Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 210808 Name: ewrqwerqweertetert Currency: USD 1970 January 1, 00:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
20232162005.11.04 16:40balanceDeposit5 000.00
20258222005.11.04 18:45sell1.00gbpusd1.75091.75441.74992005.11.06 22:531.74990.00-4.30100.00
20258322005.11.04 18:47sell1.00eurusd1.18231.18581.18132005.11.04 19:251.18180.000.0050.00
20265132005.11.04 20:36sell1.00eurusd1.18231.18581.18132005.11.06 22:531.18130.005.30100.00
20351402005.11.07 02:05sell1.00eurusd1.18121.18471.18022005.11.07 04:531.18170.000.00-50.00
20373422005.11.07 03:16sell1.00gbpusd1.75081.75431.74982005.11.07 05:591.74980.000.00100.00
20415082005.11.07 05:00buy1.00usdjpy117.92117.57118.022005.11.07 07:40118.020.000.0084.73
20595962005.11.07 12:50buy1.00usdjpy117.82117.47117.922005.11.07 13:50117.920.000.0084.80
20707412005.11.07 16:00buy1.00usdjpy117.79117.44117.892005.11.08 01:16117.890.0010.3084.81
20749182005.11.07 17:22sell1.00eurusd1.17971.18321.17872005.11.07 17:261.17870.000.00100.00
20849402005.11.08 00:03buy1.00usdcad1.18771.18421.18872005.11.08 00:321.18870.000.0084.13
20936482005.11.08 04:21sell1.00gbpusd1.73821.74171.73722005.11.08 05:291.73830.000.00-10.00
20937132005.11.08 04:30sell1.00eurusd1.17261.17611.17162005.11.08 05:171.17240.000.0020.00
20946262005.11.08 06:01sell1.00eurusd1.17291.17641.17192005.11.08 08:181.17190.000.00100.00
21178172005.11.08 20:35buy1.00eurusd1.17791.17441.17892005.11.08 21:201.17830.000.0040.00
21179842005.11.08 20:47buy1.00gbpusd1.74331.73981.74432005.11.08 21:451.74380.000.0050.00
21180082005.11.08 20:49sell1.00eurjpy138.06138.41137.962005.11.09 01:05137.960.00-7.3085.29
21184692005.11.08 21:30sell1.00usdjpy117.24117.59117.142005.11.09 03:34117.300.00-10.50-51.15
21191682005.11.08 22:01buy1.00usdchf1.31081.30731.31182005.11.09 00:131.31180.000.0076.23
21252672005.11.09 01:11sell1.00gbpusd1.74241.74591.74142005.11.09 09:331.74140.000.00100.00
21257182005.11.09 01:46buy1.00gbpusd1.74311.73961.74412005.11.09 07:141.74410.000.00100.00
21281532005.11.09 05:00sell1.00usdjpy117.31117.66117.212005.11.09 13:21117.210.000.0085.32
21291862005.11.09 06:31sell1.00eurjpy138.00138.35137.902005.11.09 11:03138.110.000.00-93.66
21320532005.11.09 08:58buy1.00gbpusd1.74281.73931.74382005.11.09 09:531.73930.000.00-350.00
21522632005.11.09 21:55buy1.00eurusd1.17661.17311.17762005.11.09 22:561.17690.00-17.8530.00
21564302005.11.10 02:31buy1.00gbpusd1.74311.73961.74412005.11.10 08:441.74410.000.00100.00
22030652005.11.14 01:29buy1.00usdjpy117.99117.64118.092005.11.14 06:40117.970.000.00-16.95
22030772005.11.14 01:30buy1.00eurusd1.17261.16911.17362005.11.14 01:551.17360.000.00100.00
22031892005.11.14 01:42sell1.00gbpusd1.74101.74451.74002005.11.14 04:051.74450.000.00-350.00
22231422005.11.14 15:30buy1.00eurjpy138.94138.59139.042005.11.14 15:49139.040.000.0084.17
22243532005.11.14 16:15buy1.00eurjpy138.94138.59139.042005.11.14 23:16138.860.006.90-67.37
22303182005.11.14 20:00buy1.00usdjpy118.76118.41118.862005.11.14 23:20118.770.0010.308.42
22304962005.11.14 20:16sell1.00gbpusd1.73791.74141.73692005.11.14 22:251.73690.00-4.30100.00
22307472005.11.14 20:30sell1.00eurusd1.16921.17271.16822005.11.14 23:171.16920.005.300.00
22315392005.11.14 22:02buy1.00usdcad1.19331.18981.19432005.11.14 22:381.19430.000.0083.73
22339592005.11.15 02:16sell1.00eurusd1.16931.17281.16832005.11.15 06:551.16910.000.0020.00
22345872005.11.15 03:44sell1.00gbpusd1.73811.74161.73712005.11.15 05:561.73710.000.00100.00
22457052005.11.15 12:30buy1.00eurjpy139.08138.73139.182005.11.15 13:53139.180.000.0083.99
22538042005.11.15 16:00buy1.00usdjpy119.18118.83119.282005.11.15 16:27118.830.000.00-294.54
22594752005.11.15 20:00buy1.00usdjpy118.97118.62119.072005.11.16 03:31119.070.0010.3083.98
22643842005.11.16 01:32sell1.00gbpusd1.73541.73891.73442005.11.16 04:061.73440.000.00100.00
22658812005.11.16 04:04buy1.00usdchf1.31811.31461.31912005.11.16 07:021.31910.000.0075.80
22675682005.11.16 06:14buy1.00eurusd1.17171.16821.17272005.11.16 08:341.17270.000.00100.00
22844162005.11.16 19:17sell1.00eurusd1.16871.17221.16772005.11.16 20:191.16770.000.00100.00
22854492005.11.16 20:32sell1.00gbpusd1.71761.72111.71662005.11.16 21:181.71660.000.00100.00
22869542005.11.17 00:00buy1.00usdjpy119.14118.79119.242005.11.17 00:28118.790.000.00-294.64
22889072005.11.17 02:01buy1.00usdjpy119.07118.72119.172005.11.17 08:33118.720.000.00-294.81
22889902005.11.17 02:07sell1.00eurusd1.16751.17101.16652005.11.17 02:531.16650.000.00100.00
22994512005.11.17 11:31sell1.00gbpusd1.71911.72261.71812005.11.17 13:581.71810.000.00100.00
23049642005.11.17 15:31sell1.00gbpusd1.71911.72261.71812005.11.17 18:251.72260.000.00-350.00
23158022005.11.18 03:30sell1.00usdcad1.18861.19211.18762005.11.18 05:321.18760.000.0084.20
23187732005.11.18 05:50sell1.00eurusd1.17271.17621.17172005.11.18 06:311.17170.000.00100.00
23258022005.11.18 10:51sell1.00eurusd1.16801.17151.16702005.11.18 13:401.16770.000.0030.00
  0.00 4.15 906.48
Closed P/L: 910.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
23424162005.11.18 18:00sell1.00gbpusd1.71561.71911.7146 1.71810.00-4.30-250.00
  0.00 -4.30 -250.00
 Floating P/L: -254.30
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 910.63 Floating P/L: -254.30 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 5 910.63 Equity: 5 656.33 Free Margin: 4 910.63