North Finance Company Ltd
|Account: 100487
|Name: hellkkas
|Currency: USD
|2005 December 2, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|381030
|2005.11.28 21:42
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|381185
|2005.11.28 22:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1871
|1.2021
|1.1721
|2005.11.29 19:00
|1.1786
|0.00
|2.00
|850.00
|
|0.00
|2.00
|850.00
|Closed P/L:
|852.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|390213
|2005.11.29 19:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1785
|1.1635
|1.1935
|
|1.1716
|0.00
|-24.00
|-690.00
|402680
|2005.12.01 13:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1783
|1.1633
|1.1933
|
|1.1716
|0.00
|-8.00
|-670.00
|
|0.00
|-32.00
|-1 360.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 392.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|852.00
|Floating P/L:
|-1 392.00
|Margin:
|2 356.80
|Balance:
|3 852.00
|Equity:
|2 460.00
|Free Margin:
|103.20
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|852.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|852.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|852.00
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|1
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|852.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|852.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (852.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|852.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|0