|Account: 398809
|Name: hbud
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 23, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7640391
|2007.02.21 08:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3139
|1.3163
|1.3129
|2007.02.21 08:12
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|7640547
|2007.02.21 08:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.3164
|1.3130
|2007.02.21 09:29
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|7640553
|2007.02.21 08:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.3164
|1.3130
|2007.02.21 08:12
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7640803
|2007.02.21 08:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3137
|1.3161
|1.3127
|2007.02.21 09:17
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|7640805
|2007.02.21 08:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3136
|1.3160
|1.3126
|2007.02.21 09:16
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|7706475
|2007.02.23 20:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3169
|1.3049
|1.3219
|2007.02.23 20:33
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|7706624
|2007.02.23 20:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3172
|1.3052
|1.3222
|2007.02.23 20:52
|1.3178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|7706632
|2007.02.23 20:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3171
|1.3051
|1.3221
|2007.02.23 20:33
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|7706882
|2007.02.23 20:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.3056
|1.3226
|2007.02.23 20:52
|1.3178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-490.00
|Closed P/L:
|-490.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7706878
|2007.02.23 20:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.3056
|1.3226
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.70
|-120.00
|7707419
|2007.02.23 20:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.3056
|1.3226
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.70
|-120.00
|7707425
|2007.02.23 20:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.3056
|1.3226
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.70
|-120.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.10
|-360.00
|Floating P/L:
|-371.10
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-490.00
|Floating P/L:
|-371.10
|Margin:
|790.56
|Balance:
|9 960.00
|Equity:
|9 588.90
|Free Margin:
|8 798.34
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|230.00
|Gross Loss:
|720.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-490.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.32
|Expected Payoff:
|-54.44
|Absolute Drawdown:
|650.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|720.00 (6.84%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.84% (720.00)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (40.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|60.00
|loss trade:
|-240.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|38.33
|loss trade:
|-240.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (160.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-720.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|160.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-720.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3