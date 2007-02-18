Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1380714 Name: wujun1982 Currency: USD 2007 February 23, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
240210102007.02.18 21:18balanceDeposit50 000.00
240534872007.02.19 05:16sell0.10eurjpy157.07157.87155.952007.02.20 04:03157.870.000.00-1.12-66.82
240650062007.02.19 08:00buy0.10usdchf1.23321.22321.23642007.02.20 08:161.23640.000.000.8925.88
240650082007.02.19 08:00buy0.10usdchf1.23321.22321.23722007.02.20 08:311.23720.000.000.8932.33
240650122007.02.19 08:00buy0.10usdchf1.23321.22321.23802007.02.20 11:351.23800.000.000.8938.77
241009022007.02.19 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.31471.32571.31152007.02.21 13:391.31150.000.001.1832.00
241009192007.02.19 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.31471.31471.31072007.02.22 07:341.31070.000.002.9540.00
241009212007.02.19 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.31471.31471.30992007.02.22 07:421.30990.000.002.9548.00
241323772007.02.20 03:00sell0.10gbpjpy233.69234.59232.572007.02.20 13:09234.590.000.000.00-74.89
241323782007.02.20 03:00sell0.10gbpjpy233.69234.59232.292007.02.20 04:05234.100.000.000.00-34.24
241323802007.02.20 03:00sell0.10gbpjpy233.69234.59232.012007.02.20 04:04234.090.000.000.00-33.41
242403352007.02.21 01:01sell0.10gbpusd1.95581.96381.95022007.02.21 09:571.95020.000.000.0056.00
242404022007.02.21 01:01sell0.10gbpusd1.95581.96381.94882007.02.21 10:141.94880.000.000.0070.00
242404202007.02.21 01:01sell0.10gbpusd1.95581.95211.94742007.02.21 15:581.95210.000.000.0037.00
242886202007.02.21 07:00sell0.10usdchf1.23651.24651.23332007.02.23 14:501.23330.000.00-3.7625.95
242886272007.02.21 07:00sell0.10usdchf1.23651.24651.23252007.02.23 14:501.23250.000.00-3.7632.45
242886312007.02.21 07:00sell0.10usdchf1.23651.24651.23172007.02.23 15:171.23170.000.00-3.7638.97
246218532007.02.23 07:00buy0.10eurusd1.31181.30081.31502007.02.23 14:211.31500.000.000.0032.00
246218742007.02.23 07:00buy0.10eurusd1.31181.30081.31582007.02.23 14:371.31580.000.000.0040.00
246218952007.02.23 07:00buy0.10eurusd1.31181.30081.31662007.02.23 14:501.31660.000.000.0048.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.65 387.99
Closed P/L: 385.34
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
245731872007.02.22 19:00sell0.10eurjpy159.47160.27158.35 159.360.000.00-2.249.09
245731882007.02.22 19:00sell0.10eurjpy159.47160.27158.07 159.360.000.00-2.249.09
245731892007.02.22 19:00sell0.10eurjpy159.47160.27157.79 159.360.000.00-2.249.09
247166032007.02.23 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.31671.32771.3135 1.31660.000.000.591.00
247166042007.02.23 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.31671.32771.3127 1.31660.000.000.591.00
247166072007.02.23 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.31671.32771.3119 1.31660.000.000.591.00
  0.00 0.00 -4.95 30.27
 Floating P/L: 25.32
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 385.34 Floating P/L: 25.32 Margin: 600.00
Balance: 50 385.34 Equity: 50 410.66 Free Margin: 49 810.66
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 595.82 Gross Loss: 210.48 Total Net Profit: 385.34
Profit Factor: 2.83 Expected Payoff: 20.28  
Absolute Drawdown: 135.59 Maximal Drawdown (%): 135.59 (0.27%)  
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 13 (69.23%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (78.95%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (21.05%)
Largest profit trade: 70.00 loss trade: -74.89
Average profit trade: 39.72 loss trade: -52.62
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (496.17) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-135.59)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 496.17 (12) consecutive loss (count): -135.59 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 2