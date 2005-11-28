North Finance Company Ltd

Account: 100487 Name: hellkkas Currency: USD 2005 December 2, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
3810302005.11.28 21:42balanceDeposit3 000.00
3811852005.11.28 22:00sell1.00eurusd1.18711.20211.17212005.11.29 19:001.17860.002.00850.00
  0.00 2.00 850.00
Closed P/L: 852.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
3902132005.11.29 19:00buy1.00eurusd1.17851.16351.1935 1.17160.00-24.00-690.00
4026802005.12.01 13:00buy1.00eurusd1.17831.16331.1933 1.17160.00-8.00-670.00
  0.00 -32.00 -1 360.00
 Floating P/L: -1 392.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 852.00 Floating P/L: -1 392.00 Margin: 2 356.80
Balance: 3 852.00 Equity: 2 460.00 Free Margin: 103.20
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 852.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 852.00
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 852.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 1 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 852.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 852.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (852.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 852.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 0