FXDD

Account: 518661 Name: panitan Currency: USD 2007 February 14, 12:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
67052102007.02.13 05:02balanceDeposit5 000.00
67074432007.02.13 08:50buy0.10gbpusd1.94911.94941.96112007.02.13 10:031.95210.000.000.0030.00
 53548EASTOC
67112832007.02.13 10:04sell0.10gbpusd1.95211.95461.94012007.02.13 10:111.95200.000.000.001.00
 53548EASTOC
67175312007.02.13 13:33buy0.10gbpusd1.94231.94341.95462007.02.13 19:221.94520.000.000.0029.00
 53548EASTOC
67273862007.02.13 19:25sell0.10gbpusd1.94531.94931.94372007.02.13 21:251.94480.000.000.005.00
 53548EASTOC
67330592007.02.14 05:49buy0.10gbpusd1.94751.94531.95182007.02.14 06:411.94780.000.000.003.00
 53548EASTOC
67344922007.02.14 06:41buy0.10gbpusd1.94831.94431.95182007.02.14 09:521.95180.000.000.0035.00
 53548EASTOC[tp]
67484202007.02.14 12:30buy0.10gbpusd1.95031.94431.95272007.02.14 12:351.95270.000.000.0024.00
 53548EASTOC[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 127.00
Closed P/L: 127.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 127.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 127.00 Equity: 5 127.00 Free Margin: 5 127.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 127.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 127.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 18.14  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 35.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 18.14 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (127.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 127.00 (7) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 0