|Account:
|Name: Stanley
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 23, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2062205906
|2007.02.16 23:30
|balance
|PayPal Deposit 2/16- TH
|1 500.00
|2062205907
|2007.02.16 23:30
|balance
|Promo Bonus- TH
|45.00
|2062206299
|2007.02.19 01:11
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3153
|0.0000
|1.3176
|2007.02.20 04:02
|1.3176
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|4.60
|2062206323
|2007.02.19 01:14
|sell
|0.02
|audusd
|0.7871
|0.0000
|0.7848
|2007.02.19 01:14
|0.7876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|2062206341
|2007.02.19 01:17
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2324
|0.0000
|1.2301
|2007.02.20 15:22
|1.2362
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-6.15
|2062206447
|2007.02.19 02:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3149
|0.0000
|1.3126
|2007.02.19 12:52
|1.3126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.60
|2062206903
|2007.02.19 05:19
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2338
|0.0000
|1.2361
|2007.02.20 10:10
|1.2361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|3.72
|2062207052
|2007.02.19 07:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|119.49
|0.00
|119.72
|2007.02.19 11:47
|119.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|2062208305
|2007.02.19 12:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|119.67
|0.00
|119.90
|2007.02.20 08:46
|119.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|3.84
|2062209456
|2007.02.19 15:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3132
|0.0000
|1.3109
|2007.02.20 10:34
|1.3138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-1.20
|2062210518
|2007.02.20 00:13
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3162
|0.0000
|1.3139
|2007.02.20 10:33
|1.3139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.20
|2062211761
|2007.02.20 05:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3182
|0.0000
|1.3205
|2007.02.22 00:44
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|-7.60
|2062212753
|2007.02.20 10:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|119.98
|0.00
|120.21
|2007.02.20 12:50
|120.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.83
|2062212927
|2007.02.20 10:10
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3152
|0.0000
|1.3175
|2007.02.22 00:44
|1.3143
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|-3.60
|2062212937
|2007.02.20 10:10
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2354
|0.0000
|1.2331
|2007.02.20 15:22
|1.2362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.59
|2062213265
|2007.02.20 10:34
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3137
|0.0000
|1.3114
|2007.02.21 15:52
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|4.60
|2062213754
|2007.02.20 12:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2369
|0.0000
|1.2392
|2007.02.20 13:39
|1.2392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.71
|2062213879
|2007.02.20 12:50
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|120.24
|0.00
|120.47
|2007.02.21 04:48
|120.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|3.82
|2062214026
|2007.02.20 13:37
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2385
|0.0000
|1.2362
|2007.02.20 15:22
|1.2362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.88
|2062214065
|2007.02.20 13:39
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2395
|0.0000
|1.2418
|2007.02.21 13:06
|1.2387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-1.29
|2062214433
|2007.02.20 15:22
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2364
|0.0000
|1.2387
|2007.02.21 13:06
|1.2387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|7.43
|2062216123
|2007.02.20 20:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2359
|0.0000
|1.2336
|2007.02.22 18:21
|1.2400
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|-6.61
|2062216360
|2007.02.20 23:01
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|119.99
|0.00
|119.76
|2007.02.21 05:43
|119.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|0.00
|2062217023
|2007.02.21 03:00
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|120.29
|0.00
|120.06
|2007.02.21 05:43
|120.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.66
|2062217315
|2007.02.21 05:20
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|120.34
|0.00
|120.57
|2007.02.21 07:23
|120.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|2062217362
|2007.02.21 05:43
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|120.01
|0.00
|120.24
|2007.02.21 07:23
|120.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.65
|2062217657
|2007.02.21 06:13
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|119.78
|0.00
|119.55
|2007.02.21 07:44
|120.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.65
|2062217868
|2007.02.21 07:22
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|120.13
|0.00
|119.90
|2007.02.21 07:44
|120.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.66
|2062217931
|2007.02.21 07:25
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|120.44
|0.00
|120.24
|2007.02.21 07:44
|120.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.31
|2062218095
|2007.02.21 07:44
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|120.23
|0.00
|120.00
|2007.02.21 18:22
|120.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.58
|2062218648
|2007.02.21 09:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|120.28
|0.00
|120.51
|2007.02.21 10:04
|120.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.82
|2062219016
|2007.02.21 10:04
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|120.55
|0.00
|120.78
|2007.02.21 12:45
|120.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.81
|2062219024
|2007.02.21 10:05
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|120.54
|0.00
|120.31
|2007.02.21 18:22
|120.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.57
|2062219967
|2007.02.21 12:45
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|120.80
|0.00
|121.03
|2007.02.21 15:36
|121.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|2062220001
|2007.02.21 12:52
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|120.85
|0.00
|120.62
|2007.02.21 18:22
|120.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.63
|2062220161
|2007.02.21 13:16
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2390
|0.0000
|1.2367
|2007.02.22 18:21
|1.2406
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.23
|-5.16
|2062220521
|2007.02.21 14:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2391
|0.0000
|1.2414
|2007.02.22 09:34
|1.2414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.47
|3.71
|2062221284
|2007.02.21 15:38
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3121
|0.0000
|1.3144
|2007.02.22 00:43
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|18.40
|2062221385
|2007.02.21 15:39
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpy
|121.15
|0.00
|120.92
|2007.02.21 18:22
|120.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.43
|2062221622
|2007.02.21 15:45
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|121.12
|0.00
|121.35
|2007.02.22 13:06
|121.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.73
|3.79
|2062222925
|2007.02.21 19:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3124
|0.0000
|1.3101
|2007.02.22 09:39
|1.3101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|4.60
|2062223555
|2007.02.22 00:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|120.86
|0.00
|120.63
|2007.02.23 09:40
|121.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-8.24
|2062226695
|2007.02.22 14:00
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2427
|0.0000
|1.2404
|2007.02.22 18:21
|1.2404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.83
|2062226704
|2007.02.22 14:00
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|121.29
|0.00
|121.06
|2007.02.23 09:40
|121.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|-2.97
|2062226741
|2007.02.22 14:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2433
|0.0000
|1.2456
|2007.02.23 18:05
|1.2330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-16.71
|2062226833
|2007.02.22 14:45
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|121.38
|0.00
|121.61
|2007.02.22 22:16
|121.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.78
|2062226835
|2007.02.22 14:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3093
|0.0000
|1.3070
|2007.02.23 18:04
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-13.40
|2062227241
|2007.02.22 15:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3106
|0.0000
|1.3129
|2007.02.22 18:21
|1.3129
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.60
|2062228077
|2007.02.22 18:19
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3123
|0.0000
|1.3100
|2007.02.23 18:04
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-15.20
|2062228167
|2007.02.22 18:21
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2402
|0.0000
|1.2425
|2007.02.23 18:05
|1.2329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|-23.68
|2062228509
|2007.02.22 18:30
|balance
|PayPal Dep 2/21- TH
|2 000.00
|2062228520
|2007.02.22 18:31
|balance
|Promo Bonus- TH
|60.00
|2062229106
|2007.02.22 20:00
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3130
|0.0000
|1.3153
|2007.02.23 16:22
|1.3153
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|9.20
|2062229164
|2007.02.22 20:17
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2382
|0.0000
|1.2359
|2007.02.23 16:23
|1.2359
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|7.44
|2062229387
|2007.02.22 22:16
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpy
|121.60
|0.00
|121.37
|2007.02.23 09:40
|121.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.26
|30.32
|2062229389
|2007.02.22 22:16
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|121.64
|0.00
|121.87
|2007.02.23 11:22
|121.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|-2.96
|2062231237
|2007.02.23 10:55
|buy
|0.06
|usdjpy
|121.33
|0.00
|121.56
|2007.02.23 11:22
|121.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.35
|2062232302
|2007.02.23 12:00
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|121.43
|0.00
|121.20
|2007.02.23 16:00
|121.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.69
|2062233966
|2007.02.23 16:00
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|121.18
|0.00
|120.95
|2007.02.23 16:51
|120.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.70
|2062233998
|2007.02.23 16:05
|buy
|0.12
|usdchf
|1.2371
|0.0000
|1.2394
|2007.02.23 18:05
|1.2331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.93
|2062234181
|2007.02.23 16:22
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3154
|0.0000
|1.3177
|2007.02.23 17:17
|1.3177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.90
|2062234195
|2007.02.23 16:23
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2358
|0.0000
|1.2335
|2007.02.23 16:50
|1.2335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.59
|2062234220
|2007.02.23 16:24
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3154
|0.0000
|1.3131
|2007.02.23 18:04
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|2062234395
|2007.02.23 16:38
|buy
|0.24
|usdchf
|1.2341
|0.0000
|1.2364
|2007.02.23 18:05
|1.2332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.52
|2062234552
|2007.02.23 16:50
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2333
|0.0000
|1.2310
|2007.02.23 17:20
|1.2310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.61
|2062234976
|2007.02.23 17:20
|buy
|0.48
|usdchf
|1.2310
|0.0000
|1.2333
|2007.02.23 18:05
|1.2333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.52
|2062235037
|2007.02.23 17:23
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3184
|0.0000
|1.3161
|2007.02.23 18:04
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.84
|199.48
|Closed P/L:
|193.64
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2062234617
|2007.02.23 16:51
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|120.93
|0.00
|120.70
|121.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|-2.97
|2062234929
|2007.02.23 17:18
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3179
|0.0000
|1.3202
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-3.90
|2062234977
|2007.02.23 17:20
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2307
|0.0000
|1.2284
|1.2333
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|-6.32
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.95
|-13.19
|Floating P/L:
|-14.14
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 605.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|193.64
|Floating P/L:
|-14.14
|Margin:
|49.77
|Balance:
|3 798.64
|Equity:
|3 784.50
|Free Margin:
|3 734.73
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|422.51
|Gross Loss:
|228.87
|Total Net Profit:
|193.64
|Profit Factor:
|1.85
|Expected Payoff:
|3.07
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|96.37 (2.47%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.47% (96.37)
|Total Trades:
|63
|Short Positions (won %):
|33 (48.48%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|30 (70.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|37 (58.73%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|26 (41.27%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|89.52
|loss trade:
|-38.93
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.42
|loss trade:
|-8.80
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (100.63)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-96.37)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|100.63 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-96.37 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2