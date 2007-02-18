|Account: 1380714
|Name: wujun1982
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 23, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24021010
|2007.02.18 21:18
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|24053487
|2007.02.19 05:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.07
|157.87
|155.95
|2007.02.20 04:03
|157.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|-66.82
|24065006
|2007.02.19 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2332
|1.2232
|1.2364
|2007.02.20 08:16
|1.2364
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|25.88
|24065008
|2007.02.19 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2332
|1.2232
|1.2372
|2007.02.20 08:31
|1.2372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|32.33
|24065012
|2007.02.19 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2332
|1.2232
|1.2380
|2007.02.20 11:35
|1.2380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|38.77
|24100902
|2007.02.19 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3147
|1.3257
|1.3115
|2007.02.21 13:39
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|1.18
|32.00
|24100919
|2007.02.19 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3147
|1.3147
|1.3107
|2007.02.22 07:34
|1.3107
|0.00
|0.00
|2.95
|40.00
|24100921
|2007.02.19 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3147
|1.3147
|1.3099
|2007.02.22 07:42
|1.3099
|0.00
|0.00
|2.95
|48.00
|24132377
|2007.02.20 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|233.69
|234.59
|232.57
|2007.02.20 13:09
|234.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.89
|24132378
|2007.02.20 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|233.69
|234.59
|232.29
|2007.02.20 04:05
|234.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.24
|24132380
|2007.02.20 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|233.69
|234.59
|232.01
|2007.02.20 04:04
|234.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.41
|24240335
|2007.02.21 01:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9558
|1.9638
|1.9502
|2007.02.21 09:57
|1.9502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|24240402
|2007.02.21 01:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9558
|1.9638
|1.9488
|2007.02.21 10:14
|1.9488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|24240420
|2007.02.21 01:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9558
|1.9521
|1.9474
|2007.02.21 15:58
|1.9521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.00
|24288620
|2007.02.21 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2365
|1.2465
|1.2333
|2007.02.23 14:50
|1.2333
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.76
|25.95
|24288627
|2007.02.21 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2365
|1.2465
|1.2325
|2007.02.23 14:50
|1.2325
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.76
|32.45
|24288631
|2007.02.21 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2365
|1.2465
|1.2317
|2007.02.23 15:17
|1.2317
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.76
|38.97
|24621853
|2007.02.23 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3118
|1.3008
|1.3150
|2007.02.23 14:21
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|24621874
|2007.02.23 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3118
|1.3008
|1.3158
|2007.02.23 14:37
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|24621895
|2007.02.23 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3118
|1.3008
|1.3166
|2007.02.23 14:50
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|387.99
|Closed P/L:
|385.34
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24573187
|2007.02.22 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.47
|160.27
|158.35
|159.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|9.09
|24573188
|2007.02.22 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.47
|160.27
|158.07
|159.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|9.09
|24573189
|2007.02.22 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|159.47
|160.27
|157.79
|159.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|9.09
|24716603
|2007.02.23 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3167
|1.3277
|1.3135
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|1.00
|24716604
|2007.02.23 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3167
|1.3277
|1.3127
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|1.00
|24716607
|2007.02.23 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3167
|1.3277
|1.3119
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|1.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.95
|30.27
|Floating P/L:
|25.32
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|385.34
|Floating P/L:
|25.32
|Margin:
|600.00
|Balance:
|50 385.34
|Equity:
|50 410.66
|Free Margin:
|49 810.66
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|595.82
|Gross Loss:
|210.48
|Total Net Profit:
|385.34
|Profit Factor:
|2.83
|Expected Payoff:
|20.28
|Absolute Drawdown:
|135.59
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|135.59 (0.27%)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (69.23%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (78.95%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (21.05%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|70.00
|loss trade:
|-74.89
|Average
|profit trade:
|39.72
|loss trade:
|-52.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (496.17)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-135.59)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|496.17 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-135.59 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|2