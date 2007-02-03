|Account: 1367521
|Name: xor5 - 4h
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 9, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|21312495
|2007.02.03 12:35
|balance
|Deposit
|7 000.00
|21318572
|2007.02.04 23:23
|sell
|0.11
|eurusdm
|1.2956
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.07 10:23
|1.2999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-4.73
|200722349
|XOR 1
|22297766
|2007.02.07 10:23
|sell
|0.22
|eurusdm
|1.2997
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.08 15:59
|1.3040
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|-9.46
|200722349
|XOR 2
|22754668
|2007.02.08 15:59
|sell
|0.44
|eurusdm
|1.3037
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.09 17:22
|1.3008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|12.76
|200722349
|XOR 3
|21318681
|2007.02.04 23:24
|sell
|0.14
|gbpusdm
|1.9649
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.05 15:22
|1.9586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.82
|200722349
|XOR 1
|21572326
|2007.02.05 15:22
|buy
|0.14
|gbpusdm
|1.9586
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.07 09:35
|1.9673
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|12.18
|200722349
|XOR 1
|22286494
|2007.02.07 09:35
|sell
|0.14
|gbpusdm
|1.9677
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.08 16:04
|1.9590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|12.18
|200722349
|XOR 1
|22757107
|2007.02.08 16:04
|sell
|0.14
|gbpusdm
|1.9586
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.09 15:18
|1.9505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|11.34
|200722349
|XOR 1
|21318621
|2007.02.04 23:24
|buy
|0.23
|usdchfm
|1.2485
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.05 13:52
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.84
|200722349
|XOR 1
|21525566
|2007.02.05 13:52
|buy
|0.23
|usdchfm
|1.2500
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.06 09:48
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-7.57
|200722349
|XOR 1
|21899575
|2007.02.06 09:48
|buy
|0.46
|usdchfm
|1.2464
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.06 13:15
|1.2424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.81
|200722349
|XOR 2
|21964488
|2007.02.06 13:15
|sell
|0.92
|usdchfm
|1.2424
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.07 00:49
|1.2408
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|11.86
|200722349
|XOR 3
|22148670
|2007.02.07 00:49
|sell
|0.23
|usdchfm
|1.2404
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.08 06:49
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|-7.39
|200722349
|XOR 1
|22598005
|2007.02.08 06:49
|buy
|0.46
|usdchfm
|1.2444
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.08 13:32
|1.2488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.21
|200722349
|XOR 2
|22692947
|2007.02.08 13:32
|buy
|0.23
|usdchfm
|1.2492
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.08 15:23
|1.2452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.39
|200722349
|XOR 1
|22738214
|2007.02.08 15:23
|buy
|0.46
|usdchfm
|1.2456
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.09 09:29
|1.2475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|7.01
|200722349
|XOR 2
|22959705
|2007.02.09 09:29
|buy
|0.23
|usdchfm
|1.2479
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.09 11:01
|1.2499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.68
|200722349
|XOR 1
|21318639
|2007.02.04 23:24
|buy
|0.23
|usdjpym
|121.07
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.02.05 07:29
|120.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.82
|200722349
|XOR 1
|21373171
|2007.02.05 07:29
|buy
|0.46
|usdjpym
|120.69
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.02.05 15:23
|120.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.68
|200722349
|XOR 2
|21572860
|2007.02.05 15:23
|sell
|0.92
|usdjpym
|120.28
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.02.07 09:48
|120.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.68
|-30.49
|200722349
|XOR 3
|22289550
|2007.02.07 09:48
|buy
|1.84
|usdjpym
|120.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.02.08 09:41
|121.03
|0.00
|0.00
|7.59
|53.21
|200722349
|XOR 4
|22643675
|2007.02.08 09:41
|buy
|0.23
|usdjpym
|121.06
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.02.08 14:16
|121.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.47
|200722349
|XOR 1
|22712960
|2007.02.08 14:16
|buy
|0.23
|usdjpym
|121.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.02.09 13:12
|121.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|3.60
|200722349
|XOR 1
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|51.82
|Closed P/L:
|56.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|23026379
|2007.02.09 17:22
|sell
|0.11
|eurusdm
|1.3006
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.00
|200722349
|XOR 1
|23014272
|2007.02.09 15:18
|sell
|0.14
|gbpusdm
|1.9496
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-1.40
|200722349
|XOR 1
|22975298
|2007.02.09 11:01
|buy
|0.23
|usdchfm
|1.2504
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-4.24
|200722349
|XOR 1
|22989164
|2007.02.09 13:12
|buy
|0.23
|usdjpym
|121.45
|0.00
|0.00
|121.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|4.16
|200722349
|XOR 1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|-1.48
|Floating P/L:
|-0.86
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|7 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|56.82
|Floating P/L:
|-0.86
|Margin:
|17.75
|Balance:
|7 056.82
|Equity:
|7 055.96
|Free Margin:
|7 038.21
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|164.82
|Gross Loss:
|108.00
|Total Net Profit:
|56.82
|Profit Factor:
|1.53
|Expected Payoff:
|2.58
|Absolute Drawdown:
|57.84
|Maximal Drawdown:
|60.68 (0.87%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.87% (60.68)
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (55.56%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (61.54%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (59.09%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (40.91%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|60.80
|loss trade:
|-33.17
|Average
|profit trade:
|12.68
|loss trade:
|-12.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (51.64)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-45.89)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|79.48 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-45.89 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2