Interbank FX, LLC

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 February 23, 09:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
246237282007.02.23 07:11sell0.10eurusd1.31221.31471.31122007.02.23 09:041.31170.000.000.005.00
246252202007.02.23 07:27sell0.20eurusd1.31271.31481.31172007.02.23 09:041.31170.000.000.0020.00
246238642007.02.23 07:12sell0.10eurusd1.31221.31471.31122007.02.23 09:031.31180.000.000.004.00
246252612007.02.23 07:27sell0.20eurusd1.31281.31491.31182007.02.23 09:031.31180.000.000.0020.00
245701982007.02.22 18:19buy0.01eurusd1.31331.31021.31432007.02.23 07:111.31210.000.00-0.07-1.20
246236582007.02.23 07:10sell0.10eurusd1.31231.31481.31132007.02.23 07:111.31240.000.000.00-1.00
245793632007.02.22 20:12buy0.02eurusd1.31261.31011.31362007.02.23 07:091.31250.000.00-0.13-0.20
246060902007.02.23 02:48buy0.04eurusd1.31191.31001.31292007.02.23 07:091.31240.000.000.002.00
245783222007.02.22 20:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95641.94591.96142007.02.23 07:091.95680.000.00-0.124.00
245783942007.02.22 20:00buy0.20gbpusd1.95641.94591.96442007.02.23 07:091.95700.000.00-0.2312.00
246219102007.02.23 07:00sell0.09eurusd1.31161.31411.31062007.02.23 07:091.31260.000.000.00-9.00
246204512007.02.23 06:53buy0.09eurusd1.31141.30891.31242007.02.23 07:091.31240.000.000.009.00
246230622007.02.23 07:09sell0.18eurusd1.31211.31421.31112007.02.23 07:091.31250.000.000.00-7.20
246206712007.02.23 06:54buy0.08eurusd1.31131.31001.31232007.02.23 07:091.31230.000.000.008.00
246027582007.02.23 02:00sell0.09eurusd1.31191.31441.31092007.02.23 06:521.31140.000.000.004.50
246112022007.02.23 03:57sell0.18eurusd1.31241.31451.31142007.02.23 06:521.31140.000.000.0018.00
246005452007.02.23 01:32sell0.09eurusd1.31211.31461.31112007.02.23 06:511.31170.000.000.003.60
246126332007.02.23 04:22sell0.18eurusd1.31261.31471.31162007.02.23 06:511.31160.000.000.0018.00
245543872007.02.22 16:27buy0.01eurusd1.31371.31061.31472007.02.22 18:181.31320.000.000.00-0.50
245605142007.02.22 17:04buy0.02eurusd1.31311.31061.31412007.02.22 18:181.31320.000.000.000.20
245668112007.02.22 17:36buy0.04eurusd1.31211.31021.31312007.02.22 18:181.31310.000.000.004.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.55 113.20
Closed P/L: 112.65
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
246238552007.02.23 07:12buy0.01eurusd1.31231.30921.3133 1.31130.000.000.00-1.00
246380112007.02.23 09:04buy0.02eurusd1.31161.30911.3126 1.31130.000.000.00-0.60
246380312007.02.23 09:04sell0.10eurusd1.31151.31401.3105 1.31150.000.000.000.00
246384712007.02.23 09:05buy0.04eurusd1.31101.30911.3120 1.31130.000.000.001.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.40
 Floating P/L: -0.40
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 112.65 Floating P/L: -0.40 Margin: 50.00
Balance: 849.52 Equity: 849.12 Free Margin: 799.12
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 131.95 Gross Loss: 19.30 Total Net Profit: 112.65
Profit Factor: 6.84 Expected Payoff: 5.36  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 9.00 (1.13%) Relative Drawdown: 1.13% (9.00)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 11 (72.73%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (70.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 20.00 loss trade: -9.00
Average profit trade: 8.80 loss trade: -3.22
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (52.10) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-2.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 52.10 (5) consecutive loss (count): -9.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2