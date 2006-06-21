Windsor Brokers Ltd

Account: 30147 Name: kim Currency: USD 2006 July 21, 14:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3589512006.06.21 11:02balanceDeposit5 000.00
3589562006.06.21 11:07sell1.00eurusd1.26170.00000.00002006.06.22 11:031.26370.000.000.00-250.00
3597542006.06.21 17:03sell1.00eurusd1.26330.00000.00002006.06.22 11:031.26350.000.000.00-25.00
3603692006.06.21 20:38sell1.00eurusd1.26730.00000.00002006.06.22 11:031.26350.000.000.00475.00
3616292006.06.22 11:05sell0.10eurusd1.26341.26300.00002006.06.22 14:021.25970.000.000.0046.25
3641602006.06.23 12:52sell0.10usdchf1.24620.00000.00002006.06.23 12:571.24670.000.000.00-4.01
3698622006.06.27 09:31sell0.10eurusd1.25920.00001.25852006.06.27 09:451.25920.000.000.000.00
3698712006.06.27 09:38buy limit0.10eurusd1.25850.00001.26212006.06.27 09:381.2597cancelled
3698722006.06.27 09:38buy0.10eurusd1.25970.00001.26202006.06.27 12:151.25770.000.000.00-25.00
3705412006.06.27 15:20sell0.10eurusd1.25711.26161.24222006.06.29 10:551.25510.000.000.0025.00
3747342006.06.29 12:08sell0.10eurusd1.25360.00000.00002006.06.29 22:531.26450.000.000.00-136.25
3882822006.07.06 14:11buy0.10eurusd1.27371.27461.28002006.07.07 15:291.28000.000.000.0078.75
4006542006.07.11 11:21buy0.10eurusd1.27401.27211.28412006.07.12 13:021.27320.000.000.00-10.00
4053282006.07.11 21:46sell1.00eurusd1.27680.00001.27682006.07.11 22:561.27690.000.000.00-12.50
4072472006.07.12 13:02sell1.00eurusd1.27310.00001.27052006.07.12 15:311.27050.000.000.00325.00
4073282006.07.12 13:07sell1.00eurusd1.27360.00001.27052006.07.12 15:311.27050.000.000.00387.50
4084592006.07.12 15:46sell0.10eurusd1.27040.00001.27042006.07.12 19:131.27040.000.000.000.00
4107942006.07.13 08:47buy0.10eurusd1.27180.00000.00002006.07.14 09:271.26530.000.000.00-81.25
4108082006.07.13 09:07buy0.10eurusd1.27150.00000.00002006.07.14 09:271.26550.000.000.00-75.00
4108292006.07.13 09:28buy0.10eurusd1.27100.00000.00002006.07.14 09:271.26540.000.000.00-70.00
4108432006.07.13 09:40buy0.10eurusd1.27040.00000.00002006.07.14 09:271.26540.000.000.00-62.50
4108452006.07.13 09:40buy0.10eurusd1.27040.00000.00002006.07.14 09:271.26540.000.000.00-62.50
4108542006.07.13 09:44buy0.10eurusd1.27020.00000.00002006.07.14 09:271.26550.000.000.00-58.75
4204312006.07.17 09:12sell1.00gbpusd1.83660.00000.00002006.07.17 15:521.82010.000.000.001 650.00
4225532006.07.17 15:55buy5.00gbpusd1.82010.00001.82072006.07.17 16:001.82000.000.000.00-50.00
4273342006.07.18 14:37buy0.10gbpusd1.82940.00000.00002006.07.18 16:451.82960.000.000.002.00
4308182006.07.18 20:05sell0.10gbpusd1.82580.00001.82482006.07.18 21:161.82480.000.000.0010.00
4308272006.07.18 20:07sell1.00gbpusd1.82600.00001.82502006.07.18 21:121.82500.000.000.00100.00
4312152006.07.18 21:31sell1.00gbpusd1.82620.00000.00002006.07.19 09:481.82710.000.000.00-90.00
4336362006.07.19 13:21buy1.00gbpusd1.82790.00001.83202006.07.19 17:001.83200.000.000.00410.00
4337132006.07.19 15:30buy1.00gbpusd1.82390.00000.00002006.07.19 18:071.83710.000.000.001 320.00
4416092006.07.20 20:06sell1.00gbpusd1.84870.00000.00002006.07.21 14:201.85800.000.000.00-930.00
4427862006.07.21 09:43buy2.00gbpusd1.85150.00000.00002006.07.21 14:211.85760.000.000.001 220.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 4 106.74
Closed P/L: 4 106.74
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 106.74 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 9 106.74 Equity: 9 106.74 Free Margin: 9 106.74
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 049.50 Gross Loss: 1 942.76 Total Net Profit: 4 106.74
Profit Factor: 3.11 Expected Payoff: 132.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 275.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 930.00 (10.5%)  
 
Total Trades: 31 Short Positions (won %): 17 (58.82%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (35.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (48.39%) Loss trades (% of total): 16 (51.61%)
Largest profit trade: 1 650.00 loss trade: -930.00
Average profit trade: 403.30 loss trade: -121.42
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (712.50) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-410.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 730.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -930.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2