Interbank FX, LLC

Account: ###### Name: ####### Currency: USD 2007 February 15, 15:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
120421092007.02.07 16:15buy0.10gbpjpy237.65236.80238.062007.02.08 02:27238.060.000.006.1733.95
120421812007.02.07 16:45sell0.10usdchf1.23961.24801.23542007.02.08 08:411.24800.000.00-3.12-67.31
120480092007.02.08 23:00sell0.10gbpjpy237.22238.06236.802007.02.09 07:44236.800.000.000.0034.63
120415282007.02.07 15:16sell0.10usdjpy120.70121.54120.282007.02.09 09:13121.540.000.00-5.83-69.11
120492752007.02.09 07:45buy0.10gbpjpy236.72235.88237.142007.02.09 15:17237.140.000.000.0034.54
120464882007.02.08 14:15buy0.10usdchf1.24811.23971.25232007.02.12 10:171.25230.000.001.9833.54
120544682007.02.12 08:30buy0.10gbpjpy237.62236.78238.042007.02.12 13:44236.780.000.000.00-69.05
120572342007.02.12 18:30sell0.10gbpjpy237.03237.88236.622007.02.13 01:59236.620.000.00-2.6533.76
120596132007.02.13 07:30sell0.10gbpjpy236.70237.54236.282007.02.13 09:30236.280.000.000.0034.57
120566112007.02.12 13:45buy0.10usdchf1.25281.24441.25702007.02.13 13:381.24440.000.000.99-67.50
120505902007.02.09 11:31sell0.10usdjpy121.48122.32121.062007.02.14 01:28121.060.000.00-4.3234.69
120618842007.02.13 15:15sell0.10usdchf1.24891.25741.24482007.02.14 07:421.24480.000.00-1.0432.94
120621022007.02.13 16:15sell0.10gbpjpy235.64236.48235.222007.02.14 07:51236.480.000.00-2.65-69.36
120677012007.02.14 11:16sell0.10usdchf1.24261.25101.23842007.02.14 15:031.23840.000.000.0033.91
120634452007.02.14 02:16sell0.10usdjpy121.16122.00120.742007.02.14 15:08120.740.000.000.0034.79
120728842007.02.14 23:30sell0.10gbpjpy236.98237.82236.562007.02.14 23:50236.560.000.000.0034.86
120709852007.02.14 15:08sell0.10usdjpy120.73121.57120.312007.02.14 23:50120.310.000.00-4.2934.91
120730292007.02.15 00:00buy0.10gbpjpy236.41235.57236.832007.02.15 01:19235.570.000.000.00-69.98
120723872007.02.14 18:18sell0.10usdchf1.23971.24811.23552007.02.15 06:481.23550.000.00-3.1233.99
120743322007.02.15 07:45buy0.10gbpjpy235.59234.75236.012007.02.15 08:44236.010.000.000.0034.99
120762402007.02.15 09:45sell0.10usdchf1.23891.24731.23472007.02.15 14:151.23470.000.000.0034.02
  0.00 0.00 -17.88 101.78
Closed P/L: 83.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
120729652007.02.14 23:50buy0.10usdjpy120.27119.43120.69 119.860.000.000.00-34.21
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -34.21
 Floating P/L: -34.21
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 83.90 Floating P/L: -34.21 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 1 625.78 Equity: 1 591.57 Free Margin: 1 491.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 506.82 Gross Loss: 422.92 Total Net Profit: 83.90
Profit Factor: 1.20 Expected Payoff: 4.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 80.18 Maximal Drawdown: 120.30 (7.60%) Relative Drawdown: 7.60% (120.30)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 14 (78.57%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (57.14%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 40.12 loss trade: -74.94
Average profit trade: 33.79 loss trade: -70.49
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (134.18) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-74.94)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 134.18 (4) consecutive loss (count): -74.94 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1