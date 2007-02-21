|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 22, 16:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1100531
|2007.02.21 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.80
|159.60
|158.24
|2007.02.21 23:59
|158.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.97
|1100532
|2007.02.21 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.80
|159.60
|158.10
|2007.02.21 23:59
|158.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.97
|1100533
|2007.02.21 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.80
|159.60
|157.96
|2007.02.21 23:59
|158.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.97
|1101238
|2007.02.21 22:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.89
|159.73
|158.47
|2007.02.21 23:59
|158.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.48
|1110056
|2007.02.22 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.60
|158.90
|157.90
|2007.02.22 12:03
|158.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.72
|1089755
|2007.02.20 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.313838
|1.3209
|1.3083
|2007.02.21 23:59
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.62
|1097543
|2007.02.21 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3151
|1.3235
|1.3117
|2007.02.21 14:39
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.00
|1097546
|2007.02.21 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3151
|1.3235
|1.3109
|2007.02.21 23:59
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|1097551
|2007.02.21 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3151
|1.3235
|1.3101
|2007.02.21 23:59
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|1100686
|2007.02.21 18:49
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3128
|1.3188
|1.3078
|2007.02.21 23:59
|1.3144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|1103766
|2007.02.21 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.314514
|1.3209
|1.3083
|2007.02.22 10:59
|1.3083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.14
|1104149
|2007.02.21 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.314514
|1.3235
|1.3109
|2007.02.22 08:34
|1.3109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.14
|1104150
|2007.02.21 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.314514
|1.3235
|1.3101
|2007.02.22 08:39
|1.3101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.14
|1097531
|2007.02.21 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|235.75
|236.55
|235.03
|2007.02.21 23:59
|236.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.88
|1101341
|2007.02.21 23:18
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.29
|235.45
|236.71
|2007.02.21 23:59
|236.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.59
|1101376
|2007.02.21 23:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.23
|235.39
|236.65
|2007.02.21 23:59
|236.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.62
|1104754
|2007.02.21 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.1213
|236.55
|235.03
|2007.02.22 08:38
|236.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.35
|1104788
|2007.02.21 23:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.0711
|235.45
|236.71
|2007.02.22 12:02
|236.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.65
|1104790
|2007.02.21 23:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.0711
|235.39
|236.65
|2007.02.22 12:00
|236.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.72
|1099733
|2007.02.21 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9515
|1.9595
|1.9427
|2007.02.21 23:59
|1.9545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1099736
|2007.02.21 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9515
|1.9595
|1.9405
|2007.02.21 23:59
|1.9545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1099741
|2007.02.21 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9513
|1.9595
|1.9383
|2007.02.21 23:59
|1.9545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|1093830
|2007.02.20 23:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.0358
|119.32
|120.84
|2007.02.21 11:52
|120.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.55
|1093831
|2007.02.20 23:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.0358
|120.04
|121.02
|2007.02.21 14:32
|121.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.33
|1093832
|2007.02.20 23:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.0358
|120.59
|121.20
|2007.02.21 23:59
|120.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.55
|1100963
|2007.02.21 20:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.95
|120.11
|121.37
|2007.02.21 23:59
|120.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.10
|1101356
|2007.02.21 23:26
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.86
|120.02
|121.28
|2007.02.21 23:59
|120.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.66
|1107943
|2007.02.21 23:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.7974
|120.59
|121.20
|2007.02.22 08:38
|121.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.22
|1108085
|2007.02.21 23:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.7974
|120.11
|121.37
|2007.02.22 12:09
|121.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.18
|1108101
|2007.02.21 23:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.7974
|120.02
|121.28
|2007.02.22 11:40
|121.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|371.44
|Closed P/L:
|371.44
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1102432
|2007.02.21 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.8117
|159.60
|158.24
|159.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.63
|1102433
|2007.02.21 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.8117
|159.60
|158.10
|159.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.63
|1102434
|2007.02.21 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.8117
|159.60
|157.96
|159.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.63
|1102449
|2007.02.21 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.8117
|159.73
|158.47
|159.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.63
|1108963
|2007.02.22 06:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.90
|158.06
|159.32
|159.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.89
|1104365
|2007.02.21 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.314514
|1.3188
|1.3078
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.14
|1106346
|2007.02.21 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.954443
|1.9595
|1.9427
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.43
|1106347
|2007.02.21 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.954443
|1.9595
|1.9405
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.43
|1106348
|2007.02.21 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.954443
|1.9595
|1.9383
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.43
|1108212
|2007.02.22 00:24
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.99
|120.39
|121.49
|121.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.13
|1109284
|2007.02.22 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.06
|121.90
|120.64
|121.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.83
|1109509
|2007.02.22 08:39
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.21
|122.05
|120.79
|121.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.47
|1109601
|2007.02.22 08:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.17
|121.77
|120.67
|121.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.77
|1110992
|2007.02.22 12:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.64
|237.48
|236.22
|237.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.07
|1110993
|2007.02.22 12:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.71
|235.91
|238.01
|237.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.53
|1111147
|2007.02.22 12:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.69
|237.55
|236.29
|237.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.95
|1111166
|2007.02.22 12:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|236.60
|237.40
|235.30
|237.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.36
|1111988
|2007.02.22 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9502
|1.9586
|1.9460
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.00
|1112019
|2007.02.22 14:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9493
|1.9583
|1.9398
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|1112239
|2007.02.22 15:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.11
|158.81
|159.81
|159.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-219.40
|Floating P/L:
|-219.40
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|371.44
|Floating P/L:
|-219.40
|Margin:
|2 518.30
|Balance:
|3 578.92
|Equity:
|3 359.52
|Free Margin:
|841.22
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|627.89
|Gross Loss:
|256.45
|Total Net Profit:
|371.44
|Profit Factor:
|2.45
|Expected Payoff:
|12.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|149.40 (4.36%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.36% (149.40)
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (38.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|15 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|81.33
|loss trade:
|-38.88
|Average
|profit trade:
|41.86
|loss trade:
|-17.10
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (246.44)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-132.01)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|246.44 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-132.01 (8)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3