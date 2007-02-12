FXDD
|Account: 518549
|Name: CRAB
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 19, 23:26
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6700526
|2007.02.12 21:22
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|6729153
|2007.02.13 23:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3039
|1.2919
|1.3089
|2007.02.14 06:38
|1.3045
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.25
|60.00
|6729257
|2007.02.13 23:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3039
|1.3041
|1.3089
|2007.02.14 06:39
|1.3050
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.25
|110.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.50
|170.00
|Closed P/L:
|155.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|155.50
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 155.50
|Equity:
|10 155.50
|Free Margin:
|10 155.50