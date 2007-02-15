|Account: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 15, 18:30
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1373334
|2007.02.15 16:11
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9517
|0.0000
|1.9501
|2007.02.15 17:11
|1.9535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1374886
|2007.02.15 16:39
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9535
|0.0000
|1.9519
|2007.02.15 17:11
|1.9536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1376499
|2007.02.15 17:06
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9553
|0.0000
|1.9537
|2007.02.15 17:11
|1.9537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1371622
|2007.02.15 15:47
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9537
|0.0000
|1.9521
|2007.02.15 16:10
|1.9521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1369324
|2007.02.15 15:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9559
|0.0000
|1.9543
|2007.02.15 15:47
|1.9543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1368374
|2007.02.15 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9578
|0.0000
|1.9562
|2007.02.15 15:17
|1.9562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1354179
|2007.02.15 10:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9557
|0.0000
|1.9541
|2007.02.15 14:00
|1.9565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1354817
|2007.02.15 10:10
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9575
|0.0000
|1.9559
|2007.02.15 13:59
|1.9559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1352723
|2007.02.15 09:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9560
|0.0000
|1.9544
|2007.02.15 10:02
|1.9562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1352977
|2007.02.15 09:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9578
|0.0000
|1.9562
|2007.02.15 10:02
|1.9562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1352336
|2007.02.15 09:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9583
|0.0000
|1.9567
|2007.02.15 09:40
|1.9567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1351922
|2007.02.15 09:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9602
|0.0000
|1.9586
|2007.02.15 09:35
|1.9586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1351725
|2007.02.15 09:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9633
|0.0000
|1.9649
|2007.02.15 09:31
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1349939
|2007.02.15 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9660
|0.0000
|1.9676
|2007.02.15 09:31
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1351881
|2007.02.15 09:31
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9615
|0.0000
|1.9631
|2007.02.15 09:31
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1342592
|2007.02.15 06:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9656
|0.0000
|1.9672
|2007.02.15 08:29
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1346774
|2007.02.15 08:09
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9638
|0.0000
|1.9654
|2007.02.15 08:29
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1322060
|2007.02.14 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9635
|0.0000
|1.9651
|2007.02.15 06:48
|1.9651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1318831
|2007.02.14 15:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9636
|0.0000
|1.9652
|2007.02.14 22:34
|1.9635
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|-1.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1319578
|2007.02.14 15:56
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9618
|0.0000
|1.9634
|2007.02.14 22:34
|1.9634
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|32.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1318564
|2007.02.14 15:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9612
|0.0000
|1.9628
|2007.02.14 15:07
|1.9628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1318284
|2007.02.14 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9590
|0.0000
|1.9606
|2007.02.14 15:03
|1.9606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1315990
|2007.02.14 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9558
|0.0000
|1.9574
|2007.02.14 13:55
|1.9574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1313127
|2007.02.14 08:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9539
|0.0000
|1.9555
|2007.02.14 10:30
|1.9493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1313371
|2007.02.14 08:21
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9520
|0.0000
|1.9536
|2007.02.14 10:30
|1.9493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1312670
|2007.02.14 07:51
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9517
|0.0000
|1.9533
|2007.02.14 08:11
|1.9533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1311814
|2007.02.14 07:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9494
|0.0000
|1.9510
|2007.02.14 07:51
|1.9510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1310728
|2007.02.14 04:39
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9495
|0.0000
|1.9511
|2007.02.14 07:09
|1.9493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1310811
|2007.02.14 04:44
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9475
|0.0000
|1.9491
|2007.02.14 07:09
|1.9491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1310250
|2007.02.14 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9473
|0.0000
|1.9489
|2007.02.14 04:39
|1.9489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1306844
|2007.02.13 16:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.27
|0.00
|121.11
|2007.02.14 00:49
|121.29
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|-1.65
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1309570
|2007.02.14 00:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2461
|0.0000
|1.2445
|2007.02.14 00:49
|1.2460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1306908
|2007.02.13 16:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3027
|0.0000
|1.3043
|2007.02.14 00:49
|1.3039
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|12.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1308670
|2007.02.13 21:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9477
|0.0000
|1.9493
|2007.02.14 00:45
|1.9474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-3.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1309309
|2007.02.13 23:59
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9459
|0.0000
|1.9475
|2007.02.14 00:45
|1.9475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1308063
|2007.02.13 19:43
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2478
|0.0000
|1.2462
|2007.02.14 00:37
|1.2462
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|12.84
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1308171
|2007.02.13 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9459
|0.0000
|1.9475
|2007.02.13 21:46
|1.9475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1306369
|2007.02.13 15:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9435
|0.0000
|1.9419
|2007.02.13 18:31
|1.9438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1307426
|2007.02.13 17:18
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9454
|0.0000
|1.9438
|2007.02.13 18:31
|1.9438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|251.99
|Closed P/L:
|253.67
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1379189
|2007.02.15 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9523
|0.0000
|1.9507
|
|1.9530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-7.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|253.67
|Floating P/L:
|-7.00
|Margin:
|195.23
|Balance:
|14 321.11
|Equity:
|14 314.11
|Free Margin:
|14 118.88
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|507.30
|Gross Loss:
|253.63
|Total Net Profit:
|253.67
|Profit Factor:
|2.00
|Expected Payoff:
|6.50
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|113.00 (0.79%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.79% (113.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|39
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (64.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|22 (63.64%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (64.10%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (35.90%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|48.00
|loss trade:
|-54.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.29
|loss trade:
|-18.12
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (131.50)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-113.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|131.50 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-113.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2