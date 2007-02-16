FXDD

Account: Name: Stanley Currency: USD 2007 February 23, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20622059062007.02.16 23:30balancePayPal Deposit 2/16- TH1 500.00
20622059072007.02.16 23:30balancePromo Bonus- TH45.00
20622062992007.02.19 01:11buy0.02eurusd1.31530.00001.31762007.02.20 04:021.31760.000.00-0.144.60
20622063232007.02.19 01:14sell0.02audusd0.78710.00000.78482007.02.19 01:140.78760.000.000.00-1.00
20622063412007.02.19 01:17sell0.02usdchf1.23240.00001.23012007.02.20 15:221.23620.000.00-0.20-6.15
20622064472007.02.19 02:00sell0.02eurusd1.31490.00001.31262007.02.19 12:521.31260.000.000.004.60
20622069032007.02.19 05:19buy0.02usdchf1.23380.00001.23612007.02.20 10:101.23610.000.000.163.72
20622070522007.02.19 07:00buy0.02usdjpy119.490.00119.722007.02.19 11:47119.720.000.000.003.84
20622083052007.02.19 12:00buy0.02usdjpy119.670.00119.902007.02.20 08:46119.900.000.000.243.84
20622094562007.02.19 15:15sell0.02eurusd1.31320.00001.31092007.02.20 10:341.31380.000.000.10-1.20
20622105182007.02.20 00:13sell0.04eurusd1.31620.00001.31392007.02.20 10:331.31390.000.000.009.20
20622117612007.02.20 05:15buy0.02eurusd1.31820.00001.32052007.02.22 00:441.31440.000.00-0.57-7.60
20622127532007.02.20 10:00buy0.02usdjpy119.980.00120.212007.02.20 12:50120.210.000.000.003.83
20622129272007.02.20 10:10buy0.04eurusd1.31520.00001.31752007.02.22 00:441.31430.000.00-1.16-3.60
20622129372007.02.20 10:10sell0.04usdchf1.23540.00001.23312007.02.20 15:221.23620.000.000.00-2.59
20622132652007.02.20 10:34sell0.02eurusd1.31370.00001.31142007.02.21 15:521.31140.000.000.104.60
20622137542007.02.20 12:15buy0.02usdchf1.23690.00001.23922007.02.20 13:391.23920.000.000.003.71
20622138792007.02.20 12:50buy0.02usdjpy120.240.00120.472007.02.21 04:48120.470.000.000.243.82
20622140262007.02.20 13:37sell0.08usdchf1.23850.00001.23622007.02.20 15:221.23620.000.000.0014.88
20622140652007.02.20 13:39buy0.02usdchf1.23950.00001.24182007.02.21 13:061.23870.000.000.16-1.29
20622144332007.02.20 15:22buy0.04usdchf1.23640.00001.23872007.02.21 13:061.23870.000.000.317.43
20622161232007.02.20 20:00sell0.02usdchf1.23590.00001.23362007.02.22 18:211.24000.000.00-0.81-6.61
20622163602007.02.20 23:01sell0.02usdjpy119.990.00119.762007.02.21 05:43119.990.000.00-0.280.00
20622170232007.02.21 03:00sell0.04usdjpy120.290.00120.062007.02.21 05:43120.060.000.000.007.66
20622173152007.02.21 05:20buy0.02usdjpy120.340.00120.572007.02.21 07:23120.220.000.000.00-2.00
20622173622007.02.21 05:43buy0.04usdjpy120.010.00120.242007.02.21 07:23120.240.000.000.007.65
20622176572007.02.21 06:13sell0.02usdjpy119.780.00119.552007.02.21 07:44120.240.000.000.00-7.65
20622178682007.02.21 07:22sell0.04usdjpy120.130.00119.902007.02.21 07:44120.240.000.000.00-3.66
20622179312007.02.21 07:25sell0.08usdjpy120.440.00120.242007.02.21 07:44120.240.000.000.0013.31
20622180952007.02.21 07:44sell0.02usdjpy120.230.00120.002007.02.21 18:22120.930.000.000.00-11.58
20622186482007.02.21 09:30buy0.02usdjpy120.280.00120.512007.02.21 10:04120.510.000.000.003.82
20622190162007.02.21 10:04buy0.02usdjpy120.550.00120.782007.02.21 12:45120.780.000.000.003.81
20622190242007.02.21 10:05sell0.04usdjpy120.540.00120.312007.02.21 18:22120.920.000.000.00-12.57
20622199672007.02.21 12:45buy0.02usdjpy120.800.00121.032007.02.21 15:36121.030.000.000.003.80
20622200012007.02.21 12:52sell0.08usdjpy120.850.00120.622007.02.21 18:22120.920.000.000.00-4.63
20622201612007.02.21 13:16sell0.04usdchf1.23900.00001.23672007.02.22 18:211.24060.000.00-1.23-5.16
20622205212007.02.21 14:00buy0.02usdchf1.23910.00001.24142007.02.22 09:341.24140.000.000.473.71
20622212842007.02.21 15:38buy0.08eurusd1.31210.00001.31442007.02.22 00:431.31440.000.00-1.7318.40
20622213852007.02.21 15:39sell0.16usdjpy121.150.00120.922007.02.21 18:22120.920.000.000.0030.43
20622216222007.02.21 15:45buy0.02usdjpy121.120.00121.352007.02.22 13:06121.350.000.000.733.79
20622229252007.02.21 19:00sell0.02eurusd1.31240.00001.31012007.02.22 09:391.31010.000.000.314.60
20622235552007.02.22 00:15sell0.02usdjpy120.860.00120.632007.02.23 09:40121.360.000.00-0.28-8.24
20622266952007.02.22 14:00sell0.08usdchf1.24270.00001.24042007.02.22 18:211.24040.000.000.0014.83
20622267042007.02.22 14:00sell0.04usdjpy121.290.00121.062007.02.23 09:40121.380.000.00-0.57-2.97
20622267412007.02.22 14:15buy0.02usdchf1.24330.00001.24562007.02.23 18:051.23300.000.000.16-16.71
20622268332007.02.22 14:45buy0.02usdjpy121.380.00121.612007.02.22 22:16121.610.000.000.003.78
20622268352007.02.22 14:45sell0.02eurusd1.30930.00001.30702007.02.23 18:041.31600.000.000.10-13.40
20622272412007.02.22 15:45buy0.02eurusd1.31060.00001.31292007.02.22 18:211.31290.000.000.004.60
20622280772007.02.22 18:19sell0.04eurusd1.31230.00001.31002007.02.23 18:041.31610.000.000.21-15.20
20622281672007.02.22 18:21buy0.04usdchf1.24020.00001.24252007.02.23 18:051.23290.000.000.31-23.68
20622285092007.02.22 18:30balancePayPal Dep 2/21- TH2 000.00
20622285202007.02.22 18:31balancePromo Bonus- TH60.00
20622291062007.02.22 20:00buy0.04eurusd1.31300.00001.31532007.02.23 16:221.31530.000.00-0.299.20
20622291642007.02.22 20:17sell0.04usdchf1.23820.00001.23592007.02.23 16:231.23590.000.00-0.417.44
20622293872007.02.22 22:16sell0.16usdjpy121.600.00121.372007.02.23 09:40121.370.000.00-2.2630.32
20622293892007.02.22 22:16buy0.04usdjpy121.640.00121.872007.02.23 11:22121.550.000.000.49-2.96
20622312372007.02.23 10:55buy0.06usdjpy121.330.00121.562007.02.23 11:22121.560.000.000.0011.35
20622323022007.02.23 12:00sell0.03usdjpy121.430.00121.202007.02.23 16:00121.200.000.000.005.69
20622339662007.02.23 16:00sell0.03usdjpy121.180.00120.952007.02.23 16:51120.950.000.000.005.70
20622339982007.02.23 16:05buy0.12usdchf1.23710.00001.23942007.02.23 18:051.23310.000.000.00-38.93
20622341812007.02.23 16:22buy0.03eurusd1.31540.00001.31772007.02.23 17:171.31770.000.000.006.90
20622341952007.02.23 16:23sell0.03usdchf1.23580.00001.23352007.02.23 16:501.23350.000.000.005.59
20622342202007.02.23 16:24sell0.12eurusd1.31540.00001.31312007.02.23 18:041.31610.000.000.00-8.40
20622343952007.02.23 16:38buy0.24usdchf1.23410.00001.23642007.02.23 18:051.23320.000.000.00-17.52
20622345522007.02.23 16:50sell0.03usdchf1.23330.00001.23102007.02.23 17:201.23100.000.000.005.61
20622349762007.02.23 17:20buy0.48usdchf1.23100.00001.23332007.02.23 18:051.23330.000.000.0089.52
20622350372007.02.23 17:23sell0.24eurusd1.31840.00001.31612007.02.23 18:041.31610.000.000.0055.20
  0.00 0.00 -5.84 199.48
Closed P/L: 193.64
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20622346172007.02.23 16:51sell0.03usdjpy120.930.00120.70 121.050.000.00-0.42-2.97
20622349292007.02.23 17:18buy0.03eurusd1.31790.00001.3202 1.31660.000.00-0.22-3.90
20622349772007.02.23 17:20sell0.03usdchf1.23070.00001.2284 1.23330.000.00-0.31-6.32
  0.00 0.00 -0.95 -13.19
 Floating P/L: -14.14
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 605.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 193.64 Floating P/L: -14.14 Margin: 49.77
Balance: 3 798.64 Equity: 3 784.50 Free Margin: 3 734.73
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 422.51 Gross Loss: 228.87 Total Net Profit: 193.64
Profit Factor: 1.85 Expected Payoff: 3.07  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 96.37 (2.47%) Relative Drawdown: 2.47% (96.37)
 
Total Trades: 63 Short Positions (won %): 33 (48.48%) Long Positions (won %): 30 (70.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 37 (58.73%) Loss trades (% of total): 26 (41.27%)
Largest profit trade: 89.52 loss trade: -38.93
Average profit trade: 11.42 loss trade: -8.80
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (100.63) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-96.37)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 100.63 (8) consecutive loss (count): -96.37 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2