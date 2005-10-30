Alpari Ltd.
|Account: 104634
|Name: mandarinexl02
|Currency: USD
|2005 November 3, 15:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1592686
|2005.10.30 22:57
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1597874
|2005.10.31 09:02
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7786
|1.7802
|1.7986
|2005.10.31 10:49
|1.7802
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|1604660
|2005.10.31 14:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7767
|1.7707
|1.7567
|2005.10.31 17:00
|1.7707
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|1621680
|2005.11.01 11:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2011
|1.2018
|1.2211
|2005.11.02 00:26
|1.2018
|0.00
|-7.20
|70.00
|1621700
|2005.11.01 11:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2866
|1.2916
|1.2666
|2005.11.01 16:00
|1.2916
|0.00
|0.00
|-387.12
|1631119
|2005.11.01 20:19
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2879
|1.2864
|1.2679
|2005.11.02 08:02
|1.2864
|0.00
|-9.87
|116.60
|1637399
|2005.11.02 05:10
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7675
|1.7697
|1.7875
|2005.11.02 16:06
|1.7697
|0.00
|0.00
|154.00
|1642637
|2005.11.02 11:34
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2010
|1.2010
|1.1810
|2005.11.02 14:28
|1.2010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1646694
|2005.11.02 15:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2026
|1.2062
|1.2226
|2005.11.02 18:51
|1.2062
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|1662264
|2005.11.03 12:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2052
|1.2005
|1.1852
|2005.11.03 15:18
|1.2005
|0.00
|0.00
|470.00
|1661447
|2005.11.03 11:12
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2812
|1.2853
|1.3012
|2005.11.03 15:19
|1.2853
|0.00
|0.00
|318.99
|
|0.00
|-17.07
|1 634.47
|Closed P/L:
|1 617.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1651352
|2005.11.02 18:08
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.72
|117.22
|114.72
|
|116.93
|0.00
|-34.92
|-179.59
|1666504
|2005.11.03 15:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7731
|1.7781
|1.7531
|
|1.7750
|0.00
|0.00
|-133.00
|
|0.00
|-34.92
|-312.59
|
|Floating P/L:
|-347.51
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 617.40
|Floating P/L:
|-347.51
|Margin:
|2 241.17
|Balance:
|11 617.40
|Equity:
|11 269.89
|Free Margin:
|9 028.72