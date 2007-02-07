|Account: ######
|Name: #######
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 15, 15:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12042109
|2007.02.07 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|237.65
|236.80
|238.06
|2007.02.08 02:27
|238.06
|0.00
|0.00
|6.17
|33.95
|12042181
|2007.02.07 16:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2396
|1.2480
|1.2354
|2007.02.08 08:41
|1.2480
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.12
|-67.31
|12048009
|2007.02.08 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|237.22
|238.06
|236.80
|2007.02.09 07:44
|236.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.63
|12041528
|2007.02.07 15:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.70
|121.54
|120.28
|2007.02.09 09:13
|121.54
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.83
|-69.11
|12049275
|2007.02.09 07:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.72
|235.88
|237.14
|2007.02.09 15:17
|237.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.54
|12046488
|2007.02.08 14:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2481
|1.2397
|1.2523
|2007.02.12 10:17
|1.2523
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|33.54
|12054468
|2007.02.12 08:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|237.62
|236.78
|238.04
|2007.02.12 13:44
|236.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.05
|12057234
|2007.02.12 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|237.03
|237.88
|236.62
|2007.02.13 01:59
|236.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|33.76
|12059613
|2007.02.13 07:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.70
|237.54
|236.28
|2007.02.13 09:30
|236.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.57
|12056611
|2007.02.12 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2528
|1.2444
|1.2570
|2007.02.13 13:38
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|-67.50
|12050590
|2007.02.09 11:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.48
|122.32
|121.06
|2007.02.14 01:28
|121.06
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.32
|34.69
|12061884
|2007.02.13 15:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2489
|1.2574
|1.2448
|2007.02.14 07:42
|1.2448
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|32.94
|12062102
|2007.02.13 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|235.64
|236.48
|235.22
|2007.02.14 07:51
|236.48
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|-69.36
|12067701
|2007.02.14 11:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2426
|1.2510
|1.2384
|2007.02.14 15:03
|1.2384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.91
|12063445
|2007.02.14 02:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.16
|122.00
|120.74
|2007.02.14 15:08
|120.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.79
|12072884
|2007.02.14 23:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.98
|237.82
|236.56
|2007.02.14 23:50
|236.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.86
|12070985
|2007.02.14 15:08
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.73
|121.57
|120.31
|2007.02.14 23:50
|120.31
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.29
|34.91
|12073029
|2007.02.15 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.41
|235.57
|236.83
|2007.02.15 01:19
|235.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.98
|12072387
|2007.02.14 18:18
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2397
|1.2481
|1.2355
|2007.02.15 06:48
|1.2355
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.12
|33.99
|12074332
|2007.02.15 07:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|235.59
|234.75
|236.01
|2007.02.15 08:44
|236.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.99
|12076240
|2007.02.15 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2389
|1.2473
|1.2347
|2007.02.15 14:15
|1.2347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.88
|101.78
|Closed P/L:
|83.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12072965
|2007.02.14 23:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.27
|119.43
|120.69
|119.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.21
|Floating P/L:
|-34.21
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|83.90
|Floating P/L:
|-34.21
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|1 625.78
|Equity:
|1 591.57
|Free Margin:
|1 491.57
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|506.82
|Gross Loss:
|422.92
|Total Net Profit:
|83.90
|Profit Factor:
|1.20
|Expected Payoff:
|4.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|80.18
|Maximal Drawdown:
|120.30 (7.60%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.60% (120.30)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (78.57%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (57.14%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.12
|loss trade:
|-74.94
|Average
|profit trade:
|33.79
|loss trade:
|-70.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (134.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-74.94)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|134.18 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-74.94 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1