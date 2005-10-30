Alpari Ltd.

Account: 104634 Name: mandarinexl02 Currency: USD 2005 November 3, 15:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
15926862005.10.30 22:57balanceDeposit10 000.00
15978742005.10.31 09:02buy1.00gbpusd1.77861.78021.79862005.10.31 10:491.78020.000.00112.00
16046602005.10.31 14:04sell1.00gbpusd1.77671.77071.75672005.10.31 17:001.77070.000.00420.00
16216802005.11.01 11:00buy1.00eurusd1.20111.20181.22112005.11.02 00:261.20180.00-7.2070.00
16217002005.11.01 11:00sell1.00usdchf1.28661.29161.26662005.11.01 16:001.29160.000.00-387.12
16311192005.11.01 20:19sell1.00usdchf1.28791.28641.26792005.11.02 08:021.28640.00-9.87116.60
16373992005.11.02 05:10buy1.00gbpusd1.76751.76971.78752005.11.02 16:061.76970.000.00154.00
16426372005.11.02 11:34sell1.00eurusd1.20101.20101.18102005.11.02 14:281.20100.000.000.00
16466942005.11.02 15:00buy1.00eurusd1.20261.20621.22262005.11.02 18:511.20620.000.00360.00
16622642005.11.03 12:00sell1.00eurusd1.20521.20051.18522005.11.03 15:181.20050.000.00470.00
16614472005.11.03 11:12buy1.00usdchf1.28121.28531.30122005.11.03 15:191.28530.000.00318.99
  0.00 -17.07 1 634.47
Closed P/L: 1 617.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
16513522005.11.02 18:08sell1.00usdjpy116.72117.22114.72 116.930.00-34.92-179.59
16665042005.11.03 15:00sell1.00gbpusd1.77311.77811.7531 1.77500.000.00-133.00
  0.00 -34.92 -312.59
 Floating P/L: -347.51
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 617.40 Floating P/L: -347.51 Margin: 2 241.17
Balance: 11 617.40 Equity: 11 269.89 Free Margin: 9 028.72