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (127.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|127.00 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|0