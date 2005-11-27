Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 223760 Name: Stoch-Hellkas_M5 Currency: USD 1970 January 1, 00:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
24898492005.11.27 18:00balanceDeposit1 000 000.00
24905912005.11.27 23:05buy0.10eurusd1.17111.16761.17812005.11.28 00:001.17110.000.000.00
24920402005.11.28 00:05sell0.10eurusd1.17011.17361.16312005.11.28 00:341.16980.000.003.00
24934402005.11.28 00:55buy0.10eurusd1.16931.16581.17632005.11.28 09:401.17060.000.0013.00
24952282005.11.28 03:15buy0.10eurusd1.16951.16601.17652005.11.28 09:401.17070.000.0012.00
24955452005.11.28 04:00buy0.10eurusd1.16941.16591.17642005.11.28 09:401.17070.000.0013.00
24956972005.11.28 04:15buy0.10eurusd1.16921.16571.17622005.11.28 09:401.17070.000.0015.00
24958552005.11.28 04:40buy0.10eurusd1.16951.16601.17652005.11.28 09:401.17060.000.0011.00
25011122005.11.28 09:40sell0.10eurusd1.17061.17411.16362005.11.28 15:051.17410.000.00-35.00
25137022005.11.28 16:20sell0.10eurusd1.17961.18311.17262005.11.28 18:171.18310.000.00-35.00
25143752005.11.28 16:30sell0.10eurusd1.17961.18311.17262005.11.28 18:171.18310.000.00-35.00
25212452005.11.28 18:55sell0.10eurusd1.18441.18791.17742005.11.28 19:091.18790.000.00-35.00
25277072005.11.28 21:05buy0.10eurusd1.18541.18191.19242005.11.29 00:401.18530.00-0.60-1.00
25312702005.11.29 00:40sell0.10eurusd1.18531.18881.17832005.11.29 02:101.18170.000.0036.00
25344252005.11.29 02:10buy0.10eurusd1.18171.17821.18872005.11.29 07:361.18250.000.008.00
25419412005.11.29 09:30buy0.10eurusd1.18241.17891.18942005.11.29 13:151.17890.000.00-35.00
25427152005.11.29 10:25buy0.10eurusd1.18161.17811.18862005.11.29 13:201.17810.000.00-35.00
25480472005.11.29 13:45buy0.10eurusd1.17791.17441.18492005.11.29 15:011.17440.000.00-35.00
25556082005.11.29 17:16sell0.10eurusd1.17751.18101.17052005.11.29 22:061.17770.000.53-2.00
25594492005.11.29 22:06buy0.10eurusd1.17771.17421.18472005.11.30 01:151.17730.000.00-4.00
25602082005.11.29 23:25buy0.10eurusd1.17681.17331.18382005.11.30 01:151.17730.000.005.00
25612502005.11.30 01:15sell0.10eurusd1.17731.18081.17032005.11.30 05:161.17830.000.00-10.00
25621272005.11.30 02:50sell0.10eurusd1.17771.18121.17072005.11.30 05:161.17830.000.00-6.00
25624262005.11.30 03:37sell0.10eurusd1.17831.18181.17132005.11.30 05:161.17830.000.000.00
25635652005.11.30 05:16buy0.10eurusd1.17831.17481.18532005.11.30 06:101.17880.000.005.00
25643702005.11.30 06:10sell0.10eurusd1.17881.18231.17182005.11.30 09:101.17860.000.002.00
25645062005.11.30 06:30sell0.10eurusd1.17891.18241.17192005.11.30 09:101.17850.000.004.00
25666722005.11.30 09:10buy0.10eurusd1.17861.17511.18562005.11.30 15:551.17910.000.005.00
25687582005.11.30 12:41buy0.10eurusd1.17821.17471.18522005.11.30 15:551.17900.000.008.00
25739922005.11.30 15:55sell0.10eurusd1.17931.18281.17232005.12.01 02:061.17880.001.595.00
25825342005.12.01 02:06buy0.10eurusd1.17881.17531.18582005.12.01 12:481.17530.000.00-35.00
25838112005.12.01 05:26buy0.10eurusd1.17851.17501.18552005.12.01 12:481.17500.000.00-35.00
26043152005.12.01 19:10sell0.10eurusd1.17351.17701.16652005.12.02 01:001.17340.000.531.00
26045032005.12.01 19:30sell0.10eurusd1.17321.17671.16622005.12.02 01:001.17340.000.53-2.00
26085392005.12.02 01:00buy0.10eurusd1.17351.17001.18052005.12.02 11:051.17000.000.00-35.00
26122692005.12.02 07:25buy0.10eurusd1.17191.16841.17892005.12.02 13:331.16840.000.00-35.00
26133122005.12.02 08:00buy0.10eurusd1.17101.16751.17802005.12.02 14:531.16750.000.00-35.00
  0.00 2.58 -299.00
Closed P/L: -296.42
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
26278352005.12.02 15:10buy0.10eurusd1.16861.16511.1756 1.17160.00-0.6030.00
26353362005.12.02 19:35buy0.10eurusd1.17131.16781.1783 1.17160.00-0.603.00
  0.00 -1.20 33.00
 Floating P/L: 31.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -296.42 Floating P/L: 31.80 Margin: 200.00
Balance: 999 703.58 Equity: 999 735.38 Free Margin: 999 503.58
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 148.12 Gross Loss: 444.54 Total Net Profit: -296.42
Profit Factor: 0.33 Expected Payoff: -8.23  
Absolute Drawdown: 296.42 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 36 Short Positions (won %): 15 (46.67%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (52.38%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 36.00 loss trade: -35.00
Average profit trade: 8.23 loss trade: -24.70
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (67.00) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-141.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 67.00 (7) consecutive loss (count): -141.60 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 4