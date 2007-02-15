Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2007 February 15, 18:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13733342007.02.15 16:11sell0.10gbpusd1.95170.00001.95012007.02.15 17:111.95350.000.000.00-18.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13748862007.02.15 16:39sell0.20gbpusd1.95350.00001.95192007.02.15 17:111.95360.000.000.00-2.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13764992007.02.15 17:06sell0.30gbpusd1.95530.00001.95372007.02.15 17:111.95370.000.000.0048.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13716222007.02.15 15:47sell0.10gbpusd1.95370.00001.95212007.02.15 16:101.95210.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13693242007.02.15 15:17sell0.10gbpusd1.95590.00001.95432007.02.15 15:471.95430.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13683742007.02.15 15:00sell0.10gbpusd1.95780.00001.95622007.02.15 15:171.95620.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13541792007.02.15 10:02sell0.10gbpusd1.95570.00001.95412007.02.15 14:001.95650.000.000.00-8.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13548172007.02.15 10:10sell0.20gbpusd1.95750.00001.95592007.02.15 13:591.95590.000.000.0032.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13527232007.02.15 09:40sell0.10gbpusd1.95600.00001.95442007.02.15 10:021.95620.000.000.00-2.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13529772007.02.15 09:43sell0.20gbpusd1.95780.00001.95622007.02.15 10:021.95620.000.000.0032.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13523362007.02.15 09:35sell0.10gbpusd1.95830.00001.95672007.02.15 09:401.95670.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13519222007.02.15 09:31sell0.10gbpusd1.96020.00001.95862007.02.15 09:351.95860.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13517252007.02.15 09:30buy0.20gbpusd1.96330.00001.96492007.02.15 09:311.96100.000.000.00-46.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13499392007.02.15 09:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96600.00001.96762007.02.15 09:311.96100.000.000.00-50.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13518812007.02.15 09:31buy0.30gbpusd1.96150.00001.96312007.02.15 09:311.96100.000.000.00-15.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13425922007.02.15 06:48buy0.10gbpusd1.96560.00001.96722007.02.15 08:291.96540.000.000.00-2.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13467742007.02.15 08:09buy0.20gbpusd1.96380.00001.96542007.02.15 08:291.96540.000.000.0032.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13220602007.02.14 23:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96350.00001.96512007.02.15 06:481.96510.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13188312007.02.14 15:07buy0.10gbpusd1.96360.00001.96522007.02.14 22:341.96350.000.001.50-1.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13195782007.02.14 15:56buy0.20gbpusd1.96180.00001.96342007.02.14 22:341.96340.000.003.0032.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13185642007.02.14 15:03buy0.10gbpusd1.96120.00001.96282007.02.14 15:071.96280.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13182842007.02.14 15:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95900.00001.96062007.02.14 15:031.96060.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13159902007.02.14 11:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95580.00001.95742007.02.14 13:551.95740.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13131272007.02.14 08:11buy0.10gbpusd1.95390.00001.95552007.02.14 10:301.94930.000.000.00-46.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13133712007.02.14 08:21buy0.20gbpusd1.95200.00001.95362007.02.14 10:301.94930.000.000.00-54.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13126702007.02.14 07:51buy0.10gbpusd1.95170.00001.95332007.02.14 08:111.95330.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13118142007.02.14 07:09buy0.10gbpusd1.94940.00001.95102007.02.14 07:511.95100.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13107282007.02.14 04:39buy0.10gbpusd1.94950.00001.95112007.02.14 07:091.94930.000.000.00-2.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13108112007.02.14 04:44buy0.20gbpusd1.94750.00001.94912007.02.14 07:091.94910.000.000.0032.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13102502007.02.14 03:00buy0.10gbpusd1.94730.00001.94892007.02.14 04:391.94890.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13068442007.02.13 16:01sell0.10usdjpy121.270.00121.112007.02.14 00:49121.290.000.00-1.48-1.65
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13095702007.02.14 00:37sell0.10usdchf1.24610.00001.24452007.02.14 00:491.24600.000.000.000.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13069082007.02.13 16:09buy0.10eurusd1.30270.00001.30432007.02.14 00:491.30390.000.00-0.8012.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13086702007.02.13 21:46buy0.10gbpusd1.94770.00001.94932007.02.14 00:451.94740.000.000.50-3.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13093092007.02.13 23:59buy0.20gbpusd1.94590.00001.94752007.02.14 00:451.94750.000.000.0032.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13080632007.02.13 19:43sell0.10usdchf1.24780.00001.24622007.02.14 00:371.24620.000.00-1.0412.84
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13081712007.02.13 20:00buy0.10gbpusd1.94590.00001.94752007.02.13 21:461.94750.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13063692007.02.13 15:06sell0.10gbpusd1.94350.00001.94192007.02.13 18:311.94380.000.000.00-3.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13074262007.02.13 17:18sell0.20gbpusd1.94540.00001.94382007.02.13 18:311.94380.000.000.0032.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
  0.00 0.00 1.68 251.99
Closed P/L: 253.67
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13791892007.02.15 18:00sell0.10gbpusd1.95230.00001.9507 1.95300.000.000.00-7.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -7.00
 Floating P/L: -7.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 253.67 Floating P/L: -7.00 Margin: 195.23
Balance: 14 321.11 Equity: 14 314.11 Free Margin: 14 118.88
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 507.30 Gross Loss: 253.63 Total Net Profit: 253.67
Profit Factor: 2.00 Expected Payoff: 6.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 113.00 (0.79%) Relative Drawdown: 0.79% (113.00)
 
Total Trades: 39 Short Positions (won %): 17 (64.71%) Long Positions (won %): 22 (63.64%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (64.10%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (35.90%)
Largest profit trade: 48.00 loss trade: -54.00
Average profit trade: 20.29 loss trade: -18.12
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (131.50) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-113.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 131.50 (7) consecutive loss (count): -113.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2