|Account: 1368738
|Name: Cost Avg -Common RSI v1
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 9, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|21502380
|2007.02.05 13:02
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|21581499
|2007.02.05 15:40
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpym
|120.32
|115.40
|125.40
|2007.02.05 21:00
|120.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|21542795
|2007.02.05 14:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|120.57
|115.40
|125.40
|2007.02.05 21:00
|120.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.58
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|21681276
|2007.02.05 21:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|120.35
|125.35
|115.35
|2007.02.05 23:20
|120.19
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|1.33
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|21534134
|2007.02.05 14:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2492
|1.1992
|1.2992
|2007.02.06 05:30
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-0.64
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|21809509
|2007.02.06 04:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9612
|1.9112
|2.0112
|2007.02.06 08:05
|1.9638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|21821451
|2007.02.06 05:51
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2485
|1.2985
|1.1985
|2007.02.06 09:35
|1.2471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|21838259
|2007.02.06 06:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2918
|1.2418
|1.3418
|2007.02.06 09:55
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|21717019
|2007.02.05 23:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|120.25
|115.25
|125.25
|2007.02.06 16:05
|120.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22011101
|2007.02.06 16:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|120.45
|125.45
|115.45
|2007.02.06 18:15
|120.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.25
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22040820
|2007.02.06 18:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|120.15
|115.15
|125.15
|2007.02.07 00:30
|120.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-0.17
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22119490
|2007.02.06 22:50
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusdm
|1.9714
|2.0189
|1.9189
|2007.02.07 00:35
|1.9700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-3
|21950276
|2007.02.06 12:25
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.9688
|2.0189
|1.9189
|2007.02.07 00:35
|1.9700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-3.60
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
|21872154
|2007.02.06 08:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9625
|2.0189
|1.9189
|2007.02.07 00:35
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.60
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|21905990
|2007.02.06 10:40
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|1.9661
|2.0189
|1.9189
|2007.02.07 00:35
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-8.00
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|22026500
|2007.02.06 17:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.2965
|1.3456
|1.2456
|2007.02.07 00:40
|1.2975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-2.00
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|21901777
|2007.02.06 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2938
|1.3456
|1.2456
|2007.02.07 00:40
|1.2975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-3.70
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22029644
|2007.02.06 17:30
|buy
|0.30
|usdchfm
|1.2410
|1.1931
|1.2931
|2007.02.07 00:51
|1.2402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-1.94
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
|21949541
|2007.02.06 12:20
|buy
|0.20
|usdchfm
|1.2442
|1.1931
|1.2931
|2007.02.07 00:51
|1.2402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-6.45
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|21898690
|2007.02.06 09:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2472
|1.1931
|1.2931
|2007.02.07 00:51
|1.2402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-5.64
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22151496
|2007.02.07 00:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9698
|1.9198
|2.0198
|2007.02.07 07:30
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22151341
|2007.02.07 00:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2979
|1.2479
|1.3479
|2007.02.07 13:40
|1.2993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22260842
|2007.02.07 07:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9712
|2.0212
|1.9212
|2007.02.07 15:00
|1.9689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22376394
|2007.02.07 15:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9700
|1.9200
|2.0200
|2007.02.07 22:07
|1.9700
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22500331
|2007.02.07 22:13
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9696
|2.0196
|1.9196
|2007.02.08 01:26
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22548050
|2007.02.08 01:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9704
|1.9204
|2.0204
|2007.02.08 03:25
|1.9718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22565644
|2007.02.08 03:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9714
|2.0214
|1.9214
|2007.02.08 06:55
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22531808
|2007.02.08 00:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3019
|1.3510
|1.2510
|2007.02.08 08:05
|1.3004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|22338563
|2007.02.07 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2992
|1.3510
|1.2510
|2007.02.08 08:05
|1.3004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|-1.20
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22627994
|2007.02.08 08:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2999
|1.2499
|1.3499
|2007.02.08 13:45
|1.3006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22664758
|2007.02.08 12:20
|sell
|0.50
|usdchfm
|1.2496
|1.2967
|1.1967
|2007.02.08 15:25
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.06
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-3
|22628725
|2007.02.08 08:30
|sell
|0.30
|usdchfm
|1.2466
|1.2967
|1.1967
|2007.02.08 15:25
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.41
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
|22603029
|2007.02.08 07:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchfm
|1.2430
|1.2967
|1.1967
|2007.02.08 15:25
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.17
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|22162084
|2007.02.07 01:25
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2400
|1.2967
|1.1967
|2007.02.08 15:25
|1.2457
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|-4.58
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22296488
|2007.02.07 10:20
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpym
|120.65
|125.76
|115.76
|2007.02.08 19:15
|121.06
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.31
|-10.16
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
|22613572
|2007.02.08 07:30
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpym
|121.12
|125.76
|115.76
|2007.02.08 19:15
|121.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.48
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-3
|22243156
|2007.02.07 06:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpym
|120.37
|125.76
|115.76
|2007.02.08 19:15
|121.06
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-11.40
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|22151284
|2007.02.07 00:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|120.12
|125.76
|115.76
|2007.02.08 19:15
|121.06
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|-7.76
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22743902
|2007.02.08 15:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2464
|1.1964
|1.2964
|2007.02.09 01:05
|1.2465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|0.08
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22745824
|2007.02.08 15:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3023
|1.3513
|1.2513
|2007.02.09 01:15
|1.3033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-2.00
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|22703196
|2007.02.08 13:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.2994
|1.3513
|1.2513
|2007.02.09 01:15
|1.3033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-3.90
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22819630
|2007.02.08 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|121.06
|116.06
|126.06
|2007.02.09 01:31
|121.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|2.06
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22891039
|2007.02.09 01:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3035
|1.2535
|1.3535
|2007.02.09 02:45
|1.3042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22905213
|2007.02.09 02:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3041
|1.3541
|1.2541
|2007.02.09 07:05
|1.3036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22898644
|2007.02.09 01:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|121.31
|126.31
|116.31
|2007.02.09 07:50
|121.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22970028
|2007.02.09 10:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdchfm
|1.2509
|1.2994
|1.1994
|2007.02.09 13:25
|1.2485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|22891869
|2007.02.09 01:25
|sell
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2465
|1.2994
|1.1994
|2007.02.09 13:25
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.52
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|-29.45
|Closed P/L:
|-30.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|22931046
|2007.02.09 07:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3040
|1.2523
|1.3523
|
|1.3004
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-3.60
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22947263
|2007.02.09 08:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.3014
|1.2523
|1.3523
|
|1.3004
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-2.00
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|22620172
|2007.02.08 07:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.9689
|1.9023
|2.0023
|
|1.9502
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-18.70
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22681019
|2007.02.08 13:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|1.9601
|1.9023
|2.0023
|
|1.9502
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-19.80
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-1
|22739235
|2007.02.08 15:25
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusdm
|1.9571
|1.9023
|2.0023
|
|1.9502
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-20.70
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-2
|22947174
|2007.02.09 08:15
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusdm
|1.9522
|1.9023
|2.0023
|
|1.9502
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-10.00
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-3
|22969946
|2007.02.09 10:15
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusdm
|1.9466
|1.9023
|2.0023
|
|1.9502
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|28.80
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-4
|22994008
|2007.02.09 13:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.2484
|1.1984
|1.2984
|
|1.2481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-0.24
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|22944183
|2007.02.09 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpym
|121.32
|116.32
|126.32
|
|121.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|2.88
|
|12411
|CostAvg-ComRSIv1-0
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|-43.36
|
|Floating P/L:
|-43.59
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-30.92
|Floating P/L:
|-43.59
|Margin:
|60.00
|Balance:
|9 969.08
|Equity:
|9 925.49
|Free Margin:
|9 865.49
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|59.15
|Gross Loss:
|90.07
|Total Net Profit:
|-30.92
|Profit Factor:
|0.66
|Expected Payoff:
|-0.67
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|38.04
|Maximal Drawdown:
|54.87 (0.55%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.55% (54.87)
|
|Total Trades:
|46
|Short Positions (won %):
|28 (46.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (61.11%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|24 (52.17%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|22 (47.83%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.06
|loss trade:
|-12.27
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.46
|loss trade:
|-4.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (9.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-38.13)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|19.76 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-38.13 (8)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2