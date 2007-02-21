Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 February 22, 16:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11005312007.02.21 18:00sell0.10eurjpy158.80159.60158.242007.02.21 23:59158.860.000.000.00-4.97
11005322007.02.21 18:00sell0.10eurjpy158.80159.60158.102007.02.21 23:59158.860.000.000.00-4.97
11005332007.02.21 18:00sell0.10eurjpy158.80159.60157.962007.02.21 23:59158.860.000.000.00-4.97
11012382007.02.21 22:46sell0.10eurjpy158.89159.73158.472007.02.21 23:59158.860.000.000.002.48
11100562007.02.22 09:30sell0.10eurjpy158.60158.90157.902007.02.22 12:03158.900.000.000.00-24.72
10897552007.02.20 23:59sell0.10eurusd1.3138381.32091.30832007.02.21 23:591.31440.000.000.00-5.62
10975432007.02.21 12:00sell0.10eurusd1.31511.32351.31172007.02.21 14:391.31170.000.000.0034.00
10975462007.02.21 12:00sell0.10eurusd1.31511.32351.31092007.02.21 23:591.31440.000.000.007.00
10975512007.02.21 12:00sell0.10eurusd1.31511.32351.31012007.02.21 23:591.31440.000.000.007.00
11006862007.02.21 18:49sell0.10eurusd1.31281.31881.30782007.02.21 23:591.31440.000.000.00-16.00
11037662007.02.21 23:59sell0.10eurusd1.3145141.32091.30832007.02.22 10:591.30830.000.000.0062.14
11041492007.02.21 23:59sell0.10eurusd1.3145141.32351.31092007.02.22 08:341.31090.000.000.0036.14
11041502007.02.21 23:59sell0.10eurusd1.3145141.32351.31012007.02.22 08:391.31010.000.000.0044.14
10975312007.02.21 12:00sell0.10gbpjpy235.75236.55235.032007.02.21 23:59236.220.000.000.00-38.88
11013412007.02.21 23:18buy0.10gbpjpy236.29235.45236.712007.02.21 23:59236.150.000.000.00-11.59
11013762007.02.21 23:35buy0.10gbpjpy236.23235.39236.652007.02.21 23:59236.150.000.000.00-6.62
11047542007.02.21 23:59sell0.10gbpjpy236.1213236.55235.032007.02.22 08:38236.550.000.000.00-35.35
11047882007.02.21 23:59buy0.10gbpjpy236.0711235.45236.712007.02.22 12:02236.710.000.000.0052.65
11047902007.02.21 23:59buy0.10gbpjpy236.0711235.39236.652007.02.22 12:00236.650.000.000.0047.72
10997332007.02.21 16:00sell0.10gbpusd1.95151.95951.94272007.02.21 23:591.95450.000.000.00-30.00
10997362007.02.21 16:00sell0.10gbpusd1.95151.95951.94052007.02.21 23:591.95450.000.000.00-30.00
10997412007.02.21 16:00sell0.10gbpusd1.95131.95951.93832007.02.21 23:591.95450.000.000.00-32.00
10938302007.02.20 23:59buy0.10usdjpy120.0358119.32120.842007.02.21 11:52120.840.000.000.0066.55
10938312007.02.20 23:59buy0.10usdjpy120.0358120.04121.022007.02.21 14:32121.020.000.000.0081.33
10938322007.02.20 23:59buy0.10usdjpy120.0358120.59121.202007.02.21 23:59120.840.000.000.0066.55
11009632007.02.21 20:19buy0.10usdjpy120.95120.11121.372007.02.21 23:59120.840.000.000.00-9.10
11013562007.02.21 23:26buy0.10usdjpy120.86120.02121.282007.02.21 23:59120.840.000.000.00-1.66
11079432007.02.21 23:59buy0.10usdjpy120.7974120.59121.202007.02.22 08:38121.200.000.000.0033.22
11080852007.02.21 23:59buy0.10usdjpy120.7974120.11121.372007.02.22 12:09121.370.000.000.0047.18
11081012007.02.21 23:59buy0.10usdjpy120.7974120.02121.282007.02.22 11:40121.280.000.000.0039.79
  0.00 0.00 0.00 371.44
Closed P/L: 371.44
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11024322007.02.21 23:59sell0.10eurjpy158.8117159.60158.24 159.220.000.000.00-33.63
11024332007.02.21 23:59sell0.10eurjpy158.8117159.60158.10 159.220.000.000.00-33.63
11024342007.02.21 23:59sell0.10eurjpy158.8117159.60157.96 159.220.000.000.00-33.63
11024492007.02.21 23:59sell0.10eurjpy158.8117159.73158.47 159.220.000.000.00-33.63
11089632007.02.22 06:01buy0.10eurjpy158.90158.06159.32 159.190.000.000.0023.89
11043652007.02.21 23:59sell0.10eurusd1.3145141.31881.3078 1.31160.000.000.0029.14
11063462007.02.21 23:59sell0.10gbpusd1.9544431.95951.9427 1.95310.000.000.0013.43
11063472007.02.21 23:59sell0.10gbpusd1.9544431.95951.9405 1.95310.000.000.0013.43
11063482007.02.21 23:59sell0.10gbpusd1.9544431.95951.9383 1.95310.000.000.0013.43
11082122007.02.22 00:24buy0.10usdjpy120.99120.39121.49 121.380.000.000.0032.13
11092842007.02.22 08:15sell0.10usdjpy121.06121.90120.64 121.410.000.000.00-28.83
11095092007.02.22 08:39sell0.10usdjpy121.21122.05120.79 121.410.000.000.00-16.47
11096012007.02.22 08:46sell0.10usdjpy121.17121.77120.67 121.410.000.000.00-19.77
11109922007.02.22 12:01sell0.10gbpjpy236.64237.48236.22 237.090.000.000.00-37.07
11109932007.02.22 12:01buy0.10gbpjpy236.71235.91238.01 237.020.000.000.0025.53
11111472007.02.22 12:17sell0.10gbpjpy236.69237.55236.29 237.090.000.000.00-32.95
11111662007.02.22 12:20sell0.10gbpjpy236.60237.40235.30 237.090.000.000.00-40.36
11119882007.02.22 14:45sell0.10gbpusd1.95021.95861.9460 1.95310.000.000.00-29.00
11120192007.02.22 14:50sell0.10gbpusd1.94931.95831.9398 1.95310.000.000.00-38.00
11122392007.02.22 15:52buy0.10eurjpy159.11158.81159.81 159.190.000.000.006.59
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -219.40
 Floating P/L: -219.40
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 371.44 Floating P/L: -219.40 Margin: 2 518.30
Balance: 3 578.92 Equity: 3 359.52 Free Margin: 841.22
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 627.89 Gross Loss: 256.45 Total Net Profit: 371.44
Profit Factor: 2.45 Expected Payoff: 12.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 149.40 (4.36%) Relative Drawdown: 4.36% (149.40)
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 18 (38.89%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 15 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 81.33 loss trade: -38.88
Average profit trade: 41.86 loss trade: -17.10
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (246.44) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-132.01)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 246.44 (5) consecutive loss (count): -132.01 (8)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3