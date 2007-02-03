Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1367521 Name: xor5 - 4h Currency: USD 2007 February 9, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
213124952007.02.03 12:35balanceDeposit7 000.00
213185722007.02.04 23:23sell0.11eurusdm1.29560.00000.00002007.02.07 10:231.29990.000.000.12-4.73
 200722349XOR 1
222977662007.02.07 10:23sell0.22eurusdm1.29970.00000.00002007.02.08 15:591.30400.000.000.39-9.46
 200722349XOR 2
227546682007.02.08 15:59sell0.44eurusdm1.30370.00000.00002007.02.09 17:221.30080.000.000.2612.76
 200722349XOR 3
213186812007.02.04 23:24sell0.14gbpusdm1.96490.00000.00002007.02.05 15:221.95860.000.000.008.82
 200722349XOR 1
215723262007.02.05 15:22buy0.14gbpusdm1.95860.00000.00002007.02.07 09:351.96730.000.00-0.0412.18
 200722349XOR 1
222864942007.02.07 09:35sell0.14gbpusdm1.96770.00000.00002007.02.08 16:041.95900.000.000.0212.18
 200722349XOR 1
227571072007.02.08 16:04sell0.14gbpusdm1.95860.00000.00002007.02.09 15:181.95050.000.000.0111.34
 200722349XOR 1
213186212007.02.04 23:24buy0.23usdchfm1.24850.00000.00002007.02.05 13:521.24950.000.000.001.84
 200722349XOR 1
215255662007.02.05 13:52buy0.23usdchfm1.25000.00000.00002007.02.06 09:481.24590.000.000.23-7.57
 200722349XOR 1
218995752007.02.06 09:48buy0.46usdchfm1.24640.00000.00002007.02.06 13:151.24240.000.000.00-14.81
 200722349XOR 2
219644882007.02.06 13:15sell0.92usdchfm1.24240.00000.00002007.02.07 00:491.24080.000.00-0.9611.86
 200722349XOR 3
221486702007.02.07 00:49sell0.23usdchfm1.24040.00000.00002007.02.08 06:491.24440.000.00-0.72-7.39
 200722349XOR 1
225980052007.02.08 06:49buy0.46usdchfm1.24440.00000.00002007.02.08 13:321.24880.000.000.0016.21
 200722349XOR 2
226929472007.02.08 13:32buy0.23usdchfm1.24920.00000.00002007.02.08 15:231.24520.000.000.00-7.39
 200722349XOR 1
227382142007.02.08 15:23buy0.46usdchfm1.24560.00000.00002007.02.09 09:291.24750.000.000.467.01
 200722349XOR 2
229597052007.02.09 09:29buy0.23usdchfm1.24790.00000.00002007.02.09 11:011.24990.000.000.003.68
 200722349XOR 1
213186392007.02.04 23:24buy0.23usdjpym121.070.000.002007.02.05 07:29120.660.000.000.00-7.82
 200722349XOR 1
213731712007.02.05 07:29buy0.46usdjpym120.690.000.002007.02.05 15:23120.280.000.000.00-15.68
 200722349XOR 2
215728602007.02.05 15:23sell0.92usdjpym120.280.000.002007.02.07 09:48120.680.000.00-2.68-30.49
 200722349XOR 3
222895502007.02.07 09:48buy1.84usdjpym120.680.000.002007.02.08 09:41121.030.000.007.5953.21
 200722349XOR 4
226436752007.02.08 09:41buy0.23usdjpym121.060.000.002007.02.08 14:16121.190.000.000.002.47
 200722349XOR 1
227129602007.02.08 14:16buy0.23usdjpym121.230.000.002007.02.09 13:12121.420.000.000.323.60
 200722349XOR 1
  0.00 0.00 5.00 51.82
Closed P/L: 56.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
230263792007.02.09 17:22sell0.11eurusdm1.30060.00000.0000 1.30060.000.000.060.00
 200722349XOR 1
230142722007.02.09 15:18sell0.14gbpusdm1.94960.00000.0000 1.95060.000.000.01-1.40
 200722349XOR 1
229752982007.02.09 11:01buy0.23usdchfm1.25040.00000.0000 1.24810.000.000.23-4.24
 200722349XOR 1
229891642007.02.09 13:12buy0.23usdjpym121.450.000.00 121.670.000.000.324.16
 200722349XOR 1
  0.00 0.00 0.62 -1.48
 Floating P/L: -0.86
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 7 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 56.82 Floating P/L: -0.86 Margin: 17.75
Balance: 7 056.82 Equity: 7 055.96 Free Margin: 7 038.21
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 164.82 Gross Loss: 108.00 Total Net Profit: 56.82
Profit Factor: 1.53 Expected Payoff: 2.58  
Absolute Drawdown: 57.84 Maximal Drawdown: 60.68 (0.87%) Relative Drawdown: 0.87% (60.68)
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 9 (55.56%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (61.54%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (59.09%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (40.91%)
Largest profit trade: 60.80 loss trade: -33.17
Average profit trade: 12.68 loss trade: -12.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (51.64) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-45.89)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 79.48 (3) consecutive loss (count): -45.89 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2