North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 395480 Name: SalaTrader Currency: USD 2007 February 12, 11:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
74742552007.02.11 15:23balanceDeposit10 000.00
74744872007.02.12 01:00buy0.30euraud1.67590.00000.00002007.02.12 03:061.67970.000.000.0088.28
  0.00 0.00 0.00 88.28
Closed P/L: 88.28
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
74746412007.02.12 01:02sell0.30audusd0.77700.00000.0000 0.77320.000.000.00114.00
74758592007.02.12 03:06buy0.30euraud1.68070.00000.0000 1.68100.000.000.006.95
74746422007.02.12 01:02buy0.30eurchf1.62370.00000.0000 1.62380.000.000.002.40
74747452007.02.12 01:07buy0.30eurgbp0.66680.00000.0000 0.66670.000.000.00-5.85
74745882007.02.12 01:01sell0.20eurusd1.30180.00000.0000 1.29960.000.000.0044.00
74745962007.02.12 01:01buy0.20gbpusd1.95220.00000.0000 1.94870.000.000.00-70.00
74745112007.02.12 01:00sell0.30usdcad1.17360.00000.0000 1.17260.000.000.0025.58
74745352007.02.12 01:00buy0.30usdjpy122.060.000.00 121.970.000.000.00-22.14
  0.00 0.00 0.00 94.94
 Floating P/L: 94.94
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 88.28 Floating P/L: 94.94 Margin: 2 655.49
Balance: 10 088.28 Equity: 10 183.22 Free Margin: 7 527.73
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 88.28 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 88.28
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 88.28  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 1 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 88.28 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 88.28 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (88.28) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 88.28 (1) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 0