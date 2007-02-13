Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 17221 Name: Haim Guenassia Currency: USD 2007 February 13, 10:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
140740572007.02.13 08:21sell0.01gbpusdm1.94971.94351.94122007.02.13 10:191.94230.000.000.000.74
140732502007.02.13 07:58buy0.01gbpusdm1.95181.94481.94942007.02.13 08:351.94940.000.000.00-0.24
140550452007.02.12 08:15sell0.01gbpusdm1.94981.94981.94482007.02.12 13:341.94480.000.000.000.50
140545532007.02.12 08:09sell limit0.01gbpusdm1.95201.95901.94702007.02.12 08:171.9502cancelled
140538522007.02.12 07:57sell limit0.01gbpusdm1.95301.96001.94802007.02.12 07:581.9522cancelled
140528392007.02.12 07:29buy0.01gbpusdm1.95401.94701.95002007.02.12 08:441.95000.000.000.00-0.40
140334722007.02.09 07:34sell0.01gbpusdm1.95151.94881.94452007.02.09 09:521.94650.000.000.000.50
140255672007.02.08 21:56buy0.01gbpusdm1.95901.95201.96062007.02.08 22:351.95850.000.000.00-0.05
140121942007.02.08 11:59sell0.01gbpusdm1.96721.96721.96222007.02.08 12:181.96220.000.000.000.50
140113742007.02.08 10:59sell0.01gbpusdm1.96811.97611.96842007.02.08 11:591.96840.000.000.00-0.03
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1.52
Closed P/L: 1.52
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1.52 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4.29 Equity: 4.29 Free Margin: 4.29
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2.24 Gross Loss: 0.72 Total Net Profit: 1.52
Profit Factor: 3.11 Expected Payoff: 0.19  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.03 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.40 (10.84%)  
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.74 loss trade: -0.40
Average profit trade: 0.56 loss trade: -0.18
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (0.74) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.74 (1) consecutive loss (count): -0.40 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1