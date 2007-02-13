|Account: 17221
|Name: Haim Guenassia
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 13, 10:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14074057
|2007.02.13 08:21
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9497
|1.9435
|1.9412
|2007.02.13 10:19
|1.9423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.74
|14073250
|2007.02.13 07:58
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9518
|1.9448
|1.9494
|2007.02.13 08:35
|1.9494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|14055045
|2007.02.12 08:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9498
|1.9498
|1.9448
|2007.02.12 13:34
|1.9448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|14054553
|2007.02.12 08:09
|sell limit
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9520
|1.9590
|1.9470
|2007.02.12 08:17
|1.9502
|cancelled
|14053852
|2007.02.12 07:57
|sell limit
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9530
|1.9600
|1.9480
|2007.02.12 07:58
|1.9522
|cancelled
|14052839
|2007.02.12 07:29
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9540
|1.9470
|1.9500
|2007.02.12 08:44
|1.9500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|14033472
|2007.02.09 07:34
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9515
|1.9488
|1.9445
|2007.02.09 09:52
|1.9465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|14025567
|2007.02.08 21:56
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9590
|1.9520
|1.9606
|2007.02.08 22:35
|1.9585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|14012194
|2007.02.08 11:59
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9672
|1.9672
|1.9622
|2007.02.08 12:18
|1.9622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|14011374
|2007.02.08 10:59
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9681
|1.9761
|1.9684
|2007.02.08 11:59
|1.9684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.52
|Closed P/L:
|1.52
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1.52
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4.29
|Equity:
|4.29
|Free Margin:
|4.29
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2.24
|Gross Loss:
|0.72
|Total Net Profit:
|1.52
|Profit Factor:
|3.11
|Expected Payoff:
|0.19
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.03
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.40 (10.84%)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.74
|loss trade:
|-0.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.56
|loss trade:
|-0.18
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (0.74)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.74 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.40 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1