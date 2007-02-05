Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1368738 Name: Cost Avg -Common RSI v1 Currency: USD 2007 February 9, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
215023802007.02.05 13:02balanceDeposit10 000.00
215814992007.02.05 15:40buy0.20usdjpym120.32115.40125.402007.02.05 21:00120.380.000.000.001.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
215427952007.02.05 14:25buy0.10usdjpym120.57115.40125.402007.02.05 21:00120.380.000.000.00-1.58
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
216812762007.02.05 21:10sell0.10usdjpym120.35125.35115.352007.02.05 23:20120.190.000.00-0.151.33
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
215341342007.02.05 14:10buy0.10usdchfm1.24921.19921.29922007.02.06 05:301.24840.000.000.10-0.64
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
218095092007.02.06 04:52buy0.10gbpusdm1.96121.91122.01122007.02.06 08:051.96380.000.000.002.60
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
218214512007.02.06 05:51sell0.10usdchfm1.24851.29851.19852007.02.06 09:351.24710.000.000.001.12
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
218382592007.02.06 06:45buy0.10eurusdm1.29181.24181.34182007.02.06 09:551.29430.000.000.002.50
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
217170192007.02.05 23:25buy0.10usdjpym120.25115.25125.252007.02.06 16:05120.410.000.000.001.33
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
220111012007.02.06 16:10sell0.10usdjpym120.45125.45115.452007.02.06 18:15120.180.000.000.002.25
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
220408202007.02.06 18:22buy0.10usdjpym120.15115.15125.152007.02.07 00:30120.130.000.000.14-0.17
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
221194902007.02.06 22:50sell0.50gbpusdm1.97142.01891.91892007.02.07 00:351.97000.000.000.007.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-3
219502762007.02.06 12:25sell0.30gbpusdm1.96882.01891.91892007.02.07 00:351.97000.000.000.01-3.60
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
218721542007.02.06 08:10sell0.10gbpusdm1.96252.01891.91892007.02.07 00:351.97010.000.000.00-7.60
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
219059902007.02.06 10:40sell0.20gbpusdm1.96612.01891.91892007.02.07 00:351.97010.000.000.01-8.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
220265002007.02.06 17:17sell0.20eurusdm1.29651.34561.24562007.02.07 00:401.29750.000.000.12-2.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
219017772007.02.06 10:00sell0.10eurusdm1.29381.34561.24562007.02.07 00:401.29750.000.000.06-3.70
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
220296442007.02.06 17:30buy0.30usdchfm1.24101.19311.29312007.02.07 00:511.24020.000.000.30-1.94
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
219495412007.02.06 12:20buy0.20usdchfm1.24421.19311.29312007.02.07 00:511.24020.000.000.20-6.45
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
218986902007.02.06 09:40buy0.10usdchfm1.24721.19311.29312007.02.07 00:511.24020.000.000.10-5.64
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
221514962007.02.07 00:55buy0.10gbpusdm1.96981.91982.01982007.02.07 07:301.97120.000.000.001.40
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
221513412007.02.07 00:55buy0.10eurusdm1.29791.24791.34792007.02.07 13:401.29930.000.000.001.40
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
222608422007.02.07 07:40sell0.10gbpusdm1.97122.02121.92122007.02.07 15:001.96890.000.000.002.30
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
223763942007.02.07 15:20buy0.10gbpusdm1.97001.92002.02002007.02.07 22:071.97000.000.00-0.030.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
225003312007.02.07 22:13sell0.10gbpusdm1.96962.01961.91962007.02.08 01:261.97010.000.000.00-0.50
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
225480502007.02.08 01:36buy0.10gbpusdm1.97041.92042.02042007.02.08 03:251.97180.000.000.001.40
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
225656442007.02.08 03:30sell0.10gbpusdm1.97142.02141.92142007.02.08 06:551.97120.000.000.000.20
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
225318082007.02.08 00:05sell0.20eurusdm1.30191.35101.25102007.02.08 08:051.30040.000.000.003.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
223385632007.02.07 13:45sell0.10eurusdm1.29921.35101.25102007.02.08 08:051.30040.000.000.18-1.20
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
226279942007.02.08 08:26buy0.10eurusdm1.29991.24991.34992007.02.08 13:451.30060.000.000.000.70
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
226647582007.02.08 12:20sell0.50usdchfm1.24961.29671.19672007.02.08 15:251.24560.000.000.0016.06
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-3
226287252007.02.08 08:30sell0.30usdchfm1.24661.29671.19672007.02.08 15:251.24560.000.000.002.41
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
226030292007.02.08 07:00sell0.20usdchfm1.24301.29671.19672007.02.08 15:251.24560.000.000.00-4.17
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
221620842007.02.07 01:25sell0.10usdchfm1.24001.29671.19672007.02.08 15:251.24570.000.00-0.31-4.58
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
222964882007.02.07 10:20sell0.30usdjpym120.65125.76115.762007.02.08 19:15121.060.000.00-1.31-10.16
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
226135722007.02.08 07:30sell0.50usdjpym121.12125.76115.762007.02.08 19:15121.060.000.000.002.48
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-3
222431562007.02.07 06:30sell0.20usdjpym120.37125.76115.762007.02.08 19:15121.060.000.00-0.87-11.40
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
221512842007.02.07 00:55sell0.10usdjpym120.12125.76115.762007.02.08 19:15121.060.000.00-0.44-7.76
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
227439022007.02.08 15:35buy0.10usdchfm1.24641.19641.29642007.02.09 01:051.24650.000.000.100.08
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
227458242007.02.08 15:40sell0.20eurusdm1.30231.35131.25132007.02.09 01:151.30330.000.000.12-2.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
227031962007.02.08 13:55sell0.10eurusdm1.29941.35131.25132007.02.09 01:151.30330.000.000.06-3.90
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
228196302007.02.08 19:30buy0.10usdjpym121.06116.06126.062007.02.09 01:31121.310.000.000.142.06
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
228910392007.02.09 01:22buy0.10eurusdm1.30351.25351.35352007.02.09 02:451.30420.000.000.000.70
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
229052132007.02.09 02:50sell0.10eurusdm1.30411.35411.25412007.02.09 07:051.30360.000.000.000.50
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
228986442007.02.09 01:56sell0.10usdjpym121.31126.31116.312007.02.09 07:50121.140.000.000.001.40
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
229700282007.02.09 10:15sell0.20usdchfm1.25091.29941.19942007.02.09 13:251.24850.000.000.003.84
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
228918692007.02.09 01:25sell0.10usdchfm1.24651.29941.19942007.02.09 13:251.24840.000.000.00-1.52
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
  0.00 0.00 -1.47 -29.45
Closed P/L: -30.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
229310462007.02.09 07:10buy0.10eurusdm1.30401.25231.3523 1.30040.000.00-0.07-3.60
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
229472632007.02.09 08:15buy0.20eurusdm1.30141.25231.3523 1.30040.000.00-0.13-2.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
226201722007.02.08 07:55buy0.10gbpusdm1.96891.90232.0023 1.95020.000.00-0.02-18.70
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
226810192007.02.08 13:00buy0.20gbpusdm1.96011.90232.0023 1.95020.000.00-0.04-19.80
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
227392352007.02.08 15:25buy0.30gbpusdm1.95711.90232.0023 1.95020.000.00-0.06-20.70
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
229471742007.02.09 08:15buy0.50gbpusdm1.95221.90232.0023 1.95020.000.00-0.06-10.00
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-3
229699462007.02.09 10:15buy0.80gbpusdm1.94661.90232.0023 1.95020.000.00-0.0928.80
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-4
229940082007.02.09 13:35buy0.10usdchfm1.24841.19841.2984 1.24810.000.000.10-0.24
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
229441832007.02.09 08:00buy0.10usdjpym121.32116.32126.32 121.670.000.000.142.88
 12411CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
  0.00 0.00 -0.23 -43.36
 Floating P/L: -43.59
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -30.92 Floating P/L: -43.59 Margin: 60.00
Balance: 9 969.08 Equity: 9 925.49 Free Margin: 9 865.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 59.15 Gross Loss: 90.07 Total Net Profit: -30.92
Profit Factor: 0.66 Expected Payoff: -0.67  
Absolute Drawdown: 38.04 Maximal Drawdown: 54.87 (0.55%) Relative Drawdown: 0.55% (54.87)
 
Total Trades: 46 Short Positions (won %): 28 (46.43%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (61.11%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (52.17%) Loss trades (% of total): 22 (47.83%)
Largest profit trade: 16.06 loss trade: -12.27
Average profit trade: 2.46 loss trade: -4.09
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (9.80) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-38.13)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 19.76 (3) consecutive loss (count): -38.13 (8)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2