|Account: 223760
|Name: Stoch-Hellkas_M5
|Currency: USD
|1970 January 1, 00:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2489849
|2005.11.27 18:00
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000 000.00
|2490591
|2005.11.27 23:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1711
|1.1676
|1.1781
|2005.11.28 00:00
|1.1711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2492040
|2005.11.28 00:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1701
|1.1736
|1.1631
|2005.11.28 00:34
|1.1698
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|2493440
|2005.11.28 00:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1693
|1.1658
|1.1763
|2005.11.28 09:40
|1.1706
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|2495228
|2005.11.28 03:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1695
|1.1660
|1.1765
|2005.11.28 09:40
|1.1707
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|2495545
|2005.11.28 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1694
|1.1659
|1.1764
|2005.11.28 09:40
|1.1707
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|2495697
|2005.11.28 04:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1692
|1.1657
|1.1762
|2005.11.28 09:40
|1.1707
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|2495855
|2005.11.28 04:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1695
|1.1660
|1.1765
|2005.11.28 09:40
|1.1706
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|2501112
|2005.11.28 09:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1706
|1.1741
|1.1636
|2005.11.28 15:05
|1.1741
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2513702
|2005.11.28 16:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1796
|1.1831
|1.1726
|2005.11.28 18:17
|1.1831
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2514375
|2005.11.28 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1796
|1.1831
|1.1726
|2005.11.28 18:17
|1.1831
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2521245
|2005.11.28 18:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1844
|1.1879
|1.1774
|2005.11.28 19:09
|1.1879
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2527707
|2005.11.28 21:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1854
|1.1819
|1.1924
|2005.11.29 00:40
|1.1853
|0.00
|-0.60
|-1.00
|2531270
|2005.11.29 00:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1853
|1.1888
|1.1783
|2005.11.29 02:10
|1.1817
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|2534425
|2005.11.29 02:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1817
|1.1782
|1.1887
|2005.11.29 07:36
|1.1825
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|2541941
|2005.11.29 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1824
|1.1789
|1.1894
|2005.11.29 13:15
|1.1789
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2542715
|2005.11.29 10:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1816
|1.1781
|1.1886
|2005.11.29 13:20
|1.1781
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2548047
|2005.11.29 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1779
|1.1744
|1.1849
|2005.11.29 15:01
|1.1744
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2555608
|2005.11.29 17:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1775
|1.1810
|1.1705
|2005.11.29 22:06
|1.1777
|0.00
|0.53
|-2.00
|2559449
|2005.11.29 22:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1777
|1.1742
|1.1847
|2005.11.30 01:15
|1.1773
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|2560208
|2005.11.29 23:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1768
|1.1733
|1.1838
|2005.11.30 01:15
|1.1773
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2561250
|2005.11.30 01:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1773
|1.1808
|1.1703
|2005.11.30 05:16
|1.1783
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|2562127
|2005.11.30 02:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1777
|1.1812
|1.1707
|2005.11.30 05:16
|1.1783
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|2562426
|2005.11.30 03:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1783
|1.1818
|1.1713
|2005.11.30 05:16
|1.1783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2563565
|2005.11.30 05:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1783
|1.1748
|1.1853
|2005.11.30 06:10
|1.1788
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2564370
|2005.11.30 06:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1788
|1.1823
|1.1718
|2005.11.30 09:10
|1.1786
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2564506
|2005.11.30 06:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1789
|1.1824
|1.1719
|2005.11.30 09:10
|1.1785
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|2566672
|2005.11.30 09:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1786
|1.1751
|1.1856
|2005.11.30 15:55
|1.1791
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|2568758
|2005.11.30 12:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1782
|1.1747
|1.1852
|2005.11.30 15:55
|1.1790
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|2573992
|2005.11.30 15:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1793
|1.1828
|1.1723
|2005.12.01 02:06
|1.1788
|0.00
|1.59
|5.00
|2582534
|2005.12.01 02:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1788
|1.1753
|1.1858
|2005.12.01 12:48
|1.1753
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2583811
|2005.12.01 05:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1785
|1.1750
|1.1855
|2005.12.01 12:48
|1.1750
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2604315
|2005.12.01 19:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1735
|1.1770
|1.1665
|2005.12.02 01:00
|1.1734
|0.00
|0.53
|1.00
|2604503
|2005.12.01 19:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1732
|1.1767
|1.1662
|2005.12.02 01:00
|1.1734
|0.00
|0.53
|-2.00
|2608539
|2005.12.02 01:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1735
|1.1700
|1.1805
|2005.12.02 11:05
|1.1700
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2612269
|2005.12.02 07:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1719
|1.1684
|1.1789
|2005.12.02 13:33
|1.1684
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2613312
|2005.12.02 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1710
|1.1675
|1.1780
|2005.12.02 14:53
|1.1675
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|0.00
|2.58
|-299.00
|Closed P/L:
|-296.42
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2627835
|2005.12.02 15:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1686
|1.1651
|1.1756
|1.1716
|0.00
|-0.60
|30.00
|2635336
|2005.12.02 19:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1713
|1.1678
|1.1783
|1.1716
|0.00
|-0.60
|3.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|33.00
|Floating P/L:
|31.80
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-296.42
|Floating P/L:
|31.80
|Margin:
|200.00
|Balance:
|999 703.58
|Equity:
|999 735.38
|Free Margin:
|999 503.58
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|148.12
|Gross Loss:
|444.54
|Total Net Profit:
|-296.42
|Profit Factor:
|0.33
|Expected Payoff:
|-8.23
|Absolute Drawdown:
|296.42
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|36
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (46.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (52.38%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|36.00
|loss trade:
|-35.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.23
|loss trade:
|-24.70
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (67.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-141.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|67.00 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-141.60 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|4