MoneyTec LLC

Account: 100139 Name: Mark2 Currency: USD 2007 February 21, 13:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
28316072007.02.17 16:20balanceDeposit10 000.00
28522212007.02.21 08:01sell1.00eurusd1.31401.31641.31302007.02.21 09:291.31640.000.000.00-240.00
28522832007.02.21 08:11sell1.00eurusd1.31401.31641.31302007.02.21 09:291.31640.000.000.00-240.00
28524292007.02.21 08:21sell1.00eurusd1.31381.31621.31282007.02.21 09:161.31620.000.000.00-240.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -720.00
Closed P/L: -720.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -720.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 9 280.00 Equity: 9 280.00 Free Margin: 9 280.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 720.00 Total Net Profit: -720.00
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -240.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 720.00 Maximal Drawdown: 720.00 (7.20%) Relative Drawdown: 7.20% (720.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 3 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -240.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -240.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-720.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -720.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 3