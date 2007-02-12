FXDD

Account: 518549 Name: CRAB Currency: USD 2007 February 19, 23:26
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
67005262007.02.12 21:22balanceDeposit10 000.00
67291532007.02.13 23:00buy1.00eurusd1.30391.29191.30892007.02.14 06:381.30450.000.00-7.2560.00
67292572007.02.13 23:15buy1.00eurusd1.30391.30411.30892007.02.14 06:391.30500.000.00-7.25110.00
  0.00 0.00 -14.50 170.00
Closed P/L: 155.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 155.50 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 155.50 Equity: 10 155.50 Free Margin: 10 155.50