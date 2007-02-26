Gimex Group

Account: 41691 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2007 February 27, 01:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
27302382007.02.26 20:26buy0.10eurusd1.31781.30691.31942007.02.26 23:511.31940.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27289302007.02.26 15:41buy0.10eurusd1.31781.30661.31912007.02.26 20:261.31760.000.000.00-2.00
 123987RF1
27295242007.02.26 17:41buy0.10eurusd1.31601.30691.31762007.02.26 20:261.31760.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27279202007.02.26 10:53sell0.10gbpusd1.96351.97351.96152007.02.26 18:311.96150.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27257432007.02.26 03:05buy0.10eurusd1.31951.30861.32112007.02.26 15:411.31740.000.000.00-21.00
 123987RF1
27270052007.02.26 08:01buy0.10eurusd1.31771.30841.31912007.02.26 15:411.31740.000.000.00-3.00
 123987RF1
27282352007.02.26 12:33buy0.20eurusd1.31611.30851.31742007.02.26 15:411.31740.000.000.0026.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27273192007.02.26 09:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96541.95541.96742007.02.26 10:531.96360.000.000.00-12.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27275972007.02.26 09:50buy0.20gbpusd1.96351.95351.96552007.02.26 10:531.96370.000.000.002.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27277362007.02.26 10:04buy0.30gbpusd1.96171.95171.96372007.02.26 10:531.96370.000.000.0042.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27227402007.02.26 00:03buy0.10gbpusd1.96561.95561.96762007.02.26 08:431.96410.000.000.00-10.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27239382007.02.26 01:07buy0.20gbpusd1.96411.95381.96582007.02.26 08:431.96430.000.000.002.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27268322007.02.26 06:45buy0.30gbpusd1.96231.95231.96432007.02.26 08:431.96430.000.000.0042.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27198642007.02.23 15:53buy0.10eurusd1.31751.30661.31912007.02.26 03:051.31910.000.00-0.4016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27220322007.02.23 18:41buy0.10gbpusd1.96521.95521.96722007.02.26 00:031.96540.000.00-0.191.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27223562007.02.23 20:30buy0.20gbpusd1.96341.95341.96542007.02.26 00:031.96540.000.00-0.3828.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -0.97 157.90
Closed P/L: 156.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
27297852007.02.26 18:31sell0.10gbpusd1.96111.97111.9591 1.96470.000.000.03-25.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27301882007.02.26 20:15sell0.20gbpusd1.96291.97291.9609 1.96470.000.000.06-25.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27303642007.02.26 20:53sell0.30gbpusd1.96481.97481.9628 1.96470.000.000.082.10
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27306962007.02.26 23:51buy0.10eurusd1.31951.30861.3211 1.31940.000.00-0.40-1.00
 123987RF1
  0.00 0.00 -0.23 -49.30
 Floating P/L: -49.53
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 156.93 Floating P/L: -49.53 Margin: 239.16
Balance: 2 405.96 Equity: 2 356.43 Free Margin: 2 117.27
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 206.03 Gross Loss: 49.10 Total Net Profit: 156.93
Profit Factor: 4.20 Expected Payoff: 9.81  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 24.00 (1.01%) Relative Drawdown: 1.01% (24.00)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (68.75%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (31.25%)
Largest profit trade: 42.00 loss trade: -21.00
Average profit trade: 18.73 loss trade: -9.82
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (89.23) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-24.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 89.23 (5) consecutive loss (count): -24.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1