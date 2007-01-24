MIG Investments SA

Account: 148341 Name: me Currency: USD 2007 February 22, 19:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
43962582007.01.24 06:37balanceDeposit5 000.00
43965062007.01.24 07:00buy0.30gbpusd1.98151.97311.98572007.01.24 09:041.97310.000.000.00-252.00
44019952007.01.24 11:00buy0.20gbpusd1.97621.96781.98042007.01.24 15:001.96780.000.000.00-168.00
44125912007.01.24 22:37sell0.20usdjpy121.13121.97120.712007.01.25 02:58120.710.000.00-8.6669.59
44145292007.01.25 02:59buy0.20usdjpy120.63119.79121.052007.01.25 16:07121.050.000.000.0069.39
44151982007.01.25 04:03buy0.20usdchf1.24791.23951.25212007.01.26 09:101.25210.000.001.2067.09
44292972007.01.25 19:00sell0.20gbpusd1.97081.97921.96662007.01.25 20:041.96660.000.000.0084.00
44307412007.01.25 20:15sell0.20usdjpy121.07121.91120.652007.01.29 07:45121.910.000.00-5.77-137.81
44527472007.01.26 19:18sell0.20usdchf1.25371.26211.24952007.01.31 16:071.24950.000.00-6.4667.23
44539182007.01.26 22:00sell0.20eurjpy157.02157.86156.602007.01.29 18:01157.860.000.00-2.30-137.92
44584642007.01.29 07:04sell0.20gbpusd1.95861.96701.95442007.01.30 08:401.96700.000.000.00-168.00
44589812007.01.29 07:46sell0.20usdjpy121.88122.72121.462007.01.31 06:55121.460.000.00-5.7569.16
44692442007.01.29 18:01sell0.20eurjpy157.85158.69157.432007.01.30 01:44157.430.000.00-2.3069.07
44733462007.01.30 01:45buy0.20eurjpy157.45156.61157.872007.01.30 04:41157.870.000.000.0069.01
44768992007.01.30 08:45sell0.20eurjpy158.06158.90157.642007.01.30 16:21157.640.000.000.0069.05
44861482007.01.30 21:45sell0.20eurjpy157.67158.51157.252007.01.31 07:07157.250.000.00-2.3069.23
44896972007.01.31 07:15buy0.20eurjpy157.30156.46157.722007.01.31 16:18157.720.000.000.0069.17
44952172007.01.31 13:00sell0.20usdjpy121.52122.36121.102007.01.31 16:58121.100.000.000.0069.38
45094552007.02.01 02:30sell0.20usdjpy120.72121.56120.302007.02.01 14:51120.300.000.000.0069.83
45136712007.02.01 09:45buy0.20usdchf1.24331.23491.24752007.02.02 15:151.24750.000.001.2167.33
45182042007.02.01 15:00buy0.20eurjpy156.65155.81157.072007.02.01 17:16157.070.000.000.0069.66
45229412007.02.01 19:02sell0.20usdjpy120.65121.49120.232007.02.06 00:16120.230.000.00-8.7069.87
45242922007.02.01 20:47buy0.20gbpusd1.96801.95961.97222007.02.02 14:291.97220.000.00-0.2084.00
45251242007.02.01 22:31sell0.20eurjpy157.23158.07156.812007.02.02 18:02156.810.000.00-2.3269.43
45265942007.02.02 03:02buy0.20gbpjpy237.52236.68237.942007.02.02 10:53237.940.000.000.0069.45
45356302007.02.02 15:16sell0.20usdchf1.24741.25581.24322007.02.06 14:141.24320.000.00-4.3267.58
45406662007.02.02 22:36buy0.30eurusd1.29641.29541.29742007.02.05 01:551.29540.000.00-2.25-30.00
45421212007.02.05 00:05sell0.20eurjpy156.95157.79156.532007.02.05 02:08156.530.000.000.0069.55
45468582007.02.05 09:16sell0.30eurjpy156.35157.19155.932007.02.05 13:55155.930.000.000.00104.44
45486342007.02.05 10:45buy0.20eurusd1.29441.29341.29542007.02.05 11:371.29340.000.000.00-20.00
45558362007.02.05 18:02sell0.30gbpusd1.95971.96811.95552007.02.06 12:371.96810.000.000.00-252.00
45586302007.02.06 00:46buy0.30gbpjpy235.51234.67235.932007.02.06 08:06235.930.000.000.00104.71
45589662007.02.06 01:30buy0.20usdjpy120.07119.23120.492007.02.06 09:31120.490.000.000.0069.72
45601382007.02.06 05:47sell0.20eurjpy155.48156.32155.062007.02.07 07:08156.320.000.00-2.33-139.58
45662802007.02.06 13:31buy0.30usdjpy120.15119.31120.572007.02.07 09:54120.570.000.002.62104.50
45734122007.02.06 22:17sell0.30usdchf1.24011.24851.23592007.02.08 09:441.24850.000.00-13.06-201.84
45754812007.02.07 03:16sell0.30gbpjpy236.73237.57236.312007.02.07 08:48237.570.000.000.00-209.23
45787842007.02.07 08:45sell0.20eurusd1.29871.29971.29772007.02.07 09:521.29770.000.000.0020.00
45844842007.02.07 15:30sell0.30eurjpy156.69157.53156.272007.02.08 07:47157.530.000.00-10.43-208.35
45857072007.02.07 16:16sell0.20usdjpy120.72121.56120.302007.02.09 11:09121.560.000.00-11.59-138.20
45872002007.02.07 17:39buy0.20gbpjpy237.66236.82238.082007.02.08 03:27238.080.000.009.4569.54
45932242007.02.08 07:48sell0.20eurjpy157.49158.33157.072007.02.09 06:48158.330.000.00-2.31-138.46
46065332007.02.08 19:34sell0.20usdchf1.24711.25551.24292007.02.14 09:101.24290.000.00-8.6567.58
46072802007.02.08 21:00sell0.20gbpusd1.95781.96621.95362007.02.09 08:321.95360.000.000.0084.00
46083392007.02.08 23:45sell0.20gbpjpy237.06237.90236.642007.02.09 07:06237.900.000.000.00-138.43
46114572007.02.09 07:01sell0.20eurjpy158.29159.13157.872007.02.09 08:43157.870.000.000.0069.24
46137142007.02.09 08:45buy0.20gbpjpy236.64235.80237.062007.02.09 16:16237.060.000.000.0069.05
46187492007.02.09 12:31sell0.20usdjpy121.51122.35121.092007.02.14 02:28121.090.000.00-8.6369.37
46208782007.02.09 14:45buy0.20eurusd1.30031.29931.30132007.02.09 15:041.29930.000.000.00-20.00
46212002007.02.09 15:04buy0.20eurusd1.29921.29821.30022007.02.09 15:471.29820.000.000.00-20.00
46220692007.02.09 16:00sell0.20eurjpy158.08158.92157.662007.02.11 23:32158.920.000.00-2.30-137.63
46344712007.02.12 09:15buy0.20gbpjpy237.67236.83238.092007.02.12 14:44236.830.000.000.00-138.06
46361372007.02.12 10:30buy0.20eurjpy158.52157.68158.942007.02.12 14:46157.680.000.000.00-138.10
46432892007.02.12 15:45buy0.20eurusd1.29571.29471.29672007.02.12 17:061.29670.000.000.0020.00
46457912007.02.12 18:15sell0.20gbpusd1.94741.95581.94322007.02.13 10:351.94320.000.000.0084.00
46468392007.02.12 20:47buy0.20gbpjpy237.18236.34237.602007.02.13 10:30236.340.000.003.12-138.33
46472422007.02.12 21:35sell0.20eurjpy157.99158.83157.572007.02.13 02:38157.570.000.00-2.3069.06
46537062007.02.13 08:15sell0.20eurjpy157.64158.48157.222007.02.14 08:49158.480.000.00-2.31-138.65
46579062007.02.13 11:15buy0.20gbpjpy235.54234.70235.962007.02.13 22:48235.960.000.000.0069.32
46662682007.02.13 17:15sell0.20gbpusd1.94321.95161.93902007.02.14 08:511.95160.000.000.00-168.00
46662762007.02.13 17:15sell0.20eurusd1.30181.30281.30082007.02.13 18:171.30280.000.000.00-20.00
46719492007.02.14 03:34sell0.20usdjpy121.16122.00120.742007.02.14 16:16120.740.000.000.0069.57
46734842007.02.14 06:15sell0.20gbpjpy236.01236.85235.592007.02.14 12:06236.850.000.000.00-138.77
46802112007.02.14 12:45sell0.20usdchf1.24431.25271.24012007.02.14 16:021.24010.000.000.0067.76
46861212007.02.14 19:18sell0.20usdchf1.24011.24851.23592007.02.15 07:481.23590.000.00-6.5467.97
46872202007.02.14 21:32buy0.20gbpjpy236.98236.14237.402007.02.15 00:50236.140.000.009.44-139.63
46882072007.02.14 23:16buy0.20usdjpy120.76119.92121.182007.02.15 02:24119.920.000.000.00-140.20
46895992007.02.15 01:00buy0.20gbpjpy236.40235.56236.822007.02.15 02:19235.560.000.000.00-139.94
46957942007.02.15 08:45buy0.20usdjpy119.87119.03120.292007.02.15 10:31120.290.000.000.0069.83
46958012007.02.15 08:45buy0.20gbpjpy235.57234.73235.992007.02.15 09:44235.990.000.000.0069.99
46970502007.02.15 09:31sell0.20eurusd1.31381.31481.31282007.02.15 10:311.31280.000.000.0020.00
46991662007.02.15 10:46sell0.20usdchf1.23911.24751.23492007.02.15 15:151.23490.000.000.0068.04
47008302007.02.15 12:02sell0.20eurusd1.31331.31431.31232007.02.15 14:301.31230.000.000.0020.00
47010462007.02.15 12:17sell0.20usdjpy120.11120.95119.692007.02.15 16:34119.690.000.000.0070.18
47022062007.02.15 13:46sell0.20eurjpy157.75158.59157.332007.02.15 16:37157.330.000.000.0070.24
47080912007.02.15 17:00buy0.20eurjpy157.02156.18157.442007.02.19 18:43157.440.000.002.5270.17
47135312007.02.15 23:19sell0.20usdchf1.23471.24311.23052007.02.22 08:421.24310.000.00-13.10-135.12
47164492007.02.16 06:17buy0.20eurusd1.31341.31241.31442007.02.16 09:161.31240.000.000.00-20.00
47165572007.02.16 06:33buy0.20usdjpy119.42118.58119.842007.02.20 07:44119.840.000.003.5270.08
47181232007.02.16 09:00buy0.20gbpjpy233.00232.16233.422007.02.16 14:14232.160.000.000.00-141.05
47286782007.02.16 18:16sell0.20gbpjpy232.59233.43232.172007.02.18 23:07233.430.000.00-5.28-140.76
47338512007.02.19 02:05sell0.20eurusd1.31491.31591.31392007.02.19 03:561.31590.000.000.00-20.00
47367492007.02.19 08:30buy0.20gbpjpy233.18232.34233.602007.02.19 10:49233.600.000.000.0070.18
47388472007.02.19 11:00sell0.20gbpjpy233.55234.39233.132007.02.19 11:18233.130.000.000.0070.25
47506682007.02.20 07:46sell0.20usdjpy119.90120.74119.482007.02.21 10:33120.740.000.00-2.92-139.14
47546322007.02.20 11:15buy0.20gbpjpy233.86233.02234.282007.02.20 11:50234.280.000.000.0069.89
47584402007.02.20 15:00buy0.20eurusd1.31431.31331.31532007.02.20 16:001.31330.000.000.00-20.00
47596022007.02.20 16:00sell0.20gbpusd1.95321.96161.94902007.02.21 11:171.94900.000.000.0084.00
47636742007.02.20 20:45buy0.20gbpjpy234.52233.68234.942007.02.21 01:35234.940.000.003.1769.95
47652442007.02.21 00:16buy0.20eurjpy157.69156.85158.112007.02.21 02:00158.110.000.000.0069.84
47761902007.02.21 12:00sell0.20eurusd1.31501.31601.31402007.02.21 12:051.31400.000.000.0020.00
47821582007.02.21 16:00sell0.20gbpusd1.95121.95961.94702007.02.22 09:371.94700.000.000.0084.00
47853472007.02.21 20:17buy0.20usdjpy120.92120.08121.342007.02.22 11:56121.340.000.005.2169.23
47863262007.02.21 23:16buy0.20gbpjpy236.24235.40236.662007.02.22 12:02236.660.000.000.0069.24
47933252007.02.22 12:02sell0.20gbpjpy236.73237.57236.312007.02.22 17:28237.570.000.000.00-138.46
47951582007.02.22 14:45sell0.20gbpusd1.95011.95851.94592007.02.22 18:151.95850.000.000.00-168.00
  0.00 0.00 -101.62 -776.65
Closed P/L: -878.27
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
47861772007.02.21 22:46sell0.20eurjpy158.90159.74158.48 159.490.000.00-6.95-97.14
47946272007.02.22 14:00buy0.20usdchf1.24281.23441.2470 1.23710.000.000.00-92.15
47981242007.02.22 18:15sell0.20usdjpy121.38122.22120.96 121.470.000.000.00-14.82
  0.00 0.00 -6.95 -204.11
 Floating P/L: -211.06
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -878.27 Floating P/L: -211.06 Margin: 331.39
Balance: 4 121.73 Equity: 3 910.67 Free Margin: 3 579.28
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 924.78 Gross Loss: 4 803.05 Total Net Profit: -878.27
Profit Factor: 0.82 Expected Payoff: -9.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 215.40 Maximal Drawdown: 1 946.43 (33.96%) Relative Drawdown: 33.96% (1 946.43)
 
Total Trades: 95 Short Positions (won %): 55 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 40 (62.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 58 (61.05%) Loss trades (% of total): 37 (38.95%)
Largest profit trade: 107.12 loss trade: -252.00
Average profit trade: 67.67 loss trade: -129.81
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (827.10) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-712.88)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 827.10 (12) consecutive loss (count): -712.88 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2