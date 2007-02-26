|Account: 41691
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 27, 01:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2730238
|2007.02.26 20:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.3069
|1.3194
|2007.02.26 23:51
|1.3194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2728930
|2007.02.26 15:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.3066
|1.3191
|2007.02.26 20:26
|1.3176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2729524
|2007.02.26 17:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3160
|1.3069
|1.3176
|2007.02.26 20:26
|1.3176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2727920
|2007.02.26 10:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9635
|1.9735
|1.9615
|2007.02.26 18:31
|1.9615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2725743
|2007.02.26 03:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3195
|1.3086
|1.3211
|2007.02.26 15:41
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2727005
|2007.02.26 08:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3177
|1.3084
|1.3191
|2007.02.26 15:41
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|2728235
|2007.02.26 12:33
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3161
|1.3085
|1.3174
|2007.02.26 15:41
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2727319
|2007.02.26 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9654
|1.9554
|1.9674
|2007.02.26 10:53
|1.9636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.60
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2727597
|2007.02.26 09:50
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9635
|1.9535
|1.9655
|2007.02.26 10:53
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2727736
|2007.02.26 10:04
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9617
|1.9517
|1.9637
|2007.02.26 10:53
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2722740
|2007.02.26 00:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9656
|1.9556
|1.9676
|2007.02.26 08:43
|1.9641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2723938
|2007.02.26 01:07
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9641
|1.9538
|1.9658
|2007.02.26 08:43
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2726832
|2007.02.26 06:45
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9623
|1.9523
|1.9643
|2007.02.26 08:43
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2719864
|2007.02.23 15:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3175
|1.3066
|1.3191
|2007.02.26 03:05
|1.3191
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|16.00
|
|123987
|RF1[tp]
|2722032
|2007.02.23 18:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9652
|1.9552
|1.9672
|2007.02.26 00:03
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|1.40
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2722356
|2007.02.23 20:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|1.9534
|1.9654
|2007.02.26 00:03
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.97
|157.90
|Closed P/L:
|156.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2729785
|2007.02.26 18:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9611
|1.9711
|1.9591
|
|1.9647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-25.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2730188
|2007.02.26 20:15
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9629
|1.9729
|1.9609
|
|1.9647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-25.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2730364
|2007.02.26 20:53
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9648
|1.9748
|1.9628
|
|1.9647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|2.10
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2730696
|2007.02.26 23:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3195
|1.3086
|1.3211
|
|1.3194
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-1.00
|
|123987
|RF1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|-49.30
|
|Floating P/L:
|-49.53
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|156.93
|Floating P/L:
|-49.53
|Margin:
|239.16
|Balance:
|2 405.96
|Equity:
|2 356.43
|Free Margin:
|2 117.27
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|206.03
|Gross Loss:
|49.10
|Total Net Profit:
|156.93
|Profit Factor:
|4.20
|Expected Payoff:
|9.81
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|24.00 (1.01%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.01% (24.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (68.75%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (31.25%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|42.00
|loss trade:
|-21.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.73
|loss trade:
|-9.82
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (89.23)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-24.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|89.23 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-24.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1