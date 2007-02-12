Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2007 February 14, 00:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12917762007.02.12 13:00buy0.10eurusd1.29600.00001.29752007.02.13 01:351.29610.000.00-0.801.00
 1Elevated 3.0 (2941)
12950812007.02.13 01:41sell0.10eurusd1.29590.00001.29432007.02.13 07:171.29950.000.000.00-36.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
12962472007.02.13 07:11sell0.20eurusd1.29780.00001.29622007.02.13 07:171.29940.000.000.00-32.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
12964932007.02.13 07:17buy0.10eurusd1.29930.00001.30092007.02.13 09:301.29900.000.000.00-3.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13051032007.02.13 13:12buy0.10eurusd1.30260.00001.30422007.02.13 13:421.30420.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13055702007.02.13 13:42buy0.10eurusd1.30440.00001.30602007.02.13 15:061.30170.000.000.00-27.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13058142007.02.13 14:00buy0.20eurusd1.30250.00001.30412007.02.13 15:061.30170.000.000.00-16.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
12952302007.02.13 02:00buy0.10gbpusd1.94800.00001.94962007.02.13 05:121.94960.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
12958112007.02.13 05:12buy0.10gbpusd1.95000.00001.95162007.02.13 07:171.94940.000.000.00-6.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
12962092007.02.13 07:09buy0.20gbpusd1.94820.00001.94982007.02.13 07:171.94940.000.000.0024.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
12969132007.02.13 07:56buy0.10gbpusd1.95110.00001.95272007.02.13 08:561.95080.000.000.00-3.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
12982482007.02.13 08:28buy0.20gbpusd1.94930.00001.95092007.02.13 08:551.95090.000.000.0032.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
12985002007.02.13 08:56buy0.10gbpusd1.95120.00001.95282007.02.13 09:301.94490.000.000.00-63.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
12990122007.02.13 09:30buy0.20gbpusd1.94630.00001.94792007.02.13 09:301.94490.000.000.00-28.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
12990832007.02.13 09:30sell0.10gbpusd1.94430.00001.94272007.02.13 09:351.94270.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
12994122007.02.13 09:35sell0.10gbpusd1.94250.00001.94092007.02.13 09:441.94260.000.000.00-1.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
12995362007.02.13 09:38sell0.20gbpusd1.94440.00001.94282007.02.13 09:441.94280.000.000.0032.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
12997012007.02.13 09:44sell0.10gbpusd1.94220.00001.94062007.02.13 11:121.94060.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13063142007.02.13 15:00sell0.10gbpusd1.94400.00001.94242007.02.13 15:061.94390.000.000.001.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13063692007.02.13 15:06sell0.10gbpusd1.94350.00001.94192007.02.13 18:311.94380.000.000.00-3.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13074262007.02.13 17:18sell0.20gbpusd1.94540.00001.94382007.02.13 18:311.94380.000.000.0032.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13081712007.02.13 20:00buy0.10gbpusd1.94590.00001.94752007.02.13 21:461.94750.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13086702007.02.13 21:46buy0.10gbpusd1.94770.00001.94932007.02.14 00:451.94740.000.000.50-3.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13093092007.02.13 23:59buy0.20gbpusd1.94590.00001.94752007.02.14 00:451.94750.000.000.0032.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
12952342007.02.13 02:01buy0.10usdchf1.25370.00001.25532007.02.13 07:171.25030.000.000.00-27.19
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
12960832007.02.13 06:46buy0.20usdchf1.25190.00001.25352007.02.13 07:171.25030.000.000.00-25.59
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
12964812007.02.13 07:17sell0.10usdchf1.25030.00001.24872007.02.13 09:301.25090.000.000.00-4.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13009382007.02.13 10:15sell0.10usdchf1.24820.00001.24662007.02.13 13:011.24660.000.000.0012.83
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13050042007.02.13 13:03sell0.10usdchf1.24590.00001.24432007.02.13 15:061.24910.000.000.00-25.62
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13060022007.02.13 14:23sell0.20usdchf1.24770.00001.24612007.02.13 15:061.24910.000.000.00-22.42
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13080632007.02.13 19:43sell0.10usdchf1.24780.00001.24622007.02.14 00:371.24620.000.00-1.0412.84
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
12951142007.02.13 01:46sell0.10usdjpy121.580.00121.422007.02.13 02:15121.420.000.000.0013.18
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
12952842007.02.13 02:15sell0.10usdjpy121.400.00121.242007.02.13 07:17121.430.000.000.00-2.47
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
12964902007.02.13 07:17sell0.10usdjpy121.420.00121.262007.02.13 09:30121.510.000.000.00-7.41
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13001402007.02.13 09:55sell0.10usdjpy121.360.00121.202007.02.13 13:12121.200.000.000.0013.20
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
13051092007.02.13 13:12sell0.10usdjpy121.180.00121.022007.02.13 15:06121.360.000.000.00-14.83
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
  0.00 0.00 -1.34 -65.28
Closed P/L: -66.62
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13068442007.02.13 16:01sell0.10usdjpy121.270.00121.11 121.300.000.00-1.48-2.47
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13069082007.02.13 16:09buy0.10eurusd1.30270.00001.3043 1.30390.000.00-0.8012.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
13095702007.02.14 00:37sell0.10usdchf1.24610.00001.2445 1.24600.000.000.000.80
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
  0.00 0.00 -2.28 10.33
 Floating P/L: 8.05
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -66.62 Floating P/L: 8.05 Margin: 330.27
Balance: 14 153.74 Equity: 14 161.79 Free Margin: 13 831.52
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 284.21 Gross Loss: 350.83 Total Net Profit: -66.62
Profit Factor: 0.81 Expected Payoff: -1.85  
Absolute Drawdown: 153.08 Maximal Drawdown: 182.46 (1.28%) Relative Drawdown: 1.28% (182.46)
 
Total Trades: 36 Short Positions (won %): 19 (47.37%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (41.18%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (44.44%) Loss trades (% of total): 20 (55.56%)
Largest profit trade: 32.00 loss trade: -63.00
Average profit trade: 17.76 loss trade: -17.54
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (59.03) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-109.21)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 59.80 (3) consecutive loss (count): -109.21 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3