North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 398809 Name: hbud Currency: USD 2007 February 23, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
76403912007.02.21 08:00sell1.00eurusd1.31391.31631.31292007.02.21 08:121.31360.000.000.0030.00
76405472007.02.21 08:07sell1.00eurusd1.31401.31641.31302007.02.21 09:291.31640.000.000.00-240.00
76405532007.02.21 08:07sell1.00eurusd1.31401.31641.31302007.02.21 08:121.31360.000.000.0040.00
76408032007.02.21 08:21sell1.00eurusd1.31371.31611.31272007.02.21 09:171.31610.000.000.00-240.00
76408052007.02.21 08:21sell1.00eurusd1.31361.31601.31262007.02.21 09:161.31600.000.000.00-240.00
77064752007.02.23 20:05buy1.00eurusd1.31691.30491.32192007.02.23 20:331.31740.000.000.0050.00
77066242007.02.23 20:15buy1.00eurusd1.31721.30521.32222007.02.23 20:521.31780.000.000.0060.00
77066322007.02.23 20:15buy1.00eurusd1.31711.30511.32212007.02.23 20:331.31740.000.000.0030.00
77068822007.02.23 20:33buy1.00eurusd1.31761.30561.32262007.02.23 20:521.31780.000.000.0020.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -490.00
Closed P/L: -490.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
77068782007.02.23 20:33buy1.00eurusd1.31761.30561.3226 1.31640.000.00-3.70-120.00
77074192007.02.23 20:58buy1.00eurusd1.31761.30561.3226 1.31640.000.00-3.70-120.00
77074252007.02.23 20:58buy1.00eurusd1.31761.30561.3226 1.31640.000.00-3.70-120.00
  0.00 0.00 -11.10 -360.00
 Floating P/L: -371.10
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -490.00 Floating P/L: -371.10 Margin: 790.56
Balance: 9 960.00 Equity: 9 588.90 Free Margin: 8 798.34
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 230.00 Gross Loss: 720.00 Total Net Profit: -490.00
Profit Factor: 0.32 Expected Payoff: -54.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 650.00 Maximal Drawdown: 720.00 (6.84%) Relative Drawdown: 6.84% (720.00)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 5 (40.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 60.00 loss trade: -240.00
Average profit trade: 38.33 loss trade: -240.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (160.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-720.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 160.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): -720.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3