|Account: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 14, 00:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1291776
|2007.02.12 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2960
|0.0000
|1.2975
|2007.02.13 01:35
|1.2961
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|1.00
|
|1
|Elevated 3.0 (2941)
|1295081
|2007.02.13 01:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2959
|0.0000
|1.2943
|2007.02.13 07:17
|1.2995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1296247
|2007.02.13 07:11
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2978
|0.0000
|1.2962
|2007.02.13 07:17
|1.2994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1296493
|2007.02.13 07:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2993
|0.0000
|1.3009
|2007.02.13 09:30
|1.2990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1305103
|2007.02.13 13:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3026
|0.0000
|1.3042
|2007.02.13 13:42
|1.3042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1305570
|2007.02.13 13:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3044
|0.0000
|1.3060
|2007.02.13 15:06
|1.3017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1305814
|2007.02.13 14:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3025
|0.0000
|1.3041
|2007.02.13 15:06
|1.3017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1295230
|2007.02.13 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9480
|0.0000
|1.9496
|2007.02.13 05:12
|1.9496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1295811
|2007.02.13 05:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9500
|0.0000
|1.9516
|2007.02.13 07:17
|1.9494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1296209
|2007.02.13 07:09
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9482
|0.0000
|1.9498
|2007.02.13 07:17
|1.9494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1296913
|2007.02.13 07:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9511
|0.0000
|1.9527
|2007.02.13 08:56
|1.9508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1298248
|2007.02.13 08:28
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9493
|0.0000
|1.9509
|2007.02.13 08:55
|1.9509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1298500
|2007.02.13 08:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9512
|0.0000
|1.9528
|2007.02.13 09:30
|1.9449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1299012
|2007.02.13 09:30
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9463
|0.0000
|1.9479
|2007.02.13 09:30
|1.9449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1299083
|2007.02.13 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9443
|0.0000
|1.9427
|2007.02.13 09:35
|1.9427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1299412
|2007.02.13 09:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9425
|0.0000
|1.9409
|2007.02.13 09:44
|1.9426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1299536
|2007.02.13 09:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9444
|0.0000
|1.9428
|2007.02.13 09:44
|1.9428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1299701
|2007.02.13 09:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9422
|0.0000
|1.9406
|2007.02.13 11:12
|1.9406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1306314
|2007.02.13 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9440
|0.0000
|1.9424
|2007.02.13 15:06
|1.9439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1306369
|2007.02.13 15:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9435
|0.0000
|1.9419
|2007.02.13 18:31
|1.9438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1307426
|2007.02.13 17:18
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9454
|0.0000
|1.9438
|2007.02.13 18:31
|1.9438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1308171
|2007.02.13 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9459
|0.0000
|1.9475
|2007.02.13 21:46
|1.9475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1308670
|2007.02.13 21:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9477
|0.0000
|1.9493
|2007.02.14 00:45
|1.9474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-3.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1309309
|2007.02.13 23:59
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9459
|0.0000
|1.9475
|2007.02.14 00:45
|1.9475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1295234
|2007.02.13 02:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2537
|0.0000
|1.2553
|2007.02.13 07:17
|1.2503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.19
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1296083
|2007.02.13 06:46
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2519
|0.0000
|1.2535
|2007.02.13 07:17
|1.2503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.59
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1296481
|2007.02.13 07:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2503
|0.0000
|1.2487
|2007.02.13 09:30
|1.2509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1300938
|2007.02.13 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2482
|0.0000
|1.2466
|2007.02.13 13:01
|1.2466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.83
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1305004
|2007.02.13 13:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2459
|0.0000
|1.2443
|2007.02.13 15:06
|1.2491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.62
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1306002
|2007.02.13 14:23
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2477
|0.0000
|1.2461
|2007.02.13 15:06
|1.2491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.42
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1308063
|2007.02.13 19:43
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2478
|0.0000
|1.2462
|2007.02.14 00:37
|1.2462
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|12.84
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1295114
|2007.02.13 01:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.58
|0.00
|121.42
|2007.02.13 02:15
|121.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.18
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1295284
|2007.02.13 02:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.40
|0.00
|121.24
|2007.02.13 07:17
|121.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.47
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1296490
|2007.02.13 07:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.42
|0.00
|121.26
|2007.02.13 09:30
|121.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.41
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1300140
|2007.02.13 09:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.36
|0.00
|121.20
|2007.02.13 13:12
|121.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|1305109
|2007.02.13 13:12
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.18
|0.00
|121.02
|2007.02.13 15:06
|121.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.83
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.34
|-65.28
|Closed P/L:
|-66.62
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1306844
|2007.02.13 16:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.27
|0.00
|121.11
|
|121.30
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|-2.47
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1306908
|2007.02.13 16:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3027
|0.0000
|1.3043
|
|1.3039
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|12.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|1309570
|2007.02.14 00:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2461
|0.0000
|1.2445
|
|1.2460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.28
|10.33
|
|Floating P/L:
|8.05
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-66.62
|Floating P/L:
|8.05
|Margin:
|330.27
|Balance:
|14 153.74
|Equity:
|14 161.79
|Free Margin:
|13 831.52
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|284.21
|Gross Loss:
|350.83
|Total Net Profit:
|-66.62
|Profit Factor:
|0.81
|Expected Payoff:
|-1.85
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|153.08
|Maximal Drawdown:
|182.46 (1.28%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.28% (182.46)
|
|Total Trades:
|36
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (47.37%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (41.18%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (44.44%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|20 (55.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|32.00
|loss trade:
|-63.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.76
|loss trade:
|-17.54
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (59.03)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-109.21)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|59.80 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-109.21 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3