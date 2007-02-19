Gimex Group

Account: 41691 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2007 February 23, 20:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
26932932007.02.19 00:00buy0.10eurusd1.31571.30461.31712007.02.19 08:561.31540.000.000.00-3.00
 123987RF1
26944142007.02.19 08:28buy0.10eurusd1.31381.30471.31542007.02.19 08:561.31540.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
26945792007.02.19 08:56sell0.10eurusd1.31511.32601.31352007.02.19 10:031.31350.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
26949262007.02.19 10:03sell0.10eurusd1.31311.32401.31152007.02.20 08:041.31690.000.000.20-38.00
 123987RF1
26964452007.02.19 18:26sell0.10eurusd1.31491.32401.31332007.02.20 08:031.31710.000.000.20-22.00
 123987RF1
26978542007.02.20 02:55sell0.20eurusd1.31671.32401.31512007.02.20 08:031.31730.000.000.00-12.00
 123987RF1
26981872007.02.20 05:03sell0.30eurusd1.31851.32401.31692007.02.20 08:031.31690.000.000.0048.00
 123987RF1[tp]
26986542007.02.20 08:04sell0.10eurusd1.31681.32771.31522007.02.20 09:101.31520.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
26990082007.02.20 09:10sell0.10eurusd1.31491.32581.31332007.02.20 12:391.31330.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27000822007.02.20 12:39sell0.10eurusd1.31291.32381.31132007.02.20 18:161.31310.000.000.00-2.00
 123987RF1
27006642007.02.20 14:21sell0.10eurusd1.31471.32381.31312007.02.20 18:161.31310.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27020802007.02.20 18:16sell0.10eurusd1.31301.32391.31142007.02.21 12:171.31320.000.000.20-2.00
 123987RF1
27028812007.02.21 00:52sell0.10eurusd1.31481.32391.31322007.02.21 12:171.31320.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27065022007.02.21 12:17sell0.10eurusd1.31291.32381.31132007.02.21 14:311.31330.000.000.00-4.00
 123987RF1
27071272007.02.21 14:17sell0.10eurusd1.31471.32381.31312007.02.21 14:311.31310.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27072562007.02.21 14:31buy0.10eurusd1.31351.30261.31512007.02.21 14:411.31200.000.000.00-15.00
 123987RF1
27075032007.02.21 14:39buy0.10eurusd1.31161.30251.31322007.02.21 14:411.31320.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27075432007.02.21 14:41sell0.10eurusd1.31221.32311.31062007.02.21 16:341.31270.000.000.00-5.00
 123987RF1
27081282007.02.21 16:10sell0.10eurusd1.31411.32321.31252007.02.21 16:341.31250.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27082772007.02.21 16:34sell0.10eurusd1.31231.32321.31072007.02.22 08:021.31280.000.000.60-5.00
 123987RF1
27090202007.02.21 20:03sell0.10eurusd1.31411.32321.31252007.02.22 08:021.31250.000.000.6016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27107052007.02.22 08:02sell0.10eurusd1.31241.32331.31082007.02.22 08:381.31080.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27109792007.02.22 08:38sell0.10eurusd1.31041.32171.30922007.02.22 08:571.30920.000.000.0012.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27112262007.02.22 08:57sell0.10eurusd1.30881.31971.30722007.02.22 10:551.30890.000.000.00-1.00
 123987RF1
27117012007.02.22 10:05sell0.10eurusd1.31061.31971.30902007.02.22 10:551.30900.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27119032007.02.22 10:55sell0.10eurusd1.30851.31971.30722007.02.22 18:351.31230.000.000.00-38.00
 123987RF1
27133632007.02.22 13:55sell0.10eurusd1.31031.31941.30872007.02.22 18:351.31240.000.000.00-21.00
 123987RF1
27141632007.02.22 17:18sell0.20eurusd1.31211.31941.31052007.02.22 18:351.31250.000.000.00-8.00
 123987RF1
27143762007.02.22 17:27sell0.30eurusd1.31361.31941.31232007.02.22 18:351.31230.000.000.0039.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27150392007.02.22 18:35buy0.10eurusd1.31221.30131.31382007.02.23 15:051.31380.000.00-0.4016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27193442007.02.23 15:05buy0.10eurusd1.31411.30321.31572007.02.23 15:261.31570.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
27195452007.02.23 15:26buy0.10eurusd1.31561.30471.31722007.02.23 15:531.31720.000.000.0016.00
 123987RF1[tp]
26933312007.02.19 00:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95471.94471.95632007.02.19 03:461.95480.000.000.000.70
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26935492007.02.19 00:46buy0.20gbpusd1.95311.94311.95472007.02.19 03:461.95470.000.000.0022.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26937882007.02.19 03:46buy0.10gbpusd1.95491.94491.95652007.02.19 07:171.95490.000.000.000.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26940572007.02.19 06:52buy0.20gbpusd1.95371.94331.95492007.02.19 07:171.95490.000.000.0016.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26941452007.02.19 07:17buy0.10gbpusd1.95511.94511.95672007.02.19 10:491.95210.000.000.00-21.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26943762007.02.19 08:20buy0.20gbpusd1.95351.94351.95512007.02.19 10:491.95200.000.000.00-21.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26946702007.02.19 09:13buy0.30gbpusd1.95191.94191.95352007.02.19 10:491.95140.000.000.00-10.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26948502007.02.19 09:50buy0.50gbpusd1.95031.94031.95192007.02.19 10:491.95190.000.000.0056.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26950322007.02.19 10:49sell0.10gbpusd1.95231.96231.95072007.02.19 11:181.95070.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26951212007.02.19 11:18sell0.10gbpusd1.95021.96021.94862007.02.19 11:181.94860.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26951362007.02.19 11:18sell0.10gbpusd1.94821.95821.94662007.02.19 11:221.94660.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26952022007.02.19 11:22sell0.10gbpusd1.94621.95621.94462007.02.19 11:241.94460.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26952502007.02.19 11:24sell0.10gbpusd1.94421.95461.94302007.02.19 13:021.94420.000.000.000.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26954112007.02.19 11:38sell0.20gbpusd1.94581.95581.94422007.02.19 13:021.94420.000.000.0022.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26963552007.02.19 18:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95030.00001.95192007.02.19 18:271.95190.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26964522007.02.19 18:27buy0.10gbpusd1.95240.00001.95402007.02.19 19:041.95400.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26966822007.02.19 19:04buy0.10gbpusd1.95430.00001.95592007.02.20 03:001.95220.000.00-0.19-14.70
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26967532007.02.19 19:21buy0.20gbpusd1.95250.00001.95412007.02.20 03:001.95220.000.00-0.38-4.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26975592007.02.20 00:40buy0.30gbpusd1.95060.00001.95222007.02.20 03:001.95220.000.000.0033.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26978742007.02.20 03:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95270.00001.95432007.02.20 03:081.95430.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26979302007.02.20 03:08buy0.10gbpusd1.95470.00001.95632007.02.20 08:421.95470.000.000.000.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26984912007.02.20 07:24buy0.20gbpusd1.95340.00001.95452007.02.20 08:421.95450.000.000.0015.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26987822007.02.20 08:42buy0.10gbpusd1.95520.00001.95682007.02.20 10:371.95090.000.000.00-30.10
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26988232007.02.20 08:54buy0.20gbpusd1.95330.00001.95492007.02.20 10:371.95090.000.000.00-33.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26989182007.02.20 09:02buy0.30gbpusd1.95150.00001.95312007.02.20 10:371.95130.000.000.00-4.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26990562007.02.20 09:15buy0.50gbpusd1.94970.00001.95132007.02.20 10:371.95130.000.000.0056.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26995752007.02.20 10:37sell0.10gbpusd1.95130.00001.94972007.02.20 11:071.94970.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26996852007.02.20 11:10sell0.10gbpusd1.94900.00001.94742007.02.20 17:291.95430.000.000.00-37.10
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27002982007.02.20 13:40sell0.20gbpusd1.95050.00001.94922007.02.20 17:291.95460.000.000.00-57.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27005012007.02.20 14:11sell0.30gbpusd1.95230.00001.95072007.02.20 17:281.95460.000.000.00-48.30
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27013642007.02.20 15:43sell0.50gbpusd1.95410.00001.95252007.02.20 17:281.95440.000.000.00-10.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27015752007.02.20 16:28sell0.80gbpusd1.95600.00001.95442007.02.20 17:281.95440.000.000.0089.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27021462007.02.20 19:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95560.00001.95722007.02.20 21:261.95540.000.000.00-1.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27022612007.02.20 19:52buy0.20gbpusd1.95410.00001.95542007.02.20 21:261.95540.000.000.0018.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27024942007.02.20 21:26buy0.10gbpusd1.95550.00001.95712007.02.21 06:271.95510.000.00-0.19-2.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27036332007.02.21 04:49buy0.20gbpusd1.95400.00001.95522007.02.21 06:271.95520.000.000.0016.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27043772007.02.21 07:00sell0.10gbpusd1.95380.00001.95222007.02.21 10:241.95600.000.000.00-15.40
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27046502007.02.21 08:11sell0.20gbpusd1.95560.00001.95402007.02.21 10:241.95600.000.000.00-5.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27050152007.02.21 09:00sell0.30gbpusd1.95740.00001.95582007.02.21 10:241.95580.000.000.0033.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27055612007.02.21 10:33sell0.10gbpusd1.95280.00001.95122007.02.21 10:341.95120.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27056292007.02.21 10:34sell0.10gbpusd1.95080.00001.94922007.02.21 11:141.94920.000.000.0011.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27061122007.02.21 11:14sell0.10gbpusd1.94890.00001.94732007.02.21 14:301.95290.000.000.00-28.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27061802007.02.21 11:25sell0.20gbpusd1.95040.00001.94912007.02.21 14:301.95260.000.000.00-30.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27067542007.02.21 13:04sell0.30gbpusd1.95220.00001.95062007.02.21 14:301.95240.000.000.00-4.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27070452007.02.21 14:00sell0.50gbpusd1.95370.00001.95242007.02.21 14:301.95240.000.000.0045.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27076612007.02.21 14:54sell0.10gbpusd1.94960.00001.94802007.02.22 08:151.95170.000.000.08-14.70
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27078162007.02.21 15:09sell0.20gbpusd1.95140.00001.94982007.02.22 08:151.95160.000.000.17-2.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27083832007.02.21 17:13sell0.30gbpusd1.95320.00001.95162007.02.22 08:151.95160.000.000.2533.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27107562007.02.22 08:15sell0.10gbpusd1.95120.00001.94922007.02.22 08:511.94920.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27111502007.02.22 08:51sell0.10gbpusd1.94890.00001.94692007.02.22 09:371.94690.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27135712007.02.22 15:05sell0.10gbpusd1.94940.00001.94742007.02.23 02:141.95610.000.000.03-46.90
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27138062007.02.22 16:14sell0.20gbpusd1.95080.00001.94922007.02.23 02:141.95620.000.000.06-75.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27138602007.02.22 16:27sell0.30gbpusd1.95250.00001.95072007.02.23 02:141.95620.000.000.08-77.70
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27141212007.02.22 17:14sell0.50gbpusd1.95430.00001.95232007.02.23 02:131.95600.000.000.14-59.50
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27142302007.02.22 17:21sell0.80gbpusd1.95610.00001.95412007.02.23 02:131.95590.000.000.2211.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27143872007.02.22 17:27sell1.20gbpusd1.95790.00001.95592007.02.23 02:131.95590.000.000.34168.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27168282007.02.23 05:01buy0.10gbpusd1.95681.94681.95882007.02.23 08:411.95880.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27174772007.02.23 08:41buy0.10gbpusd1.95921.94891.96092007.02.23 12:141.95750.000.000.00-11.90
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27178742007.02.23 10:04buy0.20gbpusd1.95741.94741.95942007.02.23 12:131.95760.000.000.002.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
27183012007.02.23 10:32buy0.30gbpusd1.95561.94561.95762007.02.23 12:131.95760.000.000.0042.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27187272007.02.23 12:14buy0.10gbpusd1.95811.94811.96012007.02.23 13:511.96010.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27189282007.02.23 13:51buy0.10gbpusd1.96081.95061.96262007.02.23 14:131.96260.000.000.0012.60
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
27190922007.02.23 14:13buy0.10gbpusd1.96301.95301.96502007.02.23 15:531.96500.000.000.0014.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
  0.00 0.00 2.01 372.30
Closed P/L: 374.31
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
27198642007.02.23 15:53buy0.10eurusd1.31751.30661.3191 1.31670.000.000.00-8.00
 123987RF1
27220322007.02.23 18:41buy0.10gbpusd1.96521.95521.9672 1.96330.000.000.00-13.30
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -21.30
 Floating P/L: -21.30
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 374.31 Floating P/L: -21.30 Margin: 67.33
Balance: 2 249.03 Equity: 2 227.73 Free Margin: 2 158.40
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 219.21 Gross Loss: 844.90 Total Net Profit: 374.31
Profit Factor: 1.44 Expected Payoff: 3.94  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 259.39 (10.93%) Relative Drawdown: 10.93% (259.39)
 
Total Trades: 95 Short Positions (won %): 57 (52.63%) Long Positions (won %): 38 (65.79%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 55 (57.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 40 (42.11%)
Largest profit trade: 168.34 loss trade: -77.62
Average profit trade: 22.17 loss trade: -21.12
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (123.20) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-259.39)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 179.76 (2) consecutive loss (count): -259.39 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2