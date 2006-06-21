|Account: 30147
|Name: kim
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 21, 14:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|358951
|2006.06.21 11:02
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|358956
|2006.06.21 11:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2617
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.22 11:03
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-250.00
|359754
|2006.06.21 17:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2633
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.22 11:03
|1.2635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|360369
|2006.06.21 20:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2673
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.22 11:03
|1.2635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|475.00
|361629
|2006.06.22 11:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2634
|1.2630
|0.0000
|2006.06.22 14:02
|1.2597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.25
|364160
|2006.06.23 12:52
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2462
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.23 12:57
|1.2467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.01
|369862
|2006.06.27 09:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2592
|0.0000
|1.2585
|2006.06.27 09:45
|1.2592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|369871
|2006.06.27 09:38
|buy limit
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2585
|0.0000
|1.2621
|2006.06.27 09:38
|1.2597
|cancelled
|369872
|2006.06.27 09:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2597
|0.0000
|1.2620
|2006.06.27 12:15
|1.2577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|370541
|2006.06.27 15:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2571
|1.2616
|1.2422
|2006.06.29 10:55
|1.2551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|374734
|2006.06.29 12:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2536
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.29 22:53
|1.2645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-136.25
|388282
|2006.07.06 14:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2737
|1.2746
|1.2800
|2006.07.07 15:29
|1.2800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.75
|400654
|2006.07.11 11:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2740
|1.2721
|1.2841
|2006.07.12 13:02
|1.2732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|405328
|2006.07.11 21:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2768
|0.0000
|1.2768
|2006.07.11 22:56
|1.2769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.50
|407247
|2006.07.12 13:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2731
|0.0000
|1.2705
|2006.07.12 15:31
|1.2705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|325.00
|407328
|2006.07.12 13:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2736
|0.0000
|1.2705
|2006.07.12 15:31
|1.2705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|387.50
|408459
|2006.07.12 15:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2704
|0.0000
|1.2704
|2006.07.12 19:13
|1.2704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|410794
|2006.07.13 08:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2718
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 09:27
|1.2653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.25
|410808
|2006.07.13 09:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2715
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 09:27
|1.2655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.00
|410829
|2006.07.13 09:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2710
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 09:27
|1.2654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|410843
|2006.07.13 09:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2704
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 09:27
|1.2654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.50
|410845
|2006.07.13 09:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2704
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 09:27
|1.2654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.50
|410854
|2006.07.13 09:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2702
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 09:27
|1.2655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.75
|420431
|2006.07.17 09:12
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8366
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.17 15:52
|1.8201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 650.00
|422553
|2006.07.17 15:55
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.8201
|0.0000
|1.8207
|2006.07.17 16:00
|1.8200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|427334
|2006.07.18 14:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8294
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.18 16:45
|1.8296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|430818
|2006.07.18 20:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8258
|0.0000
|1.8248
|2006.07.18 21:16
|1.8248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|430827
|2006.07.18 20:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8260
|0.0000
|1.8250
|2006.07.18 21:12
|1.8250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|431215
|2006.07.18 21:31
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8262
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.19 09:48
|1.8271
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|433636
|2006.07.19 13:21
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8279
|0.0000
|1.8320
|2006.07.19 17:00
|1.8320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|410.00
|433713
|2006.07.19 15:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8239
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.19 18:07
|1.8371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 320.00
|441609
|2006.07.20 20:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8487
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.21 14:20
|1.8580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-930.00
|442786
|2006.07.21 09:43
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.8515
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.21 14:21
|1.8576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 220.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 106.74
|Closed P/L:
|4 106.74
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 106.74
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|9 106.74
|Equity:
|9 106.74
|Free Margin:
|9 106.74
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 049.50
|Gross Loss:
|1 942.76
|Total Net Profit:
|4 106.74
|Profit Factor:
|3.11
|Expected Payoff:
|132.48
|Absolute Drawdown:
|275.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|930.00 (10.5%)
|Total Trades:
|31
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (58.82%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (35.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (48.39%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|16 (51.61%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 650.00
|loss trade:
|-930.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|403.30
|loss trade:
|-121.42
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (712.50)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-410.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 730.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-930.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2