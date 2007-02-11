|Account: 395480
|Name: SalaTrader
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 12, 11:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7474255
|2007.02.11 15:23
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|7474487
|2007.02.12 01:00
|buy
|0.30
|euraud
|1.6759
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.12 03:06
|1.6797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.28
|Closed P/L:
|88.28
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7474641
|2007.02.12 01:02
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7770
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.7732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|7475859
|2007.02.12 03:06
|buy
|0.30
|euraud
|1.6807
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.6810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.95
|7474642
|2007.02.12 01:02
|buy
|0.30
|eurchf
|1.6237
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.6238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|7474745
|2007.02.12 01:07
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.6668
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.6667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.85
|7474588
|2007.02.12 01:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3018
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|7474596
|2007.02.12 01:01
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9522
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|7474511
|2007.02.12 01:00
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1736
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.1726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.58
|7474535
|2007.02.12 01:00
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|122.06
|0.00
|0.00
|121.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.94
|Floating P/L:
|94.94
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|88.28
|Floating P/L:
|94.94
|Margin:
|2 655.49
|Balance:
|10 088.28
|Equity:
|10 183.22
|Free Margin:
|7 527.73
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|88.28
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|88.28
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|88.28
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|1
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|88.28
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|88.28
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (88.28)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|88.28 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|0