|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2005.06.01 00:00 - 2005.12.22 00:00
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|profit=80; stop=30;
|Bars in test
|16890
|Ticks modelled
|480421
|Modelling quality
|74.43%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|100.65
|Gross profit
|274.05
|Gross loss
|-173.40
|Profit factor
|1.58
|Expected payoff
|6.29
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|173.40 (22.4%)
|Total trades
|16
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|16 (37.50%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|6 (37.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|10 (62.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|45.98
|loss trade
|-17.52
|Average
|profit trade
|45.68
|loss trade
|-17.34
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (274.05)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|10 (-173.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|274.05 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-173.40 (10)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|6
|consecutive losses
|10
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2005.06.02 08:45
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.2243
|1.2213
|1.2323
|2
|2005.06.02 08:45
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.2243
|1.2213
|1.2323
|3
|2005.06.02 08:53
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.2250
|1.2220
|1.2330
|4
|2005.06.03 14:30
|t/p
|1
|0.10
|1.2323
|1.2213
|1.2323
|45.98
|545.98
|5
|2005.06.03 14:30
|t/p
|2
|0.10
|1.2323
|1.2213
|1.2323
|45.98
|591.96
|6
|2005.06.03 14:36
|t/p
|3
|0.10
|1.2330
|1.2220
|1.2330
|45.98
|637.93
|7
|2005.06.06 05:00
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.2253
|1.2223
|1.2333
|8
|2005.06.06 05:00
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.2256
|1.2226
|1.2336
|9
|2005.06.06 05:00
|buy
|6
|0.10
|1.2258
|1.2228
|1.2338
|10
|2005.06.08 11:52
|t/p
|4
|0.10
|1.2333
|1.2223
|1.2333
|45.37
|683.31
|11
|2005.06.08 11:54
|t/p
|5
|0.10
|1.2336
|1.2226
|1.2336
|45.37
|728.68
|12
|2005.06.08 12:09
|t/p
|6
|0.10
|1.2338
|1.2228
|1.2338
|45.37
|774.05
|13
|2005.06.09 19:12
|buy
|7
|0.10
|1.2223
|1.2193
|1.2303
|14
|2005.06.10 02:15
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.2238
|1.2208
|1.2318
|15
|2005.06.10 02:15
|buy
|9
|0.10
|1.2250
|1.2220
|1.2330
|16
|2005.06.10 02:15
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.2247
|1.2217
|1.2327
|17
|2005.06.10 07:45
|s/l
|9
|0.10
|1.2220
|1.2220
|1.2330
|-17.32
|756.73
|18
|2005.06.10 07:46
|s/l
|10
|0.10
|1.2217
|1.2217
|1.2327
|-17.32
|739.41
|19
|2005.06.10 12:00
|buy
|11
|0.10
|1.2234
|1.2204
|1.2314
|20
|2005.06.10 12:01
|buy
|12
|0.10
|1.2234
|1.2204
|1.2314
|21
|2005.06.10 14:36
|s/l
|8
|0.10
|1.2208
|1.2208
|1.2318
|-17.32
|722.09
|22
|2005.06.10 14:36
|s/l
|11
|0.10
|1.2204
|1.2204
|1.2314
|-17.32
|704.77
|23
|2005.06.10 14:36
|s/l
|12
|0.10
|1.2204
|1.2204
|1.2314
|-17.32
|687.45
|24
|2005.06.10 14:36
|buy
|13
|0.10
|1.2204
|1.2174
|1.2284
|25
|2005.06.10 14:36
|buy
|14
|0.10
|1.2207
|1.2177
|1.2287
|26
|2005.06.10 14:37
|s/l
|7
|0.10
|1.2193
|1.2193
|1.2303
|-17.52
|669.93
|27
|2005.06.10 14:37
|buy
|15
|0.10
|1.2191
|1.2161
|1.2271
|28
|2005.06.10 14:41
|buy
|16
|0.10
|1.2225
|1.2195
|1.2305
|29
|2005.06.10 14:44
|s/l
|16
|0.10
|1.2195
|1.2195
|1.2305
|-17.32
|652.61
|30
|2005.06.10 15:43
|s/l
|13
|0.10
|1.2174
|1.2174
|1.2284
|-17.32
|635.29
|31
|2005.06.10 15:43
|s/l
|14
|0.10
|1.2177
|1.2177
|1.2287
|-17.32
|617.97
|32
|2005.06.10 15:58
|s/l
|15
|0.10
|1.2161
|1.2161
|1.2271
|-17.32
|600.65