|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 23, 09:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24623728
|2007.02.23 07:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3122
|1.3147
|1.3112
|2007.02.23 09:04
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|24625220
|2007.02.23 07:27
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3127
|1.3148
|1.3117
|2007.02.23 09:04
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|24623864
|2007.02.23 07:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3122
|1.3147
|1.3112
|2007.02.23 09:03
|1.3118
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|24625261
|2007.02.23 07:27
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3128
|1.3149
|1.3118
|2007.02.23 09:03
|1.3118
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|24570198
|2007.02.22 18:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3133
|1.3102
|1.3143
|2007.02.23 07:11
|1.3121
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-1.20
|24623658
|2007.02.23 07:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3123
|1.3148
|1.3113
|2007.02.23 07:11
|1.3124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|24579363
|2007.02.22 20:12
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3126
|1.3101
|1.3136
|2007.02.23 07:09
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-0.20
|24606090
|2007.02.23 02:48
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3119
|1.3100
|1.3129
|2007.02.23 07:09
|1.3124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|24578322
|2007.02.22 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9564
|1.9459
|1.9614
|2007.02.23 07:09
|1.9568
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|4.00
|24578394
|2007.02.22 20:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9564
|1.9459
|1.9644
|2007.02.23 07:09
|1.9570
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|12.00
|24621910
|2007.02.23 07:00
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.3141
|1.3106
|2007.02.23 07:09
|1.3126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|24620451
|2007.02.23 06:53
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3114
|1.3089
|1.3124
|2007.02.23 07:09
|1.3124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|24623062
|2007.02.23 07:09
|sell
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3121
|1.3142
|1.3111
|2007.02.23 07:09
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.20
|24620671
|2007.02.23 06:54
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3113
|1.3100
|1.3123
|2007.02.23 07:09
|1.3123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|24602758
|2007.02.23 02:00
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3119
|1.3144
|1.3109
|2007.02.23 06:52
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|24611202
|2007.02.23 03:57
|sell
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3124
|1.3145
|1.3114
|2007.02.23 06:52
|1.3114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|24600545
|2007.02.23 01:32
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.3121
|1.3146
|1.3111
|2007.02.23 06:51
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|24612633
|2007.02.23 04:22
|sell
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.3126
|1.3147
|1.3116
|2007.02.23 06:51
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|24554387
|2007.02.22 16:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3137
|1.3106
|1.3147
|2007.02.22 18:18
|1.3132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|24560514
|2007.02.22 17:04
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3131
|1.3106
|1.3141
|2007.02.22 18:18
|1.3132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|24566811
|2007.02.22 17:36
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3121
|1.3102
|1.3131
|2007.02.22 18:18
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|113.20
|Closed P/L:
|112.65
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24623855
|2007.02.23 07:12
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3123
|1.3092
|1.3133
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|24638011
|2007.02.23 09:04
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.3091
|1.3126
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|24638031
|2007.02.23 09:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3115
|1.3140
|1.3105
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24638471
|2007.02.23 09:05
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3110
|1.3091
|1.3120
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|Floating P/L:
|-0.40
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|112.65
|Floating P/L:
|-0.40
|Margin:
|50.00
|Balance:
|849.52
|Equity:
|849.12
|Free Margin:
|799.12
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|131.95
|Gross Loss:
|19.30
|Total Net Profit:
|112.65
|Profit Factor:
|6.84
|Expected Payoff:
|5.36
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|9.00 (1.13%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.13% (9.00)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (72.73%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (70.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.00
|loss trade:
|-9.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.80
|loss trade:
|-3.22
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (52.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-2.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|52.10 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-9.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2