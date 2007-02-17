|Account: 100139
|Name: Mark2
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 21, 13:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2831607
|2007.02.17 16:20
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2852221
|2007.02.21 08:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.3164
|1.3130
|2007.02.21 09:29
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|2852283
|2007.02.21 08:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.3164
|1.3130
|2007.02.21 09:29
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|2852429
|2007.02.21 08:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3138
|1.3162
|1.3128
|2007.02.21 09:16
|1.3162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-720.00
|Closed P/L:
|-720.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-720.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|9 280.00
|Equity:
|9 280.00
|Free Margin:
|9 280.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|720.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-720.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-240.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|720.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|720.00 (7.20%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.20% (720.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-240.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-240.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-720.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-720.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|3